My sister makes and sells candles in dough bowls, and I love them. But literally 30 seconds after lighting this, the wax caught on fire and kept getting bigger and bigger. It ended up catching onto that box of milk bags and coasters in the background and ruined them.



It happened so fast that I had to yell at my boyfriend to wake up and help. He quickly grabbed a wet towel and threw it over it to make it stop. My sister had mentioned that she was using a new wax and that might have caused it, or maybe she put too much scent in it. Her candles have always been great, and this is the first time this has happened. I'm honestly more upset that the bowl is ruined now because I love collecting them. Does anyone have any idea what could have caused this, so it doesn’t happen again??



My sister doesn't have a business or anything, just sells them to friends and people at church. My candle was the first that she made with this new wax, so no one else got it but me.



And yes, I'm an idiot for taking pictures instead of putting it out, but I didn’t know that it was going to get worse. I just wanted to take pics to show my sister so she would know.

