Many people dream of finding a career that they’re truly passionate about. It’s not easy to land a job you love, but if you manage to do so, your 9-5 might feel like it flies by every day. Unfortunately, though, the vast majority of workers aren’t fans of their current positions. In fact, 85% report feeling disengaged while on the clock.

So it’s quite shocking to see employees who are willing to risk their lives for a paycheck. Bored Panda has scoured the internet to find the worst examples of health and safety violations in various workplaces. From using power tools in terrifying ways to putting ladders in the most unstable of places, these photos might send an OSHA officer into a coma. So enjoy scrolling through these pics that might make you appreciate your boring office job, and be sure to upvote the ones that you can’t believe are real!