Jason Zucker: Bio And Career Highlights
Jason Zucker
January 16, 1992
Newport Beach, California, US
34 Years Old
Capricorn
Who Is Jason Zucker?
Jason Alan Zucker is an American professional ice hockey player, recognized for his dynamic speed and scoring ability on the ice. His relentless offensive drive consistently positions him as a significant threat in the National Hockey League.
Zucker’s career gained widespread attention when he became a key player for the Minnesota Wild after being drafted in 2010. He quickly established himself as a consistent goal-scorer, with his inaugural NHL goal coming in 2013.
|Full Name
|Jason Alan Zucker
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|5 feet 11 inches (180 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Divorced
|Net Worth
|$50.3 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Jewish
|Education
|University of Denver
|Father
|Scott Zucker
|Mother
|Natalie Zucker
|Siblings
|Evan Zucker, Adam Zucker, Kimmie, Cameron
|Kids
|Sophia, Hendrix, Stella
Early Life and Education
Jason Zucker was born in Newport Beach, California, moving to Las Vegas, Nevada, as an infant. There, he developed an early passion for ice hockey, despite the warm climate of his new home.
His father, Scott Zucker, a general contractor, built ice and roller rinks, fostering his early connection to the sport. Zucker honed his skills through the USA Hockey National Team Development Program before attending the University of Denver.
Notable Relationships
Jason Zucker’s personal life included a notable marriage to Minneapolis-based sports and entertainment journalist Carly Aplin in 2016. Their high-profile union drew considerable media attention during his time with the Minnesota Wild.
Zucker and Aplin share a son, Hendrix, and a daughter, Stella; he is also a stepfather to Sophia, Aplin’s daughter. The couple filed for divorce in 2023, and Zucker has not publicly confirmed another relationship.
Career Highlights
Jason Zucker established himself as a prolific scorer in the NHL, notably with the Minnesota Wild where he recorded multiple 20-goal seasons. His career includes a standout 33-goal season in 2017-18, solidifying his reputation as a key offensive forward.
Beyond his on-ice achievements, Zucker launched the #GIVE16 campaign, raising over $1.2 million for pediatric cancer research. This humanitarian effort earned him the prestigious King Clancy Memorial Trophy in 2019, recognizing his leadership and community contributions.
Earlier in his career, Zucker secured a gold medal at the 2010 World Junior Championship as a member of the US national team, further showcasing his international talent.
