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‘Karen’ Kicked 7YO Child Into Hotel Swimming Pool In Chilling Footage, Claims “Bullying” Was Reason For Attack
Mugshot of woman accused of kicking 7-year-old child into hotel swimming pool over bullying dispute
Crime, Society

‘Karen’ Kicked 7YO Child Into Hotel Swimming Pool In Chilling Footage, Claims “Bullying” Was Reason For Attack

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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What was supposed to be a fun Memorial Day weekend getaway turned into a frightening experience for a 7-year-old boy and his family after the child was kicked into a hotel pool by a 63-year-old woman.

Authorities responded to the Comfort Inn in Sedalia, Missouri, at around 8:20 p.m. on May 23 and identified the woman as Penny Badgett. She claimed her actions were driven by witnessing the child — who was later confirmed to be unable to swim — bullying another child near the pool.

Highlights
  • 63-year-old Penny Badgett was arrested after surveillance footage showed her kicking a 7-year-old boy into a hotel swimming pool.
  • She claimed she kicked the child because he was bullying another child, though investigators did not address the allegation.
  • The incident sparked strong reactions online, with many netizens sharing what they would have done if the child were their own.

The incident, which was captured on surveillance footage and released by police as part of their investigation, has sparked outrage online, with many netizens labeling Badgett a “Karen.”

RELATED:

    Chilling footage shows a woman kicking a 7-year-old into a hotel pool

    Mugshot of woman involved in hotel swimming pool incident in Missouri

    Image credits: Sedalia Police Department

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    According to court records seen by Law & Crime, a multiplatform network dedicated to true crime content, the pool that the boy was thrown into was five and a half feet deep.

    The average height of a 7-year-old boy is about 4 feet, meaning the pool’s additional 1½ feet of depth could have posed a significant risk to his safety.

    Comment expressing regret about not smiling in mugshot

    Seven-year-old boy sitting by a hotel swimming pool

    Image credits: Steward Masweneng/Pexels (Not the actual image)

    According to the documents, the boy’s aunt confronted the woman after witnessing the incident. During the confrontation, Badgett claimed she acted because the child was being “mean to another child.

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    Authorities noted that Badgett had no relationship to the boy and had never interacted with him before the encounter.

    They reviewed surveillance footage from inside the pool area and said the video painted a troubling picture of what occurred.

    Comment condemning adults taking revenge on children

    Comment criticizing parents for not teaching child to swim before age seven

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    “After reviewing camera footage, there is clear video of Badgett standing behind the boy. She waited for him to sit down and then used her foot to push him into the pool,” the probable cause affidavit stated.

    The boy “expressed he was scared” after being pushed into the water when speaking with authorities.

    Surveillance footage showing a woman kicking a child into a hotel swimming pool

    Image credits: fitchikrn/TikTok

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    Police used the hotel’s electronic door-lock registry and surveillance footage to locate Badgett inside the hotel.

    Badgett initially refused to speak and demanded a lawyer, but later made an incriminating statement, according to officers.

    “After informing her that she was under arrest and telling her that I had video of her kicking someone into the pool, she stated, ‘I know what this is about, I pushed him,’” the affidavit noted.

    Moment a woman kicks a child into a hotel swimming pool captured by security camera

    Image credits: fitchikrn/TikTok

    Badgett was subsequently taken into custody and booked into the Pettis County Jail.

    She was charged with mistreatment of a child and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child by creating a substantial risk.

    She is scheduled for a hearing on Thursday, July 9, at the Pettis County Courthouse.

    Netizens have called for harsher charges against Badgett while sharing how they would have responded if the victim were their child

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing bullying and pool incident involving child

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    Happy child splashing and playing in a swimming pool with others

    Image credits: Freepik (Not the actual image)

    “That’s attempted m**der,” one said, while another demanded, “Life without parole” for Badgett.

    “If the child were mine, y’all would have been reading her obituary,” a third noted.

    “If the child were mine, that old bitty would be fighting for her life in the same pool,” echoed a fourth.

    “I’m about to be 70. If this were one of my grandkids, I would jump in to save them, but on my way down, I would pull her in with me. How dare she do this?” a fifth said.

    CCTV image of a child swimming in a hotel pool after being kicked in

    Image credits: fitchikrn/TikTok

    Some, however, sided with Badgett, with one arguing she was only a “bully to another bully.”

    “Everyone is talking about how bad she was, but nobody is talking about what the boy did,” they added.

    Comment discussing pushing bully into pool in Karen incident

    Comment questioning lack of swim gear on child in hotel pool

    “This is a classic case of a bully becoming a victim,” a second remarked.

    “The kid learned the lesson that his parents should have taught,” a separate user said.

    Investigators did not address Badgett’s claim that the child was bullying another child.

    Commentators also took aim at the child’s parents for letting him near the pool despite him not knowing how to swim

    Close-up of person with hands handcuffed behind back

    Image credits: SHOX ART/Pexels (Not the actual image)

    The surveillance footage of the incident shows the child without a life vest or other safety equipment by the poolside.

    “If the kid can’t swim, where are the arm bands, and where are the parents if the pool is that deep?” one user asked.

    “Why was no one watching the child when this happened?” probed a second, while a third noted, “I wouldn’t let my child be by the pool alone if he couldn’t swim.”

    @fitchikrn This woman is currently wanted on an active warrant after kicking my grandson into a hotel pool. Authorities are looking for her. If you have information on her whereabouts, contact law enforcement or the St. Joseph, MO PD. Please share. #KansasCity#Missouri#Wanted #ShareThis #TikTokNews♬ original sound – ThatFitChikRN

    “Parents these days are too busy socializing or staying on their phones. This should serve as a warning,” a fourth schooled.

    “His parents also need to go to jail,” voiced a fifth.

    “This is crazy,” a netizen said about the incident

    Comment reacting strongly to child kicked into pool

    Comment on charges and child life jacket in Karen pool incident

    Comment expressing surprise nobody confronted the woman who kicked child into hotel pool

    Comment on a child's safety and criticizing adult aggression in hotel pool incident

    Comment warning consequences of kicking a child at hotel swimming pool

    Comment about swimming safety and arrest in hotel pool incident with 7-year-old child

    Comment questioning why child was close to pool edge despite inability to swim

    Facebook comment criticizing bystanders for not stopping Karen's attack in hotel swimming pool

    Facebook comment recalling a childhood pool incident and hoping Karen won't get a light punishment

    Facebook comment thankful for intervention in Karen's hotel swimming pool attack

    Facebook comment condemning Karen for touching someone else's child without permission

    Facebook comment questioning the bullying story and discussing consequences in Karen attack

    Comment discussing handling bullying by informing parents in hotel swimming pool incident

    Comment questioning the situation and expressing reaction to hotel swimming pool bullying claim

    Comment criticizing lack of swim lessons and urging adults to keep hands to themselves in pool

     

     

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    missannthrope_1 avatar
    Miss Ann Thrope
    Miss Ann Thrope
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She didn't kick him. She pushed him with her foot.

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    tamrastiffler avatar
    Tamra
    Tamra
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All the adults were failures here. If your 7 year old child can't swim (or even if they can), your eyes should be on them every second. No looking at your phone or otherwise having your head up your a$$. Watch. Your. Child. And the other idiot who pushed him in is catching at least one felony charge, and I hope it sticks. You never harm a child.

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    missannthrope_1 avatar
    Miss Ann Thrope
    Miss Ann Thrope
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She didn't kick him. She pushed him with her foot.

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    0points
    reply
    tamrastiffler avatar
    Tamra
    Tamra
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All the adults were failures here. If your 7 year old child can't swim (or even if they can), your eyes should be on them every second. No looking at your phone or otherwise having your head up your a$$. Watch. Your. Child. And the other idiot who pushed him in is catching at least one felony charge, and I hope it sticks. You never harm a child.

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