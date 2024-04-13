Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
BoredPanda
Woman Refuses To Buy Previous Tenant’s Stuff, Hoping She’ll Leave It Anyway, Comes To Regret It
Funny

Woman Refuses To Buy Previous Tenant’s Stuff, Hoping She’ll Leave It Anyway, Comes To Regret It

Revenge is a long list of things, best served cold, cathartic, taxing and perhaps all-consuming, but sometimes it’s just plain, old funny. After all, it’s not all “The Count of Monte Cristo,” sometimes it’s just an annoying person getting their due.

A woman shared her tale of petty revenge, when a new tenant tried to lowball her to keep the furnishings she installed. Instead of a great deal, she ended up with a barren apartment. We reached out to the woman in the story via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

In some countries, you tend to rent unfurnished apartments which you fix up yourself

Image credits:  JulieAlexK/Envato elements (not the actual photo)

So one woman, after spending a pretty penny on renovations, was surprised to be lowballed by a new tenant

Image credits: i Shea/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: SteadfastDharma

In some countries, residences come basically unfurnished

Image credits: Curtis Adams/Pexels (not the actual photo)

If you are somewhat confused by what happened here, there are some clarifying details that might help you (the woman in the text also shares some more answers below.) Depending on where you are, it’s actually quite normal for tenants to move into fully unfurnished apartments and homes. This is quite common in Western European countries, where, in some cases, you will have to supply the entire kitchen yourself. This is just one of those differences in how various places and generations approach looking for a place to live.

The result is, if you are a long term tenant, naturally, you won’t just be living for years on end in a barren home. This means, among other things, that everything from the garden to the tiles are basically managed, purchased and installed by the tenant. While it’s not always the case, on long-term leases, this tends to be the norm in some places. Incidentally, this is a good reminder of why it’s vital to always do your research when you plan to spend some serious money in a new country.

Now, what happens when the tenant moves? Well, it depends. As in this case, sometimes the incoming tenant pays for the “added” stuff, sometimes the old tenant just leaves it and sometimes the outgoing person simply takes their stuff with them. Sometimes the person who owns the building buys it as well. It’s also important to note that this isn’t always the case, one can find furnished apartments in Western Europe, they do exist, it’s just important to note that it’s not necessarily the default.

Lowballing is a valid strategy, but it can definitely backfire

Image credits: Kindel Media/Pexels (not the actual photo)

It would appear that this particular new tenant was operating under the (incorrect) assumption that it would be too much of a hassle, so the previous tenant would simply acquiesce to her requests. This was, as we see here, utterly incorrect. Instead, we are granted the somewhat hilarious visual of a person showing up to a home and seeing very possible multiple bare walls and floors.

Imagine spending time packing, traveling and moving your stuff, then, exhaustively, realizing there isn’t even a bed frame or sofa left for you to use. As the old tenant states in a response which can be found below, this can even include the flooring, from hardwood to carpeting. While this would be a terrible experience to be on the receiving end of, a cheapskate not even having a floor is somewhat poetic and hilarious.

All in all, this is just a good example of why being cheap doesn’t necessarily pay off. One way or another, there is no such thing as a free lunch, nor kitchen, floor, mixer, fridge, the list goes on and on. So don’t forget to actually be able to pay for the things you want.

Some folks wanted more details

Many thought the entire thing was funny

Others shared similar stories

Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Writer, BoredPanda staff

I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

nikistavrou avatar
8Yorkies-and-33cats
8Yorkies-and-33cats
Community Member
1 day ago

It's always good to hear both sides of the story. What if the new tennant could simply not afford it? Of course, she could have communicated that more clearly so that a middle ground could be found. People in need may not always show it.

9
9
9points
Vote comment down
reply
farbenzirkel avatar
farbenzirkel
farbenzirkel
Community Member
1 day ago (edited)

I would simply be too lazy to remove things just out of spite. So yes: I would take everything that I can still use myself or that I can sell. But I would leave everything else as it is. Putting more time into it would be like putting more money into the old house myself. And that just for a lesson.

8
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
spongebobsquarepants_2 avatar
SpongeBob SquarePants
SpongeBob SquarePants
Community Member
1 day ago

This story just seems like a weird thing to brag about. You took your stuff, new owner was upset. Ok? Who actually cares.

6
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
