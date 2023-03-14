Going on LinkedIn is very much like going through the looking glass into Bizarre-O Land. It’s a wild ride. Maybe you spot a few genuinely good briefs with some practical advice in your feed, shared by seasoned industry veterans. Then you sidestep a hundred or so people robotically bragging about how they’re so grateful/happy to quit/start a position at their old/new job. At this point, you’re so deep down the rabbit hole that you start noticing the most awful stuff that LinkedIn has to offer—clearly fake, extremely cringy self-promo posts that ‘professionals’ write for views and likes.

You know, the ones where CEOs, recruiters, and high-flying managers do their best to seem human while they offer banal, double-spaced ‘wisdom’ just to stay relevant online. JR Hickey, from California, shares the very worst examples of brain-rotting content on his ‘The Best of LinkedIn’ Twitter page. Scroll down to check out the very worst LinkedInfluencers’ posts and remember to upvote the ones that made you facepalm.

JR, the founder of @BestofLinkedin, answered Bored Panda's questions about why these LinkedInfluencers behave the way that they do, as well as what LI users could do to stand out without resorting to lying online. Read on for our full interview!