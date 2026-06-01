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If there’s one thing most of us have enough of, it’s clothes. Changing trends and our impulsive buying habits, fueled by cheap mass production, have filled our wardrobes with stuff we don’t even wear.

Vinted wants to change that. It is a peer-to-peer online marketplace where everyone can buy, sell, and swap second-hand fashion and lifestyle items directly from one another.

In the grand scheme of things, the company is doing great. Founded in Lithuania in 2008, it now operates in 26 countries and has over 100 million users. But if we zoom in on a personal level, we’d see that not all of them are on the same page when it comes to creating listings, negotiating deals, etc.

The Facebook group ‘Idiots of Vinted Official’ collects screenshots that show just how wild the platform can sometimes feel.