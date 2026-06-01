Who Is Morgan Freeman? Morgan Freeman is an American actor, producer, and narrator, celebrated for his commanding voice and dignified presence on screen. His ability to convey gravitas and warmth has made him one of cinema’s most respected performers. His breakthrough arrived with his powerful supporting role in the 1987 film Street Smart, earning him an Academy Award nomination. This performance solidified his reputation, establishing a career marked by memorable portrayals.

Full Name Morgan Freeman Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $250 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Broad Street High School, Los Angeles City College Father Morgan Porterfield Freeman, Sr. Mother Mamie Edna Revere Kids Alfonso Freeman, Saifoulaye Freeman, Deena Freeman, Morgana Freeman

Early Life and Education Morgan Freeman was born in Memphis, Tennessee, to Mamie Edna Revere and Morgan Porterfield Freeman, Sr. His early years involved frequent family moves between Mississippi, Indiana, and Illinois, often staying with his paternal grandmother in Charleston, Mississippi. He first discovered acting at age nine in a school play and later attended Broad Street High School. After serving in the US Air Force, Freeman studied theater arts in Los Angeles, laying the groundwork for his extensive career.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Morgan Freeman’s personal life, including marriages to Jeanette Adair Bradshaw and Myrna Colley-Lee. He was married to Bradshaw from 1967 to 1979, and to Colley-Lee from 1984 until their divorce in 2010. Freeman is a father to four children: Alfonso Freeman, Saifoulaye Freeman, Deena Freeman, and Morgana Freeman. He is currently not married, maintaining privacy regarding his current personal relationships.

Career Highlights Morgan Freeman’s career spans decades with iconic roles in films like Driving Miss Daisy, The Shawshank Redemption, and Se7en, solidifying his status as a cinematic legend. He consistently delivers powerful performances that resonate with audiences worldwide. Beyond acting, Freeman co-founded Revelations Entertainment in 1996, a production company responsible for projects such as the series Madam Secretary. He also actively engages in environmental advocacy, notably converting his Mississippi ranch into a bee sanctuary. To date, Freeman has collected an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for Million Dollar Baby, a Golden Globe Award for Driving Miss Daisy, and a Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award, cementing his enduring influence in Hollywood.