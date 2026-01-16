Happy birthday to Jennie , FKA Twigs , and Boo Seung-kwan ! January 16 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Singer Jennie, 30 With a commanding stage presence, South Korean singer and rapper Jennie Kim rose to global stardom as a member of the powerhouse K-pop group BLACKPINK. She later achieved solo success with her chart-topping single “Solo” and made her acting debut in The Idol series.



Little-known fact: Before her music career, Jennie harbored dreams of becoming a ballet dancer during her youth in New Zealand.

#2 Singer and Actress Fka Twigs, 38 Renowned for her genre-defying music and captivating visuals, British singer, songwriter, and dancer Tahliah Debrett Barnett has established herself as a prominent figure in contemporary art. FKA Twigs gained international recognition for albums like LP1 and Magdalene, blending electronic, R&B, and avant-garde styles. She also explores themes of spirituality and femininity in her work.



Little-known fact: She was nicknamed “Twigs” because her joints crack loudly when she stretches.

#3 Singer Boo Seung-Kwan, 28 Renowned for his dynamic stage presence, South Korean singer and entertainer Boo Seung-kwan rose to fame as a main vocalist in the K-pop group Seventeen. He actively participates in Korean variety shows and is a member of the subunit BSS. He is recognized for his powerful vocals and engaging personality.



Little-known fact: Despite his adventurous on-screen persona, Boo Seung-kwan is allergic to tomatoes.

#4 Ice Hockey Player Matt Duchene, 35 A Canadian professional ice hockey player, Matt Duchene has enjoyed a celebrated NHL career as a skilled offensive center. Duchene won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2014 Winter Olympics and continues to be a pivotal player. He also received a four-year contract extension with the Dallas Stars in 2025.



Little-known fact: Matt Duchene played in his 1,000th NHL game on December 7, 2023, recording an assist in the Stars' victory.

#5 Football Player Jonathan Allen, 31 An American professional football defensive end, Jonathan Allen rose to prominence during his college career at Alabama. He is widely recognized for his two Pro Bowl selections and for winning a CFP National Championship. Off the field, Allen supports homeless shelters, drawing from his own experiences in the foster care system.



Little-known fact: Before his father gained full custody, Jonathan Allen spent ten months in foster care as a child.

#6 Basketball Player Andrew Nembhard, 26 Hailing from Aurora, Ontario, Canadian professional basketball player Andrew Nembhard quickly established himself as a composed point guard in the NBA. Nembhard, known for his high basketball IQ, played college basketball at both Florida and Gonzaga before being drafted by the Indiana Pacers in 2022. He is recognized for his clutch plays and significant contributions on both ends of the court.



Little-known fact: Andrew Nembhard has a unique physical trait: he possesses two distinct colors in his left eye.

#7 Football Player Tre'davious White, 31 American professional football cornerback Tre'Davious White ascended to prominence as a first-round NFL Draft pick known for his elite coverage skills. His career is marked by multiple Pro Bowl selections and First-team All-Pro honors. He also co-led the NFL in interceptions in 2019, solidifying his reputation as a top defender.



Little-known fact: Tre'Davious White was the valedictorian of his graduating class at Green Oaks High School in Shreveport, Louisiana.

#8 Musician Sungjin, 33 Renowned for his leadership and compelling vocals, South Korean singer Park Sung-jin anchors the rock band DAY6. He is celebrated for his profound contributions to the group's acclaimed albums and vibrant live performances. Sung-jin further showcased his artistic range with the release of his solo debut album, "30."



Little-known fact: Before his debut, Park Sung-jin initially trained to play rhythm instruments like the cajon and djembe before switching to guitar.

#9 Ice Hockey Player Jason Zucker, 34 Dynamic on the ice, American professional ice hockey player Jason Zucker made his NHL debut in 2012, captivating fans with his speed and scoring ability. He has garnered recognition for his humanitarian efforts and was awarded the King Clancy Memorial Trophy for his community contributions.



Little-known fact: He once chose to skip his Bar Mitzvah celebration to avoid missing hockey games.

#10 Football Player Dennis Kelly, 36 A British playwright and screenwriter, Dennis Kelly is known for his compelling narratives that delve into dark and complex themes. He has penned acclaimed works across theatre, television, and film, establishing a distinctive voice in contemporary storytelling.

Kelly's diverse achievements include writing the book for the Tony Award-winning Matilda the Musical and creating the cult hit television series Utopia.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing writing, Dennis Kelly struggled with alcoholism in his twenties and has been sober since 2001.