Close-up portrait of Tom Holland in a white shirt focusing on his face and expression

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Tom Holland

Born

June 1, 1996

Died
Birthplace

Kingston upon Thames, England

Age

30 Years Old

Horoscope

Gemini

Who Is Tom Holland?

Thomas Stanley Holland is a British actor known for his energetic performances and natural charm on screen. His expressive acting often brings depth to complex characters.

He captivated audiences with his portrayal of Peter Parker in Captain America: Civil War, swiftly becoming a global sensation. Holland’s gymnastic abilities often feature in his action sequences.

Full NameThomas Stanley Holland
GenderMale
Height5 feet 8 inches (173 cm)
Relationship StatusEngaged to Zendaya
Net Worth$25 million
NationalityBritish
EthnicityWhite
EducationDonhead Preparatory School, Wimbledon College, BRIT School for Performing Arts and Technology
FatherDominic Holland
MotherNicola Elizabeth Frost
SiblingsHarry Holland, Sam Holland, Paddy Holland

Early Life and Education

The eldest of four sons, Thomas Stanley Holland grew up in Kingston upon Thames, England, nurtured by his comedian father Dominic and photographer mother Nicola. This artistic household provided an early creative environment.

He attended Donhead Preparatory School and Wimbledon College before honing his craft at the BRIT School for Performing Arts and Technology. His early dance training at Nifty Feet Dance School foreshadowed his dynamic career.

Notable Relationships

Currently engaged to his Spider-Man co-star Zendaya, Thomas Holland first confirmed their relationship in 2021 after years of public speculation. Their on-screen chemistry extended off-screen.

Holland and Zendaya became engaged in December 2024. The couple maintains a private stance on their romance despite intense media interest.

Career Highlights

Thomas Holland first gained acclaim starring in Billy Elliot the Musical in London’s West End. His film career then exploded with his iconic role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, headlining films that have collectively grossed billions worldwide.

Beyond acting, Holland co-founded The Brothers Trust, a charity supporting various causes. He has also expanded into executive producing, notably for the Apple TV+ miniseries The Crowded Room.

Signature Quote

“I just think if you’re lucky enough to be in the position that I’m in, you have a responsibility to give back.”

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