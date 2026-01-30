53 Work Moments So Reckless They Should Be Used In Safety Videos (New Pics)
Many people dream of finding a career that they’re truly passionate about. It’s not easy to land a job you love, but if you manage to do so, your 9-5 might feel like it flies by every day. Unfortunately, though, the vast majority of workers aren’t fans of their current positions. In fact, 85% report feeling disengaged while on the clock.
So it’s quite shocking to see employees who are willing to risk their lives for a paycheck. Bored Panda has scoured the internet to find the worst examples of health and safety violations in various workplaces. From using power tools in terrifying ways to putting ladders in the most unstable of places, these photos might send an OSHA officer into a coma. So enjoy scrolling through these pics that might make you appreciate your boring office job, and be sure to upvote the ones that you can’t believe are real!
This post may include affiliate links.
Right Above The Toilet. Good Thing I’m Not 6’1”
No Words
Neither Of Them Are Wearing Goggles
If your job only requires you to sit at a desk all day, send emails and participate in Zoom meetings, you’re probably not in a lot of danger on a daily basis. But if you work in construction or a position that requires manual labor, it’s extremely important to take health and safety rules seriously. Otherwise, you might end up losing a finger and being mocked on a list just like this one.
According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration in the United States (OSHA), there were 34,696 inspections performed at American workplaces in 2024. This might sound excessive, but considering the fact that 5,283 people lost their lives due to workplace injuries in 2023, it’s crucial that OSHA rules are followed to a T.
My Coworker Said We Have To Get The Job Done. I Eventually Talked Him Out Of Climbing This
Don't Worry, Got The Safety Squints On, Boss
Changing A Light Bulb
According to OSHA, the most frequently violated standards include: Fall Protection, Hazard Communication, Control of Hazardous Energy, Ladders, Respiratory Protection, Powered Industrial Trucks, Fall Protection Training, Scaffolding, Eye and Face Protection, and Machine Guarding.
Despite the fact that some people fail to follow the rules, having these guidelines in place definitely does make workplaces safer. In fact, OSHA reports that worker fatalities in the U.S. are down, on average, from 38 per day in 1970 to 15 per day in 2023. Clearly, there’s still a long way to go to get that number down to 0, but that’s a significant improvement.
A Guy Just Came To Fix The AC (13th Floor In Suzhou, China)
Meirl
Heater At My Job Site
I told him (an insulator) he could borrow a bungle but said it has never fallen off before...
Now, you might assume that companies don’t care about keeping their employees safe, especially if doing things by the book will cost them more money. But the truth is, aside from the obvious moral obligation companies have to protect their workers, there is a financial incentive as well. The National Safety Council reports that workplace injuries cost American companies a whopping $176.5 billion in 2023. And when a worker loses their life, it costs the business $1.46 million on average.
Not Sure If A Bar Is The Right Place For This, But This Is The Back Office Of My Sister's Job
From what I remember about the place when I worked there, the owners were never around and the GM drinks about a bottle of white wine a night.
I mean... this has to be a staged picture. Who is just laying down by the space heater and plastic bag and random papers and... I think a pee bottle?... and also smoking as they take a little nap.
The More You Look The Worse It Gets
I'm Pretty Sure This Is A Safety Violation
Business owners should also consider the amount of time lost when employees get injured on the job. In 2023, American companies lost a whopping 103,000,000 days of work due to these accidents. And about a third of those days lost were caused by accidents that occurred prior to 2023, so it’s important to know that these incidents can put strain on a business for years.
Safety Squints Activated
Something Tells Me This Breaks A Few Safety Regulations
Emergency "Exit" In A Friend's Office Building. First Time They Opened It Was During A Fire Alarm
Germany. The sign on the inside even says "Brandschutztür" - meaning "fire security door."
A fire security door is not the same as an emergency exit. Fire security doors are supposed to contain a fire. So the door is doing its job - but the emergency exit sign should not be there.
Workplace safety certainly isn’t the most glamorous topic to discuss, but it’s an extremely important one, especially if you’re a business owner. So if you’re looking for some tips on how to improve workplace safety, Concentra has your back. Their first piece of advice for preventing accidents is to make sure that employees are well-trained. And to encourage safe behavior, reward employees for following protocol.
Only Entrance To My Current Job Site
We Had 5-6 People Scrape/Cut Themselves Walking Past This Exposed Thermostat, So We Finally Complained... Came In This Morning To This Solution
Yeah the injuries not covered sign is 1000% for sure legit and can't be overturned. 🙄
This Is How I Die
They may seem excessive, but labels and signs can go a long way in encouraging workers to stay safe. Remind them of the rules as often as you can, and don’t hesitate to post warnings about the dangers that may be present. Meanwhile, make sure that the work environment is clean and tidy to reduce risks. And regular inspections are necessary to make sure you can trust your tools.
Only The Strong Shall Survive
Can’t You Read The Sign?
9 Inch Width Of Unsecured Grating Over A 25 Foot Pit. Been This Way For Years
Machinery room (upper left) and counterweight pit (everything else) of a movable bridge undergoing a rehab. It is currently in use with contractors and maintenance personnel on site daily.
It’s definitely a weird perspective, but it’s at least a 20-foot pit; my guess is still 25. The grating may be 12”, I didn’t put a tape on it - could only get one foot on at a time either way. I was at this location a few years ago as a sub for a day at the onset of construction. I assumed it would’ve been taken care of by now.
Workplace safety is also something that must be constantly monitored. Accidents are likely to happen when people become complacent, so regular meetings might be necessary to prevent injuries. Keep an open dialogue with employees to hear their concerns, and make sure that you identify any potential dangers.
Yeah, I Think That's Right
I Can’t Even, Not Pictured Is The 6 Power Strips Daisy Chained With 2 Heaters
Lazy people that keep it under the desk, however the HVAC in the building is all jacked up so it could be ice in one room and fire in the other. Really the building needs to be demoed and start over.
“Quick He’s Having A Heart Attack”
Are you starting to appreciate the fact that your job never puts you in danger, pandas? Keep upvoting the images that give you the heebie-jeebies, and let us know what the most dangerous thing you’ve ever observed in your own workplace was. Then, if you’re looking for another Bored Panda article featuring similar photos, check out this list next!
Fire In The Building? 911 Operators Will Let Everyone Know
So Much Wrong In This Picture
In About 2 Seconds He Is About To See How Fast He Can Turn Off That Chainsaw
First Day Working The Port. Safety Wants To Talk To Me, Probably To Tell Me How Good Of A Job I’m Doing
Well, This Would Be Inconvenient
AED at my school. Yes, I reported it. Next time I go to class i’ll be checking to see if they fixed it.
Working In Japan Really Opened My Eyes
We took down the slap wall hes taking screws out of. Each slab weighed a decent amount that we lowered onto ourselves while standing on the wood pile.
No Harness, 300 Ft Drop
Apparently The CN Tower Is Really High Up
Construction of the cn tower was in a different era. Yes it's insane and honestly surprising there weren't more deaths during that time in construction but for the time this was sadly not unusual at all.
I Took This Pic. Days Like This Put The Fear In Me. I Think I Have PTSD From Being In So Many Bad Positions
Was doing some sewerline. This is how I learned to lay pipe. Unsafe stuff like this was hard on me mentally. 5 years of this will cause so many bad dreams.
Men On This Roof With Harnesses, But The Harnesses Aren't Actually Attached To Anything
I watched them walk up and down, and they are just dragging the ropes around; they definitely are not attached to anything.
So they could get seriously injured by a fall. The ropes are tangling up and becoming trip hazards.
Not sure if they are just that stupid, or their management didn't actually ensure they had a way to even secure the harnesses before sending them up.
As bad as it is it's not uncommon. I was instructed to / did do the same on many job sites unfortunately. I'd always tie off or argue when it felt unsafe to me, but yeah... not really unusual even nowadays.
Today At Work
Found In A Graduate Electrical Engineering Lab
Emergency Power Shut Off For A Machine Shop Class With 25+ Manual Lathes, 5 Manual Mills, And 4 CNC Mills Is Behind A Bookshelf
It is the Tucson High School machine shop; we are the only major high school with any sort of shop classes.
“If It Rains Harder Than X Amount, We Have To Empty This Every 5 Minutes“ - Employee Of The Month
Does My Dad's Dryer At The Warehouse Count?
I’m scared that if I touch it, it will burst into flames...
Acid You Say?
Probably Rocking A Solid Safety Squint
Working Class Hero
No Need To Lock Out, This'll Just Take A Second
Yeah, That Should Be Fine
Sweet Jebus... I don't even know what to say about this.
Counter-Balance Solved
How To Hold A Ladder In China
Sharps Container? These People Apparently Never Heard Of One... The Needles Were Poking Out Of The Box
Closed box, saw a needle sticking out of the cardboard, opened to inspect. Started looking for employment elsewhere shortly after.
I'm Panicking
Look, I Don’t Wanna Be “That Guy” Or Nothin, But This Feels A Tad Dangerous
Today at work. Among other sketchy happenings, but this one really got me.
An Electrician In Denmark Gets Fired After Publishing Pictures Of The Bad Safety At Metro Construction Site
An electrician in Denmark gets fired after publishing pictures on FB of how bad the safety is on the metro construction sights he has been working under the past year. He was fired after having some time off in January due to sickness, and later heard from colleagues that the real reason he got fired was that the company didn't want him to ruin anything for them.