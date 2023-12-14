ADVERTISEMENT

What is considered normal or socially acceptable is changing all the time. Less than a century ago, doctors were endorsing cigarettes, and people were smoking on planes as casually as we sip juice on flights today. 50 years ago, the world was a very different place, and it’s likely that in another half century, we’ll be saying the same thing.

One aspect of our lives that’s likely to undergo major changes in the coming decades is the workplace. And according to Reddit users, there are plenty of common practices they believe will be considered unethical or illegal in the future. Below, we’ve gathered some of their most thoughtful responses, so enjoy reading through and imagining how much better work environments might be for our children and grandchildren.

34 People Share Common Workplace Practices That Will Probably Be Illegal In The Future Unpaid internships. Unpaid overtime.

34 People Share Common Workplace Practices That Will Probably Be Illegal In The Future Forcing a 40-hour work week when there isn't 40 hours worth of work. If it's a salary position and there's nothing to do, we should just be able to go home. We work late when there's deadlines, but when nothing is going on we can't go home early.

gabrielealfredopini avatar
Gabriele Alfredo Pini
Gabriele Alfredo Pini
Community Member
37 minutes ago

Salary for normal employees is absurd. Here in Italy only people with management or commercial roles aren't paid hourly, but because it is difficult to understand when they are working or not. For example: I go out eating with a client. I'm working? I'm just eating? But if I'm a developer and my manager tell me to stay late, it is their responsibility to pay me.

34 People Share Common Workplace Practices That Will Probably Be Illegal In The Future Tipping culture being so prevalent, and even required, for some workers to barely make a living wage.

jameskramer avatar
James016
James016
Community Member
45 minutes ago

The fact places are allowed to pay below the minimum wage is vile. The whole argument about $15 burgers at McDonalds have been disproven so many times

34 People Share Common Workplace Practices That Will Probably Be Illegal In The Future Little to no maternity/paternity leave.

34 People Share Common Workplace Practices That Will Probably Be Illegal In The Future In the US (at least), I think visual privacy. I have an office, so I'm not fussed, but my staff who I love, are in "open office" that I can see anything they're doing.

I've never said it, because I totally don't give a s**t as long as they finish their work, but it should be illegal for me to be upset/report (I absolutely do not) that they've hopped on Facebook for a ten minute break or whatever.

The visual privacy thing causes a lot of stress - worrying about checking your phone at your desk, etc. If there's a performance issue, there's a performance issue. If there's not, there's not. Did you submit a Draft to me at 1:30pm? Great. Was it in good-enough quality to be workable? Great. Did you spend 15 minutes chatting on Whatsapp chatting about plans this weekend? Great.

It should be illegal for a workplace to stare-at and punish someone for living their life. And it should be unethical to have people in a fishbowl with eyes on them the entire time.

jameskramer avatar
James016
James016
Community Member
43 minutes ago

Our office is a serviced office but it is open plan. However most people work from home and generally teams sit together when they book in. But then our managers are not micromanaging psychos

34 People Share Common Workplace Practices That Will Probably Be Illegal In The Future Paying barely above minimum wage for jobs that require a university degree.

34 People Share Common Workplace Practices That Will Probably Be Illegal In The Future Health insurance tied to employment.

34 People Share Common Workplace Practices That Will Probably Be Illegal In The Future Paying people different for same/similar jobs and prohibiting people from talking about it with each other.

jackieporter avatar
Poppy
Poppy
Community Member
1 hour ago

There's no law stopping people sharing their income with their colleagues.

34 People Share Common Workplace Practices That Will Probably Be Illegal In The Future If you do a good job you're "rewarded" with extra work

34 People Share Common Workplace Practices That Will Probably Be Illegal In The Future Unpaid training. My very first job I worked at a pizza place I "trained" for 2 weeks, never getting paid. At the end of the 2 weeks, I was informed that I would actually be a cook instead of the cashier position I applied and trained for. I left immediately.

34 People Share Common Workplace Practices That Will Probably Be Illegal In The Future Physicians being forced to work 80+ hours/week, 50 weeks/year, for 4-7 years after graduating medical school, while spending precious “free time” studying for board exams, completing tedious research projects, etc.

aletheafletcher_1 avatar
Alethea Fletcher
Alethea Fletcher
Community Member
1 hour ago

Lorry/truck drivers, bys drivers, pilots, are all held to strict laws re driving hours due to tiredness being a potential danger to life. Anyone in medical care should he held to the same laws... tiredness can kill!

34 People Share Common Workplace Practices That Will Probably Be Illegal In The Future Not having places or times for women to pump

34 People Share Common Workplace Practices That Will Probably Be Illegal In The Future boss giving you infinite amount of work and if you can't do it then it's the employee's fault.

34 People Share Common Workplace Practices That Will Probably Be Illegal In The Future On call 24/7 365, even on vacation and not being compensated for anything off hours because you are salaried.

This includes the hospital as my child was born, getting written up for not answering my phone when I was under for back surgery (they knew I was having it, but my stand in couldn't answer something so they said I failed my due diligence, and cost POTENTIAL productivity.

Fun fact, I quit and they refused to take my resignation 3 times. It took 6 weeks for them to finally stop hounding me.

34 People Share Common Workplace Practices That Will Probably Be Illegal In The Future Attempting to encourage resignation in order to get an employee to quit without having to pay out severance or unemployment benefits.

georgehylands avatar
George Hylands
George Hylands
Community Member
1 hour ago

In the UK this is classed as " Constructive Unfair Dismissal " and is illegal.

34 People Share Common Workplace Practices That Will Probably Be Illegal In The Future A consistent cycle of massive hiring / massive layoffs.

34 People Share Common Workplace Practices That Will Probably Be Illegal In The Future Hopefully being forced to stay at work once all work is done, non living wages

34 People Share Common Workplace Practices That Will Probably Be Illegal In The Future Unpaid overtime is dying out again as we enter a Covid fuelled period of low unemployment - people are not afraid to say 'no'

If a client tried to get me to work unbillable hours I'd first refuse, and if they insisted would bill the hours on other days

34 People Share Common Workplace Practices That Will Probably Be Illegal In The Future This probably won't take 50 years, but forcing people to work in an office when their job does not require it.

34 People Share Common Workplace Practices That Will Probably Be Illegal In The Future Salaried employees working 70-80 hours workweeks.

Hopefully, it's nepotism, but I feel it will only get much worse.

Working in a 110-125 degree fahrenheit factory while watching your coworkers fall out and having the call the ambulance multiple times a week. But don't worry we got a 20 minute lunch in our 12 hour shift.

34 People Share Common Workplace Practices That Will Probably Be Illegal In The Future Being expected to work while sick.

Im currently about to start a ten hour shift even though Im ill and have a doctors note. Because I was negative for flu and covid, my work will count the absence against me even with a doctors note.

34 People Share Common Workplace Practices That Will Probably Be Illegal In The Future Working for decades with a skeleton crew where each employee has the tasks of 3 employees and is paid 1/3 the wage, so they need to find a second or third job just to survive.

34 People Share Common Workplace Practices That Will Probably Be Illegal In The Future Drug testing for what people do off the clock.

Tying job performance or bonuses to number of OSHA recordables, it just encourages people to hide injuries.

34 People Share Common Workplace Practices That Will Probably Be Illegal In The Future Probably stretching but I hate when places tell you to come in for an interview for giving a wage estimate. Some situations it makes sense, but if you are running a local business offering people $7.25 US minimum wage whether they are 16 with no experience or the top of the field then you should state it and not waste people's time.

So many of the "no one wants to work" crowd are trying to offer less than McDonald's pays for positions that require years of experience, education, or training.

Working in shops where the air can be seen because of all the diesel smoke/welding smoke etc.

34 People Share Common Workplace Practices That Will Probably Be Illegal In The Future Reaching out to people at night (or in general outside of work hours) for things that are non-emergency.

Not illegal, but it would be far outside of norm until emails/texts made this OK somehow.

sonja-szabrotska avatar
Sonja
Sonja
Community Member
1 hour ago

This is what I am still trying to explain a ...friend. That time after 20:00 (8pm) is not suitable for any non-emergency call. Neither those after midnight.

34 People Share Common Workplace Practices That Will Probably Be Illegal In The Future Women get the coffee/do the staff dishes

34 People Share Common Workplace Practices That Will Probably Be Illegal In The Future Rotating shifts and night shifts for less necessary positions. Obviously *some* staff has to be on call or work nights at least occasionally (LEO, healthcare, emergency response) but the average utility worker, for example, should not be required to work rotating shifts. My partner is a wastewater operator and at his previous employer he had to work two weeks of day shifts followed by 2-3 days off, then two weeks of night shifts. This lovely combination ended up giving him unprecedented, unprovoked seizures! (How fun.) His employer wouldn’t work with him to move him to more normal shifts. He went on temporary disability while he couldn’t drive, during which time they hired a replacement to fill his position, forcing him to quit and move to a different company for less pay (luckily on normal, 8-10 hour, day shifts.)

34 People Share Common Workplace Practices That Will Probably Be Illegal In The Future The last company I was at would do forced overtime with no notice and would occasionally do 7 days a week 12 hour days. In my area there's a law that you can't force 7 days in a week and at morning meetings they flat out would tell you that they will pay the fine for breaking that law if needed and that if you don't make it in, they will let you go

34 People Share Common Workplace Practices That Will Probably Be Illegal In The Future Trying to make employees be friends to each other (to boost belonging feeling so we're less likely to go elsewhere for better opportunities). We're grown ups. Don't try to tell us with whom or how to interact with colleagues on our personal time. Personal time is not for the managers and employers to manage.

(had an employer try to pay us to hang with a specific colleague on our off time but we didn't like her as a person, we just tolerated her as a colleague)

(had another employer who tried to dictate : * who we speak to at the company Christmas supper; * whether or not I should have supper with my parents on a Saturday night because she wanted me to attend a voluntary social gathering of coworkers on that evening; * whether or not what we spend our time on during our off-time was "worthwhile" because we avoided social gatherings too much in her opinion)

34 People Share Common Workplace Practices That Will Probably Be Illegal In The Future **"Clopening"** as it currently exists in the U.S.

As it stands currently OSHA suggests scheduling a person no sooner than 8 hours of their shift if the shift is 8 hours. Thankfully most companies do follow this suggestion. However, there are two problems 1) it's a suggestion and not law so some companies may schedule sooner 2) 8 hours sounds great, but it does not account for the fact that commute time back to home, cooking/eating/getting ready for bed, getting ready for the day and commuting back take up time that would be used for getting rest—you could very realistically end up with just 4 hours or rest due to a long commute, having to cook dinner, fulfill parental duties, etc.

jackieporter avatar
Poppy
Poppy
Community Member
1 hour ago

There is a Working Time Directive in the UK which dictates how many hours an employer can mandate their employee to work. Anything over that is on a voluntary basis and subject to paid overtime (for hourly paid employees). I believe there is part of that directive that states there must be at least an 11 hour gap between leaving work and starting their next shift.

What is accepted/normal is forcing an employee to stand for multiple hours, knowing that they have a documented medical condition that causes them severe pain to stand for hours without end.

What is unethical/illegal in the next 50 years is that with the documented medical condition being known, the managers and supervisors flat out ignoring the ADA accommodation the employee applied for, asking for a short break/chair, and denying the accommodation so the employee has nothing to do but continue to stand in severe pain.

