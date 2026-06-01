69 Photos That Show The Next-Level Stupidity People Encountered While Using Vinted (New Pics)
If there’s one thing most of us have enough of, it’s clothes. Changing trends and our impulsive buying habits, fueled by cheap mass production, have filled our wardrobes with stuff we don’t even wear.
Vinted wants to change that. It is a peer-to-peer online marketplace where everyone can buy, sell, and swap second-hand fashion and lifestyle items directly from one another.
In the grand scheme of things, the company is doing great. Founded in Lithuania in 2008, it now operates in 26 countries and has over 100 million users. But if we zoom in on a personal level, we’d see that not all of them are on the same page when it comes to creating listings, negotiating deals, etc.
The Facebook group ‘Idiots of Vinted Official’ collects screenshots that show just how wild the platform can sometimes feel.
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This Interaction Made My Day🤣
I'm Crying 😭😭😭
Is This A Problem?😭
Vinted Doesn't Stop To Surprise Me 🤔
What Is This AI Message?
How Dare I
I Couldn’t Stop Laughing When They Sent This Photo
Absolutely Exceptional Exchange On Vinted This Morning
Infuriating First Negative Feedback Out Of 500+
Can We Please Stop Letting Kids Use Vinted?
They’re old enough to know not to sell things that aren’t theirs
Get Him On The Cover Of Vogue
Bash Me All U Want But This Is Just Greedy
5 Pound With Extra Aura
I Bought A Few Lemon Pins And Got This Message From The Seller
I’m Not Intrested!!!😂
Cute Model
I'm Not A Size 12
Woke Up To Someone Wanting To Buy Everything I’ve Listed🤔
Extraordinary Amount Of Hair In Package
It's Finally Happened To Me! I Love The Recycling
I Literally Cannot Cope With This App Any More
Am I Going Crazy Or Is Selling Just Painful Sometimes?
I Always Include “I Have Cats, And While Attempts To Remove All Hairs Have Been Made, Some May Remain” In The Description. But This Seller Needn’t Bother!
I Am Cackling
Why Do Sellers List Super Cheap Items Just To Cancel?
Wasn't Aware This Was Something I Should Be Disclosing In My Listings
What’s The Most Unhinged Item Description You’ve Ever Seen?
Asking For My Item For Free
So !!!!!!???
Why Are So Many People Like This?
Most Egregious ‘New Without Tags’ I’ve Ever Seen
Hating New Photo Trend
It took some time but looks like rickets is back in style.