The life of an influencer can seem pretty glamorous from the outside. Paying your bills by going to photoshoots, sharing sponsored posts on Instagram and attending events where you get to film yourself eating extravagant meals and mingling with others in gorgeous hotels might sound like a dream. But on the other side of the camera, those who actually have to spend time with influencers might be having much less fun.

#1 I went to high school with someone who blew up to nearly 200k followers cause of her kid. She was my bully, and seemed to always treat everyone rudely unless she could get clout.

She got “cAncElLeD” for being racist during the BLM protests and I have never felt so vindicated lol.

#2 I live next to an influencer who markets herself as an entrepreneur and high end business coach (30K followers). Meanwhile, she never tells anyone that she still has her office job and her parents are paying her bills AND clean her house every week. She is 30 and healthy, I don’t see why she can’t clean herself. But hey, another post with an expensive bag or car coming up in 3-2-1…

#3 No one well known, but I had a travel blogger friend who was filming while we were out one day - to celebrate my birthday - and then posted the video on YouTube without asking my permission. I asked her to edit me out, as politely as I could, but she wasn’t happy about that, ended up taking the whole video down, and our friendship ended there.



So mildly insufferable, I’d say. Always “on” and engaging with social media, a lot of interactions felt put on just for the camera.

#4 Not worked for, but worked with. A few influencers, and one who is a Twitch girl, became flight attendants at my airline. I’ve been a flight attendant for 14 years, and the influx of these girls is annoying. Constantly filming and taking pictures, even during critical phases of flight (aka when we aren’t allowed to have our personal devices on)— totally out of touch goofballs. Super lazy too. When the cell phone cameras are off, the work ethic is gone. The egos crack me up. Also one of them is almost unrecognizable from her filtered/shopped photos. I don’t know who these people are online, I just know from my other co-workers. I don’t care what you do online, please just do your job. Lmao.

#5 Not work, but my distant cousins are a YouTube family channel. At our shared great-grandmothers funeral they were rudely telling all the other kids, “I’m only sitting here because my mom says I have to be nice to our fans.”

#6 Niche but I went to school with German lifestyle blogger (I guess? she posts about her furniture and stuff lol) Elbgestöber. She was the meanest most horrible bully I've ever met.

#7 I worked for years as an assistant to someone with around 500k instagram followers. Not a beauty influencer or anything but something pretty niche, and she was middle aged.



She would constantly get sent SO MUCH free s**t. She didn't know what to do with it or even look at half the stuff. She gave me stuff all the time lol.



Also sometimes she would message or email random (large) companies to ask for free stuff if she wanted something specific. Usually they would say yes. One time she got a $5k camera. Blows my mind.



Otherwise she was pretty normal but definitely out of touch. (Think, "it's one banana Michael what could it cost? $10?")



Also having to help with filming reels, it would be funny to see the final post, looking so casual and unscripted. But in reality we did like 10 shots of the exact same sentence/redoing the scene. For example unboxing something.

#8 A friend of mine dated a YouTubers BIL and said that their house was a mess because they had many rabbits and they just let them roam and s**t all over their house while the YouTuber just stayed in their bedroom every time they visited. BILs mom sometimes came over and cleaned after the rabbits but not often enough

#9 When one of my stylists was starting out, she worked on a ton of “influencers” aka Kylie’s friends. Chantell Jefferies was chill and easy to work with, but Stassiebaby took forrrreveeeerrrrrrrr (like a year) to pay her.

#10 Never worked for but I grew up with the Fat Carrie Bradshaw (Chris Burns) and I will say that he is the kindest, funniest, most inclusive person ever. Truly a good egg and deserves all the good fortune in the world.

#11 i’m a jewelry designer and have made jewelry for big celebrities and also influencers. The influencers are always the worst. I feel like influencers have created this sense of entitlement where people now want free s**t in exchange of “exposure”. The amount of dms i get from people wanting free s**t who call themselves an influencer and have 0 posts, barely any followers, and don’t follow me is actually insane but that’s a separate conversation lol

#12 Was ex-best friends with two sister influencers that are popular on every social media (millions+ following each) platform who have been popular since musically. Basically we were best friends for like 7 years and I supported them and went to stupid influencer events with them (like VidCon) and film premiers. I got noticed eventually and people would literally come up to me saying “ohh are you x and y friend?” (because I was featured in their content sometimes).



Basically…had a falling out this year after a near decade friendship because they kept canceling on me to film/edit content (THAT IS COMPLETELY OPTIONAL). They would choose a date & time and then as I’m going to pick them up, they would cancel saying “I really want to put this vid out tomorrow sorry!”. It pissed me off and I felt completely disrespected and disregarded. One time one of the sisters in particular wanted to bring her laptop to edit a new YouTube video at a club and I was dumbfounded. And we couldn’t go anywhere without them being spotted and asked for photos which is fine but kind of annoying and inconvenient because I ALWAYS took the photos and I just wanted to be alone.



Anyway, being around influencers for 7 years (and not being one myself) taught me that they’re all entitled, fake personas, friendships/relationships on social media aren’t real, they get paid a s**t load of money to do a 2 minute sponsor and they are ALL tone deaf and extremely out of touch. Don’t recommend. Lost my two best friends over fame 🥲

#13 My friend owns a marketing company, and he said it’s awful and has since refused to work with influencers.



From what he told me, the influencers themselves are not terrible (albeit, from his words, some are completely entitled). He would tell them a campaign and they either loved it and were down, or not and he would move on.



For those who said yes to working with him, the issues arose with the management teams. He said that the management would try to gauge more money from him, acted like their client was the hottest celeb in the world, or would completely disregard the influencers requests and tell him their client was stupid and they could no longer interact with the person.

#14 I worked with a few fitness influencers when I worked at a popular spin studio. One of them was a former beauty Queen too, and she was lovely- would take the time to introduce herself to people and learn about them, had a lot of grace and all round personable. But we are talking eating disorder central. It made me sad because she is clearly a kind person who has had a lot of emphasis placed on her looks. As a fitness instructor, her body is supposedly attainable… but ‘actually no, that’s not the truth, Ellen.’ She made money out of fitness retreats and the like, but would also frequently pass out from hunger.

#15 My best friend’s brother is the DermDoctor on TikTok with like 18 million followers and I’ve known him my whole life. I’ve never seen any of his TikToks so idk how he comes across online, but he’s a really nice, soft spoken boy irl

#16 I know one that I went to school with like 10k followers who is constantly asking places for freebies (her engagement is really low - sometimes ten likes with one or two comments) and at work an influencer (3.2million followers) called and made a booking, never asked for a freebie, paid and did the tour happily and was super low key. She even posted it on her stories after (no one asked her to, she didn’t get paid to do it or anything)

#17 I’ve worked with a handful of influencers in a very specific niche, so most of them didn’t have a huge following— one had a million followers and that was by far the biggest account.



They were all nice enough but jfc every single one required so many follow ups, reminders, check ins, general handholding, etc. All posts/videos ended up having typos or incorrect info, like none of them took a minute to check the material we provided.



The 1M account was by far the worst in terms of excuse after excuse for not getting anything done, plus it was a family-style account heavily focused on one of their kids, so that gave me the ick.



Anyway, I realized I do not want to work with influencers after that experience lol

#18 I once worked with an influencer and regret it . She came 30 minutes too late and when I asked her what happend she said "I wanted to sleep" . We went to a restaurant and she behaved like a Karen . For example : She orded a salad with bacon and when the waiter gave it to her she screamed and said "I didn't oder Bacon". But the one thing that left me in shock was when we went to an event . She filmed a video for her channel and was nice and good to everyone but after turning off the camera she behaved like a total monster . She even threw a cupcake right into my face

#19 I can share one little thing; often if they are an account that promotes something they will be promoting something that belongs to someone they know. e.g. if they do a 'my top 5' etc. video or clip then one thing in there will be the particular thing they are actually making the video to promote and (it might be changed now idk) they don't have to class it as a paid promotion or advertising doing it in this format.



For example I know an influencer who constantly 'just happens' to like things sold by her husband's company and they always make it into her top purchases of that month or that season, not that she ever mentions the connection.

#20 My close friends know “the ace family”, Austin is a huge cheater (which is well known) but he always denies. One time my friends were at his house and Austin had just gotten back from cheating over the weekend. Well when they got into the house his wife caught him because girls DM’d her, so what does Austin do? Blame my friend and said he was the one hooking up with the chick so Catherine kicked my friend out of the house when really it was Austin. And yes they’ve lost a lot of money and he spends way too much money

#21 I was working as an art director for a company and we used a few local influencers for a campaign. They were actually very lovely to work with. They were professional, friendly, and took directions really well. They knew what they were doing in front of the camera. I was surprised by how different some of their personalities were compared to what you saw on their social media. These were influencers with followers ranging from 50k to 200k+.

#22 Divas. We would send them to concerts and festivals in exchange for them taking photos with our product. Most of the time they would get too drunk, not take the required photos and were always late with deliverables.



Their agents were always great, but the influencers themselves were terrible

#23 I have a friend whose dog has a modest following on instagram (~20k). It’s shocking how much work goes into running the account. Like, once she went on vacation and had her dog sitter send photos every day to be posted. And she goes to dog-themed events all the time to network with other dog accounts. But also, they occasionally get free stuff.



So, not super interesting tea, but all I have to offer 😭

#24 Friend did a stint with a HUGE twitch streamer, has a history of being controversial. To the surprise of no one he was a juvenile self-absorbed prick.

#25 A former acquaintance of mine recently went FAR down the right wing rabbit hole (not everyone should vote, marriage isn't a right, women shouldn't lead in church roles, queer people are groomer., etc.) and seems to be trying to become a conservative influencer. He has about 2k followers on Twitter and is trying to sell merch.



In real life, he hasn't been able to hold down a job for years and has largely been supported by his wife. He's one of the most deeply unpleasant people I've ever met.

#26 not worked for but was best friends with. very entitled, horrible time management, dirty, mean, master manipulator, had to be the center of attention in any room

#27 I’ve worked with TikTok influencers and twitch streamers. My biggest gripe is that NONE OF THEM know how to respond to an email in a timely manner

#28 Work related to influencers.



I used to work on the business retail side of cosmetics and L'Oréal came to us with an influencer deal (French Speaking ~1-2M followers). They created her own "line" of lipsticks. To be frank, the lipsticks kinda sucked. There were only 2 colors and they were just the normal collection but with her name on it. I don't remember ONE color being exclusive.



The launch was a really big deal. One of our store was closed so that she could do signing and and photos with fans. I remember my colleagues being super excited about it. AFAIK, she was nice to the staff and the event went well. But... the "line" was a total flop. L'Oréal ordered way too many lipsticks and just no one wanted them them. I don't remember the sales number, but we probably sold 1/4 of the quantity ordered. My company had exclusivity too.



We ended up having to put the lipsticks on sale but even then, they didn't leave the stores. I remember pretty heated arguments between the L'Oreal reps and my boss to get rid of them and my boss shouting "who the f*ck is this influencer?". We ended up shipping all of them back to L'Oréal and I think they destroyed them. Pretty wasteful.



I know this influencer has since released another lip product collection with another brand and I'm pretty sure it didn't go much better.



Edit to add that obviously, this whole stint was presented as super cool, and that it sold so well and whatnot. But on the business side, it was a pretty s****y deal.

#29 Not exactly influencers but I used to create a lot of recipe and photo content for food bloggers, and a few were larger more well known ones. Most of them were kind and easy to work with!

#30 Had gay friends who were friends with Sean, Trisha Paytas’ not-yet-out bf at the time. They said she was nice but very jealous and nearly left a dinner because she thought Sean was texting another girl. But she was all but black listed from that group after the way she handled Sean being out at a gay club. Don’t know the full fallout because it’s a “friend of a friend” situation.

#31 A few years back, there was a very small one that came to where I worked, walked around with my boss for a bit, and he basically just talked at everyone for 10ish minutes.



As soon as he left, my boss looked at me completely baffled and said, "I don't know what that guy was even talking about."

#32 it’s similar to snapchat girlies behavior.



constant filming, constant finding their light, always asking for photos, editing….



it’s almost like you aren’t in the room sometimes. or your a prop. last one i hung out with i straight up said “hey can we just do a little time without our phones?” and she looked at me like i was *crazy*



everything is for sale- every moment is a opportunity. i find it exhausting. (ofc some influencers are not this way but all the ones i’ve met, won’t pass up any opportunity for a photo op/ are painfully aware that if they aren’t actively engaging with their fan base they become yesterdays news).



i know some cool “content creators” that are very chill and lowkey. but they aren’t featured

#33 My aunt’s sister is best friends with Miss Rachel and has been since high school. She is really that sweet IRL and is perfectly lovely!

#34 I’ve worked with dozens of top tier influencers (1m+ followers, lame metric but you get what I’m saying) during my time at a weho podcast network. I was managing a creative dept and typically did ~2 hr promo shoots with anyone notable that came through the studio. I can honestly say the vast majority of them were perfectly fine people. I’d go as far as to say I like a lot of them. In my experience, it’s not the influencers who were difficult, it was the C-listers/A-Listers of yesteryear (a female American idol host to call one out) that made my job hell

#35 So a major regional retailer had their photoshoot setup in an office across the street from the restaurant I worked at and they just had an open tab for the models who were working at the time. So the models would come in and just order whatever they wanted, we'd serve them and charge it to the company at the end of the month.



There were male and female models from all over the world, many of them influencers. They were generally all polite though they did tend to be a little airheaded.



Some of the sweetest girls came by to say goodbye and thank you when their contracts ended because I had helped them translate a bunch of stuff and they said I was always super nice and helpful 😭😭

#36 i’m an artist with around 30k, and have lots of friends that have around that amount or more. most are incredibly nice and humble. i guess it’s different for artists because we don’t get brand deals or vacations, and most don’t show their faces. people think you have money if you have a lot of followers but that is definitely not the case for artists. even when instagram featured me on the official instagram page, i did not get paid…

#37 I have a friend with close to 200,000 followers and another with 20,000 followers. The one with 200,000 followers is really nice. She gets to travel everywhere (international travel). She gets loads of free skincare products, makeup items and outfits. She does make an effort to put out engaging travel content. But, she is also so careful about anything that she says that i don't even know what is real about her and what is not. Despite all the perks, i do not want her life.

#38 i used to work with an influencer who’s whole persona was “girl boss” “hustle culture” and girls looked up to her for that. she would show up to work just to take selfies then leave lmao.

#39 I’ve worked service for nearly a decade, a lot in LA, and every time an “influencer” comes through they are absolutely insufferable, demanding, rude, and never tip.

#40 My friend is an entertainment attorney who has represented several "influencers" as clients. She says they're worse than the musicians and actors and other public figures she's had as clients. She couldn't disclose names or specific details, honestly, but just said that most of the ones she's worked with have huge egos and a strong sense of entitlement.

#41 I work in a desk job with a minor influencer (ie, influencing is her lucrative side hustle).



She’s not a bad or mean person, but she definitely has an inflated sense of self importance, and of her own intelligence. Like she’s not a stupid person by any means, but she is convinced she got her IG following from her business acumen when she really doesn’t have a strong understanding of how social media platforms work.



There’s no way to say this without sounding like a bitter hater but I’ve thought more than once that getting wrinkles is going to be verrrrry hard on her (and others like her).

#42 I worked with and was friends with Sarah Schauer (former Viner, now tiktok/YouTube) for a few years. She is absolutely hilarious and has a super solid work ethic but she always seemed sad. Which I don’t think she hides in her videos. This was years ago.



Our friendship fell apart when she got a new job and moved. I think she’s in Vegas now and sometimes I see her on ads.

#43 I'm good friends with twin dancer influencers who are absolute sweethearts. I'm literally a rocket scientist, and they 1000% work harder than I do. I originally thought that being an influencer meant that you take a pic, post it, and get paid absurd amounts of money. I was so wrong. So much goes into their work. They're always filming, editing, practicing/learning new dances, etc. They regularly work 14+ hours a day and are basically never off the clock. I'm so impressed by their work ethic but also want them to take a well deserved actual vacation.

#44 Completely disconnected from reality and zero self awareness

#45 Not me, but I know a dude that used to run Vanilla Ice's website and fan club in the late 90s/early 2000s. Really nice dude. Had really good things to say about how he was treated by him and his crew.



He did say Ice might blow a gasket if you said anything about his sister being hot lol.

#46 A few years (freshly out of grad school) I had moved to a small city and was renting out a room in this old home with shared living spaces, while I settled in. One of my ‘roommates’ ran and still runs a successful Instagram meme account. He seemed nice enough and we would shoot the s**t every one in a while. He ‘moved out’ to live with who I assumed was his girlfriend. One day I decided to pay him a visit, see how he’s doing. To make a long story short, the guy was involved with some really scary drug dealers. He always lived in the two homes, the place I was living is where he would go to lay low I guess. As I’m at his home, he proceeds to do a lot of c*****e and eventually ends up on a call where he’s essentially orchestrating and following up on some kind of hit. At this point I’m cluing into how absolutely sketchy all this is and trying to get out as quickly as I can. This proceeds to set him off and he switches the phone call to speaker, looks me dead in the eye and says “if I have to hear this so do you” (I can hear whoever is on the other end walking into some place) At this point I just run away, making up some b******t excuse about getting food. Never answered any of his calls or messages, moved out of the house, and blocked him an all platforms. Truly one of the most f****d up things I’ve experienced (and that’s saying something).

#47 Hung out with this model (not a super model but I’ve actually seen her in videos and print) once because we had mutual friends. She was actually really cool and down to earth. Some guys at the party found out she was a model and started acting really weird and she handled it really well. Drank a lot (so did I, so I’m not judging) but wasn’t sloppy at all.

#48 I have over 100,000 followers and not

Famous at all lol don’t even know how to get brands to connect with me. I just randomly get hit up my small brands sometimes. It’s fun but idk how people take it seriously like they are hot s**t it better than others

#49 Not an "influencer" in the exact definition but my boss at our marketing firm is putting on a 'political' networking event for our followerbase which will include Fox News' golden child Jesse Watters as the keynote speaker.



Let's just say he's got some very interesting and unusual requests per his contract with us, one of which includes making up a fake award to present to him on a plaque at the event so he feels special I guess. I don't like the guy at all anyways, but this made me dislike him even more.

#50 I’ve worked on projects with many of them over the years - and can wholeheartedly say none I’ve encountered are impressive, nice, smart, or professional. None of them even look remotely like their pics either. They’re all spoiled brats with no talent and bad manners. Similarly, influencer managers and agencies are just as bad, if not worse.

#51 I work in food cpg so have crossed paths with Dylan Barbour and Mari Llewellyn.



Dylan is super nice, smart and professional. He's great in every way.



Mari is the same.

#52 I work with a mommy blogger. They get free cakes, free vacations, books, kitchen equipment.



She’s a bit of a ditz at work when you cross paths with her but she somehow never forgets stuff when it would help her project. I think it’s deeply unethical to feature your kids on a public Instagram but hey, she’s never asked me my opinion.

#53 I used to work with a few YouTube celebrities. For the most part, they were all great guys. At conventions and things like that people would line up for hours to meet them, and they were always gracious and thankful to their fans. Their kids in the other hand were all rude, entitled little s***s.

#54 I used to work with a Disney influencer. I couldn't stand him. He had super annoying, theater kid vibes. From what I heard, he actually got in trouble when he was 18 for doing some s**t with a younger kid. His family is well off, so they paid off the family, and he went off to college, where no one knew him, and he could start over. He's has a ton of followers for his Disney content.

#55 I worked in ecotourism. 9/10 of them are truly the worst of the worst. So disrespectful. Most ppl are out of their element where I worked so that would curb the egos pretty easily. The 1/10 who were respectful were really enjoyable to have around

#56 My former job worked with celebrities from all forms of media. This was before “influencers.” Back then it was just YouTubers. But of everyone we worked with, YouTubers were almost always the worst. I worked with one whose name I can’t remember but she played an abuela character and she was great. Quick, polite, very fast shoot. But my friend worked with Tyler Oakley and his mom and said they were complete a******s.

#57 I've heard that a lot of fashion influencers are pretty rude/ miserable to be around because they're so hungry all the time from starving themselves to look as thin as possible for pics. Very sad tbh.

#58 I had a friend who was a microinfluencer. I don't think she made money from her IG, but she got free makeup and haircuts. She was like the Taylor character in Ingrid Goes West but not as insufferable. Her soon-to-be ex-husband was an a*s though just like Taylor's brother in the movie.



Being her friend was an interesting experience. I definitely saw how pretty privilege affects people and what it's like being the designated ugly fat friend (the DUFF). Even as her friend, I benefitted from some perks like people just treating me better.



She had a kid, lost a lot of followers, and has attempted to do mommygram stuff.

#59 Not worked with but a friend grew up with Serena Kerrigan and said she’s okay but annoying. My friend is gay and Serena has been trying to hook up with him since they were in high school (guess she doesn’t know or care to know…?) although I think she has a BF now.

Same friend knows Tinx, who I used to follow closely on IG. I asked him if he liked hanging out with her and he said she is annoying as hell, self-centered, and has enormous pick-me energy. This was pre- her 2022 fall from grace so I assume more people eventually caught on to this.

I’ve also been at several parties with Roma Abdesselam (Stay at Home Daughter) through mutual friends and she is sweet and very funny; she has been a bit controversial with her lifestyle but she knows exactly how privileged she is which I appreciate her acknowledging in her content.

#60 My relative married a medium-sized influencer, whose sibling has 100k+ IG followers, and invited many influencers to their wedding. I met this sibling at the wedding, and mid-conversation they filmed a TikTok, put back down the camera, and continued the conversation with me. It was shocking. I saw it posted the next day and I was just… floored. This influencer is entirely awful, seems like a deeply depressed person who will not take no for an answer, and is very handsy. I will say all the influencers I saw at the wedding (one has over 1M followers on IG) were absolutely stunning IRL. Unfairly pretty.

#61 When I waitressed in LA I found a listers and famous to be way nicer and more personable and better tippers then influencers. My best customer who was famous was actually a p**n star! Tana made a reservation at one restaurant I worked at and her posse doesn’t have a good reputation. Thankfully they never showed up which kind of tracks from everything I know of tana. I will say, I feel bad cuz I think their content is harmless and they are very sweet but the food influencers are painfully cringe to me. Ring lights at tables and filming super exaggerated reactions to food, idk it’s just not my thing. Again I just feel guilty because they actually do help put some smaller spots on the map with their content.

#62 Omg. I wasn’t going to post but I shared a crashpad with a girl who had a decent instagram following in 2015 - no clue if she does now or not. She somehow would get away with not paying for the crashpad, not paying for dinner, was wildly immature about relationships and I heard was super difficult to work with on the plane. There was always some sort of way to put off actually paying for things and it was clear she only worried about being the center of attention. Made me realize quickly that people’s persona online (very thoughtful, caring for others) can be absolute bs

#63 I’ve never worked with an influencer, but I randomly got an email from Christy Carlson Romano (from Evan Stevens) hoping for my PR agency to consider her for collabs. I think she blast sent this email bc my work has nothing to do with influencers lol.

#64 I have a resort. I usually host them. Most of the hot ones are usually quiet. But there are some that love to talk. Overall nice people. Haven’t met an a*****e yet thankfully.