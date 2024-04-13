Woman Refuses To Buy Previous Tenant’s Stuff, Hoping She’ll Leave It Anyway, Comes To Regret It

ADVERTISEMENT

Revenge is a long list of things, best served cold, cathartic, taxing and perhaps all-consuming, but sometimes it’s just plain, old funny. After all, it’s not all “The Count of Monte Cristo,” sometimes it’s just an annoying person getting their due.

A woman shared her tale of petty revenge, when a new tenant tried to lowball her to keep the furnishings she installed. Instead of a great deal, she ended up with a barren apartment. We reached out to the woman in the story via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

In some countries, you tend to rent unfurnished apartments which you fix up yourself

Share icon

Image credits: JulieAlexK/Envato elements (not the actual photo)

So one woman, after spending a pretty penny on renovations, was surprised to be lowballed by a new tenant

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: i Shea/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: SteadfastDharma

In some countries, residences come basically unfurnished

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Curtis Adams/Pexels (not the actual photo)

If you are somewhat confused by what happened here, there are some clarifying details that might help you (the woman in the text also shares some more answers below.) Depending on where you are, it’s actually quite normal for tenants to move into fully unfurnished apartments and homes. This is quite common in Western European countries, where, in some cases, you will have to supply the entire kitchen yourself. This is just one of those differences in how various places and generations approach looking for a place to live.

The result is, if you are a long term tenant, naturally, you won’t just be living for years on end in a barren home. This means, among other things, that everything from the garden to the tiles are basically managed, purchased and installed by the tenant. While it’s not always the case, on long-term leases, this tends to be the norm in some places. Incidentally, this is a good reminder of why it’s vital to always do your research when you plan to spend some serious money in a new country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, what happens when the tenant moves? Well, it depends. As in this case, sometimes the incoming tenant pays for the “added” stuff, sometimes the old tenant just leaves it and sometimes the outgoing person simply takes their stuff with them. Sometimes the person who owns the building buys it as well. It’s also important to note that this isn’t always the case, one can find furnished apartments in Western Europe, they do exist, it’s just important to note that it’s not necessarily the default.

Lowballing is a valid strategy, but it can definitely backfire

Share icon

Image credits: Kindel Media/Pexels (not the actual photo)

It would appear that this particular new tenant was operating under the (incorrect) assumption that it would be too much of a hassle, so the previous tenant would simply acquiesce to her requests. This was, as we see here, utterly incorrect. Instead, we are granted the somewhat hilarious visual of a person showing up to a home and seeing very possible multiple bare walls and floors.

Imagine spending time packing, traveling and moving your stuff, then, exhaustively, realizing there isn’t even a bed frame or sofa left for you to use. As the old tenant states in a response which can be found below, this can even include the flooring, from hardwood to carpeting. While this would be a terrible experience to be on the receiving end of, a cheapskate not even having a floor is somewhat poetic and hilarious.

ADVERTISEMENT

All in all, this is just a good example of why being cheap doesn’t necessarily pay off. One way or another, there is no such thing as a free lunch, nor kitchen, floor, mixer, fridge, the list goes on and on. So don’t forget to actually be able to pay for the things you want.

Some folks wanted more details

Many thought the entire thing was funny

Others shared similar stories

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon