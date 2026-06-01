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2 Moms With 3 Kids Have A Genius Idea To Form A ‘Mommune’ And It Changes Their Lives
Young woman sharing her story about forming a mommune with 2 single moms and 3 kids to change lives.
Parenting

2 Moms With 3 Kids Have A Genius Idea To Form A ‘Mommune’ And It Changes Their Lives

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There’s a new trend sweeping the globe, and it’s strictly for single moms only. A growing number of women are choosing to ditch men altogether and move into “mommunes” with their kids, relying solely on each other for support.

Bernie Sinclair and Anabelle Gonzalez are two of them. The moms share an apartment in New York, along with their three young children. They split the bills, help each other with chores, and say it’s a fairy-tale life with “No Prince Charming required.”

Touted as the “mother of all set-ups,” this living arrangement has left many women inspired. But some men are growling, “Who is going to open the pickle jar?”

RELATED:

    They decided to ditch men altogether and set up a “mommune,” strictly for single mothers only

    Two moms with three kids enjoying a sunny day with strollers in a park setting

    Image credits: Claudio Alba / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Best friends Bernie Sinclair and Anabelle Gonzalez say it’s a fairy-tale life with “No Prince Charming required”

    Woman in black top with text overlay about a mommune idea

    Image credits: berniesinclaire

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    Woman explaining mommune concept with text about three kids two single moms one family

    Image credits: berniesinclaire

    Two women with text highlighting less work benefit of forming a mommune

    Image credits: berniesinclaire

    Woman celebrating with text about gaining more me time from a mommune arrangement

    Image credits: berniesinclaire

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    Two moms in hallway with text More Joy about forming a mommune

    Image credits: berniesinclaire

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    Two moms in hallway with text No Default Parent forming a mommune

    Image credits: berniesinclaire

    Woman with arms raised with text No Prince Charming Required mommune

    Image credits: berniesinclaire

    They broke down the benefits of their “mommune” in this Instagram video:

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    “We’ll keep the single motherhood and the dual income”: They also explained why they chose ‘matriarchy’

    Text about society's view on single mothers and finances mommune

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    Text about child support and child care expenses mommune

    Matriarchy and dual income in single motherhood shared by moms in a mommune

    Household labor eased with sisterhood and kids centered by moms in mommune

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    Mothers manage the weight of motherhood with space to tend and fold it

    Image credits: berniesinclaire

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    Single mom doing laundry representing 2 NYC single moms with 3 kids

    Image credits: berniesinclaire

    Watch how they compare laundry day to raising their kids alone together:

    Single mom decorating in a colorful Barbie dream apartment in NYC mommune

    Image credits: berniesinclaire

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    The women made it clear that their “mommune” isn’t merely a temporary arrangement

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    With over 100 million single moms around the world, why wouldn’t “mommunes” make sense?

    More than 100 million women around the world are raising their children single-handedly. That’s not a thumb-suck; it’s an official figure from U.N. Women.

    In the United States, an estimated 23% of children under 18 live with a single parent. About eight million of those (roughly 80%) stay with their mother, compared to three million who are being raised by a single father. In South Africa, the percentage is even higher. According to the country’s Department of Statistics, a staggering 42% of kids live only with their mother.

    Geographic locations aside, millions of single mothers are struggling to cope.

    “Many are in their prime working years, aged 25-54, and must somehow manage a full day of work to provide for their children,” says Antra Bhatt, a statistics specialist with UN Women’s Research and Data Team.

    A report published in the Boston Congress of Public Health Review (BCPHR) paints a scary picture of how single moms are facing an uphill battle when it comes to their mental health. It notes that the elevated levels of mental illness and mental health struggles within this demographic cohort are “unsurprising,” and here’s why…

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    Image credits: Jonathan Borba / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    “Single mothers are conventionally burdened by three leading factors: general stress levels, anxiety, and general depression. These challenges are exacerbated by environmental components such as increased financial burdens, insufficient social support, and the responsibility of isolated child-rearing expectations featuring an acute lack of critical resources,” reads the report.

    One study found that 28.7% of single mothers, in comparison to 15.7% of partnered mothers, had been diagnosed with mental disabilities.

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    “One of the biggest challenges faced by single mothers is the constant juggling of responsibilities,” reveals the BCPHR report. “With almost 15 million single moms in the US and 78% of those mothers employed in the workforce, balancing work with personal life can become stressful.”

    Additionally, it adds, time management challenges often leave single mothers with little to no time for personal enrichment, resulting in elevated emotional strain with no one and nowhere for them to turn.

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    So, given all of that, why would it not make sense for single moms to live together and lean on each other for support?

    “Who’s gonna be the plumber?”: Some men struggled to understand how life could go on without them

    Social media comment asking about players involved

    Social media comment comparing to feral cats

    Social media comment on teachers sharing living space

    Social media comment about driving and battery usage

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    Comment about a spider on the bedroom ceiling in a moms commune discussion

    Question on roles like plumber and electrician in the moms commune

    Comment anticipating follow-up videos about smoke detector chirping in moms commune

    Comparison of moms commune to roommates with a new name

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    Comment expressing that the moms commune is doing men a favor

    Comment about fun and games until they can't open pickle jar in mommune discussion

    Comment referencing marriage to the government in mommune story

    Comment saying men rejoiced in context of mommune community

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    Women were a lot more supportive, with one noting that she’s never had a problem opening a pickle jar

    Comment discussing men's roles and love in mommune conversation

    Comment on co-parenting challenges and supportive communities in mommune article

    Comment on single parent house and better outcomes than two parent homes

    Comment on being single and easily opening a pickle jar

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    Comment on men asking who will protect women

    Comment on living in a mommune and soft life experience

    Comment on concept of not needing a man being bizarre

    Comment about two moms planning to live together and raise kids in a mommune

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    Comment on historical women villages raising children and mommune idea

    Supportive comment on moms forming a mommune to raise kids together

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    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Robyn has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is a lover of words and visuals. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa, and the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

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    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Robyn has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is a lover of words and visuals. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa, and the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

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    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

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    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

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    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The men in the comments are the bitter, deadbeat dads. Heck, I'm the one k*****g the spider for my current boyfriend. Not all men are like the jokers yokers making those comments. Stop giving them any attention. As for this "mommune" thing, if it works for them, all the power to them. They're clearly good friends and I'm sure they make it work with some hiccups along the way. There would definitely be some bad moments along with the good. It's still 2 adults living together, with each other's kids.

    2
    2points
    reply
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't k**l spiders. I catch them with a glass and a piece of card and set them free. I have one that Ives in the crack in a casement window and comes out at night. It doesn't bother me so I don't bother it.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    blix avatar
    Blix
    Blix
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dear men, your insecurities and neediness are no one else's problem. Sincerely, a man.

    0
    0points
    reply
    productions_jm avatar
    Mark Childers
    Mark Childers
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hope the idea catches on. It seems like a great idea for single moms. My mother was a single mom, and I remember how much she struggled on her own.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The men in the comments are the bitter, deadbeat dads. Heck, I'm the one k*****g the spider for my current boyfriend. Not all men are like the jokers yokers making those comments. Stop giving them any attention. As for this "mommune" thing, if it works for them, all the power to them. They're clearly good friends and I'm sure they make it work with some hiccups along the way. There would definitely be some bad moments along with the good. It's still 2 adults living together, with each other's kids.

    2
    2points
    reply
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't k**l spiders. I catch them with a glass and a piece of card and set them free. I have one that Ives in the crack in a casement window and comes out at night. It doesn't bother me so I don't bother it.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    blix avatar
    Blix
    Blix
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dear men, your insecurities and neediness are no one else's problem. Sincerely, a man.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    productions_jm avatar
    Mark Childers
    Mark Childers
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hope the idea catches on. It seems like a great idea for single moms. My mother was a single mom, and I remember how much she struggled on her own.

    0
    0points
    reply
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