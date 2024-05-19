ADVERTISEMENT

Safety first! Well, unless you can do your job more efficiently without worrying about health and safety regulations. In which case, you do you!

The OSHA subreddit is a treasure trove of terrible decisions made by employees who don’t seem to be concerned about violating rules or losing limbs while on the job, so below, we've gathered some of the best (and most concerning) photos that have ever been shared in this online group. Enjoy scrolling through these examples of what not to do while at work, and be sure to upvote the pics that you find particularly entertaining!

#1

Emergency "Exit" In A Friend's Office Building. First Time They Opened It Was During A Fire Alarm

Emergency "Exit" In A Friend's Office Building. First Time They Opened It Was During A Fire Alarm

Bansaiii Report

#2

This Is His First Day In The Industry

This Is His First Day In The Industry

Aknm102 Report

#3

Looks Like An Osha Violation But Ok

Looks Like An Osha Violation But Ok

Looks like an OSHA violation but ok Report

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, also known as OSHA, exists “to assure America's workers have safe and healthful working conditions free from unlawful retaliation,” according to their website. But a quick visit to the OSHA subreddit will show you that plenty of people’s primary concern is not workplace safety. In fact, it seems like lots of employees go out of their way to put themselves in danger while on the job!

Despite the fact that OSHA is an American organization, this online community welcomes safety violations from all over the world. And there are certainly some interesting ones! While the first industries that might come to mind when you consider workplace safety are construction sites and warehouses, this subreddit proves that any work environment can become dangerous with dedication to ignoring the rules. Or having no rules in the first place!    
#4

Absolutely No Ppe In Sight

Absolutely No Ppe In Sight

SporksAndForks Report

#5

The Warehouse Across From My Job

The Warehouse Across From My Job

Captain_Cole_ Report

#6

It's Probably Fine

It's Probably Fine

Nailyou866 Report

Depending on where you work, the most common injuries in your office might be sore wrists from typing all day or back pain from sitting at a desk for too long. But if you’re curious what the most common OSHA violations are, VelocityEHS has compiled a list of the most frequently cited standards in 2023. At the top of the list comes the general requirements for fall protection, which were apparently violated over 7,200 times.

Hazard communication is another important area where many employees ignore OSHA’s regulations. This standard was cited 3,213 times last year. Ladders and scaffolding are often abused by workers as well, as the standards for both were violated nearly 3,000 each. When it comes to powered industrial trucks and lockout/tagout standards, workers broke the rules over 2,500 for both.
#7

I'm A Photographer And I Saw This In Downtown Ljubljana, Slovenia

I'm A Photographer And I Saw This In Downtown Ljubljana, Slovenia

"Could have at least gotten a little closer"

super_nova_135 Report

#8

Somethin Ain't Right About This

Somethin Ain't Right About This

courtesy_flush_plz Report

#9

Doesn’t Look Too Safe

Doesn't Look Too Safe

quasi_kid Report

There are plenty of workplaces that put employees’ lungs in danger as well, and according to VelocityEHS, respiratory protection rules were broken over 2,400 times last year. Fall protection is another important aspect of safety that many employees need to be reminded of, as the training requirements for fall protection were violated over 2,100 times in 2023. Over 2,000 employees also were caught not wearing proper personal protective and lifesaving equipment, specifically over their faces and eyes. And 1,644 workers violated OSHA’s machine guarding regulations. 

#10

Just Started As The Safety Guy Of A New Plant. We've Got A Little Ways To Go

Just Started As The Safety Guy Of A New Plant. We've Got A Little Ways To Go

dongbroker Report

#11

A Safety Refresher Might Be Necessary

A Safety Refresher Might Be Necessary

merk35802 Report

#12

To Be An Aircon Technician, You Must Have Good Balance As Well

To Be An Aircon Technician, You Must Have Good Balance As Well

MiraiShinji Report

fortnitesuxsxd avatar
"Disembodied voice"
"Disembodied voice"
Community Member
1 hour ago

I'm more worried about the people walking around that might jostle the ladder

I'm more worried about the people walking around that might jostle the ladder

Thankfully, injuries don’t result from every single instance of employees ignoring safety rules. But risking health and safety to cut corners still isn’t worth it. The National Safety Council reports that the top three occupational injuries employees in the United States suffer that lead to needing days off are exposure to harmful substances or environments, overexertion, and falls, slips and trips. After that, common injuries and exposures include contact with objects and equipment, violence and injuries by other persons or animals, transportation injuries, non-classifiable injuries, and fires and explosions. 
#13

Saw This Ad On Youtube The Other Day

Saw This Ad On Youtube The Other Day

The-Sofa-King Report

#14

Looks Like An Osha Violation But Ok

Looks Like An Osha Violation But Ok

Looks like an OSHA violation but ok Report

raerey58 avatar
Rae Rory
Rae Rory
Community Member
42 minutes ago

I had to do a double take to make sure this wasn't my shop

I had to do a double take to make sure this wasn't my shop

#15

Looks Like An Osha Violation But Ok

Looks Like An Osha Violation But Ok

Looks like an OSHA violation but ok Report

nymbosox avatar
Nymbosox
Nymbosox
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

Imagine if you have OCD and want to untangle this

Imagine if you have OCD and want to untangle this

As hilarious as the photos on this list may be, it’s important to remember that workplace safety is no laughing matter. According to SafetyIQ, having a safe working environment is crucial because it increases productivity, lowers the risk of accidents, prevents fatalities and reduces safety costs and inconveniences. And of course, it’s required by law for employers to enforce safety regulations.   
#16

When Your Breaker Keeps Tripping

When Your Breaker Keeps Tripping

mrheosuper Report

#17

I Used To Work At An Auto Shop, This Was One Of The Lifts For Vehicles

I Used To Work At An Auto Shop, This Was One Of The Lifts For Vehicles

Candyjiblets Report

#18

Corporate Says Tires Are Too Expensive And All Of Our Delivery Vans Are Just Fine

Corporate Says Tires Are Too Expensive And All Of Our Delivery Vans Are Just Fine

Yggdrasil5218 Report

The National Safety Council reports that, in 2022, the total cost of workplace injuries was a whopping $167 billion. This breaks down to $1,040 per worker, $1.39 million per death and $40,000 per injury that required a medical consultation. And when it comes to how many days of work were lost due to injuries in 2022, the grand total was 108 million. 75 million of those days were lost due to injuries that occurred during that year, while 33 million were thanks to injuries that had happened in years prior. And it’s estimated that 60 million more days will be lost in the future due to the injuries of 2022.  
#19

No Issues With This Pier

No Issues With This Pier

kittykalista Report

#20

Managment Says Its Fine/Not An Issue

Managment Says Its Fine/Not An Issue

atomikcabbage Report

#21

Safety 3rd!

Safety 3rd!

ChatnNaked Report

So how can we create safer working environments to prevent accidents, keep productivity high and ensure that employees are well taken care of? SafetyIQ notes that the first step is understanding and detecting workplace hazards. Identifying risks ahead of time is how we can prevent people from getting hurt in the first place. It’s also key to promote a culture of safety in the workplace. Encourage employees to use safe practices and to frequently familiarize themselves with health and safety regulations.
#22

The Fire Exit On This College Building

The Fire Exit On This College Building

ghatroad Report

atkinsdan avatar
Daniel Atkins
Daniel Atkins
Community Member
5 minutes ago

The building would have to be on fire to make anyone use it.

The building would have to be on fire to make anyone use it.

#23

I Think My City Ordered Their Cones Off Of Wish.com

I Think My City Ordered Their Cones Off Of Wish.com

Badusernameguy2 Report

devmi26se avatar
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

those are cones meant to use during primary school PE classes for their running exercises and what not 😳

#24

How To Transport A Pane Of Glass…

How To Transport A Pane Of Glass…

reddit.com Report

atkinsdan avatar
Daniel Atkins
Daniel Atkins
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There is about to be a comedy movie chase scene where this guy tries hard not to break the glass as the cars pass only to have it break due to him walking into a low door.

Another important aspect when it comes to cultivating a safe working environment is making sure employees receive thorough training as soon as they start. Studies show that new hires are the most likely to have accidents while on the job, so it’s crucial that they’re informed of dangers in the workplace and educated on how to avoid them. Nobody should ever have to risk their life or risk losing a limb just to earn a paycheck.

#25

I'm Not Sure The Wooden Edge Of The Playground Is The Best Place To Store Your Burning, Unsupervised Blowtorch

I'm Not Sure The Wooden Edge Of The Playground Is The Best Place To Store Your Burning, Unsupervised Blowtorch

Birdseeding Report

#26

Tape, Concrete... Same Thing

Tape, Concrete... Same Thing

ChewybacaXD Report

#27

Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison Trying His Hand At Welding

Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison Trying His Hand At Welding

nonsensepoem Report

benbear avatar
The Other Ben
The Other Ben
Community Member
1 minute ago

Next on BP: Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison Trying His Eyes at Seeing

Next on BP: Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison Trying His Eyes at Seeing

We hope you’re enjoying these photos of what not to do at work, pandas. Keep upvoting the ones you find most hilarious, and let us know in the comments below if you’ve ever witnessed any questionable behavior like this while on the job. Then, if you want to check out even more examples of stupidity in the workplace, we think you’ll love this Bored Panda piece too!
#28

Looks Like An Osha Violation But Ok

Looks Like An Osha Violation But Ok

Looks like an OSHA violation but ok Report

devmi26se avatar
Community Member
50 minutes ago

is this staged? it is dangerous nevertheless... 😰

is this staged? it is dangerous nevertheless... 😰

#29

Looks Like An Osha Violation But Ok

Looks Like An Osha Violation But Ok

Looks like an OSHA violation but ok Report

#30

When You're The New Guy And There's Not Enough Room In The Truck

When You're The New Guy And There's Not Enough Room In The Truck

honchoryanc2 Report

#31

By Counting The Rings You Can Determine This Tyre Is Too Old

By Counting The Rings You Can Determine This Tyre Is Too Old

ooqt Report

#32

This Hammer Was Repaired In My Work Today

This Hammer Was Repaired In My Work Today

ndstrctbl Report

#33

Hang In There Buddy

Hang In There Buddy

marxist_redneck Report

#34

Not Sure How I Feel About The New Lock Out Tag Out

Not Sure How I Feel About The New Lock Out Tag Out

AldoG960 Report

#35

When You Don't Properly Secure Your Load

When You Don't Properly Secure Your Load

5_Frog_Margin Report

#36

Either Way I'm Going To Die, At Least I Can Go Painlessly

Either Way I'm Going To Die, At Least I Can Go Painlessly

LordLoko Report

#37

Newton's First Law Of Motion

Newton's First Law Of Motion

TheComputer314 Report

#38

Sometimes You Just Got To Get Er’ Done!

Sometimes You Just Got To Get Er' Done!

chylin73 Report

#39

You Can’t Make This Stuff Up

You Can't Make This Stuff Up

SafetyDojo Report

#40

All Good. She'll Hold, Now Back To Work

All Good. She'll Hold, Now Back To Work

Browndog888 Report

#41

The Sign I Keep On My Workbench

The Sign I Keep On My Workbench

ViolenceForBreakfast Report

#42

I Don’t See A Problem Here

I Don't See A Problem Here

floridamitch Report

justforfacebook avatar
ƒιѕн
ƒιѕн
Community Member
7 minutes ago

As long a s the cylinders don't leak, you'll be fine.

As long a s the cylinders don't leak, you'll be fine.

#43

One Of My Guys Sent Me This Today

One Of My Guys Sent Me This Today

amberb Report

#44

What Could Go Wrong?

What Could Go Wrong?

anon Report

#45

Tired Of Working

Tired Of Working

mserdarsanli Report

#46

Removal Of Original Torch In 1985. Cool Harness

Removal Of Original Torch In 1985. Cool Harness

MitchMcConnellsJowls Report

#47

“The Things We Do To Make A Dollar” - Some Tweaker On My Fb

"The Things We Do To Make A Dollar" - Some Tweaker On My Fb

CadillacRojo Report

justforfacebook avatar
ƒιѕн
ƒιѕн
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The fact that its all strapped together to make one solid unit. Just saying, sometimes you gotta do what you gotta do. I would work off that. Not saying I've never stood on buckets on top of 30 foot of scaffold because I was still a foot short of reaching.

#48

This Will Go Swimmingly

This Will Go Swimmingly

Virasman Report

#49

There Was A Police Officer Next To That Van Before I Took This Picture

There Was A Police Officer Next To That Van Before I Took This Picture

Striped_Sponge Report

#50

We're All Gonna Die

We're All Gonna Die

caboose2006 Report

#51

Dad's Friend Came Across This. Seems Legit

Dad's Friend Came Across This. Seems Legit

wearing_moist_socks Report

#52

Looks Like An Osha Violation But Ok

Looks Like An Osha Violation But Ok

Looks like an OSHA violation but ok Report

#53

When You Have An Ample Supply Of Straps But Don’t Have An Extra $250 For A Bigger Truck

When You Have An Ample Supply Of Straps But Don't Have An Extra $250 For A Bigger Truck

Looks like an OSHA violation but ok Report

#54

A Truck That Barely Strapped On It's Cargo

A Truck That Barely Strapped On It's Cargo

weavertheleader Report

#55

Contractor In Our Company

Contractor In Our Company

KyloRen3 Report

#56

There's Something Almost Poetic About This

There's Something Almost Poetic About This

linkielambchop Report

#57

Safety Poster At An Amazon Warehouse

Safety Poster At An Amazon Warehouse

s1gnalZer0 Report

#58

Looks Like Art!

Looks Like Art!

Popal24 Report

#59

What Is The Name Of This Stacking Game?

What Is The Name Of This Stacking Game?

KotAufmBrot Report

#60

I See That Evertbody Followed Safety Rules On Last Nights Shift

I See That Evertbody Followed Safety Rules On Last Nights Shift

WartPig Report

#61

On The Brink Of Decapitating Someone

On The Brink Of Decapitating Someone

sarge-m Report

#62

A Great Way To Show That You’re Absolutely Loving Your Job

A Great Way To Show That You're Absolutely Loving Your Job

abiskue Report

#63

My Roommate Has An Interesting Way Of Ironing His Pants

My Roommate Has An Interesting Way Of Ironing His Pants

ShiftyStyrofoam Report

#64

So That's How They Do It

So That's How They Do It

Esstien Report

#65

Freshmen... Amiright?!

Freshmen... Amiright?!

Lord_Nickyboi Report

#66

Might Wanna Strap That Down, Pa Roads Get Bumpy

Might Wanna Strap That Down, Pa Roads Get Bumpy

staykinky Report

#67

My Buddy Just Snapped Me This…

My Buddy Just Snapped Me This…

SarkastikAmbassador Report

#68

I Guess I’ll Just Die

I Guess I'll Just Die

reddit.com Report

#69

New Machine-Guarding Safety Measures

New Machine-Guarding Safety Measures

Cinner21 Report

#70

More Than One Problem Here…

More Than One Problem Here…

dnekrash Report

#71

Manager Has Zip Tied Our Only Emergency Door Shut For The Past 2 Months Because They're "Tired Of Theives Running Out The Back"

Manager Has Zip Tied Our Only Emergency Door Shut For The Past 2 Months Because They're "Tired Of Theives Running Out The Back"

Valladian Report

#72

The Ascension

The Ascension

TheNomadBro Report

#73

The Ladders Are Ratchet Strapped Together

The Ladders Are Ratchet Strapped Together

sassbanana Report

#74

Height Aside, How The Hell Are The Ladders Connected?

Height Aside, How The Hell Are The Ladders Connected?

KotAufmBrot Report

#75

Nothing Wrong Here?

Nothing Wrong Here?

reddit.com Report

#76

Screw It - That's Close Enough

Screw It - That's Close Enough

jaykirsch Report

#77

Looks Like An Osha Violation But Ok

Looks Like An Osha Violation But Ok

Looks like an OSHA violation but ok Report

