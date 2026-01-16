Who Is Jason Zucker? Jason Alan Zucker is an American professional ice hockey player, recognized for his dynamic speed and scoring ability on the ice. His relentless offensive drive consistently positions him as a significant threat in the National Hockey League. Zucker’s career gained widespread attention when he became a key player for the Minnesota Wild after being drafted in 2010. He quickly established himself as a consistent goal-scorer, with his inaugural NHL goal coming in 2013.

Full Name Jason Alan Zucker Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $50.3 million Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Education University of Denver Father Scott Zucker Mother Natalie Zucker Siblings Evan Zucker, Adam Zucker, Kimmie, Cameron Kids Sophia, Hendrix, Stella

Early Life and Education Jason Zucker was born in Newport Beach, California, moving to Las Vegas, Nevada, as an infant. There, he developed an early passion for ice hockey, despite the warm climate of his new home. His father, Scott Zucker, a general contractor, built ice and roller rinks, fostering his early connection to the sport. Zucker honed his skills through the USA Hockey National Team Development Program before attending the University of Denver.

Notable Relationships Jason Zucker’s personal life included a notable marriage to Minneapolis-based sports and entertainment journalist Carly Aplin in 2016. Their high-profile union drew considerable media attention during his time with the Minnesota Wild. Zucker and Aplin share a son, Hendrix, and a daughter, Stella; he is also a stepfather to Sophia, Aplin’s daughter. The couple filed for divorce in 2023, and Zucker has not publicly confirmed another relationship.