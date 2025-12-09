ADVERTISEMENT

Safety in the workplace should be a no-brainer. You’re there to earn a paycheck, not to have fun, so it’s important to follow all the rules. After all, you’re only endangering yourself by cutting corners!

But for some reason, there are plenty of employees out there who seem dedicated to living life on the edge (sometimes literally). We took a trip to the OSHA subreddit and gathered some of their most egregious photos below. From balancing on multiple ladders at once to using power tools without any protection, the workers featured here seem to think that they have nine lives. Good luck getting through this list without having a heart attack, pandas, and be sure to upvote the photos that give you a greater appreciation for your desk job.