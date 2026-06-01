Happy birthday to Morgan Freeman , Tom Holland , and Heidi Klum ! June 1 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Actor and Producer Morgan Freeman, 89 Renowned for his distinctive baritone voice and profound wisdom, American actor, producer, and narrator Morgan Freeman has shaped countless cinematic narratives with his gravitas. He won an Academy Award for Million Dollar Baby and earned nominations for The Shawshank Redemption and Driving Miss Daisy, further extending his prolific career with narration work for numerous documentaries.



Beyond his roles, Freeman is also a licensed private pilot.



Little-known fact: He served as a radar mechanic in the US Air Force before pursuing acting.

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#2 English Actor Tom Holland, 30 Dynamic, charming, and a British actor, Tom Holland burst into the spotlight with his captivating performance in Billy Elliot the Musical. He quickly rose to international fame embodying Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Holland’s dedication to his craft is evident in diverse roles, including dramatic turns and voice work.



Little-known fact: He briefly attended carpentry school in Cardiff, Wales, to learn a practical skill.

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#3 German-American Model, Fashion Designer, and Producer Heidi Klum, 53 With a career spanning modeling, television hosting, and entrepreneurship, German-American Heidi Klum has become a global fashion icon. She is widely recognized for her long tenure as a Victoria's Secret Angel and for successfully transitioning into a prolific television producer and judge.



Little-known fact: Before her modeling career, Heidi Klum won a national competition against 25,000 other contestants.

#4 American Comedian and Actress Amy Schumer, 45 Known for her fearless and honest humor, American comedian and actress Amy Schumer redefined sketch comedy with her Emmy-winning series, Inside Amy Schumer. She also found success as a writer and star of the film Trainwreck.



Little-known fact: Before her comedy career, Amy Schumer once worked as a pedicab driver in Santa Barbara, California.

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#5 American Singer-Songwriter and Guitarist Brandi Carlile, 45 Known for her powerful voice and genre-blending artistry, American singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile consistently delivers emotionally resonant performances. Her groundbreaking album By the Way, I Forgive You earned multiple Grammy Awards. Carlile also co-founded The Highwomen, a critically acclaimed country supergroup.



Little-known fact: At four years old, Brandi Marie Carlile nearly died from bacterial meningitis, a harrowing experience that included her heart stopping multiple times.

#6 Canadian-American Singer-Songwriter, Guitarist, Producer, and Actress Alanis Morissette, 52 Renowned for her confessional songwriting, Alanis Morissette is a Canadian American singer and producer known for her raw emotional depth. She has sold over 75 million records globally and earned seven Grammy Awards. Morissette also ventured into acting and Broadway, adapting her iconic album into a musical.



Little-known fact: Before her music career took off, Alanis Morissette appeared on the children's television show You Can't Do That on Television.

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#7 Scottish Actor Brian Cox, 80 A Scottish actor celebrated for his commanding presence, Brian Cox has made a significant mark across stage, film, and television. He is widely recognized for his Golden Globe-winning role as Logan Roy in the HBO series Succession and his Primetime Emmy Award for Nuremberg.



Beyond his iconic on-screen characters, Cox is a highly respected classical Shakespearean actor, having performed extensively with the Royal Shakespeare Company.



Little-known fact: Brian Cox was the first actor to portray Dr. Hannibal Lecktor on film in the 1986 thriller Manhunter.

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#8 German-American Actress Zazie Beetz, 35 A German American actress of notable range, Zazie Beetz rose to prominence with her role in the hit series Atlanta. Beetz is widely recognized for her compelling performances in films such as Deadpool 2 and Joker. She continues to expand her impressive body of work across various genres.



Little-known fact: Before her acting career took off, Zazie Beetz spent a year working as a waitress.

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#9 Swedish Game Designer, Founded Mojang Markus Persson, 47 Renowned for his visionary approach to game design, Swedish video game programmer and designer Markus Persson changed the landscape of digital entertainment with his creation, Minecraft. His groundbreaking sandbox game achieved unprecedented global success, becoming the best-selling video game of all time. Persson also founded Mojang Studios, which he later sold to Microsoft for $2.5 billion.



Little-known fact: Markus Persson is a member of Mensa, the high IQ society.

#10 American Comedian Nikki Glaser, 42 Renowned for her bold, unfiltered humor, American stand-up comedian and television host Nikki Glaser has captivated audiences worldwide. She hosted the 2025 and 2026 Golden Globe Awards, making history as the first solo female host. Glaser also gained significant popularity for her incisive performance on The Roast of Tom Brady in 2024.



Little-known fact: Nikki Glaser has been a vegan since 2016 and is a longtime animal-rights activist.

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