“World’s Worst Influencer” Refuses To Evacuate Florida Home Despite Hurricane Milton Warnings
News

"World's Worst Influencer" Refuses To Evacuate Florida Home Despite Hurricane Milton Warnings

Influencer Caroline Calloway adamantly told her followers that she wouldn’t be evacuating her home in Florida despite all the warnings about Hurricane Milton.

The 32-year-old content creator, previously dubbed the “world’s worst influencer,” currently has an address that falls in the “mandatory evacuation” zone. However, as residents prepare for the hurricane’s catastrophic impact, the controversial Instagram said she is “going to die” because she doesn’t want to leave.

Highlights
  • Caroline Calloway said she refuses to evacuate her Florida home despite Hurricane Milton warnings.
  • She currently has an address that falls in the “mandatory evacuation” zone.
  • “So if you’ve been following Hurricane Milton, um, I’m going to die,” she told followers in an Instagram Story.

“World’s worst influencer” Caroline Calloway said she wasn’t going to evacuate her Florida home despite warnings about Hurricane Milton’s catastrophic impact 

"World's Worst Influencer" Refuses To Evacuate Florida Home Despite Hurricane Milton Warnings

Image credits: QuickTrendzYT

"World's Worst Influencer" Refuses To Evacuate Florida Home Despite Hurricane Milton Warnings

Image credits: QuickTrendzYT

“So if you’ve been following Hurricane Milton, um, I’m going to die,” she said in a video posted on Tuesday. “It’s supposed to make landfall in the Sarasota-Bradenton area. I’m in Sarasota, I live on the water. It’s a zone A, mandatory evacuation.”

She then went on to list the reasons why she was staying put despite warnings about the monstrous storm making landfall on Wednesday night.

“I can’t drive, first of all. Second of all, the airport is closed,” she told her 666K followers on Instagram.

“So if you’ve been following Hurricane Milton, um, I’m going to die,” the controversial influencer told her 666K followers on Instagram

"World's Worst Influencer" Refuses To Evacuate Florida Home Despite Hurricane Milton Warnings

Image credits: carolinecalloway

“Third of all, the last time I evacuated for a hurricane, I went to my mom’s house in Northport for Hurricane Ian,” she continued. “ … Her whole street flooded and we were evacuated after three days without power or running water by the US military.”

“It was very traumatic and so I don’t want to evacuate to my mom’s house because the last time I did that, it was the worst time ever!” she added.

The internet sensation said she did have her cat to keep her company, and they had a bathtub filled with “backup water.”

Known to some as the “world’s worst influencer,” the 32-year-old shared images showing her home’s proximity to the location where the hurricane was expected to make landfall

"World's Worst Influencer" Refuses To Evacuate Florida Home Despite Hurricane Milton Warnings

Image credits: carolinecalloway

“We have food but it’s kind of scary and… yeah, I’ll keep you guys updated,” she added.

The self-proclaimed “scammer” also took to X to offer her fans some “great advice.”

“I’m not evacuating for the hurricane,” she tweeted. “I live in Sarasota, on the beach, in evacuation zone A. For more great advice, buy my second book! It’s called Elizabeth Wurtzel and Caroline Calloway’s Guide to Life. It’s about to come out if I survive! It’s an advice book ;-) Cute!!!!!”

“We have food but it’s kind of scary…” she said, noting that her cat was keeping her company

"World's Worst Influencer" Refuses To Evacuate Florida Home Despite Hurricane Milton Warnings

Image credits: carolinecalloway

The headstrong socialite became infamous for a whirlwind of controversies over the years. She bought thousands of fake followers during her early days and initially garnered fame for documenting her life as a history student at Cambridge University.

It was later found that she had lied on her application and faked her way into getting into the prestigious institute.

The content creator was also accused of scamming her fans into buying overpriced tickets for “creative workshops” that either did not take place or were sorely disappointing to those who attended.

She also landed a six-figure deal in 2015 for a book she never delivered.

Furthermore, some reports also claimed she abandoned her New York City apartment because she owed an unpaid rent amount of $40,000 before moving to the Sunshine State.

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Sunny Day
Sunny Day
1 hour ago

"Whoo-hoo! I'll go viral!!" --- then finds out internet is down and she can't post.....

Salad Spinner 3000
Salad Spinner 3000
1 hour ago

My guess: she's not posting from home and has evacuated. If I'm wrong and she is actually stupid: Darwin Awards

Binky Melnik
Binky Melnik
8 minutes ago (edited)

This is the kinda thing to expect from the “world’s worst influencer,” is it not? Unless she’s *genuinely* an idiot, and she may be, given what I’ve read here, she’s posting this from somewhere safe and a thousand miles from danger. If she REALLY is an idiot, then we’ll likely soon be looking to anoint the “world’s worst influencer.” Guh; I just imagined what the competition looks like. 😳 (I’m super-confused by her photos; when I opened the article, I thought I was looking at a doll. A doll with waaay too much makeup on. One good thing about social media is that it shows us how not to be, and that’s kind of a good thing.)

