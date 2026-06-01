Who Is Nikki Glaser? Nicole Rene Glaser is an American stand-up comedian and television host, celebrated for her sharp wit and refreshingly honest take on personal subjects. Her self-deprecating humor and candid observations resonate deeply with audiences across platforms. She gained widespread public attention with her commanding performance on The Roast of Tom Brady in 2024. Glaser’s fearless delivery quickly solidified her reputation as a formidable and engaging comedic force.

Full Name Nicole Rene Glaser Gender Female Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status In A Relationship With Chris Convy Net Worth $10 million Nationality American Ethnicity Irish American, German American Education University of Kansas Father Edward J. Glaser Mother Julie E. Glaser Siblings Lauren Glaser

Early Life and Education A close-knit family environment shaped Nicole Rene Glaser, born in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Julie E. and Edward J. Glaser. She spent most of her formative years in Kirkwood, Missouri, where her parents always encouraged her artistic dreams.

She attended Kirkwood High School and later graduated from the University of Kansas with a bachelor’s degree in English literature, where she began performing stand-up comedy at age 18.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc with producer Chris Convy has marked Nicole Rene Glaser’s relationship history, with the couple frequently in an on-again, off-again dynamic for over a decade. They initially met while working together on her MTV show Nikki & Sara Live.

Glaser and Convy are currently in a relationship, often making public appearances together, including red carpet events. She has publicly stated that she does not have children.

Career Highlights Nikki Glaser has consistently delivered acclaimed stand-up specials, with her 2019 Netflix special, Bangin’, becoming the platform’s most-watched special upon its debut. Her 2024 HBO special, Someday You’ll Die, earned Emmy, Grammy, Golden Globe, and Critics Choice nominations, setting new viewership records for an HBO comedy special.

Glaser has expanded her profile significantly as a media host, notably becoming the first solo female host of the Golden Globe Awards in 2025 and returning for the 2026 ceremony. She also executive produced and hosted multiple seasons of the hit HBO Max reality dating series FBoy Island.