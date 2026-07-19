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We can all agree that social media is no longer as raw and authentic as it was when it first came out. Gone are the days of people simply sharing the mundane moments of their days. Today, these platforms have also become tools to spread misinformation and toxicity, as many try hard to project a “perfect” image of themselves. 

However, this isn’t to say that the fun and wholesome side of the internet is completely gone. This Instagram page, for one, still has the memes and raw posts that will always provide amusement. 

We’ve collected some of the posts and compiled them into this list. Hopefully, scrolling through makes your screen time today more enjoyable.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A split image displaying internet posts and viral moments, showing how ruins are displayed with clear overlays of their original structure, making scrolling more enjoyable.

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    #2

    Mariah Carey posing in an infinity pool with palm trees and the ocean in the background, a viral moment of luxury.

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    fenouillefenouille avatar
    Fenouille
    Fenouille
    Community Member
    Premium     38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Loch Ness monster

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    #3

    An Internet Post before and after image of a basement renovation, a viral moment.

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    TheBadHalfofHel
    TheBadHalfofHel
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I kind of like the before. Very homey-retro.

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    Given that the page currently has 211,000 followers (and counting), you could argue it gained that much traction because one or a few posts went viral. That then begs the question: what makes a piece of content spread almost instantly while others disappear without a trace? 

    Ariel Sheen, a researcher of digital culture and online influence, says it’s all about the story behind it.

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    #4

    An internet post displays a Japanese-designed beer bottle intended for sticking into beach sand, a viral design moment.

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    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The shape of amphorae in acient Greece.

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    #5

    A man holding an invisible solar panel, a viral moment about green energy innovation.

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    #6

    An Internet Post showing an empty Chicago apartment with a bay window, a viral moment.

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    gingersnapiniowa avatar
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would restructure my entire life for that appointment.

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    “The primary psychological reason content organically goes viral is because its headline conveys a simple, unexpected, concrete, credible, emotional story that is compellingly developed further in the corresponding material using novel data structured into information," Sheen told Bored Panda.

    This is why content marketing companies seek to produce and promote content that elicits in the reader high-arousal emotions such as joy, excitement, or anticipation. This, combined with surprise, acts as the primary engines for organic online engagement.”

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    #7

    A person holding a large Trojan Horse popcorn bucket in a plastic bag, a viral moment from the internet.

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    #8

    A viral moment of a mouse inside a block of cheese, making scrolling enjoyable.

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    11points
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    #9

    An aerial comparison of densely packed skyscrapers and a more spread-out downtown LA skyline, internet posts and viral moments.

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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "It's not nice to fool Mother Nature."

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    Sheen says timing also plays a role in virality. Heightened political activity, protests, and other notable events that impact public sentiment can help a piece of content spread like wildfire almost instantly. 

    “Foreign adversaries desire people to think and act in certain ways - and helping content aligned with their mission achieve virality is one of the ways they seek to achieve this,” he explained. 

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    #10

    A man proposing with a kitten to a surprised woman in a room with white chairs, a heartwarming viral moment.

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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd go for that WAY quicker than for a little sparkly rock!

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    #11

    An internet post showing two hares boxing on a road, a viral moment of animal behavior.

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    abrahams724 avatar
    Kiki Likes Sweets
    Kiki Likes Sweets
    Community Member
    Premium     50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, I'm not spending a first date fighting a rabbit, I'd probably lose!

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    #12

    A split image of Earth and a burning forest for internet posts, highlighting a viral environmental moment.

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    Justin Case
    Justin Case
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So if there wre no humans there would be no forest fires? 🤔

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    Humans naturally yearn for connection, even digitally. As The Ad Firm CEO and digital communicator Cyrus Kennedy explains, the share button is essentially a stamp of approval and a declaration that “this is me.” This may result in a piece of content passed around to the point of virality. 
    #13

    A male lizard holding up another lizard so she can nap, a funny viral internet moment for enjoyable scrolling.

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    #14

    An internet post shows asphalt melting on tram tracks in Leipzig due to extreme heat, a viral moment reflecting climate.

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    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But the street's not even asphalt.

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    #15

    Black and white photo of two people sleeping on a fire escape in NYC, a viral moment from the internet.

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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And look at those lovely light weight chenille blankets! I am using some on the bed this summer for the heat here in France.

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    “People share to express their identity and affiliation, and the postings that move the farthest make that shortcut simple,” Kennedy explained. “I've seen technically outstanding content from our own clients go unnoticed since it gave the audience nothing about themselves to pass on.”

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A plate of perfectly cooked salmon with asparagus and mashed potatoes, a meal featured in enjoyable internet posts.

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    #17

    A split image shows Gen Z youngsters using an iPod, highlighting viral internet posts and enjoyable scrolling.

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    #18

    Norway meme showing apples in bags hanging on a fence, an enjoyable viral internet post.

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    9points
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    With so many images, videos, and posts going viral each day, it’s easy to fall into the trap of mindlessly scrolling. This is why Sheen emphasizes the importance of emotional regulation practices. 

    “The most important habit we can do is reconsider an old truth most of us have heard our whole lives: time is money. When you find yourself mindlessly scrolling, pause for a moment and reflect: how could I better invest my time?”

    #19

    A fox and an eagle sitting on a table, a humorous and viral internet post.

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    #20

    A close-up of a police K-9 dog's mouth, showing its custom titanium teeth, a viral moment of canine dedication.

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    #21

    A vintage sewing rocker from the 1930s with a drawer containing sewing supplies, an internet post that made scrolling enjoyable.

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    Kennedy, meanwhile, advises setting a time limit, preferably 20 minutes or less, before taking a time-out to engage in an offline activity. But ultimately, it’s all about mindfulness. 

    “Before posting, ask yourself why you were interested in the post. The difference between participation and collection is just one delay. Once you witness your own response, there's no longer a need to scroll in a senseless way.”
    #22

    A pair of black, shiny Balmain Cloud footwear, resembling Homer Simpson's shoes, on someone's feet with blue jeans, a funny internet post.

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    #23

    A creative photo capturing internet posts, showing people on a beach through the circular openings of a fence.

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    8points
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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This would a great basis for a movie.

    3
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    #24

    An old photo of a tranquil ocean highway in Jupiter, Florida, depicting viral internet moments and enjoyable scrolling.

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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Before the arrival of Florida Man.

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    #25

    A split image of a black, white, and orange kitten as a baby and as a grown cat, part of internet viral moments.

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    #26

    Image of 4000cc breast implants, an internet post and viral moment.

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    blix avatar
    Blix
    Blix
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    By the time you're upgrading to DDDD I think that's about it. Just my opinion.

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    #27

    An aerial view of the Chicken Church in Indonesia, a viral moment in architecture.

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    #28

    An internet post about second-hand coffins that made scrolling more enjoyable.

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    7points
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    Pretty Pink Sky Photography
    Pretty Pink Sky Photography
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So high quality they lasted until even the tiniest bit of person was gone.

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    #29

    An internet post showing a fluffy owlet walking in grass, creating a viral moment.

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    7points
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    #30

    A split image for internet posts, comparing a plastic cup of water to a paper cone of water for viral enjoyment.

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    7points
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    #31

    A split image of the Original Propeller Hat Dog, a viral internet post, showing a dog in an edited outfit next to the real dog, making scrolling more enjoyable.

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    6points
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    #32

    A split image of Star Wars characters as internet posts. Left: young Anakin Skywalker running. Right: Darth Maul on a hovercraft.

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    6points
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    #33

    Two images of a loaf of bread poorly sliced by a bread machine, an internet post that made scrolling enjoyable.

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    6points
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    gaillott avatar
    Gail Lott
    Gail Lott
    Community Member
    Premium     35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, hol up...

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    #34

    Before and after images of a house renovation, one of many internet posts and viral moments.

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    #35

    Three eagle cups from Dunkin with red, clear, and dark drinks, creating a viral moment on the internet.

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    #36

    A man posing with flight attendants and sitting alone on a plane, enjoying viral moments from internet posts.

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    #37

    A tiger swimming underwater, an enjoyable internet post highlighting the animal's grace.

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    #38

    An outdoor air conditioner unit installed on a brick house, a viral moment showing heatwave relief.

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    #39

    An image of a fence separating two green areas, with the text 'the grass is literally greener on the other side', capturing internet posts and viral moments.

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    #40

    A side-by-side comparison for internet posts, showing a man dressed as his deceased mother for pension fraud.

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    #41

    A screenshot of a tweet showing images from The Very Hungry Caterpillar book, a viral moment in internet posts.

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    #42

    An internet post featuring old MacBooks with glowing Apple logos, making scrolling more enjoyable.

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    #43

    Michael Jackson making a finger heart sign, presented as an interesting internet viral moment.

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    #44

    Scarlett Johansson in a black suit, with people watching her, showcasing an enjoyable internet viral moment.

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    #45

    A meme of Michael Jackson wearing an earpiece, representing viral internet posts.

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    #46

    A viral moment of a man in an exaggerated outfit representing a bachelor's degree, enjoyable scrolling.

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    #47

    A crowded party scene with people dancing and having fun, capturing viral moments from internet posts.

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    #48

    A meme showing a small pink baby bottle containing a white liquid and an empty one, viral moments that made scrolling enjoyable.

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    5points
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    #49

    An image of a fast-food meal with a burger, fries, and a soda, captioned '9 dollar lunch btw boomer', representing internet posts and viral moments.

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    5points
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    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sorry but the MacDs burger, fries and coke was 95 cents in 1970. Gasoline was 25-30 cents/gal

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    #50

    A person holding two White Mystery Airheads candies next to a bitten one, a viral internet post moment.

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    #51

    A 3D model of 8th-century Baghdad with walls and buildings, shared as an internet viral moment.

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    4points
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    #52

    Crew throwing a prop cat for a scene, an enjoyable viral internet moment.

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    4points
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    #53

    A Discord voice chat interface showing a virtual living room with avatars, a viral post about online hangouts.

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    #54

    A wide shot of a medieval-style cathedral with a McDonald's sign in the foreground, creating a viral moment.

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    4points
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    #55

    An internet post of a couple recreating a childhood photo, making scrolling more enjoyable.

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    #56

    An Internet Post showing a person with spiky hair playing video games, a viral moment.

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    4points
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    #57

    An Internet Post shows the supposed sons of Shrek and Fiona from Shrek 5, a viral moment.

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    #58

    A text message conversation about a person receiving insulin from a stranger, an internet post that made scrolling enjoyable.

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    4points
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    #59

    Two images of a sandwich, one looking perfectly AI generated and the other more homemade, an internet post that made scrolling enjoyable.

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    #60

    A meme from Scooby-Doo with Daphne and Shaggy talking about clues, an internet post that made scrolling enjoyable.

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    4points
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    #61

    Aerial view of a small, rocky Swedish island densely covered with houses, making for enjoyable internet posts.

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    #62

    A split image comparing two breakfast plates, one with honey spilled, highlighting internet posts and viral moments.

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    4points
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    #63

    A Nintendo DS displaying a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, stating the device is unavailable, a memorable internet post.

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    #64

    A wall decorated with stickers including an Instagram logo, Angry Birds, emojis, a smartphone, and a Keep Calm sign, a funny internet post.

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    4points
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    #65

    A hand holding a 50 dollar bill found in a wallet, next to a Fortnite screenshot, a funny viral moment.

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    #66

    A group of friends posing like Power Rangers in an internet post, creating a viral moment.

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    4points
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    #67

    Minecraft character Steve sitting on a cushion, a viral internet post about new game additions and enjoyable scrolling.

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    #68

    An internet post displays new iOS emojis including a distorted face, a treasure chest, and a hairy creature, all viral moments.

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    4points
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    #69

    An internet post with a vintage photo of a dog posing with a pipe, making scrolling more enjoyable.

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    #70

    An internet post showing birthday candles for the number zero, making scrolling more enjoyable.

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    4points
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    chrisfischer avatar
    Maudelin
    Maudelin
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    10, 20, 30, 40, 50 etc.

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    #71

    An illustration of a muscular man's head on a baby's body wrapped in a blanket in a bed, an internet viral moment.

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    #72

    Six colorful donuts, each decorated to resemble different My Little Pony characters, a viral moment of pattern recognition.

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    3points
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    #73

    An Internet Post with a Deals That'll Make Ya Yahoo! sign, and another saying Prices That'll Make You Tweet.

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    #74

    A hand holding a Buzz Lightyear themed cup with a straw, one of many internet posts making scrolling enjoyable.

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    3points
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    #75

    A four-panel image showing various angles of a Walmart gaming aisle filled with video games, internet posts and viral moments.

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    3points
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    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    More room for snacks.

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    #76

    Cartoon LeBron James from Teen Titans GO! standing with other characters, a viral moment about a basketball star.

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    #77

    A split image showing wafer rolls on one side and a silhouette of a person holding a smoking object on the other, for internet posts and viral moments.

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    #78

    A blurry image of a person in a red mascot costume next to a man, labeled 'A meeting with my archenemy', sharing internet posts and viral moments.

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    #79

    An internet post featuring a sparkly green Spotify logo, a viral moment in app design.

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    #80

    An internet post displaying a collection of Spider-Man DVDs and Blu-rays, a viral moment for fans.

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    3points
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    blix avatar
    Blix
    Blix
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or one external hard drive...

    0
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    #81

    An internet post depicting green and amber fireflies at dusk, making scrolling more enjoyable.

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    #82

    Nikocado Avocado meme about being 35, a viral moment in an enjoyable internet post.

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    2points
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    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because you can't afford to eat out anymore?

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    #83

    Anthony Mackie recreating his iconic pose in an enjoyable viral internet post.

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    #84

    An internet post featuring an updated Dora the Explorer, a viral moment for enjoyable scrolling.

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    #85

    A meme with a young girl making a sad face, depicting a relatable internet post and enjoyable scrolling.

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    #86

    A humorous internet post shows a custom Star Wars AT-AT beverage cooler, a viral moment of joy.

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    #87

    An internet post showing a shaved strawberry on a cutting board, making scrolling more enjoyable.

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