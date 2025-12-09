ADVERTISEMENT

Safety in the workplace should be a no-brainer. You’re there to earn a paycheck, not to have fun, so it’s important to follow all the rules. After all, you’re only endangering yourself by cutting corners!

But for some reason, there are plenty of employees out there who seem dedicated to living life on the edge (sometimes literally). We took a trip to the OSHA subreddit and gathered some of their most egregious photos below. From balancing on multiple ladders at once to using power tools without any protection, the workers featured here seem to think that they have nine lives. Good luck getting through this list without having a heart attack, pandas, and be sure to upvote the photos that give you a greater appreciation for your desk job.

#1

It's Fine Until It's Not

Two employees blatantly ignoring safety protocol by standing on a scissor lift platform floating on a pool.

Klarion-X Report

    #2

    A Lot Going On Here

    Man standing dangerously on unstable ladder setup outside house, ignoring safety protocol and creating hazardous conditions.

    spook30 Report

    #3

    Dangerously Confusing Perspective

    Two employees blatantly ignoring safety protocol while standing unsafely in a raised loader bucket above a street.

    voxadam Report

    If you sit at a desk all day typing away and sending emails, you might not feel the need for any OSHA training in your workplace. After all, you don’t really run the risk of burning the place down or losing a limb after clocking in. But there are many industries where health and safety regulations are absolutely vital to ensure that employees and companies don’t have to worry.

    According to OSHA’s website, their rules and regulations not only increase safety, but also improve employee productivity, reduce absenteeism, increase a company’s profitability and decrease legal risks for everyone. But to ensure that everyone actually benefits from their rules, it’s important for employees to receive proper OSHA education and training when starting a new job. And if they notice any potential dangers in the workplace, they should not hesitate to report them.     
    #4

    Fire Exit: Only Available Weekdays, 9 To 5. Plan Your Emergencies Accordingly

    Blocked fire exit behind closed metal shutter with caution sign above, showing employees ignoring safety protocol risks.

    carl0071 Report

    #5

    What's Your Favorite Sign To Ignore?

    Stacked pallets with containers wrapped in plastic disregarding safety protocol signs in an industrial warehouse setting.

    lordjupiter Report

    #6

    Cousin Wants Help Pulling His Transmission…

    White pickup truck dangerously elevated on unstable wooden and concrete blocks, ignoring safety protocol risking severe accidents.

    JP_HubCity23 Report

    OSHA reports that one in ten employees admits that they feel unsafe in their workplace, and less than a quarter feel “very safe.” Part of the reason for this may be because 18% of workers have never even had a safety drill, and only 60% feel like they’re actually prepared for an emergency situation.

    Unfortunately, three quarters of employees say that their concerns are not always heard by their supervisors, and 9% complain that they’re completely ignored. When it comes to the OSHA standards that are most frequently violated, Fall Protection: General Requirements wins by a landslide. But rules about Hazard Communication, Control of Hazardous Energy, Ladders and Respiratory Protection are also commonly ignored. 
    #7

    Operator Confident In His Skills

    Man standing in deep trench next to excavator, illustrating workers ignoring safety protocol and making dangerous decisions.

    powerengineer Report

    #8

    My Dad Sent Me This

    Worker standing in a deep trench next to a pipe without proper safety measures, ignoring safety protocol hazards.

    Technical-Trouble543 Report

    #9

    A Quick Shower Before Going Home From Work

    Electrical panel installed dangerously inside a shower area, showcasing employees blatantly ignoring safety protocol risks.

    lal00 Report

    Breaking OSHA rules not only puts employees in danger, it can also be extremely costly for companies. Apparently, general violations can result in fines of $7,000. Meanwhile, serious violations might mean that a company gets hit with a $25,000 fine. And willful or repeat violations can cost businesses a whopping $70,000. Even if a company doesn’t care about their employees’ wellbeing (for some unknown reason), those fines should motivate them to make sure all rules are being followed to a T.   
    #10

    5th Floor, Can Open The Window, Bottom Is 2ft High

    View from inside an office corner overlooking tall buildings with windows demonstrating ignored safety protocol risks.

    obecalp23 Report

    #11

    That's One Way To Do It

    Employee blatantly ignoring safety protocol by standing unsafely on two ladders to work on building exterior.

    TruthWarrior27 Report

    #12

    He Was Even Proud Of The Solution

    Worker ignoring safety protocol by standing on unstable ladder setup on stairs with plank and bucket support

    Luk164 Report

    According to Waldrons Solicitors, the most common workplace accidents to occur in the UK are slips, trips and falls. After that, falling objects and injuries associated with handling, lifting, or carrying objects come next. You might be surprised to hear that acts of violence even cause a significant amount of on-the-job injuries. Meanwhile, workers should be careful to also avoid repetitive strain injuries, exposure to loud noises, burns, exposure to hazardous substances, vehicle collisions, and cuts and lacerations.     
    #13

    Went With The Less Expensive Lighting Contractor

    Tall unsecured ladder inside a church near stained glass windows showing employees ignoring safety protocol risks.

    heykid_nicemullet Report

    #14

    Show Me The Confined Space Entry Permit

    Employee blatantly ignoring safety protocol by climbing inside a commercial oven, making an extremely dangerous decision.

    New hire got stuck trying to clean the proofer

    likkleBird Report

    #15

    [uk] No Spotter, Outside School At Home Time

    Construction vehicle carrying an unstable load of wood dangerously close to pedestrians on a busy urban street.

    Solidusfunk Report

    Now, you might be looking at the photos on this list and wondering why in the world anyone would take risks like these while working. But the explanation might be as simple as the same reason why any of us take risks in our daily lives. I know that I should chop, peel and grate vegetables slowly to avoid cutting myself. But at least twice a year, without fail, I’ll find myself rushing and slicing off a piece of my finger or nail. It can be difficult to resist the urge to be in a hurry.   

    #16

    I'm So Confused

    Door covered with conflicting safety signs showing poor safety protocol and dangerous workplace decisions.

    R4d1c4lp1e Report

    #17

    Always Use A Ladder When Working At Height

    Employee ignoring safety protocol by standing on an unstable ladder setup over a high drop inside a building.

    murktideregent Report

    #18

    Light Display At Costco

    Power strip improperly placed on metal grating with cords tangled, showcasing a blatant safety protocol violation by employees.

    spageddy77 Report

    We also tend to forget how important safety is when we’ve done something a thousand times. It’s easy to become overconfident and assume that you know better than the rules. You might find yourself thinking, “I’ve been doing this for years; I could do it in my sleep!” But that’s when the universe humbles you, and accidents happen. Remember, it’s always better to be safe than sorry.  
    #19

    Gateway Arch Cleaning

    Workers blatantly ignored safety protocol while working at extreme heights on a steep metal rooftop without proper protection.

    repostit_ Report

    #20

    Raising A 12 Foot 900lb Steel Beam 9 Feet High With Two Drywall Jacks Rated For 150lb

    Worker ignoring safety protocol while handling heavy steel beam in a tight construction space without proper support.

    The jacks started folding in on themselves midway through but that didn’t stop our fearless leader from continuing on. Boss man returned both jacks after this saying they came damaged out of the box.

    Trippernothitter Report

    #21

    How Safe Is This?

    Warehouse with improperly stacked pallets and scattered materials showing employees ignoring safety protocol risks.

    Plisnak Report

    Another issue that can lead to dangerous decisions in the workplace is when employees feel disengaged. If they don’t care about their work and are simply just trying to get through the day, they might not be present or aware of the risks involved in their work. It’s crucial for employers to make sure all of their workers have proper, thorough training. And if they notice that anyone’s starting to become complacent, they should address that issue before it’s too late. 
    #22

    Shop Won't Buy Extension Cords, So I Sent Them This

    Exposed electrical wires connected to power plugs with testing leads, showing employees blatantly ignoring safety protocol hazards.

    AFallingWall Report

    #23

    Came Across This Emergency Exit At The Supermarket

    Grocery store aisle blocked by stacked soda crates, posing a safety hazard and ignoring safety protocol risks.

    VulpesSapiens Report

    #24

    Hmm Nothing Can Go Wrong Here

    Industrial equipment covered in ice showing ignored safety protocol leading to extremely dangerous conditions.

    wholemanatee Report

    Are you starting to appreciate your cushy office job after scrolling through these photos, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that nearly gave you a heart attack, and let us know in the comments below what the most dangerous thing you’ve ever witnessed at work was. Then, if you’re looking for another list featuring photos that definitely include OSHA violations, check out this Bored Panda article next!
    #25

    No Harness, 300ft Drop

    Worker ignoring safety protocol while crawling through industrial machinery in a hazardous work environment with exposed cables.

    Chaos__Insurgency Report

    #26

    Heres A Lesson On Leaving A Man In A Trench Alone…… Me

    Construction workers ignoring safety protocol while working near a deep open trench with emergency vehicles nearby.

    me_so_ugly Report

    #27

    I Was So Baffled I Had To Get A Pic

    Worker standing near heavy machinery while another dangerously trims tree branches close to power lines, ignoring safety protocol.

    Even the guy in front with the blower knows they’re wrong.
    The worst part about it.. the white hat had a “safety first” sticky on his hat. I’ve done lots of utility safety training over my years and I can safely say that’s been on slides I’ve usually cringed at the end of.
    I’d say this crew deserves dummies of the day.

    Botman7x Report

    #28

    She Took Her Shoes Off Because "That Would Be Unhygienic"

    Employee ignoring safety protocol standing barefoot on ladder near industrial kitchen equipment, risking dangerous accident.

    creature--comfort Report

    #29

    Is This Ok?

    Construction truck dangerously elevated on unstable wooden blocks, showcasing employees blatantly ignoring safety protocol on a slope.

    [deleted] Report

    #30

    The Best Ladder Extenders

    Employee blatantly ignoring safety protocol standing on unstable ladder setup with buckets in a high-ceiling residential space.

    kingottacYT Report

    #31

    Pulled Over As Soon As The Left The Lot

    Two employees blatantly ignoring safety protocol by lying on a mattress unsecured on a moving pickup truck.

    Alaskanmade Report

    #32

    Changing The Sign At My Local Whataburger

    Worker blatantly ignoring safety protocol by standing on a ladder on a truck to reach a high sign near power lines.

    Alcatraz1331 Report

    #33

    Who Needs A Lift Gate Switch? My Boss Has To Be The Cheapest Bastard Ever

    Exposed and improperly connected electrical wires on a truck door showing employee safety protocol violations and dangerous decisions.

    U-Were-A-Mistake Report

    #34

    Somewhere In There Is Two Guys Cutting The Concrete With A Saw. No Masks, No Goggles

    Worker blatantly ignoring safety protocol while using a power tool surrounded by dust and debris outside a residential home.

    flecksable_flyer Report

    #35

    I Can Tell From The Outside That The Back Exit Of This Chick-Fil-A Is Blocked

    Back entrance of a Chick-fil-A with a black door, illustrating employees blatantly ignoring safety protocol risks.

    Johnny5iver Report

    #36

    Drywaller Creating A Literal Dust Cloud At The Job

    Workers blatantly ignoring safety protocol inside a large warehouse under construction with exposed beams and equipment.

    DickieJohnson Report

    #37

    Saw This In The Netherlands Visiting Some Windmills

    Windmill near water with employees ignoring safety protocol on a ladder, making extremely dangerous decisions outdoors.

    C0MMI3_C0MRAD3 Report

    #38

    Local City Water Line Repair In Below Freezing Temps. Note The Grade A Pump Placement

    Worker submerged in muddy water at a construction site showing dangerous decisions ignoring safety protocol

    BetterDaad Report

    #39

    So I Work At A Day Surgery Center And The New Materials Manager Orders Way Too Many Tanks Now

    Room filled with gas cylinders stored unsafely, highlighting employees ignoring safety protocol and hazardous workplace decisions.

    I don’t think this is safe and there’s no room to move. Of course it’s not their “problem” since they don’t change the tanks. Am I wrong?

    offthewoods Report

    #40

    I’m At A Loss For Words — And Limbs

    Electric hedge trimmer modified with a large lawn mower blade, showing dangerous employee safety protocol violation.

    Fischstabchenspalter Report

    #41

    Gotta Love Colin Furze Pioneering New Safety Standards On The Internet

    Worker operating excavator in deep construction site, illustrating employees blatantly ignoring safety protocol risks.

    Wynton99 Report

    #42

    Found A Suicide Cable

    Extension cord dangerously connected between two wall outlets ignoring safety protocol in a workplace setting.

    nolaknowsbest Report

    #43

    My Father's Solution For Only Having One Jack Stand

    Car dangerously supported by unstable wood and log, ignoring safety protocol in a risky makeshift setup.

    StarSlayerX Report

    #44

    Men On This Roof With Harnesses, But The Harnesses Aren't Actually Attached To Anything

    Two construction workers blatantly ignoring safety protocol while working on a high rooftop without proper fall protection.

    _Bill_Huggins_ Report

    #45

    Good Place For A Nap

    Worker dangerously lying inside wood chipper ignoring safety protocol near street cones and trash bins.

    AWierzOne Report

    #46

    The Average Fleet Vehicle

    Vehicle report showing severe structural damage and warnings not to drive due to extremely dangerous safety hazards.

    somethinggoeshere2 Report

