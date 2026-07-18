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It’s summertime, and the sun is shining. But you wouldn’t know that by looking on the internet. Because it seems like news about tragedies and posts about atrocities are everywhere. Sometimes, you just need a break from it all. And what you really need is to sit back, relax, and enjoy a list of hilarious memes.

That’s what we’ve got for you right here, pandas. We took a trip to Delusions of Adequacy on Reddit and compiled a list of their funniest posts below. These memes are all over the place, but something that they all have in common is that they should make you smile. Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote all of your favorites!

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#1

Traditional X-Mas Rap Battles Are Greater Than Carols Xd

A meme about the Welsh Mari Lwyd tradition, featuring a horse skull, combining intelligence, blatant foolishness, and geek things.

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8points
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tehbonz avatar
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Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That response is internet gold.

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    #2

    A Threat To Their Ability To Wage War On Their Neighbours, Which Is Russia's Only Talent

    A meme with a mix of intelligentsia and blatant foolishness about Russia and NATO.

    FareonMoist Report

    7points
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    #3

    Hypocrisy At Peak

    A humorous image highlighting environmental irony with an ATM room, focusing on intelligence, blatant foolishness, and geek things.

    FareonMoist Report

    7points
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    tehbonz avatar
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    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh, upvote and upvote again.

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    Everyone loves a good laugh. And one of the best ways to get one is by looking at hilarious, relatable memes. But have you ever stopped to consider why exactly memes make us so happy? According to Parthshri Arora at Vice, these silly little images are so beloved because they make us feel less alone.

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    You can send them to your friends, bond with strangers on social media over memes, and even use them to grow closer to your colleagues. You can make a meme about literally any situation, and when you find out another person relates to it, you’ll be reminded that we’re all in this together. After all, a sense of belonging is a very significant part of Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs
    #4

    It's Not A Wonderful Life After All

    An Instagram post combining intelligentsia with blatant foolishness, discussing Bob Cratchit's wage from A Christmas Carol.

    FareonMoist Report

    7points
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    mistiefisher avatar
    Lady Gypsy Rain
    Lady Gypsy Rain
    Community Member
    Premium     8 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But, to be fair, he was feeding a family of (trying to remember) 6. So still a very bad wage. We also should consider that we are being led by a gang of dirty, nasty muppets who make more in one hour than some make in a year and they cannot understand why there is so much complaining about cost of living and ridiculous wages.

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    #5

    Also, The United States Have Oil

    A tweet about the United States, displaying a mix of intelligentsia and blatant foolishness.

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    7points
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    #6

    All Worries Is My New Mantra! Xd

    A tweet combining intelligentsia with blatant foolishness: Maxie Shepard says I accidentally combined all good and no worries.

    FareonMoist Report

    6points
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    As amusing and entertaining as memes are, they can also serve a greater purpose. The BBC published a piece exploring how memes have been used to further political movements, in protests, and to help communities cope with injustices in society.

    Memes have been a part of the #MeToo movement, used to criticize Russia’s war in Ukraine, and to share residents’ unfiltered thoughts on political elections around the globe. The best jokes have a shred of truth in them, and political memes are no different. They’re a clever way to call the government a joke without explicitly saying it. 
    #7

    These Wretched Humans Always Ripping Of The Style Of Their Betters ;p

    A side-by-side comparison of Art Nouveau and Art Deco architecture. An intelligent post about art and geek things.

    FareonMoist Report

    6points
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    #8

    The Holy Grail > Game Of Thrones, It Is Known!

    A geek thing meme about Game of Thrones and medieval knights.

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    5points
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    tehbonz avatar
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    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Kerrrrrrrrr-niggit!!

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    #9

    Nihilism Was Created By Big Nihilism To Sell More Nihilism Xd

    A still from a video combining intelligentsia with blatant foolishness: a woman explaining nihilism in a forest.

    FareonMoist Report

    5points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Upvote for Philomena Cunk. We need more of her.

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    According to Theodora Blanchfield, AMFT, memes can even play a significant role in therapy. Blanchfield explained that many of her own patients have used memes to help explain what they're going through or feeling when they don’t have the words. Memes can also make it easier to share how much you’re struggling in a humorous way. It’s a lot easier to share a meme joking about being depressed than to outright admit out loud that you’re struggling with depression.   
    #10

    The Right Is Deliberately Undermining Public Services That People Love Inorder To Put More Money In The Pockets Of Those Who Already Have Too Much

    A tweet from David Osland discussing sustainability of public services. An intelligentsia post on important social topics.

    FareonMoist Report

    5points
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    #11

    And Also Why Isn't It Declining Faster?

    A tweet about the declining birth rate asking 'who cares' and 'so what', demonstrating blatant foolishness.

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    5points
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    #12

    I Like The "Trilogy In Five Parts", But Seagull vs. Student Seems Good Too Xd

    A meme with three newspaper headlines about seagulls and text about favourite trilogies, showcasing blatant foolishness.

    FareonMoist Report

    5points
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    Meanwhile, memes can benefit our mental health by creating connections. Perhaps there isn’t anyone in your life that you feel comfortable opening up to about your anxiety, your depression, or your PTSD. And it’s easy to feel like nobody else in the world could possibly understand. 

    But if you share a meme about it on social media, you might see that hundreds or thousands of people relate enough to like or repost the image. This is a great reminder that there are people out there who understand, and you shouldn’t be scared of building connections with them.   
    #13

    Not Staying In Bad Relationships, Familly, Friend, Or Otherwise, Is A Key Ingredietn To Happiness

    A mix of intelligentsia and blatant foolishness about Finland's happiness and divorce rate.

    FareonMoist Report

    4points
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    #14

    Copying His Buddy's Homework But His Buddy Is Also A Sociopathic Dictator

    A meme featuring Putin and Trump as Mr. Bean, with Trump portrayed as coming up with a Ukraine peace plan, for posts of intelligentsia.

    FareonMoist Report

    4points
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    #15

    The Puns Of Your Hall Is Somewhat Lessened Of Late

    A text conversation with a witty pun about an acorn, illustrating intelligence, blatant foolishness, and geek things.

    FareonMoist Report

    4points
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    Another great aspect of memes that Blanchfield pointed out is how they can contribute to a shared language. Memes can keep you informed about pop culture, politics, weather, what’s going on in the world, what movies are trending, etc. They’re an easy way to stay connected with society, and when you understand the references, you’ll feel like you’re really a part of your community. Memes are an extremely fast and efficient way of spreading information. 

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    I Think They Understand It Perfectly, Who Deserves To Be Crucified More Than The God Of Greed And Over-Consumption?

    A storefront in Japan with a Santa Claus crucified, a humorous example of intelligence, blatant foolishness, and geek things.

    FareonMoist Report

    4points
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    #17

    Yeah, Yeah, The Bible Sucks, Where's My Free Ice Cream Already?

    A text post discussing contrasting news headlines. An intelligent post highlighting blatant foolishness in news reporting.

    FareonMoist Report

    4points
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    #18

    They're Better People Than Me, I Haven't Decided If I'm Ready To Accept Apologies Yet ;p

    A sign on a glass door humorously states 'WE NOW ACCEPT: Canadian Dollars, Euros, Apologies,' a blend of intelligentsia and foolishness.

    FareonMoist Report

    4points
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    Finally, Blanchfield noted that memes really do help us feel seen. No matter what you’re going through, you are not the first person to experience it. Memes can really help validate your feelings and help you explain to someone else what you’re experiencing. No, they won’t make it any easier to go through a breakup or lose a loved one. But they can help you at least smile through the pain and remember that if everyone else has been through it, you can definitely survive this too. 
    #19

    Looks Like The Lobbyist For The Packaging Company Is Getting A Stupidity-Bonus Xd

    A basket full of individually plastic-wrapped bananas, illustrating blatant foolishness and human stupidity.

    FareonMoist Report

    4points
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    #20

    If Someone Is Making This Fanfiction Let Me Know, I Need To Read It Xd

    A social media post sharing an amusing observation about acting like Sherlock Holmes but inaccurately, highlighting blatant foolishness.

    FareonMoist Report

    4points
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    #21

    Think About That!

    A post that is a mix of intelligentsia and blatant foolishness about Marjorie Taylor Greene.

    FareonMoist Report

    3points
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    Are you enjoying these random yet hilarious memes, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that you find particularly amusing, and let us know in the comments below what you are smiling about today. Then, if you want to check out another article from Bored Panda featuring silly images that will make you laugh, look no further than right here!
    #22

    I Didn't Need To Know That, But No I Do, So You Have To Too Xd

    A meme illustrating how pelicans cool themselves by pushing their spines out through their mouths, showing various images of pelicans and a diagram, for posts of intelligentsia.

    FareonMoist Report

    3points
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    #23

    Which Is Why Everyone Hates Insurance Companies And Everyone Loves The Fire Department

    A meme with a house on fire and firefighters, stating Socialism is when the fire department arrives and Capitalism is when the insurance company refuses to pay, for posts of intelligentsia.

    FareonMoist Report

    3points
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    #24

    Why Just Like? I Think We Should Agree To Let Him Be A Teenage Girl If That's What He Wants

    A meme comparing Voldemort to a teenage girl, with captions like diary, tiara, cup, pet, and obsession, for posts of intelligentsia.

    FareonMoist Report

    3points
    POST
    #25

    Church Is Honestly The Worst Bookclub Ever, If It Wasn't For The Wine No One Would Go Xd

    A social media post with a humorous exchange about intelligence, blatant foolishness, and geek things.

    FareonMoist Report

    3points
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    #26

    The Gift That Keeps On Not Giving

    A screenshot from Twitter combining intelligentsia with blatant foolishness, discussing military bonuses.

    FareonMoist Report

    3points
    POST
    #27

    Shouldn't That Be Miss High-Visigoth To Me? If I'm Allowed To Address Her At All Xd

    A split image comparing a Goth and a Visigoth outfit. A humorous post showcasing geek things and blatant foolishness.

    FareonMoist Report

    3points
    POST
    #28

    I'm In This Picture And I Do Like It, Potato Power Xd

    A happy potato representing an introvert's joy. A fun post that is a mix of intelligentsia and geek things.

    FareonMoist Report

    3points
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    #29

    As A Middle Aged White Man, I Approve This Message For Our Culture Xd

    A tweet from Brian Kibler humorously stating he hates AI for appropriating his culture of being confidently wrong, showcasing intelligensia.

    FareonMoist Report

    3points
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    #30

    Necromancy And Romance Go Togheter Like Gasoline And Fire

    A social media post about a goth dating app called graveyard, a humorous and geeky post.

    FareonMoist Report

    3points
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    #31

    Ankle Monitor All Priests, Won't Someone's Think Of The Children! Xd

    A priest in clerical attire looks in a mirror, holding a phone, with an ankle monitor visible, blending intelligentsia and foolishness.

    FareonMoist Report

    3points
    POST
    #32

    Who Else Would I Be Mad At? Xd

    An illustration of Alice and the Cheshire Cat from Alice in Wonderland, depicting social anxiety themes.

    FareonMoist Report

    3points
    POST
    #33

    I Don't Hate Theater, But Unless It's Traditional Korean Theater About Eating The Rich, I'm Not Interested

    A social media post about intelligentsia and traditional Korean theater monster Yeongno, with images of a mask and person in costume.

    FareonMoist Report

    3points
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    #34

    This Is Mariah Carey's Reserved Spot In Hell I Bet Xd

    Mariah Carey shopping in a store full of gift boxes, with a humorous caption about her hearing herself on the speakers, for posts of intelligentsia.

    FareonMoist Report

    2points
    POST
    #35

    In Case You're Wondering Where The Mess We're In Now Began

    Text explaining how trickle-down economics led to foolishness, benefiting billionaires and hurting the working class.

    FareonMoist Report

    2points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Trickle down economics was originally meant as a joke. Then the US took it seriously.

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    #36

    My Theory? People Who Take Iq Tests Are Looking To Prove How Smart They Are Because They Know There's Something Wrong With Them Xd

    A man with a surprised expression, representing the foolishness of online IQ tests.

    FareonMoist Report

    2points
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    #37

    No Comment

    A social media post with a questionable jewelry brand slogan, a mix of intelligentsia and blatant foolishness.

    FareonMoist Report

    2points
    POST
    #38

    Psa: If Your Country Doesn't Give You This Right, There's Something Fundementally Wrrong With It, The More You Know

    A person holding a bowl of cloudberries with text explaining Finland's Everymans Right, a mix of intelligensia and geek things.

    FareonMoist Report

    2points
    POST
    #39

    The Hipocrisy Solution: Telling Kids How To Fix Something You Continue To Cause

    A four-panel comic illustrating changing environmental advice from 1994 to 2024, highlighting geek things and intelligensia.

    FareonMoist Report

    2points
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    #40

    If You Think Things Got Worse On Your Watch, Guess Whose Fault It Is Xd

    A four-panel comic strip depicting a conversation about millennials' work ethic and previous generations' parenting, a mix of intelligentsia and foolishness.

    FareonMoist Report

    2points
    POST
    #41

    That's So Unrealistic, Who Would Watch That?

    Still from Monsters Inc. shows Waternoose, a crab-like CEO, being apprehended, a geek thing and a mix of intelligentsia.

    FareonMoist Report

    2points
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    #42

    That's Why I Only Drink Doo-Doo Juice In The Comfort Of My Own Bathroom At Home! Xd

    A social media post by Ryan Asher stating a coffee shop without a bathroom should be illegal, a form of blatant foolishness.

    FareonMoist Report

    2points
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    #43

    They're Just Jealous Of Your Superior Arabian Numerals

    A geek thing post about the invention of zero and ancient civilizations.

    FareonMoist Report

    1point
    POST
    #44

    "Lawn-Care" Xd

    A meme combining intelligentsia with blatant foolishness: a woman from Glee saying I am going to create an environment that is so toxic.

    FareonMoist Report

    1point
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    #45

    Now It'll Be Safe And Never Get Lost! Xd

    A floppy disk labeled System Restore Disk Do Not Erase, a geeky piece of technology on a fridge.

    FareonMoist Report

    1point
    POST
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