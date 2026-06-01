Who Is Heidi Klum? Heidi Klum is a German and American model, television host, and businesswoman, known for her vibrant personality. Her entrepreneurial spirit has also driven a dynamic career in fashion and entertainment. She first captivated global audiences as a Victoria’s Secret Angel, a prominent role that solidified her supermodel status worldwide. This early success led to her influential work hosting Project Runway and Germany’s Next Topmodel.

Full Name Heidi Klum Gender Female Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $160 million Nationality German, American Education Studied dance and fashion design Father Günther Klum Mother Erna Klum Siblings Michael Klum Kids Leni Klum, Henry Günther Ademola Dashtu Samuel, Johan Riley Fyodor Taiwo Samuel, Lou Sulola Samuel

Early Life and Education Heidi Klum was born and raised in Bergisch Gladbach, West Germany, by her parents Günther Klum, a cosmetics executive, and Erna Klum, a hairdresser. Her family environment encouraged her early interests. Before her modeling career took off, Klum considered fashion design, even attending school for it. However, after winning a national modeling contest at 18, she chose a different path in the fashion industry.

Notable Relationships Currently married to musician Tom Kaulitz since 2019, Heidi Klum was previously wed to singer Seal and stylist Ric Pipino. Her relationship with Seal gained significant media attention during their marriage. Klum shares four children: Leni Klum with Flavio Briatore, and Henry, Johan, and Lou with her ex-husband Seal. She maintains a respectful co-parenting relationship for her children.

Career Highlights Heidi Klum achieved international recognition as the first German model to become a Victoria’s Secret Angel. She famously appeared on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 1998, which notably launched her into global supermodel status. Her transition to television proved highly successful, with Klum hosting Project Runway for many seasons. She earned an Emmy Award for her role and also became a prominent judge on America’s Got Talent, further expanding her media empire.