Jokes aside, we all love attention. Some of us more than others, but I cannot emphasize this enough, it is not worth risking your life for views. We’ve all seen and heard of enough people being injured or dying after falling off a mountain, or edge of a cliff, but to go into very dangerous territory just to make a YouTube video, it’s almost beyond the pale. Please be careful out there. Information below:



Miles Routledge, a 23-year-old British YouTuber, was reportedly captured by the Taliban in January.



Routledge, who is better known as “Lord Miles,” says in his Twitter bio that he visits “the most dangerous places on Earth for fun.”



This is not his first time in Afghanistan. Shortly before the Taliban took over in 2021, he traveled as a “war tourist” and was evacuated from the country by Britain when the city of Kabul was falling.



Reports state that Routledge is being held alongside two Polish nationals.



"I am just desperate to know that he is safe. He keeps traveling because he loves it, he's only young and he's just finding himself after finishing university. I just want him to keep safe,” Lord Miles’ mother told the Daily Mail.