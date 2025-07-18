ADVERTISEMENT

Summer is in full swing! You get to do some of your favorite things, like visit the beach, relax in the shade, go swimming, laze around in the sun, enjoy endless portions of ice cream (guilt-free!), and more. That being said, this time of the year isn’t without some serious drawbacks, including the increasingly unbearable heat, sunburns, bringing back what feels like half the sand from the beach home with you, and beyond.

We thought we’d bring you some seasonal vibes and awesome humor while you’re out enjoying the (hopefully) good weather and delicious icy treats. So, our team at Bored Panda has curated this list of hilarious summer memes from all over the internet. Whether you’re just chilling or getting tanned, keep scrolling for a good laugh. But be warned, these memes are so relatable that your ice cream might melt!

#1

Text meme about warm summer nights on the patio and mosquitoes liking your post, a funny summer meme.

    #2

    Seal in water making a funny face meme, perfect for funny summer memes to laugh at while outside.

    #3

    Skeleton blasted by fireball near a fence illustrating funny summer memes about the heat when opening a car door.

    hogeterprose avatar
    Breadcrumb.
    Breadcrumb.
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I bought one of those shiny screens, and roll up a towel in the passenger window when im at work. It helps enough, I'd recommend it.

    We seriously love this season. It’s honestly empowering. Even though we’re envious of students and educators who get to take a multi-month vacation and just do whatever, summer still offers lots of opportunities to relax, even when you’ve got full-time responsibilities. It’s light outside late into the night, so you get to go on long walks with friends or just chill in nature somewhere. The weather’s often decent enough to force you to go outside and move more. And there’s nothing that compares to the sights, sounds, and smells of summer.

    That being said, things aren’t as romantic or perfect all the time. And not everyone’s a fan of the sizzling temperatures, for good reason. Hotter weather is awful for people in terms of their health, and bad for economies as a whole.

    It’s incredibly important that you take care of yourself when it’s searingly hot outside. It is very easy to overheat. And, if you’re not careful, you can end up with heat exhaustion or heatstroke. The former isn’t that bad if you can cool yourself down, the BBC points out.

    However, in case of heatstroke, you need immediate medical treatment. Essentially, heatstroke means that your body can’t manage the heat and your core temperature rises too high. Young children, older adults, and individuals with long-term health conditions are particularly at risk. But it can affect anyone, including healthy people.
    #4

    Funny summer meme showing a melting witch expressing dramatic struggle with hot weather and summer heat.

    #5

    Funny summer memes showing a dehydrated person joke about heat and the struggle of pretending to enjoy being outside.

    #6

    Cartoon character humorously reacts to summer, winter, and spring seasons, capturing funny summer memes about weather and mood.

    Some of the main signs of heat exhaustion include:

    1. Excessive sweating
    2. Feeling hot and unwell
    3. Dizziness and confusion
    4. Having a headache
    5. Feeling sick and losing your appetite
    6. Fast pulse and breathing
    7. Major thirst
    8. Cramping in your arms, legs, and stomach
    9. Your temperature rising to 38 degrees Celsius (100 degrees Fahrenheit) or above
    #7

    Man in a patterned suit and man in yellow jacket rubbing hands, funny summer memes about mosquitoes targeting ankles.

    #8

    Multiple Spider-Man characters on a beach with text about people going to the beach then complaining about crowds, summer memes.

    #9

    Person lying in bed surrounded by flames and mosquitoes, depicting a funny summer meme about the average summer experience.

    Meanwhile, you may have heatstroke and need urgent medical assistance if:

    1. You feel poorly after half an hour of resting in a cool place and drinking lots of water
    2. You’re not sweating even when you feel hot
    3. You feel confused, feel short of breath, or have a seizure
    4. Your temperature is 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) or above
    5. You lose consciousness or you’re not responsive

    It’s essential that you take care of your health, and remind your loved ones to take care of theirs.

    If you find someone facing heat exhaustion, the NHS urges you to move them to a cool place, remove unnecessary clothing (for instance, their socks or jacket), give them cool water or a sports drink, cool their skin with a spray or sponge, and fan them. You can also use cold packs, so long as you wrap them up in a cloth. Place them on the person’s neck or under their armpits.

    Prevention, of course, is better than dealing with the consequences. During heatwaves, make sure you’re drinking more water, especially if you’re physically active. Avoid the sun during peak heat hours, don’t drink alcohol, skip extreme exercise, and wear light-colored and loose clothing.
    #10

    Goat with a satisfied expression representing funny summer memes about enjoying air conditioning indoors.

    #11

    Rotisserie chicken and person sunbathing on the beach, showing a funny summer meme about feeling roasted outside.

    #12

    Woman laughing while holding a cup meme about summer body goals, featuring funny summer memes to laugh at outdoors.

    Some parts of the world are forced to weather increasingly blistering summers. In Europe, for example, the heat is becoming so devastating that it’s having a direct impact on the continent’s economy. As reported by Euronews, the losses in GDP and labor productivity will likely only get worse in the future, according to researchers.

    As per Euronews, based on data from the European State of the Climate report, Europe is the fastest-warming continent on Earth. 2024 was the warmest year, not just in Europe, but around the world as well. The trend is worrying, as globally, the last decade marked the warmest decade on record.
    #13

    SpongeBob creating a rainbow with hands and the word deodorant, funny summer meme about warm weather reminders.

    #14

    Man dressed as a vampire sitting on a beach chair drinking a cold drink, illustrating funny summer memes about heat suffering.

    #15

    Sphynx cat wearing a colorful swimsuit and headscarf, humorously capturing funny summer memes about enjoying outside.

    On average, heatwaves caused economic losses in Europe of around 0.21% of GDP between 1981 and 2010.

    It’s projected that these GDP losses will rise to around 0.77% between 2035 and 2045, and to 0.95% between 2045 and 2055.

    By the 2060s, GDP loss could be roughly 1.14%.
    #16

    Man making a confused face outdoors with a caption about deadly heatwave and funny summer memes.

    viviennemorrison avatar
    Vivienne Morrison
    Vivienne Morrison
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    i live in texas and deal with it being in the hundreds for weeks straight. it can get pretty awful

    #17

    Funny summer meme showing a character hiding under blankets, highlighting the humor of pretending to enjoy being outside.

    #18

    Person aiming a handgun at the bright sun, illustrating a funny summer meme about feeling during the hot summer season.

    Euronews notes that the European countries most vulnerable to economic losses due to hotter climates include Cyprus, Croatia, Portugal, Malta, Spain, and Romania, as well as Greece, Italy, and France.

    On the flip side, nations like the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Belgium will be impacted far less.

    That being said, almost all European countries, no matter the region, will have to deal with worsening effects.
    #19

    Close-up of a person wearing a melting ice cube necklace, illustrating funny summer memes about enduring the heat outside.

    #20

    Person sitting drenched in a chair at a summer barbecue, humorously capturing summer memes about pretending to enjoy being outside.

    #21

    Two bus drivers in Sweden wearing skirts at a train station during summer, funny summer memes about unusual work attire.

    High temperatures and heatwaves reduce labor productivity. Less productivity generally means more economic stagnation and a worse quality of life in the long run. While more active steps need to be taken, some countries are already fighting back against the summer heat.
    #22

    Two cats in contrasting summer settings, humorously depicting the difference in how people enjoy summer in funny summer memes.

    #23

    Man floating in clear water with caption about floaties and micro plastics, funny summer memes about enjoying the outdoors.

    #24

    Freezer fully stocked with colorful popsicles symbolizing funny summer memes about enjoying the outdoors.

    David García-León, science adviser at the Spanish Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, told Euronews that in order to avoid heat stress, outdoor workers shift their work hours during summer and take mandatory breaks.

    “These practices will inevitably need to expand to more northern regions as heatwaves become more frequent and intense.”
    #25

    Funny summer meme text about slushies being great until using the straw with confusing directions for drinking.

    #26

    Man with half-burned face lying on pillow, caption humorously referencing hot weather in funny summer memes.

    #27

    Comparison of summer memes showing refreshing drinks and fruits versus hot drinks and noodles for funny summer memes concept.

    taranw avatar
    Okiedokie
    Okiedokie
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Guess I’m a psychopath. I will never give up coffee in any season 🤷🏽‍♀️

    Meanwhile, some countries are already implementing localized early warning systems for extreme heat.

    According to Hélia Costa, an economist at the OECD, there is an “urgent need” to both maintain and scale up climate mitigation efforts, in order to curb the “rising intensity and frequency of heatwaves.” That should get at the root of the problem.

    Alongside these efforts, it’s important to adapt to the new reality, like introducing better workplace ventilation, adjusting work hours to avoid the heat, and expanding urban green spaces.
    #28

    Chocolate-covered ice cream bar melting in the heat with a beaver chewing wood, funny summer memes concept.

    #29

    Funny summer memes showing a bright SpongeBob waiting and a tired SpongeBob struggling in extreme heat.

    #30

    Birds standing apart in the sun on an empty street illustrate funny summer memes about heat and avoiding the outdoors.

    We’d love to hear from you, Pandas! What do you love the most about summer?

    On the other hand, what do you personally hate about it, too? What do you do to stay cool when the heat gets unbearable?

    What are your favorite summer activities that you couldn’t live without? Once you’ve upvoted your favorite memes, drop by the comments to share your thoughts.

    And remember to stay hydrated, put on sunscreen, work less, and relax more.
    #31

    Cartoon character opening a door with caption about summer flies and bugs, funny summer memes humor on insects indoors.

    #32

    Two women standing awkwardly at the beach with wet clothes, representing funny summer memes about enjoying being outside.

    #33

    Bart and Homer Simpson discussing the hottest summer and coldest summer in a funny summer memes scene.

    #34

    Man in a construction helmet and tank top sweating heavily, illustrating a funny summer meme about outdoor heat.

    #35

    Sunburned feet with sandal-shaped marks on sand, illustrating a funny summer meme about outdoor struggles.

    #36

    Man wearing star-shaped sunglasses, working on laptop in pool, humorously representing funny summer memes about working outside.

    #37

    Man wearing red apron and headband grilling burgers at a family BBQ in a funny summer meme about cooking.

    #38

    SpongeBob in a shower with a towel, sweating and frustrated, humorous summer meme about overheating after showering.

    #39

    Man holding a blue pool noodle shaped like a steering wheel inside a car, funny summer memes concept

    #40

    Funny summer meme showing a carved watermelon face with Halloween-themed expression for summer laughs and humor.

    #41

    Faucet running hot water instead of cold, humor about summer heat in Arizona from funny summer memes.

    #42

    Black and white meme showing a woman sarcastically reacting to a question about going outside in sunny summer weather.

    #43

    Cartoon woman sweating and struggling to leave hotel room during summer, highlighting funny summer memes about hot weather struggles.

    #44

    Two kids labeled psychopath and serial killer looking scared at a bunny labeled people who drink chai in summer in a funny summer meme.

    #45

    Fridge fully stocked with water bottles, illustrating a funny summer meme about impressing moms during summer days.

    #46

    Skeleton crouching on sidewalk in warm weather, illustrating funny summer meme about pretending to enjoy being outside.

    #47

    Funny summer meme featuring Tony Soprano looking anxious while lying on a float in a pool.

    #48

    Man sleeping in bed next to a fan, capturing a funny summer meme about staying cool indoors during hot weather.

    #49

    Funny summer meme about coleslaw popsicles on a plate, highlighting humorous summer food fails.

    #50

    Playground under an exaggerated sun, illustrating funny summer memes about the heat and pretending to enjoy being outside.

    #51

    Funny summer meme showing watermelon slices on a cutting board with text about dreams compared to a Lamborghini.

    #52

    Funny summer meme about enjoying Popsicle fruit pops and eating them back-to-back on a granite countertop.

    #53

    Humorous summer meme featuring a Popsicle Burger with text about barely touching the unusual food item.

    #54

    Comparison meme showing a woman's photo labeled crush with relationship risks versus a watermelon with health benefits, funny summer memes.

    #55

    Sandwich topped with chips and ham on a napkin, humorous summer meme about enjoying food after swimming all day.

    #56

    Funny summer meme showing a spooky figure emerging from a cave with text about childhood dreams vs adult ice cream cravings.

    #57

    Cartoon mouse relaxing on beach towel wearing sunglasses and swim trunks in funny summer memes about enjoying outside.

    #58

    Man in a blue shirt sweating heavily outside, illustrating the struggle in funny summer memes about heat and being outdoors.

    #59

    Funny summer meme showing a smiling yeti welcoming to the Himalayas after entering an air-conditioned mall on a hot day.

    #60

    Man with glasses screaming in confusion indoors, humorously representing how the body feels in funny summer memes.

    #61

    Meme showing contrasting summer reactions with Europeans overwhelmed by heat and Australians enjoying fire, summer memes humor.

    #62

    Cartoon dog sitting calmly in a burning room, illustrating funny summer meme about pretending to enjoy being outside.

    #63

    People suffering in blazing fire with text about summer lovers, a funny summer meme about heat and no snow.

    #64

    Man sweating and yelling indoors feeling woozy, captured in a funny summer meme about heat and discomfort.

    #65

    Man wearing glasses enjoying a ham and cheese with Doritos sandwich by the pool in a funny summer meme.

    #66

    Man wearing a beanie smirking with smoke nearby, humorously illustrating high electric bill in funny summer memes.

    #67

    Person struggling and panicking surrounded by flames, humorously depicting the heat after leaving an air-conditioned room summer meme.

    #68

    Cartoon characters reacting to heat with sun-faced figure, highlighting funny summer memes about discomfort in hot weather.

    #69

    Person sweating heavily and grimacing, humorously illustrating the struggle of summer heat in funny summer memes.

    #70

    Joker character with face scars above a close-up of colorful frozen ice pops, illustrating funny summer memes humor.

    #71

    Cake decorated with suns and text apologizing for what was said at 109 degrees outside, a funny summer meme concept.

    #72

    Man in fall outfit looking calm at 8am then sweating heavily and stressed at 5pm, funny summer memes concept.

    #73

    Cartoon ghost looking out window on a warm day, humorously preferring spooky cold weather, summer memes theme.

    #74

    Skeleton sitting by the pool holding a Halloween bucket, humorously highlighting funny summer memes about surviving summer.

    #75

    Man sweating heavily after spending five minutes outside, illustrating funny summer memes about being outside.

    #76

    Funny summer meme showing stick figures and a penguin eating messy mangoes, capturing the humor of summer fruit struggles.

    #77

    Colorful frozen ice pops in plastic sleeves with caption about cracking open a cold one with the boys summer memes.

    #78

    Person standing next to a car covered with ice cream images, illustrating funny summer memes about enjoying being outside.

    #79

    Funny summer memes featuring nostalgic frozen treats like juice bars and ice cream cups perfect for a hot day laugh.

    #80

    Hand holding a Slurpee with orange ice on top, a funny summer meme about doing something wrong your whole life.

    #81

    Dog wearing green sunglasses relaxing on a pool float, a funny summer meme about summer plans and enjoying outside.

    #82

    Woman crying with hand on forehead, showing frustration in a funny summer meme about the heat and warmth of the pillow.

    #83

    Man lying on a bed surrounded by fire with a fan blowing, humorously depicting funny summer memes about extreme heat discomfort.

    #84

    Funny summer meme showing outdoor table with wine, flying insects, sweaty cheese, and hot metal stools in heat.

    #85

    Group of friends relaxing on a large inflatable float in water, enjoying funny summer memes about pretending to like outdoors.

    #86

    Black and white meme showing a woman labeled Me throwing a man labeled Bag of Ice, funny summer memes humor concept.

    #87

    Sweating man grimacing humorously, illustrating the struggle of enjoying outdoor summer memes in hot weather.

