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The internet has brought us a lot of things. Memes, virtual friendships, cat videos, and a wealth of information right at our fingertips. Gone are the days of traipsing to a library and paging through a heavy encyclopedia to find the answers to our burning questions.

Wikipedia has more than 66 million articles across 342 languages, covering everything under the sun. Over 7 million of them are in English. According to Pew Research Center, it would take someone around 38 years to read all of them. But given that a few hundred more are added every day, you'll be in your twilight years by the time you're done.

While you may think Wikipedia is the best place to get accurate information online, it’s important to note that it’s run by thousands of volunteers, and pretty much anyone can contribute. Despite dedicated editors patrolling the site, some questionable entries often slip through the cracks.

An IG account called Depths of Wikipedia is the first to note that "Wikipedia is weird!" and to drive home that point, it posts some of the most bizarre articles spotted on the page. Here are some of the funniest...

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#1

Wikipedia page explaining blobject design with Volkswagen New Beetle and Apple iMac examples

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capeglossystarling avatar
Ugh, do I have to?
Ugh, do I have to?
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Beautiful. I aspire to become a blobject.

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    #2

    Paleontologist Jan Smit examining rocks in outdoor setting

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    #3

    Ulster County I Voted sticker showing colorful spider drawing

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    It's easy to get sucked into the never-ending Wiki-hole. And with more than 7 million English articles, it's also easy to get completely lost.

    What may have begun as necessary research for a school or work project can quickly spiral into an interesting 2 a.m. read about the paleontological classifications of capybaras - something you never knew you needed to know. And you probably didn't, but here we are sacrificing sleep for a deep dive into the depths of Wikipedia...

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    "With a total word count of over 5 billion words, it would take one person about 38 years to read every English Wikipedia article," reveals the Pew Research Center. But there are hundreds more articles added to the site every day, so that 38 years can easily increase dramatically.
    #4

    Scientific study image of healthy cow lying on grass field

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    #5

    Domesticated hedgehog with head stuck in a toilet paper tube

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    #6

    Jester's privilege Wikipedia page excerpt describing the right to mock without punishment

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    Wikipedia turned 25 this year, and since its launch, the site has seen its fair share of controversies. By Wikipedia's own admission, its "open-editing model, which allows any user to edit its encyclopedic pages, has led to concerns such as the quality of writing, the amount of vandalism, and the accuracy of information on the project."

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    While a dedicated team of editors does police the articles, it's impossible for them to catch everything in time. And some of the stuff that slipped through the cracks has caused everything from first- and secondhand embarrassment to collective roars of laughter.
    #7

    Wikipedia snippet of Kevin Lasagna football player with style of play description

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    #8

    Nuclear pasta types and explanation from astrophysics and nuclear physics

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    capeglossystarling avatar
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's theorized that if you fall into a black hole, you get "spaghettified" (not as fun as it sounds).

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    #9

    Freak butterfly with patterned wings perched on a branch in natural setting

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    British pop star Robbie Williams was once left reeling after vandals edited his Wikipedia page with a rather bizarre and shocking addition. It claimed that the singer ate hamsters in a pub for a living “in and around Stoke.”

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    Then there was the Sepp Blatter incident. Someone updated the Swiss former football administrator's name to Joseph "Sepp Bellend" Blatter. "This hoax nickname added to Blatter’s entry resulted in the South African government unwittingly referring to FIFA President Sepp Blatter as a 'Bellend' — a popular British slang name for the tip of a penis," reports Memeburn.
    #10

    Wikipedia page excerpt about the phrase I'm not a scientist used by politicians

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    NightOwlPanda
    NightOwlPanda
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They should listen to the people who are scientists.

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    #11

    Wikipedia description of PowerPoint karaoke improvisational presentation activity

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    #12

    Central Bank of India Wikipedia page excerpt explains it is not the central bank of India

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    capeglossystarling avatar
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well then why did they name it that?!

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    In 2008, the Telegraph reported that an entire village had fallen victim to Wikipedia hackers. "Readers of the site have been misinformed that Denshaw is the home to an obese population of sun-starved, sheep-hurling yokels with a brothel for a pub and a lingering tapeworm infection," read the Telegraph's article.

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    And the hackers didn't stop there...
    #13

    Wikipedia page showing The staff ate it later caption on slice of strawberry cake

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    #14

    Wikipedia list showing discontinued Guinness World Records with reason speed limits

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    #15

    Wikipedia list documenting wrong anthem incidents including Kazakhstan parody

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    At the time, the Wikipedia entry claimed that Denshaw, a village on the northeastern fringe of Greater Manchester, "attracts people from many different locations mainly due to the competitive sports held in the village including rock rolling, cow shooting and sheep hurling."

    It added that "Due to the complex hill formations surrounding the village, sunlight is only visible for four hours a day, some say a contributory factor in the local population's health problems such as obesity and severe malnurishment (sic)."

    Wikipedia has since deleted the fake information.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Wikipedia snippet explaining one-way mirror and two-way mirror

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    #17

    Chicago rat hole sidewalk rat-shaped hole viral phenomenon

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    #18

    Modern television showing Wikipedia homepage with poor color balance

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    Then there was the time a teacher discovered that Wikipedia's entry on Plato read that he was an ancient Hawaiian weather man and surfer, writer of Cosmo Girls, and founder of Punahou in Ancient Florida. And we just have to hope that not too many unsuspecting students got caught out while doing research for school projects.
    #19

    Wikipedia article explaining the liking gap in social perception

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    #20

    Photo of dog wearing a Wikipedia editor hat showing dogs can wear hats

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    #21

    Saudade emotional state of nostalgic longing explained on Wikipedia page

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    Despite the blunders, Wikipedia still remains a hugely popular source of information for people around the world. According to Pew, the site's articles have been viewed a total of 1.9 trillion times in the past decade, or about 508 million views per day on average.

    Wikipedia’s article on President Donald Trump is the most-viewed English-language page, with around 300 million views over the last decade. The site's Wikipedia: Popular Pages reveals that Trump became the first person ever to reach 200 million views, and his was the overall second most popular page only after the United States' one.
    #22

    Got the morbs Victorian era slang for temporary melancholy explained on Wikipedia

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    #23

    Patrick McHenry rabid fox bite incident on Wikipedia page

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    #24

    Wikipedia page about Penelope platypus known for faking pregnancy

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    "On January 20, 2021, the day he left office and refused to attend Biden's inauguration, he surpassed the United States for the all-time lead among the ranked pages in what we know as the first change of the leading page," reads Wikipedia.

    "The 2021 storming of the United States Capitol gave him the decisive push," it adds. "By notable contrast, his predecessor Barack Obama did not reach the U.S. during his two terms. Joe Biden debuted on the list on November 12, 2020."

    May Wikipedia continue to grow, giving us valuable information while providing some unexpected laughs and secondhand embarrassment as well.
    #25

    Goat tower structure in Illinois with goats on spiral steps

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    #26

    Man stacking 21 black hats on a fire hydrant as a quirky act

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    #27

    Calzone pizza sliced with olives and tomato on a white plate

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    #28

    Wikipedia page showing Muhamed horse known for cube roots math ability

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    #29

    Crocodile resting on shore in Florida representing typical fauna

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    #30

    Wikipedia description explaining crepe as a thin type of pancake

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    #31

    List of twice-baked foods featuring toast with googly eyes

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    #32

    1970 lawsuit filed against God for negligence after lightning strike on house

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    #33

    Wikipedia article excerpt on Paris syndrome with Eiffel Tower image at sunset

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    #34

    Red Hot Chilli Pipers Celtic rock band from Scotland performing on stage

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    #35

    Nowhere girls term describing women with no money job education prospects or friends

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    #36

    Wikipedia page excerpt about Tsundoku, the habit of acquiring reading materials and not reading them

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    #37

    Section of Wikipedia article about the song I'm Coming Out by Diana Ross

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    #38

    Wikipedia page showing Diego the tortoise with a photo

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    #39

    Wikipedia article excerpt about Osama Vinladen Peruvian footballer

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    #40

    Yu-Mex Wikipedia page highlighting Yugoslav-Mexican music style with vintage musicians photo

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    #41

    Wiktionary entry for jorjor wel, internet slang for George Orwell

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    #42

    Public Universal Friend genderless evangelist Wikipedia article excerpt

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    #43

    Railway track with a pole mistakenly placed between rails project error

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    #44

    Wikipedia page about thinking about the immortality of the crab Spanish idiom

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    #45

    Wikipedia entry for idiom you can't have your cake and eat it in other languages

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    #46

    Imperial boomerang theory of repressive colonial techniques detailed on Wikipedia

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    #47

    Disambiguation of slashed zero and slashed letter O on Wikipedia page

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    #48

    Wikipedia page on headfooters children's simplistic human figure drawings

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    #49

    Wikipedia excerpt on unparliamentary language in New Zealand Parliament

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    #50

    Wikipedia article on Ugly Gerry font shaped like US congressional districts

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    #51

    Wikipedia page describing Czech inventions including defenestration

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    #52

    Wiktionary entry explaining Spanish phrase used for poor Spanish knowledge

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    #53

    Bongcloud Attack chess opening diagram on Wikipedia

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    #54

    Fidel Castro's dairy products obsession on Wikipedia page

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    #55

    Wikipedia ship's cat article with historic naval cat photo

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    #56

    Sequence of photos showing hand slaps game with finger guns

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    #57

    Chemical structure of benzene discovered from dream by Friedrich Kekulé

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    #58

    1956 Olympic flame hoax incident with a homemade torch in Sydney

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    #59

    Creme Puff, the oldest recorded mixed tabby domestic cat

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    #60

    Mr. Ouch hazard symbol representing electrical dangers by NEMA

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    #61

    Diagram explaining prophetic perfect tense from a Wikipedia page with biblical references

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    #62

    Screenshot of Wikipedia article header for Better Call Saul with disambiguation note

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    #63

    Comparison of an orc mask and a film producer in a Wikipedia page about orc modeling

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    #64

    Orangutan eating leaves on a tree branch illustrating a Wikipedia page from 1631

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    #65

    Text describing one of the earliest bar jokes from Sumerian culture

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    #66

    Wikipedia page about Haru Urara, a Japanese racehorse known for consecutive losses

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    #67

    Ship of Theseus pop music example with Sugababes band member replacements

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    #68

    Shizo Kanakuri Japanese marathon runner with longest time to complete marathon

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    #69

    National Moth Week citizen science project studying moth populations worldwide

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    #70

    Drake Kendrick Lamar feud ongoing rap feud between Canadian and American rappers

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    #71

    Poe's law internet culture adage about parody and extreme views misinterpretation

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    #72

    Section on slurs describing gay men mentioning backgammon player

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    #73

    Table of emoticons representing famous personalities

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    #74

    Airlander 10 airship inside Hangar One at Cardington Airfield

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    #75

    Water tower in Gas Kansas with slogan about enjoying gas

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    #76

    Quotation from Sir William Erskine asking why he jumped from a window

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    #77

    Image of the Six Platonic Solids with a Utah teapot added humorously

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    #78

    Definition of idiot plot in literary criticism involving characters acting foolishly

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    #79

    Chess on a really big board with a 16x16 grid and pieces arranged for play

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    #80

    Screenshot of Wikipedia page about end-of-history illusion psychological concept

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    #81

    Wikipedia pH article about disputed meaning of letter p

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    #82

    Definition of skunked term in Wikipedia highlighting difficult word usage

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