52 Hilariously Random Posts That Get Funnier The Less Sense They Make (New Pics)
There’s no shortage of hilariously chaotic content online, and thank goodness for that. From medieval meme pages to parking fail compilations, the internet always finds new ways to keep us entertained. But not everything fits into a neat little box.
That’s where the subreddit Delusions Of Adequacy comes in. It’s a corner of the web dedicated to random, funny posts about anything and everything. With no real theme or boundaries, unpredictability is part of the charm. In fact, the harder you try to explain it, the less it makes sense.
So sit back and enjoy this roundup of their best pics, and let the nonsense speak for itself.
Revenge Is A Dish Best Served Unassembled Xd
Yup
If You're Wondering This Is How Privilege Works, We're So Used To Our Own Privilege We Can't Even Fathom That Not Everyone Else Has The Same Privilege
Hell, I can't even afford to leave the apartment because then I'll have to pay to eat, sit down or use the toilet.