Who Is Amy Schumer? Amy Beth Schumer is an American comedian, actress, writer, and producer known for her candid, observational humor and sharp wit. Her work often explores themes of relationships, body image, and modern womanhood with unflinching honesty. She first gained widespread attention as the creator and star of the Comedy Central sketch series Inside Amy Schumer. The show garnered critical acclaim and an Emmy Award, solidifying her voice in the comedy landscape.

Full Name Amy Beth Schumer Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Married Nationality American Ethnicity White Education South Side High School, Towson University, William Esper Studio Father Gordon David Schumer Mother Sandra Jane Schumer Siblings Kim Caramele, Jason Stein Kids Gene Attell Fischer

Early Life and Education Family struggles shaped Amy Schumer’s early years in New York City and Long Island. Her father, Gordon David Schumer, experienced business bankruptcy and a multiple sclerosis diagnosis when she was young. Her parents, Gordon and Sandra Jane Schumer, divorced when she did not yet turn a teenager. Schumer attended South Side High School in Rockville Centre, where she was voted “Class Clown” and “Teacher’s Worst Nightmare.” She later earned a theater degree from Towson University in 2003, further developing her performance skills.

Notable Relationships Currently married to chef Chris Fischer, Amy Schumer has also been linked to comedian Anthony Jeselnik and furniture designer Ben Hanisch in the past. Schumer and Fischer wed in February 2018 in a private ceremony. The couple shares one son, Gene Attell Fischer, who was born in May 2019. Schumer is open about their family life, including co-parenting and her experiences with motherhood.

Career Highlights Amy Schumer’s career breakthrough arrived with her critically acclaimed Comedy Central sketch series, Inside Amy Schumer. The show, which she created, wrote, and starred in, earned a Peabody Award and a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series. Her raw and relatable humor resonated with a wide audience, establishing her distinctive comedic voice. Beyond television, Schumer made a significant impact with her starring and writing debut in the 2015 film Trainwreck, which earned her a Golden Globe Award nomination. She has continued to expand her presence in film and stand-up specials, including the Emmy-nominated Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo and the Netflix special Amy Schumer: The Leather Special.