Who Is Boo Seung-kwan? Boo Seung-kwan is a South Korean singer and entertainer, recognized for his powerful vocals and vibrant personality. He is a prominent member of the K-pop group Seventeen and its vocal sub-unit. He first gained widespread public attention upon his 2015 debut with Seventeen, quickly establishing his role as a main vocalist and mood maker within the group. Boo is also known for his engaging appearances on various variety shows.

Full Name Boo Seung-kwan Gender Male Height 5 feet 8.5 inches (174 cm) Nationality South Korean Ethnicity Korean Education Seoul Broadcasting High School Mother Jwa Gyehwa Siblings Boo Jinseol, Boo Sojeong

Early Life and Education Born in Busan and raised on Jeju Island, Boo Seung-kwan developed an early love for singing, often participating in school children’s song festivals. His family encouraged his musical talents from a young age. He later attended Seoul Broadcasting High School, graduating in 2016. His journey into entertainment began after a teacher posted a video of him singing online, leading to him being cast by Pledis Entertainment in 2012.

Notable Relationships Boo Seung-kwan largely keeps his personal life out of the public eye. There are no widely reported or confirmed romantic relationships. He is known for close friendships with fellow idols, fostering strong bonds within the entertainment industry.

Career Highlights Boo Seung-kwan has solidified his place in K-pop as a main vocalist for the globally successful group Seventeen and its popular subunit BSS. His powerful singing and dynamic stage presence have contributed to numerous chart-topping albums and singles. Beyond music, Boo is a recognized entertainer, having received the Rookie (Music and Talk) award at the 2018 MBC Entertainment Awards for his work on variety shows like Unexpected Q and Prison Life of Fools.