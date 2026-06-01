Who Is Brandi Carlile? Brandi Marie Carlile is an American singer-songwriter and producer, celebrated for her powerful voice and genre-bending musical style. She effortlessly blends folk, rock, and Americana, captivating audiences with her raw emotional delivery. Her career gained wider recognition with the 2007 single “The Story” from the album of the same name. This poignant track gained significant exposure through television placements, solidifying her presence in the music world.

Full Name Brandi Marie Carlile Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Married to Catherine Shepherd Net Worth $8 million Nationality American Ethnicity White American Education Tahoma High School Mother Teresa Carlile Siblings Jay Carlile, Tiffany Carlile Kids Evangeline Ruth, Elijah

Early Life and Education Brandi Marie Carlile was born and raised in the rural town of Ravensdale, Washington, where she spent her childhood exploring the woods and making music with her siblings. Her mother, Teresa Carlile, introduced her to country music, influencing her early development. Carlile attended Tahoma High School but later left to dedicate herself to music. She taught herself piano after discovering Elton John and learned guitar at age seventeen, beginning her performing career in Seattle clubs.

Notable Relationships Brandi Marie Carlile is married to Catherine Shepherd, a British philanthropy executive, whom she met in 2009 while both were involved in charitable work. They announced their engagement in June 2012 and married that September. Carlile and Shepherd share two daughters, Evangeline Ruth and Elijah, both of whom Catherine carried. The couple frequently discusses their family life and shared commitment to advocacy.

Career Highlights Brandi Marie Carlile’s album By the Way, I Forgive You garnered widespread critical acclaim, earning three Grammy Awards including Best Americana Album. Her powerful songwriting resonated deeply with fans, making it a commercial success. She also co-founded the all-female supergroup The Highwomen, whose self-titled debut album won a Grammy Award for Best Country Song for “Crowded Table.” Carlile actively uses her platform for social justice and humanitarian causes through the Looking Out Foundation. To date, Carlile has collected eleven Grammy Awards, two Emmy Awards, and a New York Times bestselling memoir, Broken Horses, cementing her as an influential voice across music and literature.