46 Times Employees Blatantly Ignored Safety Protocol And Made Extremely Dangerous Decisions (New Pics)
Safety in the workplace should be a no-brainer. You’re there to earn a paycheck, not to have fun, so it’s important to follow all the rules. After all, you’re only endangering yourself by cutting corners!
But for some reason, there are plenty of employees out there who seem dedicated to living life on the edge (sometimes literally). We took a trip to the OSHA subreddit and gathered some of their most egregious photos below. From balancing on multiple ladders at once to using power tools without any protection, the workers featured here seem to think that they have nine lives. Good luck getting through this list without having a heart attack, pandas, and be sure to upvote the photos that give you a greater appreciation for your desk job.
It's Fine Until It's Not
A Lot Going On Here
Dangerously Confusing Perspective
If you sit at a desk all day typing away and sending emails, you might not feel the need for any OSHA training in your workplace. After all, you don’t really run the risk of burning the place down or losing a limb after clocking in. But there are many industries where health and safety regulations are absolutely vital to ensure that employees and companies don’t have to worry.
According to OSHA’s website, their rules and regulations not only increase safety, but also improve employee productivity, reduce absenteeism, increase a company’s profitability and decrease legal risks for everyone. But to ensure that everyone actually benefits from their rules, it’s important for employees to receive proper OSHA education and training when starting a new job. And if they notice any potential dangers in the workplace, they should not hesitate to report them.
Fire Exit: Only Available Weekdays, 9 To 5. Plan Your Emergencies Accordingly
What's Your Favorite Sign To Ignore?
Cousin Wants Help Pulling His Transmission…
OSHA reports that one in ten employees admits that they feel unsafe in their workplace, and less than a quarter feel “very safe.” Part of the reason for this may be because 18% of workers have never even had a safety drill, and only 60% feel like they’re actually prepared for an emergency situation.
Unfortunately, three quarters of employees say that their concerns are not always heard by their supervisors, and 9% complain that they’re completely ignored. When it comes to the OSHA standards that are most frequently violated, Fall Protection: General Requirements wins by a landslide. But rules about Hazard Communication, Control of Hazardous Energy, Ladders and Respiratory Protection are also commonly ignored.
Operator Confident In His Skills
My Dad Sent Me This
A Quick Shower Before Going Home From Work
Breaking OSHA rules not only puts employees in danger, it can also be extremely costly for companies. Apparently, general violations can result in fines of $7,000. Meanwhile, serious violations might mean that a company gets hit with a $25,000 fine. And willful or repeat violations can cost businesses a whopping $70,000. Even if a company doesn’t care about their employees’ wellbeing (for some unknown reason), those fines should motivate them to make sure all rules are being followed to a T.
5th Floor, Can Open The Window, Bottom Is 2ft High
That's One Way To Do It
He Was Even Proud Of The Solution
According to Waldrons Solicitors, the most common workplace accidents to occur in the UK are slips, trips and falls. After that, falling objects and injuries associated with handling, lifting, or carrying objects come next. You might be surprised to hear that acts of violence even cause a significant amount of on-the-job injuries. Meanwhile, workers should be careful to also avoid repetitive strain injuries, exposure to loud noises, burns, exposure to hazardous substances, vehicle collisions, and cuts and lacerations.
Went With The Less Expensive Lighting Contractor
Show Me The Confined Space Entry Permit
New hire got stuck trying to clean the proofer
[uk] No Spotter, Outside School At Home Time
Now, you might be looking at the photos on this list and wondering why in the world anyone would take risks like these while working. But the explanation might be as simple as the same reason why any of us take risks in our daily lives. I know that I should chop, peel and grate vegetables slowly to avoid cutting myself. But at least twice a year, without fail, I’ll find myself rushing and slicing off a piece of my finger or nail. It can be difficult to resist the urge to be in a hurry.
I'm So Confused
Always Use A Ladder When Working At Height
Light Display At Costco
We also tend to forget how important safety is when we’ve done something a thousand times. It’s easy to become overconfident and assume that you know better than the rules. You might find yourself thinking, “I’ve been doing this for years; I could do it in my sleep!” But that’s when the universe humbles you, and accidents happen. Remember, it’s always better to be safe than sorry.
Gateway Arch Cleaning
Raising A 12 Foot 900lb Steel Beam 9 Feet High With Two Drywall Jacks Rated For 150lb
The jacks started folding in on themselves midway through but that didn’t stop our fearless leader from continuing on. Boss man returned both jacks after this saying they came damaged out of the box.
How Safe Is This?
Another issue that can lead to dangerous decisions in the workplace is when employees feel disengaged. If they don’t care about their work and are simply just trying to get through the day, they might not be present or aware of the risks involved in their work. It’s crucial for employers to make sure all of their workers have proper, thorough training. And if they notice that anyone’s starting to become complacent, they should address that issue before it’s too late.
Shop Won't Buy Extension Cords, So I Sent Them This
Came Across This Emergency Exit At The Supermarket
Hmm Nothing Can Go Wrong Here
No Harness, 300ft Drop
Heres A Lesson On Leaving A Man In A Trench Alone…… Me
I Was So Baffled I Had To Get A Pic
Even the guy in front with the blower knows they’re wrong.
The worst part about it.. the white hat had a “safety first” sticky on his hat. I’ve done lots of utility safety training over my years and I can safely say that’s been on slides I’ve usually cringed at the end of.
I’d say this crew deserves dummies of the day.
She Took Her Shoes Off Because "That Would Be Unhygienic"
Is This Ok?
The Best Ladder Extenders
Pulled Over As Soon As The Left The Lot
Changing The Sign At My Local Whataburger
Who Needs A Lift Gate Switch? My Boss Has To Be The Cheapest Bastard Ever
Somewhere In There Is Two Guys Cutting The Concrete With A Saw. No Masks, No Goggles
I Can Tell From The Outside That The Back Exit Of This Chick-Fil-A Is Blocked
Drywaller Creating A Literal Dust Cloud At The Job
Saw This In The Netherlands Visiting Some Windmills
Local City Water Line Repair In Below Freezing Temps. Note The Grade A Pump Placement
So I Work At A Day Surgery Center And The New Materials Manager Orders Way Too Many Tanks Now
I don’t think this is safe and there’s no room to move. Of course it’s not their “problem” since they don’t change the tanks. Am I wrong?