New York City is a place where everyone's in a rush and the rent is too high, but the hot dogs and pizzas are one of a kind. Many have a love-hate relationship with this buzzing metropolis but nobody can deny that it's one of the most colorful corners of the world.

And few illustrate that as vividly and accurately as the subreddit r/NYC. With 690K members, the community of both locals and visitors constantly shares experiences, photos, and stories that originate in the Big Apple. Continue scrolling to check out some of the most memorable ones.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Everybody Needs A Friend! Especially Now

Everybody Needs A Friend! Especially Now

legapo Report

19points
POST
#2

Stuyvesant Street, One Of The Oldest Streets In The New York City Borough Of Manhattan

Stuyvesant Street, One Of The Oldest Streets In The New York City Borough Of Manhattan

LindonM Report

16points
POST
#3

A Rainy Day In NYC 🖤

A Rainy Day In NYC 🖤

Jamila_Alzaabii Report

14points
POST
View more comments
#4

This Red Tailed Hawk Landed On My Fire Escape In NYC This Evening

This Red Tailed Hawk Landed On My Fire Escape In NYC This Evening

reddit.com Report

13points
POST
#5

Flying Into NYC This Morning... The Clouds Were So Low There Was A City In The Sky

Flying Into NYC This Morning... The Clouds Were So Low There Was A City In The Sky

MeGustaTeGusta Report

13points
POST
#6

Went To A Supermarket, Found Said Cat At Door Asking To Be Pet, After Few Pets I Open Supermarket Door, He Leads The Way, I Follow... Straight To The Cat Food Section.. NYC Hustle Is No Joke

Went To A Supermarket, Found Said Cat At Door Asking To Be Pet, After Few Pets I Open Supermarket Door, He Leads The Way, I Follow... Straight To The Cat Food Section.. NYC Hustle Is No Joke

dreamsmallactbig Report

13points
POST
#7

My Dad Saw This The Other Day

My Dad Saw This The Other Day

reddit.com Report

13points
POST
Lunakadi
Lunakadi
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There should be a designated walking lane for tourists.

2
2points
reply
#8

Grace Church Tonight. I Saw The Lighting And Had To Stop

Grace Church Tonight. I Saw The Lighting And Had To Stop

MeVersusShark Report

12points
POST
Anyone-for-tea?
Anyone-for-tea?
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That’s so beautiful, it makes me want to paint it!

1
1point
reply
#9

The Empire State Building Put On A Show!

The Empire State Building Put On A Show!

msilverphoto Report

12points
POST
#10

This Is Why I Love NYC

This Is Why I Love NYC

OneMoreGroceryWorker Report

11points
POST
#11

“A Really Nice Looking Trash Pile”

“A Really Nice Looking Trash Pile”

holyfruits Report

11points
POST
Lunakadi
Lunakadi
Community Member
30 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It’s so organized.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#12

At Midnight

At Midnight

hblond3 Report

11points
POST
Lunakadi
Lunakadi
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But, how do you get it all home? My brain a trying to envision dragging a tree while holding the sandwich in your mouth, and clutching your six pack under your arm. Or do taxi drivers have a sap and needle up charge?

3
3points
reply
#13

Subway Etiquette

Subway Etiquette

tuqqs Report

10points
POST
#14

Spotted In Cobble Hill, Brooklyn

Spotted In Cobble Hill, Brooklyn

alleymass Report

10points
POST
#15

Brooklyn Bridge Without A Single Tourist

Brooklyn Bridge Without A Single Tourist

redtarmac Report

10points
POST
#16

This Was Taken From My iPhone Pre-Coronavirus At My Office In Hudson Yards (No Filter). I Wanted To Share This Image To Spread Positive Vibes In The Midst Of Everything Going On

This Was Taken From My iPhone Pre-Coronavirus At My Office In Hudson Yards (No Filter). I Wanted To Share This Image To Spread Positive Vibes In The Midst Of Everything Going On

Scarlett_Streaker Report

10points
POST
#17

We Really Come Together When It Comes To The Nypd

We Really Come Together When It Comes To The Nypd

kenyawnmartin Report

10points
POST
#18

Both Sides Of The LIC Pepsi-Cola Sign

Both Sides Of The LIC Pepsi-Cola Sign

viciousdv Report

9points
POST
#19

Perfect Rainbow Over Manhattan I Took From My Apartment

Perfect Rainbow Over Manhattan I Took From My Apartment

cbarney Report

9points
POST
#20

Mural I Painted For Fresh Meadows, Queens

Mural I Painted For Fresh Meadows, Queens

robbanderson Report

9points
POST
#21

Welcome To New York City

Welcome To New York City

@seanieviola Report

9points
POST
#22

True

True

@itspeterj Report

8points
POST
#23

Best Costume In NYC Last Night

Best Costume In NYC Last Night

reddit.com Report

8points
POST
#24

Gotta Love When You Get Canal St All To Yourself On An Early Sunday Morning

Gotta Love When You Get Canal St All To Yourself On An Early Sunday Morning

vampirotoothus Report

8points
POST
#25

Empire State Building In Fog From Hoboken

Empire State Building In Fog From Hoboken

AltruisticBet8752 Report

8points
POST
#26

Saw This And I Just Had To Post It Here

Saw This And I Just Had To Post It Here

@kashanacauley Report

7points
POST
#27

Date While You Wait @ W 4th Station

Date While You Wait @ W 4th Station

carlaas Report

7points
POST
Lunakadi
Lunakadi
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Connect 4! Brilliant!

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#28

Lincoln Center Upside Down, Those Are Coins Not Stars

Lincoln Center Upside Down, Those Are Coins Not Stars

boydjustinrrr Report

7points
POST
Lunakadi
Lunakadi
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Beautiful! And now all the BPs are turning their phones upside down.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#29

Park Avenue

Park Avenue

newyorkcitykopp Report

7points
POST
#30

Authentic NYC Dining

Authentic NYC Dining

AbbadonTiberius Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

And You Don’t Even Want To Know How Much It Costs To Keep A Kid In Rikers For A Year. That’s Scifi Numbers. You Ain’t Ready For That One. A Broken System Is An Old Understatement

And You Don’t Even Want To Know How Much It Costs To Keep A Kid In Rikers For A Year. That’s Scifi Numbers. You Ain’t Ready For That One. A Broken System Is An Old Understatement

ejpusa Report

7points
POST
#32

Escalator Etiquette At 530am Hudson Yards

Escalator Etiquette At 530am Hudson Yards

roffz Report

6points
POST
Lunakadi
Lunakadi
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is beautiful. Why doesn’t everyone who ever rides an escalator know to do this?

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#33

Save Me Your Used Soda Cans

Save Me Your Used Soda Cans

lanesplit Report

5points
POST
#34

How Often Do You See This?

How Often Do You See This?

friendshipperson1 Report

4points
POST
Lunakadi
Lunakadi
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Are they waiting for the train or are they supposed to be policing down there?

1
1point
reply
#35

This Is The New “You’re Not A Real New Yorker...”

This Is The New “You’re Not A Real New Yorker...”

tumblyk Report

4points
POST
#36

@asknyc

@asknyc

sa487 Report

4points
POST
#37

Powerful Message From Mta

Powerful Message From Mta

DopBopDeeBeep Report

4points
POST
Lunakadi
Lunakadi
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mta cuts straight to the point…even if there isn’t one.

1
1point
reply
#38

NY Post Crushes Another Cover Title

NY Post Crushes Another Cover Title

reddit.com Report

3points
POST
#39

After Hearing About New Cases

After Hearing About New Cases

leteatgo Report

3points
POST
#40

Finally, The Mta Being Honest

Finally, The Mta Being Honest

geneticswag Report

3points
POST
Lunakadi
Lunakadi
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Honesty and a thumbs up!

1
1point
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Winter Outdoor Dining Enclosure, Aka Indoors, We’ve Come Full Circle

Winter Outdoor Dining Enclosure, Aka Indoors, We’ve Come Full Circle

boredomnation Report

2points
POST
#42

My Coworker Just Took This Shot From Our Office Balcony

My Coworker Just Took This Shot From Our Office Balcony

fatchad420 Report

2points
POST
Lunakadi
Lunakadi
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’m getting Ghost Buster vibes.

2
2points
reply

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!