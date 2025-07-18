87 Funny Summer Memes To Laugh At While You Pretend To Enjoy Being Outside
Summer is in full swing! You get to do some of your favorite things, like visit the beach, relax in the shade, go swimming, laze around in the sun, enjoy endless portions of ice cream (guilt-free!), and more. That being said, this time of the year isn’t without some serious drawbacks, including the increasingly unbearable heat, sunburns, bringing back what feels like half the sand from the beach home with you, and beyond.
We thought we’d bring you some seasonal vibes and awesome humor while you’re out enjoying the (hopefully) good weather and delicious icy treats. So, our team at Bored Panda has curated this list of hilarious summer memes from all over the internet. Whether you’re just chilling or getting tanned, keep scrolling for a good laugh. But be warned, these memes are so relatable that your ice cream might melt!
We seriously love this season. It’s honestly empowering. Even though we’re envious of students and educators who get to take a multi-month vacation and just do whatever, summer still offers lots of opportunities to relax, even when you’ve got full-time responsibilities. It’s light outside late into the night, so you get to go on long walks with friends or just chill in nature somewhere. The weather’s often decent enough to force you to go outside and move more. And there’s nothing that compares to the sights, sounds, and smells of summer.
That being said, things aren’t as romantic or perfect all the time. And not everyone’s a fan of the sizzling temperatures, for good reason. Hotter weather is awful for people in terms of their health, and bad for economies as a whole.
It’s incredibly important that you take care of yourself when it’s searingly hot outside. It is very easy to overheat. And, if you’re not careful, you can end up with heat exhaustion or heatstroke. The former isn’t that bad if you can cool yourself down, the BBC points out.
However, in case of heatstroke, you need immediate medical treatment. Essentially, heatstroke means that your body can’t manage the heat and your core temperature rises too high. Young children, older adults, and individuals with long-term health conditions are particularly at risk. But it can affect anyone, including healthy people.
Some of the main signs of heat exhaustion include:
- Excessive sweating
- Feeling hot and unwell
- Dizziness and confusion
- Having a headache
- Feeling sick and losing your appetite
- Fast pulse and breathing
- Major thirst
- Cramping in your arms, legs, and stomach
- Your temperature rising to 38 degrees Celsius (100 degrees Fahrenheit) or above
Meanwhile, you may have heatstroke and need urgent medical assistance if:
- You feel poorly after half an hour of resting in a cool place and drinking lots of water
- You’re not sweating even when you feel hot
- You feel confused, feel short of breath, or have a seizure
- Your temperature is 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) or above
- You lose consciousness or you’re not responsive
It’s essential that you take care of your health, and remind your loved ones to take care of theirs.
If you find someone facing heat exhaustion, the NHS urges you to move them to a cool place, remove unnecessary clothing (for instance, their socks or jacket), give them cool water or a sports drink, cool their skin with a spray or sponge, and fan them. You can also use cold packs, so long as you wrap them up in a cloth. Place them on the person’s neck or under their armpits.
Prevention, of course, is better than dealing with the consequences. During heatwaves, make sure you’re drinking more water, especially if you’re physically active. Avoid the sun during peak heat hours, don’t drink alcohol, skip extreme exercise, and wear light-colored and loose clothing.
Some parts of the world are forced to weather increasingly blistering summers. In Europe, for example, the heat is becoming so devastating that it’s having a direct impact on the continent’s economy. As reported by Euronews, the losses in GDP and labor productivity will likely only get worse in the future, according to researchers.
As per Euronews, based on data from the European State of the Climate report, Europe is the fastest-warming continent on Earth. 2024 was the warmest year, not just in Europe, but around the world as well. The trend is worrying, as globally, the last decade marked the warmest decade on record.
On average, heatwaves caused economic losses in Europe of around 0.21% of GDP between 1981 and 2010.
It’s projected that these GDP losses will rise to around 0.77% between 2035 and 2045, and to 0.95% between 2045 and 2055.
By the 2060s, GDP loss could be roughly 1.14%.
i live in texas and deal with it being in the hundreds for weeks straight. it can get pretty awful
Euronews notes that the European countries most vulnerable to economic losses due to hotter climates include Cyprus, Croatia, Portugal, Malta, Spain, and Romania, as well as Greece, Italy, and France.
On the flip side, nations like the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Belgium will be impacted far less.
That being said, almost all European countries, no matter the region, will have to deal with worsening effects.
High temperatures and heatwaves reduce labor productivity. Less productivity generally means more economic stagnation and a worse quality of life in the long run. While more active steps need to be taken, some countries are already fighting back against the summer heat.
David García-León, science adviser at the Spanish Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, told Euronews that in order to avoid heat stress, outdoor workers shift their work hours during summer and take mandatory breaks.
“These practices will inevitably need to expand to more northern regions as heatwaves become more frequent and intense.”
Meanwhile, some countries are already implementing localized early warning systems for extreme heat.
According to Hélia Costa, an economist at the OECD, there is an “urgent need” to both maintain and scale up climate mitigation efforts, in order to curb the “rising intensity and frequency of heatwaves.” That should get at the root of the problem.
Alongside these efforts, it’s important to adapt to the new reality, like introducing better workplace ventilation, adjusting work hours to avoid the heat, and expanding urban green spaces.
We’d love to hear from you, Pandas! What do you love the most about summer?
On the other hand, what do you personally hate about it, too? What do you do to stay cool when the heat gets unbearable?
What are your favorite summer activities that you couldn’t live without? Once you’ve upvoted your favorite memes, drop by the comments to share your thoughts.
And remember to stay hydrated, put on sunscreen, work less, and relax more.