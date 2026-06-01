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If there’s one thing most of us have enough of, it’s clothes. Changing trends and our impulsive buying habits, fueled by cheap mass production, have filled our wardrobes with stuff we don’t even wear.

Vinted wants to change that. It is a peer-to-peer online marketplace where everyone can buy, sell, and swap second-hand fashion and lifestyle items directly from one another.

In the grand scheme of things, the company is doing great. Founded in Lithuania in 2008, it now operates in 26 countries and has over 100 million users. But if we zoom in on a personal level, we’d see that not all of them are on the same page when it comes to creating listings, negotiating deals, etc.

The Facebook group ‘Idiots of Vinted Official’ collects screenshots that show just how wild the platform can sometimes feel.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Live Laugh Love Vinted

Misunderstanding about brand name Bello in Vinted chat conversation

Humble_Frosting_9620 Report

7points
POST
kevin-braid avatar
ADHD
ADHD
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

this one is brilliant lol.

1
1point
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    This Interaction Made My Day🤣

    Negotiation for price on Vinted with buyer unable to afford shipping

    percival200 Report

    5points
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    #3

    I'm Crying 😭😭😭

    Vinted message explaining order cancellation due to dog damaging boxes with photo of dog

    kaiittlou Report

    4points
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    #4

    I Hate People Like This

    Vinted offer negotiation showing request for price reduction to three pounds

    Cryaboutitbabes Report

    4points
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    anna-crockerrose avatar
    Chilli
    Chilli
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    then buy the one euro one.

    2
    2points
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    #5

    Is This A Problem?😭

    Buyer asking about clothing measurements and boundaries in Vinted chat

    DazzlingDebate3291 Report

    4points
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    #6

    Vinted Doesn't Stop To Surprise Me 🤔

    Pet rat holding card with wooden earrings in Vinted listing

    Expensive-Mango-2988 Report

    4points
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    #7

    What Is This AI Message?

    Vinted message where buyer asks seller to reserve female Haikyuu pajamas until April

    Responsible-One3267 Report

    4points
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    #8

    How Dare I

    Barbie Posh Pets Yorkie dog figurine for sale on Vinted

    Idiots of Vinted Official Report

    4points
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    #9

    Selling My Royal Crown

    Vinted listing of crown of Napoleon Bonaparte priced over 29,000 euros

    Logical-Emu-2786 Report

    3points
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    #10

    I Couldn’t Stop Laughing When They Sent This Photo

    Vinted chat with seller hiding face under cloth wearing a black cap

    marayrayy Report

    3points
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    #11

    Absolutely Exceptional Exchange On Vinted This Morning

    Buyer puzzled over people buying Aldi milk bottles on Vinted

    Ezlr99 Report

    3points
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    #12

    Infuriating First Negative Feedback Out Of 500+

    Confusing chat about Royal Albert dishes size and quantity on Vinted listing

    EverythingAntique Report

    3points
    POST
    englishwill67 avatar
    Spidercat
    Spidercat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not the first man to be confused as to the true nature of six inches...

    6
    6points
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    #13

    Can We Please Stop Letting Kids Use Vinted?

    Conversation about sending back Nintendo after purchase on Vinted

    aNN1MaL Report

    3points
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    haileystrong avatar
    random_frog_6846
    random_frog_6846
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They’re old enough to know not to sell things that aren’t theirs

    2
    2points
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    #14

    Get Him On The Cover Of Vogue

    Photos show a dog modeling clothing items listed on Vinted

    justlurking303 Report

    3points
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    gingersnapiniowa avatar
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bottom right photo: the dog is sooo over modeling.

    2
    2points
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    #15

    Bash Me All U Want But This Is Just Greedy

    Screenshot of price negotiation chat on Vinted for baby dress with declined offer

    angelz009 Report

    3points
    POST

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    5 Pound With Extra Aura

    Vinted listing of five pound note humorously tagged Pokémon with buyer protection

    AJTally_ Report

    3points
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    haileystrong avatar
    random_frog_6846
    random_frog_6846
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m failing to see what Pokèmon has to do with this

    1
    1point
    reply
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    #17

    I Bought A Few Lemon Pins And Got This Message From The Seller

    Screenshot of Vinted purchase confirmation with buyer message confusing seller

    shoelaces827 Report

    3points
    POST
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    #18

    I’m Not Intrested!!!😂

    Screenshot of repeated seller messages on Vinted asking if buyer is interested over months

    Baby_crabs Report

    3points
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    #19

    Cute Model

    Close-up of cat wearing Vivienne Westwood vintage style necklace listed on Vinted

    clayxf Report

    3points
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    #20

    I'm Not A Size 12

    Vinted message where buyer asks seller to try on skirt for length and seller refuses

    Maleficent_Mood_1255 Report

    3points
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    #21

    Woke Up To Someone Wanting To Buy Everything I’ve Listed🤔

    Vinted offer screen with buyer praising items and seller responding skeptically

    mookmula Report

    3points
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    #22

    Extraordinary Amount Of Hair In Package

    Clothing item covered with hair listed on Vinted, highlighting next-level stupidity

    LYDSTHERAPPER Report

    3points
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    #23

    It's Finally Happened To Me! I Love The Recycling

    Photo of damaged Raffaello box held by a person in a car seat

    Idiots of Vinted Official Report

    3points
    POST
    #24

    😭💀

    Vinted discussion on final price offer and buyer insisting original price

    Idiots of Vinted Official Report

    3points
    POST
    werbung_1 avatar
    Talis
    Talis
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    *Remembering bargaining scene in Live of Brian*

    0
    0points
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    #25

    Colin, I Feel Your Pain Mate!

    Vinted message exchange about official Arsenal hoodie bundle offer and buyer regret

    Idiots of Vinted Official Report

    3points
    POST
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    #26

    I Literally Cannot Cope With This App Any More

    Buyer confused after purchasing Nike air shoes on Vinted chat

    HotDingo8303 Report

    2points
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    #27

    Am I Going Crazy Or Is Selling Just Painful Sometimes?

    Buyer complaint and refund for embroidered cardigan on Vinted

    EJB1996 Report

    2points
    POST
    #28

    I Always Include “I Have Cats, And While Attempts To Remove All Hairs Have Been Made, Some May Remain” In The Description. But This Seller Needn’t Bother!

    Cats sitting on clothes in Vinted listings showing clothing humor

    _BeckyBoo_ Report

    2points
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    #29

    I Am Cackling

    Vinted listing with distorted Hollister and Abercrombie & Fitch tops for sale

    Honeybee4796 Report

    2points
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    #30

    Why Do Sellers List Super Cheap Items Just To Cancel?

    Screenshot of a cancelled Vinted order due to misleading price

    Extra_Dog8421 Report

    2points
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    #31

    Wasn't Aware This Was Something I Should Be Disclosing In My Listings

    Vinted listing description mentioning Marks and Spencer trousers

    geesegoosegeesegoose Report

    2points
    POST
    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Interesting way to say you're divorced

    0
    0points
    reply
    #32

    What’s The Most Unhinged Item Description You’ve Ever Seen?

    Clothing description of a summer dress size M from brand Romwe on Vinted

    N0rska Report

    2points
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    #33

    Asking For My Item For Free

    User requesting free item in Vinted conversation screenshot

    drhotttdog Report

    2points
    POST
    anna-crockerrose avatar
    Chilli
    Chilli
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "I'm a single mother and you just ruined my kids' christmas!!1!"

    2
    2points
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    #34

    So !!!!!!???

    Vinted order shipped and delivered conversation showing buyer impatience

    een_magnetron Report

    2points
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    #35

    T-Shirt Being Packed On The Hanger

    Crumpled and poorly taped package held outside on grass showing next-level stupidity using Vinted

    Aggressive_Visual922 Report

    2points
    POST
    #36

    Why Are So Many People Like This?

    Vinted chat about a pendant buyer asking for quick posting before canceling the order

    chloeb2502 Report

    2points
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    #37

    Most Egregious ‘New Without Tags’ I’ve Ever Seen

    Worn black leather boots listed for sale on Vinted with item verification

    suckmitosis_ Report

    2points
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    #38

    Hating New Photo Trend

    Vinted listings showing vintage dressing jeans in various colors and sizes

    easybeasty Report

    2points
    POST
    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It took some time but looks like rickets is back in style.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #39

    Why Would You Possibly Package It Like This? 😭

    Small adapter inside an oversized cardboard box listed on Vinted

    adorablecookies Report

    2points
    POST
    #40

    Probably The Worst Thing I’ve Seen On Vinted So Far…

    Listing showing a receipt being sold as an item on Vinted

    Donkey_kong_08765 Report

    2points
    POST
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    #41

    Just Felt Like It 😂

    Screenshot of declined offers and counteroffers on Vinted pricing negotiation chat

    LuvvLux_ Report

    2points
    POST
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    #42

    Was I Meant To Say Something?

    Vinted message with buyer wanting to cancel purchase claiming no seller response

    vampiremonee Report

    2points
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    #43

    Vinted Seller Trolling Me I Bought A €10 Tamagotchi And They Send It In This Box LOL. I Was So Confused When I Was Opening It

    Empty torn cardboard box with crumpled paper and small toy inside

    Idiots of Vinted Official Report

    2points
    POST
    #44

    What On Earth Do I Do Here ???

    Vinted screen showing buyer offered £10 for £2.90 thigh high stockings

    Idiots of Vinted Official Report

    2points
    POST
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    #45

    Love Your Coat Hanger

    White shirt hanging with a cat face edited onto the neck on Vinted

    Idiots of Vinted Official Report

    2points
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    #46

    Hit Me With Your Best Responses…

    Vinted message asking for more pictures of black leather Converse shoes on seller's lap

    Idiots of Vinted Official Report

    2points
    POST
    #47

    My Son Found This On Vinted

    Damaged PS5 controller listed on Vinted with price and buyer protection

    Idiots of Vinted Official Report

    2points
    POST
    #48

    What’s Birmingham Got To Do With It? Is That The Sob Story?

    Vinted offer message where buyer asks to sell a wig for a lower price and seller declines

    Idiots of Vinted Official Report

    2points
    POST
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    #49

    We All Shop For Windows On Vinted... Don't We?

    Vinted chat where buyer misunderstands window shopping as shopping for windows

    Idiots of Vinted Official Report

    2points
    POST
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    #50

    Why Do People Think We Have To Reduce What We Are Selling To Allow For Their Postage !

    Vinted chat over Swarovski necklace price decline and postage fee confusion

    Idiots of Vinted Official Report

    2points
    POST
    #51

    Chill Out Bro I Just Woke Up 😭

    Messages about a Vinted parcel arrival with quick time stamps

    Daisy1844 Report

    1point
    POST
    #52

    Stop Scrunching Shirts 😭

    Black Nirvana band tee shirt listed on Vinted in very good condition

    m3Ii55a Report

    1point
    POST
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    #53

    Pet Duck In Photos

    Unbranded costume jewelry listed on Vinted with a duck in photos

    TechnicalConfidence Report

    1point
    POST
    anna-crockerrose avatar
    Chilli
    Chilli
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    he's such a good boy

    0
    0points
    reply
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    #54

    Ive Never Understood

    Vinted listing description with stain on shorts noted

    Visible-Rich-6604 Report

    1point
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    anna-crockerrose avatar
    Chilli
    Chilli
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    IF ITS SO EASY TO GET THE STAINS OUT, WASH IT YOURSELF

    1
    1point
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    #55

    Well It's Definitely Something

    Childlike pencil drawing of person with dark hair in Vinted sketch listing

    authieljoy Report

    1point
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    #56

    Perfectly Matching Posts

    Two black leather belts shown on wooden floor listed on Vinted

    Corpital Report

    1point
    POST
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    #57

    Like At Least Have Some Creativity

    Screenshot of Vinted chat with buyer negotiating Funko Pop price showing next-level stupidity

    Jammyscone__ Report

    1point
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    #58

    Dear Buyers, I Am Not The Manufacturer

    Chat conversation about clothing size discrepancy and seller's response on Vinted

    Remarkable-Bet-3773 Report

    1point
    POST
    #59

    GF Got This Message

    User asking if mannequin comes with shirt in Vinted chat for 2000s juicy item

    Exciting_News_9299 Report

    1point
    POST
    #60

    “The Seller Isn’t Responding” Respond To What?!

    Vinted chat showing buyer wants to cancel Funko Pop purchase over seller response claim

    Slow-llama Report

    1point
    POST
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    #61

    £7 For An Almost Fully Used Candle??

    Used Snow Fairy candle from Lush listed on Vinted for sale

    Disastrous_Apple6070 Report

    1point
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    #62

    Love The Message My Husband Got Today

    Vinted chat showing buyer saying they don't want to buy an item after making an offer

    Idiots of Vinted Official Report

    1point
    POST
    #63

    So Can I Dance? Or Is It No Dancing?! 💃

    Screenshot of Vinted chat with confusing price and dancing comment

    Idiots of Vinted Official Report

    1point
    POST
    #64

    They Live Among Us

    Vinted conversation confusing cushion cover listing with a chair for sale

    Idiots of Vinted Official Report

    1point
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    #65

    Couldn't Decide To Offer £3 Or £2 So Offered £32 Instead

    Screenshot of Vinted message where buyer accidentally offers 32 pounds for a 4 pound blanket

    Idiots of Vinted Official Report

    1point
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    #66

    I Have No Words Anymore

    Tesco reusable plastic bag listed for sale at high price on Vinted

    Idiots of Vinted Official Report

    1point
    POST
    #67

    Is There Are New Scam System?

    Vinted message showing buyer offering higher price for items claiming seller's prices are too low

    Idiots of Vinted Official Report

    1point
    POST
    #68

    Mwhaha Silly Sod Didn’t Realise I To Had Donated Toys And Clothes To Charity Recently Making Her High And Mighty Promotion Code Null And Void

    Vinted conversation about Playmobil animal bundle price and charity donation confusion

    Idiots of Vinted Official Report

    1point
    POST
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    #69

    Is Someone Really Going To Buy

    Shopkins season 1 limited edition Papa tomato figure listed on Vinted

    Idiots of Vinted Official Report

    0points
    POST
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