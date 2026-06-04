‘Most Tattooed Woman’ Crosses Continents To Undergo ‘Highly Illegal’ Procedure Forbidden In Many Countries

ADVERTISEMENT

Amber Luke, better known online as Australia’s “most tattooed woman” and the “Dragon Girl,” has once again found herself at the center of attention after traveling nearly 10,000 miles from Australia to Spain for body modification procedures that are heavily restricted or banned at home.

The trip came just months after Luke abandoned plans to remove some of her tattoos.

Highlights An Australian influencer known online as the "most tattooed girl" traveled nearly 10,000 miles to Spain to undergo body modification procedures.

The 31-year-old underwent a "coin slot" ear modification.

The trip sparked a massive online debate regarding the safety and legality of extreme body adjustments.

The 31-year-old also revealed that she had been planning to travel to Barcelona for two extreme modifications.

Her decision quickly divided viewers, with one writing, “Your body, your choice. I think body mods are cool.”

RELATED:

Australia’s most tattooed woman traveled continents for procedures she could not legally get in Australia

Image credits: amberluke.666/Instagram

Luke revealed on social media that she had traveled to Barcelona to undergo two body modifications she said had been on her wish list for years.

Australia has made them highly illegal for seven years. “I’m about to get two body mods done. I am super f***ing keen,” she told her followers.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the procedures involved placing a silicone bow-shaped implant beneath the skin of her left hand.

Known as a subdermal implant, the modification involves inserting a silicone shape under the skin and allowing tissue to heal over it, creating a raised design.

Image credits: amberluke.666/Instagram

“The end result is obviously to have a nice implant, but obviously not let it heal all f***ed up,” Luke said.

“That is going to be my mission while I’m in Barcelona … just healing.”

The second procedure was a “coin slot,” a modification that involves removing a small rectangular section of tissue from the ear and stitching the edges together to create a permanent opening.

Image credits: amberluke.666/Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have had this plan for a while, but I am getting a coin slot in my ear,” she explained.

“They take a hole out of your helix, and then they put different earrings in and layer it.”

Luke later shared the results with subscribers after undergoing the procedure.

As news of her latest trip spread, social media users once again found themselves split over Luke’s choices

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AUSTRALIA’S MOST TATTOOED WOMAN (@amberluke.666)

ADVERTISEMENT

Some people were openly critical.

“Trying to make yourself more hideous than you already are is quite an achievement,” one commenter wrote.

“When do you plan to stop?” another asked.

“Hmmm… Just avoid such things on your body. Australia was right to ban that,” a third person commented.

Others questioned whether there should be limits on extreme body modifications.

“People should have to clear a psych visit before getting tattoos,” one user wrote.

“Sanity would give me limitations!” another added.

Image credits: amberluke.666/Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

Several comments focused on her appearance.

“Looks like the walls in an Exxon bathroom,” one person wrote.

“Poor girl, she turned herself into a circus freak show,” another commented.

Not everyone agreed with the criticism.

“Your body, her choice. I personally don’t care for tats,” one supporter wrote.

Amber Luke’s recent travel came after she changed her mind about removing some of her tattoos

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: amberluke.666/Instagram

The trip to Spain came after Luke publicly backtracked on plans to remove some of her tattoos.

The influencer, who has spent more than $250,000 on body modifications and tattoos over the years, previously considered removing dozens of tattoos from her face and body.

However, after using AI to generate an image of herself without much of her ink, she said she immediately regretted the idea.

“I put my face into ChatGPT and asked it to remove all my tattoos,” she said.

“I absolutely hated what I saw. I f***ing despised it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Luke explained that she eventually realized she was considering tattoo removal more for other people’s comfort than her own.

“I think, in the end, I was doing it more for everyone else’s benefit rather than my own.”

Instead of removing more tattoos, she decided she would eventually add new ones to replace some of the areas that had already been treated with laser removal.

Among Luke’s many body modifications, her eyeball tattoos remain the most talked-about

Image credits: amberluke.666/Instagram

Luke first had the whites of her eyes tattooed blue around 2017, a procedure that went horribly wrong.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Like, the tattoo artist injected the ink too deeply into her eye, per The Daily Star.

“I was blind for three weeks. That was pretty brutal,” she previously recalled.

Describing the experience, she said it felt like “10 shards of glass” had been rubbed in her eye.

She later revealed that she cried blue tears for two days after the procedure and was unable to function independently while recovering.

“It’s been five years since I lost my sight for three weeks and was completely incapable of being an independent person,” she wrote on Instagram.

Image credits: amberluke.666/Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the painful experience, Luke eventually returned to Brazil for further treatment of her eyes.

She said she wanted to separate the botched procedure from properly performed eyeball tattooing.

“The reason I’m doing this is that I was so botched in the first place I do not ever want to experience that again,” she explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

This time, she added small black speckles to her already-blue eyes, describing the planned look as a “nebula galaxy effect.”

People shared their divided opinions on Amber Luke’s body modifications

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT