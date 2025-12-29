“Comically Bad”: Stranger Things 5 Gets Brutally Roasted Online After ‘Cringe’ Penultimate Episode

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix’s Stranger Things Season 5 found itself at the center of controversy after the release of its latest episode, Chapter Seven: The Bridge.

While the series has long been one of the platform’s most successful and critically acclaimed shows, the episode triggered a surge of negative audience reviews over what viewers described as “woke” messaging.

Highlights Stranger Things Season 5’s latest episode was hit by a wave of negative audience reviews.

Online critics labeled the episode “comically bad” and accused the show of going “peak woke.”

The backlash focused on Will Byers’ coming-out scene and Nancy Wheeler’s heroic action sequence.

Chapter Seven: The Bridge currently has 5.4 stars out of 10 on IMDB. On review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, Stranger Things Season 5 currently has a Popcornmeter of 56% with over 5,000 ratings.

Stranger Things fans were not happy with the length and timing of Will Byers’ coming-out scene

Young man in casual hoodie smiling indoors, representing Stranger Things 5 characters in a scene from the series.

Image credits: Netflix

Much of the online backlash was centered on a scene involving Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), in which the character finally comes out to his friends and family.

In the episode, Will gathered the group together and engaged in a long speech about his orientation. He concluded his speech by declaring, “I don’t like girls.”

Two female characters from Stranger Things 5 looking tense in a dimly lit, rustic setting, highlighting comically bad scenes.

Image credits: Netflix

Some critics argued that the timing of Will’s speech didn’t make sense, as it interrupted the urgency of the group’s impending final battle against the series’ antagonist, Vecna.

Critics also questioned Will’s explanation that his fear of coming out could be weaponized against him, despite Vecna never explicitly referencing such a fear in any of his earlier appearances, according to the Daily Mail.

Two Stranger Things 5 characters in an emotional embrace, highlighting the show's comically bad penultimate episode reaction.

Image credits: Netflix

One viewer wrote on X, “Btw the Will coming out scene may be the worst in the entirety of ST. Making that the most important plot point for the penultimate episode of the show is such a waste. Plus it was super cringy too. A hard watch…”

Another wrote, “Stranger Things S5 was doomed from the start bc it was written back during the era of Peak Woke before the writers’ strike and then filmed before Trump won in 2024. Here we can see Wokeness literally jammed down the throats of children.”

Nancy Wheeler’s heroic action sequence also drew claims of unrealistic “girl boss” writing

Two Stranger Things 5 characters in a dimly lit icy setting, looking shocked and concerned.

Image credits: Netflix

Chapter Seven: The Bridge also featured an action-heavy moment for Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer), which featured her gunning down armed soldiers with an assault rifle. The scene was met with scrutiny from viewers who argued that the moment felt exaggerated.

Critics questioned how Nancy, whose character has primarily been written as an investigative journalist, was able to overpower trained military personnel easily.

Two Stranger Things 5 characters in a tense conversation, highlighting the show's comically bad reception online.

Image credits: Netflix

Screenshot of a tweet from The Night Warrior criticizing Stranger Things 5 for its comically bad and cringe episode online.

Stranger Things 5 character tearfully confesses feelings, scene reflecting emotional cringe and online brutal roast reaction.

Image credits: WarriorNight007

Some also argued that the setup to the intense sequence was questionable, as the group was able to catch armed soldiers off guard despite arriving in a loud vehicle and crashing through a gate.

One user wrote, “The girl-bossing in Stranger Things S5 is another example of how this show has fallen off… Nancy Wheeler, who is 5 ft. nothing 90 lbs soaking wet, is like a Navy SEAL and John Wick combined, taking out highly-trained military personnel.”

Cast of Stranger Things 5 sitting in dimly lit room, reflecting tense moments after a comically bad and cringe penultimate episode.

Image credits: Netflix

Another comment focused on the whole premise of the action-heavy sequence, saying, “Nancy being able to sit on top of a non-moving vehicle in the middle of a military zone and open fire on military personnel without being shot at once is the definition of Plot Armor. There are no stakes.”

Other Stranger Things fans argued that The Bridge’s low ratings were only due to “review bombing”

Stranger Things 5 cast in emotional group hug scene, highlighting the comically bad reaction to the latest episode online.

Image credits: Netflix

Not all netizens agreed with the criticism of Chapter Seven: The Bridge. As the negative reviews piled up, some Stranger Things fans accused critics of review bombing the show.

One user wrote, “Stranger Things Season 5 has been review bombed even tho every episode has been good but apparently one scene means the whole of Season 5 is bad. What a world we live in.”

Two Stranger Things 5 characters sit inside a van, having a serious conversation, highlighting the show's comically bad moments.

Image credits: Netflix

Another defended the storytelling outright, saying, “Too many haters this season. I thought it was pretty good. I don’t see any flaws in the pacing or acting despite what others say.”

Others argued that character development had been a long-running strength of the series and that the criticism ignored years of buildup.

“Don’t understand all the negative reviews. Makes no sense. This season is amazing. All characters are getting excellent development,” one fan countered.

Will’s orientation had been hinted at since the show’s earliest episodes

Eleven from Stranger Things 5 in a dark scene, highlighting reactions to the comically bad penultimate episode online.

Image credits: Netflix

Some fans argued that from the first season, Will has been portrayed as an outsider of sorts, even among his friends. His feelings of distance only intensified after his traumatic disappearance into the Upside Down.

For instance, in the first season, his mother Joyce (Winona Ryder) recalled how Will’s father had referred to him as “queer.”

Stranger Things 5 cast in a dark corridor scene receiving comically bad and cringe reactions online from viewers.

Image credits: Netflix

Later seasons continued to build on the theme, including moments where Mike lashed out at Will for not liking girls. One of Season 4’s most emotional scenes also involved Will struggling to express his feelings during a van ride.

This means that for many viewers, Chapter Seven: The Bridge did not introduce a new storyline at all, but instead confirmed what had been quietly established over the show’s nine-year run.

In a comment to Variety, Noah Schnapp stated that Will’s coming out scene was something he had anticipated for a long time.

Group of children and a man sitting around a candlelit table in a dark room, Stranger Things 5 scene with eerie atmosphere.

Image credits: Netflix

“You know that it’s coming,” he explained, adding that he stayed in close contact with the Duffer brothers while waiting for the moment to be written. When he finally read the script, he said, “I was just in tears. It was perfect.”

The Stranger Things Season 5 finale is scheduled to be released on New Year’s Eve, capping off a story that started way back in July 2016.

Netizens shared their thoughts on the backlash surrounding Stranger Things Season 5 on social media

Tweet from user Kotlet reacting with a crying emoji about Stranger Things 5 receiving comically bad online reviews.

Image credits: Wujekswitek

Tweet criticizing Stranger Things 5 as cringe level over 9000, reflecting comically bad fan reactions online.

Image credits: jittoshi

Tweet from Dr. Sylvie Watikum reacting to bad ratings for Stranger Things 5 due to a controversial scene, sparking online debate.

Image credits: sylviewatikum

Tweet by Ethan Harsell replying about Stranger Things 5 being review bombed after a comically bad episode online.

Image credits: ethan_harsell

Tweet by DogFacePonia reacting to opinions on LGBTQ+ themes in Stranger Things 5 following a comically bad and cringe episode online.

Image credits: DogFacePonia

Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing Stranger Things 5 episode calling it comically bad and cringe-worthy.

Image credits: TheCrypticWolf

Screenshot of a social media post criticizing the story and calling Stranger Things 5 comically bad after a cringe episode.

Image credits: BrendonLeslie

Screenshot of a tweet criticizing a scene from Stranger Things 5, highlighting viewer backlash over a cringe moment.

Image credits: mask_bastard

Tweet criticizing Stranger Things 5, highlighting comically bad and cringe moments in the penultimate episode.

Image credits: CobyValentine24

Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing political conservatives, highlighting online reactions linked to Stranger Things 5 backlash.

Image credits: agg1987

Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing the Stranger Things 5 penultimate episode as cringe and comically bad.

Image credits: bedrocks19

Close-up of a distorted face meme used in online discussions roasting Stranger Things 5 for comically bad content.

Image credits: Vanguard0x

Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing the writing of Stranger Things 5, reflecting comically bad reception online.

Image credits: guldberg_adam

Screenshot of a tweet discussing fan reactions to Stranger Things 5 and the comically bad reviews online.

Image credits: denstarr4

