Who Is Brian Cox? Brian Denis Cox is a Scottish actor, known for his formidable stage presence and a commanding voice that brings complex characters to life. A classically trained Shakespearean performer, he has distinguished himself across film, television, and theater. His breakout role as Dr. Hannibal Lecktor in the 1986 film Manhunter first captivated audiences, foreshadowing the actor’s capacity for intense, cerebral performances. This portrayal notably predated Anthony Hopkins’ iconic take on the character, establishing Cox as a formidable talent.

Full Name Brian Denis Cox Gender Male Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Married to Nicole Ansari Net Worth $15 million Nationality Scottish Ethnicity White Education Dundee Repertory Theatre, London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art Father Charles McArdle Campbell Cox Mother Mary Ann Guillerline McCann Siblings Betty Cox Kids Alan Cox, Margaret Cox, Orson Cox, Torin Cox

Early Life and Education Born in Dundee, Scotland, Brian Cox was the youngest of five children in a working-class Roman Catholic family. He experienced a challenging childhood, losing his father to pancreatic cancer at the age of eight, and was subsequently raised by his four elder sisters. His passion for acting ignited early, leading him to the Dundee Repertory Theatre at 14, where he began his training. Cox then honed his craft at the esteemed London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, laying the groundwork for his extensive career.

Notable Relationships Brian Denis Cox is currently married to actress Nicole Ansari, whom he wed in 2002. Prior to his current marriage, he was married to Lillian Monroe-Carr from 1966 to 1967, and then to Caroline Burt from 1968 to 1986. Cox shares two sons, Orson Cox and Torin Cox, with Ansari. He also has two children, Alan Cox and Margaret Cox, from his earlier marriage to Caroline Burt.

Career Highlights Brian Cox’s career is highlighted by his acclaimed portrayal of media mogul Logan Roy in the HBO series Succession, which earned him a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series. His impactful performance as Hermann Göring in the miniseries Nuremberg also secured him a Primetime Emmy Award. Beyond these television successes, Cox has built a diverse filmography, appearing in major productions such as Braveheart, The Bourne Identity, and X2: X-Men United. He is also a celebrated Shakespearean actor, recognized for his extensive work with the Royal Shakespeare Company. Throughout his distinguished career, Cox has also garnered two Laurence Olivier Awards for his contributions to theater.