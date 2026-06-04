Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

‘Most Tattooed Woman’ Crosses Continents To Undergo ‘Highly Illegal’ Procedure Forbidden In Many Countries
Most tattooed woman with extensive tattoos on face and body wearing a dark shirt and silver necklace indoors.
Society, World

‘Most Tattooed Woman’ Crosses Continents To Undergo ‘Highly Illegal’ Procedure Forbidden In Many Countries

Add us on Google
samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
Add us on Google
4

18

4

ADVERTISEMENT

Amber Luke, better known online as Australia’s “most tattooed woman” and the “Dragon Girl,” has once again found herself at the center of attention after traveling nearly 10,000 miles from Australia to Spain for body modification procedures that are heavily restricted or banned at home.

The trip came just months after Luke abandoned plans to remove some of her tattoos.

Highlights
  • An Australian influencer known online as the "most tattooed girl" traveled nearly 10,000 miles to Spain to undergo body modification procedures.
  • The 31-year-old underwent a "coin slot" ear modification.
  • The trip sparked a massive online debate regarding the safety and legality of extreme body adjustments.

The 31-year-old also revealed that she had been planning to travel to Barcelona for two extreme modifications.

Her decision quickly divided viewers, with one writing, “Your body, your choice. I think body mods are cool.”

RELATED:

    Australia’s most tattooed woman traveled continents for procedures she could not legally get in Australia

    Most tattooed woman with extensive face and body tattoos poses for selfie

    Image credits: amberluke.666/Instagram

    Luke revealed on social media that she had traveled to Barcelona to undergo two body modifications she said had been on her wish list for years.

    Australia has made them highly illegal for seven years. “I’m about to get two body mods done. I am super f***ing keen,” she told her followers.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    One of the procedures involved placing a silicone bow-shaped implant beneath the skin of her left hand.

    Known as a subdermal implant, the modification involves inserting a silicone shape under the skin and allowing tissue to heal over it, creating a raised design.

    Most tattooed woman with facial tattoos wearing headphones on flight

    Image credits: amberluke.666/Instagram

    “The end result is obviously to have a nice implant, but obviously not let it heal all f***ed up,” Luke said.

    “That is going to be my mission while I’m in Barcelona … just healing.”

    The second procedure was a “coin slot,” a modification that involves removing a small rectangular section of tissue from the ear and stitching the edges together to create a permanent opening.

    Most tattooed woman shows hand tattoos with caption about traveling for mods

    Image credits: amberluke.666/Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment criticizing tattooed woman and mention of banned procedure in Australia

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Negative comment on the tattooed woman's appearance and mental state

    “I have had this plan for a while, but I am getting a coin slot in my ear,” she explained.

    “They take a hole out of your helix, and then they put different earrings in and layer it.”

    Luke later shared the results with subscribers after undergoing the procedure.

    As news of her latest trip spread, social media users once again found themselves split over Luke’s choices

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some people were openly critical.

    “Trying to make yourself more hideous than you already are is quite an achievement,” one commenter wrote.

    “When do you plan to stop?” another asked.

    “Hmmm… Just avoid such things on your body. Australia was right to ban that,” a third person commented.

    Others questioned whether there should be limits on extreme body modifications.

    “People should have to clear a psych visit before getting tattoos,” one user wrote.

    “Sanity would give me limitations!” another added.

    Most tattooed woman shows extensive facial tattoos and body mods with unique piercings

    Image credits: amberluke.666/Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Several comments focused on her appearance.

    “Looks like the walls in an Exxon bathroom,” one person wrote.

    “Poor girl, she turned herself into a circus freak show,” another commented.

    Not everyone agreed with the criticism.

    “Your body, her choice. I personally don’t care for tats,” one supporter wrote.

    Amber Luke’s recent travel came after she changed her mind about removing some of her tattoos

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Most tattooed woman in Europe with tattoos and body mods highlights illegal procedure

    Image credits: amberluke.666/Instagram

    The trip to Spain came after Luke publicly backtracked on plans to remove some of her tattoos.

    The influencer, who has spent more than $250,000 on body modifications and tattoos over the years, previously considered removing dozens of tattoos from her face and body.

    However, after using AI to generate an image of herself without much of her ink, she said she immediately regretted the idea.

    “I put my face into ChatGPT and asked it to remove all my tattoos,” she said.

    “I absolutely hated what I saw. I f***ing despised it.”

    Comment criticizing self-sabotaging women on social media post

    Comment about heads turning for the wrong reason on tattooed woman's post

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Luke explained that she eventually realized she was considering tattoo removal more for other people’s comfort than her own.

    “I think, in the end, I was doing it more for everyone else’s benefit rather than my own.”

    Instead of removing more tattoos, she decided she would eventually add new ones to replace some of the areas that had already been treated with laser removal.

    Among Luke’s many body modifications, her eyeball tattoos remain the most talked-about

    Most tattooed woman with full-body tattoos and braids posing in European street

    Image credits: amberluke.666/Instagram

    Most tattooed woman with extensive facial tattoos and tongue split wears sunglasses and white fur hat

    Luke first had the whites of her eyes tattooed blue around 2017, a procedure that went horribly wrong.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to Like, the tattoo artist injected the ink too deeply into her eye, per The Daily Star.

    “I was blind for three weeks. That was pretty brutal,” she previously recalled.

    Describing the experience, she said it felt like “10 shards of glass” had been rubbed in her eye.

    She later revealed that she cried blue tears for two days after the procedure and was unable to function independently while recovering.

    “It’s been five years since I lost my sight for three weeks and was completely incapable of being an independent person,” she wrote on Instagram.

    ‘Most Tattooed Woman’ Crosses Continents To Undergo ‘Highly Illegal’ Procedure Forbidden In Many Countries

    Image credits: amberluke.666/Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Despite the painful experience, Luke eventually returned to Brazil for further treatment of her eyes.

    She said she wanted to separate the botched procedure from properly performed eyeball tattooing.

    “The reason I’m doing this is that I was so botched in the first place I do not ever want to experience that again,” she explained.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    This time, she added small black speckles to her already-blue eyes, describing the planned look as a “nebula galaxy effect.”

    People shared their divided opinions on Amber Luke’s body modifications

    ‘Most Tattooed Woman’ Crosses Continents To Undergo ‘Highly Illegal’ Procedure Forbidden In Many Countries

    ‘Most Tattooed Woman’ Crosses Continents To Undergo ‘Highly Illegal’ Procedure Forbidden In Many Countries

    ‘Most Tattooed Woman’ Crosses Continents To Undergo ‘Highly Illegal’ Procedure Forbidden In Many Countries

    Comment asking who hurt the most tattooed woman

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on hideous achievement tattooed woman

    Comment not understanding tattooed woman's inked body

    Comment comparing tattoos to wearing same clothes

    Comment saying whatever floats your boat tattooed woman

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Most tattooed woman with extensive face, neck, and chest tattoos and piercings

    Comments questioning lifestyle of most tattooed woman

    Concerns about vision of most tattooed woman with tattooed face

    Criticism about most tattooed woman's self-tattooing and employment

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Suggestion for psychological evaluation before tattoos for tattooed woman

    Comments on most tattooed woman undergoing highly illegal procedure

    Public reaction to tattooed woman crossing continents for procedure

    Opinions on body choice and tattoos of highly tattooed woman

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Perspective on tattoos and pain of removal on most tattooed woman

    Views on tattoos as personal choice for most tattooed woman

    Most tattooed woman with extensive body tattoos crossing continents for procedure

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Most tattooed woman traveling internationally for highly illegal body modification

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Tattoo

    18

    4

    18

    4

    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I feel very, very sorry for this woman.

    4
    4points
    reply
    dutchvanzandt avatar
    Oskar vanZandt
    Oskar vanZandt
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There is definitely such a thing as "too much"... I believe in personal autonomy but think things can go too far.

    2
    2points
    reply
    kerryfletcher avatar
    PenguinEmp
    PenguinEmp
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    W*f. The artist put it too deeply into her eye?! Maybe you need to step back now and stop.

    1
    1point
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I feel very, very sorry for this woman.

    4
    4points
    reply
    dutchvanzandt avatar
    Oskar vanZandt
    Oskar vanZandt
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There is definitely such a thing as "too much"... I believe in personal autonomy but think things can go too far.

    2
    2points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    kerryfletcher avatar
    PenguinEmp
    PenguinEmp
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    W*f. The artist put it too deeply into her eye?! Maybe you need to step back now and stop.

    1
    1point
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about Society
    Homepage
    Trending
    Society
    Homepage
    Next in Society
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT