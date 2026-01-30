ADVERTISEMENT

Many people dream of finding a career that they’re truly passionate about. It’s not easy to land a job you love, but if you manage to do so, your 9-5 might feel like it flies by every day. Unfortunately, though, the vast majority of workers aren’t fans of their current positions. In fact, 85% report feeling disengaged while on the clock.

So it’s quite shocking to see employees who are willing to risk their lives for a paycheck. Bored Panda has scoured the internet to find the worst examples of health and safety violations in various workplaces. From using power tools in terrifying ways to putting ladders in the most unstable of places, these photos might send an OSHA officer into a coma. So enjoy scrolling through these pics that might make you appreciate your boring office job, and be sure to upvote the ones that you can’t believe are real!

#1

Right Above The Toilet. Good Thing I’m Not 6’1”

Man with a concerned expression standing under a wooden shelf with a protruding s***w in a reckless work moment.

    #2

    No Words

    Workers using power tools dangerously on an unstable floor with exposed rebar in reckless work moments lacking safety measures

    #3

    Neither Of Them Are Wearing Goggles

    Worker using a circular saw recklessly on coworker’s back, illustrating reckless work moments in a construction site.

    If your job only requires you to sit at a desk all day, send emails and participate in Zoom meetings, you’re probably not in a lot of danger on a daily basis. But if you work in construction or a position that requires manual labor, it’s extremely important to take health and safety rules seriously. Otherwise, you might end up losing a finger and being mocked on a list just like this one.

    According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration in the United States (OSHA), there were 34,696 inspections performed at American workplaces in 2024. This might sound excessive, but considering the fact that 5,283 people lost their lives due to workplace injuries in 2023, it’s crucial that OSHA rules are followed to a T.
    #4

    My Coworker Said We Have To Get The Job Done. I Eventually Talked Him Out Of Climbing This

    Tall metal ladder dangerously balanced on two other ladders on stairs, showcasing reckless work moments without proper safety measures.

    #5

    Don't Worry, Got The Safety Squints On, Boss

    Worker welding metal indoors without proper safety gear, illustrating reckless work moments needing safety awareness.

    #6

    Changing A Light Bulb

    Man standing on stacked pallets fixing street light pole showing reckless work moments without safety gear outdoors

    According to OSHA, the most frequently violated standards include: Fall Protection, Hazard Communication, Control of Hazardous Energy, Ladders, Respiratory Protection, Powered Industrial Trucks, Fall Protection Training, Scaffolding, Eye and Face Protection, and Machine Guarding.

    Despite the fact that some people fail to follow the rules, having these guidelines in place definitely does make workplaces safer. In fact, OSHA reports that worker fatalities in the U.S. are down, on average, from 38 per day in 1970 to 15 per day in 2023. Clearly, there’s still a long way to go to get that number down to 0, but that’s a significant improvement. 
    #7

    A Guy Just Came To Fix The AC (13th Floor In Suzhou, China)

    Man climbing outside high-rise building window in reckless work moment risking serious injury or death.

    #8

    Meirl

    Emergency phone out of service sign taped above payphone, highlighting reckless work safety moment.

    #9

    Heater At My Job Site

    Propane torch left unattended on a step ladder inside an unfinished room with exposed insulation, showing reckless work moment.

    I told him (an insulator) he could borrow a bungle but said it has never fallen off before...

    Now, you might assume that companies don’t care about keeping their employees safe, especially if doing things by the book will cost them more money. But the truth is, aside from the obvious moral obligation companies have to protect their workers, there is a financial incentive as well. The National Safety Council reports that workplace injuries cost American companies a whopping $176.5 billion in 2023. And when a worker loses their life, it costs the business $1.46 million on average.   
    #10

    Not Sure If A Bar Is The Right Place For This, But This Is The Back Office Of My Sister's Job

    Reckless work moment with heater near papers and cigarette butts creating a serious fire hazard in a cluttered workspace.

    From what I remember about the place when I worked there, the owners were never around and the GM drinks about a bottle of white wine a night.

    #11

    The More You Look The Worse It Gets

    Two men on ladders precariously working on a roof, demonstrating reckless work moments without proper safety measures.

    #12

    I'm Pretty Sure This Is A Safety Violation

    Construction worker in a reckless work moment hanging upside down on scaffolding without safety gear at a building site.

    Business owners should also consider the amount of time lost when employees get injured on the job. In 2023, American companies lost a whopping 103,000,000 days of work due to these accidents. And about a third of those days lost were caused by accidents that occurred prior to 2023, so it’s important to know that these incidents can put strain on a business for years.  
    #13

    Safety Squints Activated

    Man using a power saw on concrete block without visible eye protection, illustrating reckless work moments in safety videos.

    #14

    Something Tells Me This Breaks A Few Safety Regulations

    Construction worker hanging recklessly between scaffolding and building without proper safety gear on site.

    #15

    Emergency "Exit" In A Friend's Office Building. First Time They Opened It Was During A Fire Alarm

    Hallway with an emergency exit door open to a blocked wall, illustrating reckless work moments affecting safety.

    Germany. The sign on the inside even says "Brandschutztür" - meaning "fire security door."

    A fire security door is not the same as an emergency exit. Fire security doors are supposed to contain a fire. So the door is doing its job - but the emergency exit sign should not be there.

    Workplace safety certainly isn’t the most glamorous topic to discuss, but it’s an extremely important one, especially if you’re a business owner. So if you’re looking for some tips on how to improve workplace safety, Concentra has your back. Their first piece of advice for preventing accidents is to make sure that employees are well-trained. And to encourage safe behavior, reward employees for following protocol.   
    #16

    Only Entrance To My Current Job Site

    Wooden plank dangerously placed over a deep construction pit showing reckless work moments at a building site.

    #17

    We Had 5-6 People Scrape/Cut Themselves Walking Past This Exposed Thermostat, So We Finally Complained... Came In This Morning To This Solution

    Multiple handwritten safety warning signs around an exposed electrical outlet highlight reckless work moments.

    #18

    This Is How I Die

    Sign instructing staff to prop door open when entering freezer, highlighting reckless work moments for safety awareness.

    They may seem excessive, but labels and signs can go a long way in encouraging workers to stay safe. Remind them of the rules as often as you can, and don’t hesitate to post warnings about the dangers that may be present. Meanwhile, make sure that the work environment is clean and tidy to reduce risks. And regular inspections are necessary to make sure you can trust your tools.
    #19

    Only The Strong Shall Survive

    Evacuation map covered by a handwritten note saying good luck, illustrating reckless work moments in safety.

    #20

    Can’t You Read The Sign?

    Trash can used as an ashtray near flammable gas pipes, illustrating reckless work moments and safety hazards.

    #21

    9 Inch Width Of Unsecured Grating Over A 25 Foot Pit. Been This Way For Years

    Reckless work moment showing an unsafe narrow metal walkway in a cluttered industrial construction site.

    Machinery room (upper left) and counterweight pit (everything else) of a movable bridge undergoing a rehab. It is currently in use with contractors and maintenance personnel on site daily.

    It’s definitely a weird perspective, but it’s at least a 20-foot pit; my guess is still 25. The grating may be 12”, I didn’t put a tape on it - could only get one foot on at a time either way. I was at this location a few years ago as a sub for a day at the onset of construction. I assumed it would’ve been taken care of by now.

    Workplace safety is also something that must be constantly monitored. Accidents are likely to happen when people become complacent, so regular meetings might be necessary to prevent injuries. Keep an open dialogue with employees to hear their concerns, and make sure that you identify any potential dangers.  
    #22

    Yeah, I Think That's Right

    Worker dangerously leaning inside wood chipper machine with safety cones placed around on street, reckless work moment.

    #23

    I Can’t Even, Not Pictured Is The 6 Power Strips Daisy Chained With 2 Heaters

    Power cord taped to outlet with bright warning sign highlighting reckless work moment in need of safety awareness.

    Lazy people that keep it under the desk, however the HVAC in the building is all jacked up so it could be ice in one room and fire in the other. Really the building needs to be demoed and start over.

    #24

    “Quick He’s Having A Heart Attack”

    Empty blue metal shelving unit placing safety equipment out of reach in work moments demonstrating reckless safety practices.

    Are you starting to appreciate the fact that your job never puts you in danger, pandas? Keep upvoting the images that give you the heebie-jeebies, and let us know what the most dangerous thing you’ve ever observed in your own workplace was. Then, if you’re looking for another Bored Panda article featuring similar photos, check out this list next!
    #25

    Fire In The Building? 911 Operators Will Let Everyone Know

    Improvised emergency call box covered with blue tape showing reckless work safety moment on a plain wall.

    #26

    So Much Wrong In This Picture

    Man trapped inside metal rebar cage at construction site showing reckless work moments without safety precautions.

    #27

    In About 2 Seconds He Is About To See How Fast He Can Turn Off That Chainsaw

    Man cutting tree with chainsaw while standing on an unstable ladder in a reckless work moment lacking safety precautions.

    #28

    First Day Working The Port. Safety Wants To Talk To Me, Probably To Tell Me How Good Of A Job I’m Doing

    Reckless work moment showing a truck dangerously lifted by a shipping container crane at a busy cargo terminal.

    #29

    Well, This Would Be Inconvenient

    Emergency defibrillator in a workplace setting highlighting the importance of safety measures and reckless work moments awareness.

    AED at my school. Yes, I reported it. Next time I go to class i’ll be checking to see if they fixed it.

    #30

    Working In Japan Really Opened My Eyes

    Man standing recklessly on top of a ladder in a cluttered work area showing unsafe work moments for safety videos.

    We took down the slap wall hes taking screws out of. Each slab weighed a decent amount that we lowered onto ourselves while standing on the wood pile.

    No Harness, 300 Ft Drop

    Worker bending dangerously near heavy machinery in a confined industrial space showing reckless work moments risk.

    #32

    Apparently The CN Tower Is Really High Up

    Worker climbing a steel beam high above city streets in a reckless work moment without visible safety gear.

    #33

    I Took This Pic. Days Like This Put The Fear In Me. I Think I Have PTSD From Being In So Many Bad Positions

    Heavy machinery pouring dirt into a deep trench at a construction site, illustrating reckless work moments in safety.

    Was doing some sewerline. This is how I learned to lay pipe. Unsafe stuff like this was hard on me mentally. 5 years of this will cause so many bad dreams.

    Men On This Roof With Harnesses, But The Harnesses Aren't Actually Attached To Anything

    Two construction workers on a rooftop with safety gear missing, showcasing reckless work moments on building maintenance.

    I watched them walk up and down, and they are just dragging the ropes around; they definitely are not attached to anything.
    So they could get seriously injured by a fall. The ropes are tangling up and becoming trip hazards.
    Not sure if they are just that stupid, or their management didn't actually ensure they had a way to even secure the harnesses before sending them up.

    #35

    Today At Work

    Fire extinguisher service tag from 1994 highlighting work moments related to safety and inspection.

    #36

    Found In A Graduate Electrical Engineering Lab

    Safety sign warning about emergency eye wash temperature, illustrating reckless work moments needing safety reminders.

    #37

    Emergency Power Shut Off For A Machine Shop Class With 25+ Manual Lathes, 5 Manual Mills, And 4 CNC Mills Is Behind A Bookshelf

    Emergency stop button mounted dangerously close to a wooden surface, illustrating reckless work moments in safety hazard scenarios.

    It is the Tucson High School machine shop; we are the only major high school with any sort of shop classes.

    #38

    “If It Rains Harder Than X Amount, We Have To Empty This Every 5 Minutes“ - Employee Of The Month

    Reckless work moment with water pouring into a metal pot near an exposed electrical switch on a cluttered workbench.

    #39

    Does My Dad's Dryer At The Warehouse Count?

    Dirty filter behind a caution sign to clean filter daily showing a reckless work moment in need of safety awareness.

    I’m scared that if I touch it, it will burst into flames...

    #40

    Acid You Say?

    Warning sign on an acid-covered shelf telling workers not to put safety goggles there in a reckless work moment.

    #41

    Probably Rocking A Solid Safety Squint

    Person grinding metal indoors without safety gear, sparks flying dangerously close to a stack of papers in a reckless work moment.

    #42

    Working Class Hero

    Two construction workers showing reckless work moments, one standing on a narrow plank above the other without safety gear.

    #43

    No Need To Lock Out, This'll Just Take A Second

    Worker inside cardboard baler in a reckless work moment, highlighting unsafe workplace behavior for safety awareness.

    #44

    Yeah, That Should Be Fine

    Construction worker in a hazardous trench under an excavator, illustrating reckless work moments risking safety on site.

    #45

    Counter-Balance Solved

    Two men riding dangerously on the back of a Bobcat loader at a construction site, showcasing reckless work moments.

    #46

    How To Hold A Ladder In China

    Worker climbing a tall, unstable ladder on a busy street, highlighting reckless work moments risking safety.

    #47

    Sharps Container? These People Apparently Never Heard Of One... The Needles Were Poking Out Of The Box

    Box filled with used syringes and medical waste, illustrating reckless work moments needing safety awareness.

    Closed box, saw a needle sticking out of the cardboard, opened to inspect. Started looking for employment elsewhere shortly after.

    #48

    I'm Panicking

    Reckless work moment showing a broken door handle with a handwritten note taped to a door for a risky quick fix.

    #49

    Look, I Don’t Wanna Be “That Guy” Or Nothin, But This Feels A Tad Dangerous

    Construction worker using a power saw cutting rebar dangerously close to a gas can, showing reckless work moments needing safety awareness.

    Today at work. Among other sketchy happenings, but this one really got me.

    #50

    An Electrician In Denmark Gets Fired After Publishing Pictures Of The Bad Safety At Metro Construction Site

    Construction site showing reckless work moments with unsafe flooring, water hazards, and exposed electrical equipment.

    An electrician in Denmark gets fired after publishing pictures on FB of how bad the safety is on the metro construction sights he has been working under the past year. He was fired after having some time off in January due to sickness, and later heard from colleagues that the real reason he got fired was that the company didn't want him to ruin anything for them.

    #51

    It's Too Hot

    Construction workers sitting dangerously under a raised backhoe loader in a reckless work moment on a busy street.

    #52

    Brilliant! Helmet And Dust Mask In One

    Worker with a plastic water jug on head using a power tool recklessly on a ladder in a construction site indoor setting.

    #53

    You Already Know He Was Scooting Along Too, While On The Bucket

    Worker standing recklessly on a bucket atop scaffolding without proper safety gear during a hazardous work moment.

