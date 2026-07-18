That’s what we’ve got for you right here, pandas. We took a trip to Delusions of Adequacy on Reddit and compiled a list of their funniest posts below. These memes are all over the place, but something that they all have in common is that they should make you smile. Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote all of your favorites!

It’s summertime , and the sun is shining. But you wouldn’t know that by looking on the internet. Because it seems like news about tragedies and posts about atrocities are everywhere. Sometimes, you just need a break from it all. And what you really need is to sit back, relax, and enjoy a list of hilarious memes.

#1 Traditional X-Mas Rap Battles Are Greater Than Carols Xd

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#2 A Threat To Their Ability To Wage War On Their Neighbours, Which Is Russia's Only Talent

#3 Hypocrisy At Peak

Everyone loves a good laugh. And one of the best ways to get one is by looking at hilarious, relatable memes. But have you ever stopped to consider why exactly memes make us so happy? According to Parthshri Arora at Vice, these silly little images are so beloved because they make us feel less alone. ADVERTISEMENT You can send them to your friends, bond with strangers on social media over memes, and even use them to grow closer to your colleagues. You can make a meme about literally any situation, and when you find out another person relates to it, you’ll be reminded that we’re all in this together. After all, a sense of belonging is a very significant part of Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs.

#4 It's Not A Wonderful Life After All

#5 Also, The United States Have Oil

#6 All Worries Is My New Mantra! Xd

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As amusing and entertaining as memes are, they can also serve a greater purpose. The BBC published a piece exploring how memes have been used to further political movements, in protests, and to help communities cope with injustices in society. Memes have been a part of the #MeToo movement, used to criticize Russia’s war in Ukraine, and to share residents’ unfiltered thoughts on political elections around the globe. The best jokes have a shred of truth in them, and political memes are no different. They’re a clever way to call the government a joke without explicitly saying it.

#7 These Wretched Humans Always Ripping Of The Style Of Their Betters ;p

#8 The Holy Grail > Game Of Thrones, It Is Known!

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#9 Nihilism Was Created By Big Nihilism To Sell More Nihilism Xd

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According to Theodora Blanchfield, AMFT, memes can even play a significant role in therapy. Blanchfield explained that many of her own patients have used memes to help explain what they're going through or feeling when they don’t have the words. Memes can also make it easier to share how much you’re struggling in a humorous way. It’s a lot easier to share a meme joking about being depressed than to outright admit out loud that you’re struggling with depression.

#10 The Right Is Deliberately Undermining Public Services That People Love Inorder To Put More Money In The Pockets Of Those Who Already Have Too Much

#11 And Also Why Isn't It Declining Faster?

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#12 I Like The "Trilogy In Five Parts", But Seagull vs. Student Seems Good Too Xd

Meanwhile, memes can benefit our mental health by creating connections. Perhaps there isn’t anyone in your life that you feel comfortable opening up to about your anxiety, your depression, or your PTSD. And it’s easy to feel like nobody else in the world could possibly understand. But if you share a meme about it on social media, you might see that hundreds or thousands of people relate enough to like or repost the image. This is a great reminder that there are people out there who understand, and you shouldn’t be scared of building connections with them.

#13 Not Staying In Bad Relationships, Familly, Friend, Or Otherwise, Is A Key Ingredietn To Happiness

#14 Copying His Buddy's Homework But His Buddy Is Also A Sociopathic Dictator

#15 The Puns Of Your Hall Is Somewhat Lessened Of Late

Another great aspect of memes that Blanchfield pointed out is how they can contribute to a shared language. Memes can keep you informed about pop culture, politics, weather, what’s going on in the world, what movies are trending, etc. They’re an easy way to stay connected with society, and when you understand the references, you’ll feel like you’re really a part of your community. Memes are an extremely fast and efficient way of spreading information.

Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

#16 I Think They Understand It Perfectly, Who Deserves To Be Crucified More Than The God Of Greed And Over-Consumption?

#17 Yeah, Yeah, The Bible Sucks, Where's My Free Ice Cream Already?

#18 They're Better People Than Me, I Haven't Decided If I'm Ready To Accept Apologies Yet ;p

Finally, Blanchfield noted that memes really do help us feel seen. No matter what you’re going through, you are not the first person to experience it. Memes can really help validate your feelings and help you explain to someone else what you’re experiencing. No, they won’t make it any easier to go through a breakup or lose a loved one. But they can help you at least smile through the pain and remember that if everyone else has been through it, you can definitely survive this too.

#19 Looks Like The Lobbyist For The Packaging Company Is Getting A Stupidity-Bonus Xd

#20 If Someone Is Making This Fanfiction Let Me Know, I Need To Read It Xd

#21 Think About That!

Are you enjoying these random yet hilarious memes, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that you find particularly amusing, and let us know in the comments below what you are smiling about today. Then, if you want to check out another article from Bored Panda featuring silly images that will make you laugh, look no further than right here!

#22 I Didn't Need To Know That, But No I Do, So You Have To Too Xd

#23 Which Is Why Everyone Hates Insurance Companies And Everyone Loves The Fire Department

#24 Why Just Like? I Think We Should Agree To Let Him Be A Teenage Girl If That's What He Wants

#25 Church Is Honestly The Worst Bookclub Ever, If It Wasn't For The Wine No One Would Go Xd

#26 The Gift That Keeps On Not Giving

#27 Shouldn't That Be Miss High-Visigoth To Me? If I'm Allowed To Address Her At All Xd

#28 I'm In This Picture And I Do Like It, Potato Power Xd

#29 As A Middle Aged White Man, I Approve This Message For Our Culture Xd

#30 Necromancy And Romance Go Togheter Like Gasoline And Fire

#31 Ankle Monitor All Priests, Won't Someone's Think Of The Children! Xd

#32 Who Else Would I Be Mad At? Xd

#33 I Don't Hate Theater, But Unless It's Traditional Korean Theater About Eating The Rich, I'm Not Interested

#34 This Is Mariah Carey's Reserved Spot In Hell I Bet Xd

#35 In Case You're Wondering Where The Mess We're In Now Began

#36 My Theory? People Who Take Iq Tests Are Looking To Prove How Smart They Are Because They Know There's Something Wrong With Them Xd

#37 No Comment

#38 Psa: If Your Country Doesn't Give You This Right, There's Something Fundementally Wrrong With It, The More You Know

#39 The Hipocrisy Solution: Telling Kids How To Fix Something You Continue To Cause

#40 If You Think Things Got Worse On Your Watch, Guess Whose Fault It Is Xd

#41 That's So Unrealistic, Who Would Watch That?

#42 That's Why I Only Drink Doo-Doo Juice In The Comfort Of My Own Bathroom At Home! Xd

#43 They're Just Jealous Of Your Superior Arabian Numerals

#44 "Lawn-Care" Xd