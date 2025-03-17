ADVERTISEMENT

I create my tiny baby doll from silicone, but many are afraid of them. They look likea real baby. I made them myself, starting from the sculpture to the finished doll in clothes.

I make my mini silicone baby dolls under the name Kovalevadoll.

I don't understand why they are afraid and scared. My little silicone baby dolls are soft, made of silicone, and painted with special paints.

Silicone does not forgive mistakes, it is not porcelain, which can be corrected before firing, it is not polymer clay, where you can finish molding and correct.

This is very labor-intensive and painstaking work in such a miniature size.

The smallest doll is on a scale of 1 to 12 and it is suitable for a dollhouse!

Are you also scared by these dolls?

More info: kovalevadoll.com