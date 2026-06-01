Who Is Zazie Beetz? Zazie Olivia Beetz is a German American actress recognized for her versatile performances and natural charisma. She brings depth and authenticity to each role, captivating audiences with her nuanced portrayals. Her breakout moment came with the FX comedy-drama series Atlanta, where her role as Van earned critical acclaim and an Emmy nomination. This success quickly propelled her into high-profile film projects.

Full Name Zazie Olivia Beetz Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $5 million Nationality German American Ethnicity African American Education LaGuardia Arts High School, Skidmore College Father Thomas Beetz Mother Michelle Beetz Siblings Justin Beetz

Early Life and Education Born in Berlin, Germany, Zazie Beetz spent her early years moving between Germany and New York City. Her father, a German cabinet maker, and her African American mother ensured she grew up bilingual, speaking both German and English at home. She developed an early interest in acting, performing in community theaters in Washington Heights before attending the prestigious LaGuardia Arts High School. Beetz later earned a Bachelor of Arts in French from Skidmore College in 2013.

Notable Relationships Zazie Beetz married actor and writing partner David Rysdahl in 2023, after meeting in an acting workshop in 2014. Their relationship, which blossomed into a production company called Sleepy Poppy, is known for its low-key public profile. The couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony in Uckermark, Germany, reflecting their shared values and collaborative spirit. Beetz has no children.

Career Highlights Zazie Beetz gained widespread recognition for her compelling portrayal of Van in the acclaimed FX series Atlanta, which earned her a Primetime Emmy Award nomination. Her nuanced performance solidified her standing as a versatile actress. She expanded her presence in major films, notably appearing as Domino in the superhero blockbuster Deadpool 2. Beetz also delivered a memorable performance in the critically praised psychological thriller Joker. Throughout her career, Beetz has continuously chosen diverse projects, ranging from independent films like Nine Days to voice work in animated series such as Invincible. This range highlights her dedication to challenging roles.