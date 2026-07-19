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We can all agree that social media is no longer as raw and authentic as it was when it first came out. Gone are the days of people simply sharing the mundane moments of their days. Today, these platforms have also become tools to spread misinformation and toxicity, as many try hard to project a “perfect” image of themselves.

However, this isn’t to say that the fun and wholesome side of the internet is completely gone. This Instagram page, for one, still has the memes and raw posts that will always provide amusement.

We’ve collected some of the posts and compiled them into this list. Hopefully, scrolling through makes your screen time today more enjoyable.