ADVERTISEMENT

The internet has brought us a lot of things. Memes, virtual friendships, cat videos, and a wealth of information right at our fingertips. Gone are the days of traipsing to a library and paging through a heavy encyclopedia to find the answers to our burning questions.

Wikipedia has more than 66 million articles across 342 languages, covering everything under the sun. Over 7 million of them are in English. According to Pew Research Center, it would take someone around 38 years to read all of them. But given that a few hundred more are added every day, you'll be in your twilight years by the time you're done.

While you may think Wikipedia is the best place to get accurate information online, it’s important to note that it’s run by thousands of volunteers, and pretty much anyone can contribute. Despite dedicated editors patrolling the site, some questionable entries often slip through the cracks.

An IG account called Depths of Wikipedia is the first to note that "Wikipedia is weird!" and to drive home that point, it posts some of the most bizarre articles spotted on the page. Here are some of the funniest...