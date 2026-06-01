Who Is Tom Holland? Thomas Stanley Holland is a British actor known for his energetic performances and natural charm on screen. His expressive acting often brings depth to complex characters. He captivated audiences with his portrayal of Peter Parker in Captain America: Civil War, swiftly becoming a global sensation. Holland’s gymnastic abilities often feature in his action sequences.

Full Name Thomas Stanley Holland Gender Male Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Engaged to Zendaya Net Worth $25 million Nationality British Ethnicity White Education Donhead Preparatory School, Wimbledon College, BRIT School for Performing Arts and Technology Father Dominic Holland Mother Nicola Elizabeth Frost Siblings Harry Holland, Sam Holland, Paddy Holland

Early Life and Education The eldest of four sons, Thomas Stanley Holland grew up in Kingston upon Thames, England, nurtured by his comedian father Dominic and photographer mother Nicola. This artistic household provided an early creative environment. He attended Donhead Preparatory School and Wimbledon College before honing his craft at the BRIT School for Performing Arts and Technology. His early dance training at Nifty Feet Dance School foreshadowed his dynamic career.

Notable Relationships Currently engaged to his Spider-Man co-star Zendaya, Thomas Holland first confirmed their relationship in 2021 after years of public speculation. Their on-screen chemistry extended off-screen. Holland and Zendaya became engaged in December 2024. The couple maintains a private stance on their romance despite intense media interest.

Career Highlights Thomas Holland first gained acclaim starring in Billy Elliot the Musical in London’s West End. His film career then exploded with his iconic role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, headlining films that have collectively grossed billions worldwide. Beyond acting, Holland co-founded The Brothers Trust, a charity supporting various causes. He has also expanded into executive producing, notably for the Apple TV+ miniseries The Crowded Room.