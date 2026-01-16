Boo Seung-kwan singing on stage wearing a dark blazer with red trim and a black tie during a live performance.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Boo Seung-kwan

Born

January 16, 1998

Died
Birthplace

Busan, South Korea

Age

28 Years Old

Horoscope

Capricorn

Who Is Boo Seung-kwan?

Boo Seung-kwan is a South Korean singer and entertainer, recognized for his powerful vocals and vibrant personality. He is a prominent member of the K-pop group Seventeen and its vocal sub-unit.

He first gained widespread public attention upon his 2015 debut with Seventeen, quickly establishing his role as a main vocalist and mood maker within the group. Boo is also known for his engaging appearances on various variety shows.

Full NameBoo Seung-kwan
GenderMale
Height5 feet 8.5 inches (174 cm)
NationalitySouth Korean
EthnicityKorean
EducationSeoul Broadcasting High School
MotherJwa Gyehwa
SiblingsBoo Jinseol, Boo Sojeong

Early Life and Education

Born in Busan and raised on Jeju Island, Boo Seung-kwan developed an early love for singing, often participating in school children’s song festivals. His family encouraged his musical talents from a young age.

He later attended Seoul Broadcasting High School, graduating in 2016. His journey into entertainment began after a teacher posted a video of him singing online, leading to him being cast by Pledis Entertainment in 2012.

Notable Relationships

Boo Seung-kwan largely keeps his personal life out of the public eye. There are no widely reported or confirmed romantic relationships.

He is known for close friendships with fellow idols, fostering strong bonds within the entertainment industry.

Career Highlights

Boo Seung-kwan has solidified his place in K-pop as a main vocalist for the globally successful group Seventeen and its popular subunit BSS. His powerful singing and dynamic stage presence have contributed to numerous chart-topping albums and singles.

Beyond music, Boo is a recognized entertainer, having received the Rookie (Music and Talk) award at the 2018 MBC Entertainment Awards for his work on variety shows like Unexpected Q and Prison Life of Fools.

Signature Quote

“Live life with no regrets.”

