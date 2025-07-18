We seriously love this season. It’s honestly empowering. Even though we’re envious of students and educators who get to take a multi-month vacation and just do whatever, summer still offers lots of opportunities to relax, even when you’ve got full-time responsibilities. It’s light outside late into the night, so you get to go on long walks with friends or just chill in nature somewhere. The weather’s often decent enough to force you to go outside and move more. And there’s nothing that compares to the sights, sounds, and smells of summer.

ADVERTISEMENT

That being said, things aren’t as romantic or perfect all the time. And not everyone’s a fan of the sizzling temperatures, for good reason. Hotter weather is awful for people in terms of their health, and bad for economies as a whole.

It’s incredibly important that you take care of yourself when it’s searingly hot outside. It is very easy to overheat. And, if you’re not careful, you can end up with heat exhaustion or heatstroke. The former isn’t that bad if you can cool yourself down, the BBC points out.

However, in case of heatstroke, you need immediate medical treatment. Essentially, heatstroke means that your body can’t manage the heat and your core temperature rises too high. Young children, older adults, and individuals with long-term health conditions are particularly at risk. But it can affect anyone, including healthy people.