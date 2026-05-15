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“It was an accident.” Honestly, most of us have said that at some point in life — whether it was spilling coffee, dropping a phone face-first onto concrete, backing into a pole, or breaking something we absolutely should not have touched in the first place. Accidents happen, and usually they’re harmless little moments we laugh off later. But then there are those accidents that are so unbelievably disastrous, chaotic, or painfully expensive-looking that they make you physically wince just looking at them. You know, the kind where your first thought is: “Oh no…that’s going to cost a fortune.”

And speaking of painfully costly mistakes, today we’re diving into That Looked Expensive, a corner of the internet filled with photos of accidents, mishaps, and situations that probably ruined someone’s entire week or maybe their bank account. From smashed luxury cars and collapsed ceilings to broken equipment and spectacularly bad decisions, these posts are equal parts horrifying and impossible to stop scrolling through. We just hope everyone involved made it out okay…because the repair bills alone already look terrifying enough. Scroll down, pandas, and maybe hold your coffee a little tighter while you do.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Final Test Drive Gone Wrong: Service Driver Wrecks Lamborghini Revuelto On Delivery Day!

A bright green sports car, heavily damaged in an accident, with airbags deployed. Bystanders look on, illustrating expensive fails.

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rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel a little bad, and then I think of the kind of guy, and you know it's a guy, who would a car like that. Then I feel less bad.

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    #2

    They Are Professionals

    Watkins Roofing building damaged by a significant accident in winter, with snow covering debris. Looks expensive.

    EndersGame_Reviewer Report

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    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Adding this to my top ten list of most ironic things ever.

    1
    1point
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    #3

    Who Do We Call Now?

    A fire truck with an extended ladder, its rear wheel on fire, emitting smoke. A true accident, this looked expensive.

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    Accidents are a part of life, and honestly, most of us immediately think of small everyday mishaps — spilling coffee, scratching cars, or breaking something around the house. But accidents don’t just happen on an individual level. Entire industries deal with serious accidents every single day, especially sectors involving transportation, logistics, manufacturing, and heavy machinery.

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    In many cases, these incidents don’t just lead to financial losses; they can disrupt supply chains, damage infrastructure, delay businesses, and, sadly, even put lives at risk. The transport and logistics industry, in particular, faces enormous pressure because one small mistake on the road, in storage, or during cargo handling can quickly snowball into something massive. And sometimes, the damage caused is so expensive it’s genuinely hard to even imagine the repair bill.
    #4

    All The Gibson Guitars From Their Factory In Nashville After The 2010 Flood

    A truck full of broken guitar bodies. This massive pile of musical instruments suggests severe accidents and fails.

    Walmart_Valet Report

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    #5

    The Uss San Francisco, A Nuclear Submarine, In Dry-Dock In 2005 After Hitting An Underwater Seamount At 35 Knots

    Submarine with extensive damage to its bow, covered by a blue tarp, in a dry dock. A serious accident.

    OneSalientOversight Report

    7points
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    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, she survived. That say's a lot for the boat.

    2
    2points
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    #6

    My Home Burned Down On Sunday

    A charred vehicle frame, remnants of a severe accident, stands amidst burned trees, showcasing the aftermath of fails.

    VisualKnowledge7575 Report

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    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can't laugh at that. I know people who lived like that and lost their homes like that.

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    In fact, workplace accident statistics continue to show how common these incidents really are. According to the official January–February 2025 Progress Report on Workplace Accident Statistics released by Spain’s Ministry of Labor and Social Economy, the transport and storage sector alone recorded 6,774 workplace accidents that resulted in medical leave during just the first two months of 2025.

    That number highlights how demanding and high-risk the industry can be. Long driving hours, heavy cargo, tight delivery schedules, vehicle maintenance issues, weather conditions, and human error can all contribute to accidents. While many incidents are manageable, others can result in severe financial losses, environmental damage, or dangerous situations affecting both workers and the public.
    #7

    "Hq, We've Flooded The Engine, What Do We Do?"

    A fire truck is tilted into a flooded street, an accident or fail. Firefighters are present, surveying the expensive damage.

    EndersGame_Reviewer Report

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    #8

    Some People Take Things A Little Too Literally

    A car crashed into a drive-thru pharmacy building, leaving a huge hole. Firefighters assess the scene, one of many accidents.

    EndersGame_Reviewer Report

    6points
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    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well it said drive-thru!

    2
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    #9

    This Will Be Expensive..... And How Will You Tell This Your Boss

    A gas station canopy collapses onto a truck carrying other vehicles, causing a major accident. Fails and accidents.

    misterxx1958 Report

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    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just Googled Avia and it's a European gas station chain based out of Germany. Don't know if anyone else needed this information but here it is.

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    To better understand how costly these situations can become, Bored Panda spoke with Naresh Sharma, founder of OnePoint, who has spent over 30 years working in logistics and transport across India. Having seen the industry evolve over decades, Naresh says many expensive accidents happen in seconds, often because of one overlooked detail.

    “People outside logistics sometimes think accidents only mean a truck bumping into something,” he explains. “But in reality, one wrong calculation can damage goods worth millions, shut roads down for hours, delay businesses, and create massive safety risks. The scary part is how quickly it happens. One minute everything looks normal, and the next moment an entire operation is in chaos.”
    #10

    Truck Carrying Wind Turbine Gets Stuck Under Bridge Closing Highway - Australia

    A large wind turbine section stuck under a highway bridge, causing an accident and damage. Looks expensive!

    juicyman69 Report

    6points
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    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's gonna be expensive.

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    #11

    When A Train Derailment Causes Airplanes To Interrupt Your Rafting Trip

    Plane fuselages, victims of a train derailment, lie scattered on a steep, forested riverbank; a true accident and fail.

    Mountain-Ad-460 Report

    6points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This happened in Montana. I'll post a link below where it shows people actually rafting past these.

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    #12

    North Korea's New Destroyer Capsizes At Launch (May 2025)

    Aerial view of a blue-covered shipwreck in a harbor, an expensive accident, with cranes and barges nearby.

    the-dogsox Report

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    Naresh says one of the most common and costly mistakes involves trucks and trailers misjudging road clearances. “Tall trailers hitting low overpasses is something that still happens more often than people think,” he says. “And when that happens, it’s not just the truck that gets destroyed. The cargo inside can be completely ruined, roads get blocked, traffic piles up for miles, and then there are infrastructure repairs too. Sometimes the company loses the shipment, the vehicle, and business credibility all in one incident.”

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    #13

    Parking On The Beach

    Parking On The Beach

    mpowrockla Report

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    #14

    Bmw Ix In The Water

    An expensive accident: a yellow car submerged in murky green water next to a boat, a clear fail that looked expensive.

    Biszkopt87565 Report

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    #15

    Close The Drain Valves Before You Refuel An Airliner. Last Week In Sydney

    Close The Drain Valves Before You Refuel An Airliner. Last Week In Sydney

    aker29 Report

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    He also points out how cargo theft quietly causes enormous losses across the logistics sector. “High-value freight like electronics, luxury goods, or specialized equipment can disappear shockingly fast if proper precautions aren’t taken,” Naresh says.

    “Sometimes it’s as simple as a driver stepping away for tea, forgetting to lock properly, or parking in an unsafe area for a few minutes. That’s all it takes. Organized theft groups watch for these opportunities constantly. And once cargo disappears, companies aren’t just losing products — they’re dealing with insurance claims, delayed deliveries, angry clients, investigations, and huge reputational damage.”

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    In 2007, A Brand-New Airbus A340-600 (For Etihad) Was Wrecked During A Ground Engine Test In Toulouse

    Overhead view of a large Etihad airplane, its nose crashed into a concrete barrier at the edge of an airport tarmac. A real accident caught on camera.

    No wheel blocks were used; parking brake failed to hold it. Plane rolled forward, crew delayed cutting engines, hit a wall at ~35 mph. Nose smashed through; plane totaled before delivery. 5 injured

    Aviator777er Report

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    #17

    Triple Tesla Crash

    Three crashed cars, red, black, and green, with debris on the street from the accident. Bystanders look on.

    contrelarp Report

    5points
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    #18

    Could A 2 Year Old Do This Damage?

    A shattered screen displaying a burst of colorful vertical lines, a clear example of expensive accidents and fails.

    Artisan_sailor Report

    5points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    😂😂 Have you ever met a toddler?? They're pure chaos and destruction.

    2
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    According to Naresh, chemical tanker accidents are among the most dangerous situations logistics teams face. “Chemical leaks are honestly some of the worst incidents in this industry,” he explains. “Something as small as a valve being left open, poor vehicle inspection, or maintenance negligence can turn into a full-blown hazardous situation. In some cases, operations have to be shut down completely while authorities handle cleanup and safety procedures. The financial impact alone can be enormous, but the environmental consequences are often even more serious.”

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    #19

    Before We Get Fired

    Miners pose in front of a giant overturned mining truck. A clear example of an accident that looked expensive.

    KirinLoveable Report

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    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To any guy out there with a jacked up truck, and thinking it makes you look like a million buchs, THAT is what a $1,000,000 truck looks like.

    2
    2points
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    #20

    Perhaps The Fastest Police Car In The World Is A Pile Of Junk. The Lamborghini Gallardo Della Polizia Had To Dodge A Traffic Hooligan – And It Was Flattened

    A shocking fail: a black car rests atop a wrecked police Lamborghini, surrounded by debris. Bystanders and emergency services are present, inspecting the scene.

    misterxx1958 Report

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    #21

    Yesterday On A German Highway - 62-Year-Old Man Scraps His Mclaren - Only Slightly Injured But Damage 250,000 Euros

    Two images show a severe accident on a highway. A luxury car is totaled against a guardrail, with first responders present. Many accidents like this one happen every day.

    misterxx1958 Report

    5points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How was he not decapitated??

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    Warehouse and loading dock accidents also end up costing companies far more than people realize. “A truck reversing incorrectly can destroy expensive loading bays or smash into delicate machinery within seconds,” Naresh says. “And modern warehouses are filled with costly handling equipment, automated systems, scanners, conveyors, and storage structures. One careless movement by a fatigued or inexperienced driver can damage operations for days.”

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    #22

    87 Years Old Driver Confuses Pedals In A Vintage Mercedes, Rams A Tree, Panics, Backs Up Into A Fence

    A vintage cream Mercedes convertible with significant front-end damage, part of a series of accidents and fails.

    Random_Introvert_42 Report

    5points
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    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One more trip forward and it could have been a Bugs Bunny cartoon.

    2
    2points
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    #23

    Yesterday In Germany, A Fully Loaded Truck With Meat Scraps, Tipped Over On The Highway, Causing Several 100,000 Euros In Damage

    An overturned truck spilling meat scraps on the road, with emergency services in the background. A costly accident and fail.

    misterxx1958 Report

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    #24

    I Suppose It’s Technically Still A Float Plane

    A sunken plane underwater next to a dock, only its tail and wings visible. A clear example of expensive fails and accidents.

    RampChurch Report

    5points
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    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ... *Gotta* be Buzz Sherwood. (Bush pilot friend of Red Green).

    2
    2points
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    Naresh also highlighted how terrifying large highway crashes involving heavy commercial vehicles can become. “When massive rigs lose control, the consequences can be devastating,” he says. “It’s not just about damage to the truck itself. Passenger vehicles can get crushed, highways can shut down for hours, deliveries stop, and entire routes get disrupted. Sometimes, interstate commerce itself is affected because goods don’t reach where they’re supposed to on time. Logistics is like a chain; when one major accident happens, the ripple effect spreads much further than people realize.”

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    #25

    Coal Train Derails Into Wetlands In Virginia, USA (October 25th, 2025)

    Aerial view of a massive train derailment, coal cars spilled along the tracks, an accident looking expensive.

    Andrew_64_MC Report

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    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh no! Now the Virginia Swamp Witch has access to COAL! Beware her minions!

    1
    1point
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    #26

    A Fire On A Private Jet Hangar Triggered The Foam Extinguisher System

    A hangar-like building with large plumes of white foam pouring out, an accident that looks expensive.

    Small-Bad793 Report

    5points
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    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    PFAS for EVERYONE! Idiots.

    2
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    #27

    This Guy Was Driving Super Aggressively And Almost Hit Me. 1min Later

    Man sits on a teal sports car with rear damage, parked on a highway, an example of a car accident and fail.

    mynameismudflap Report

    4points
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    Still, despite the risks, Naresh says losses and accidents are unfortunately something the industry has learned to navigate carefully. “In logistics, you accept that some level of loss is part of the business,” he explains. “But there are certain accidents that are so costly, chaotic, or avoidable that they stay with you for years. Those are the moments people never forget.”

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    And honestly, just like Naresh pointed out, some accidents really are painfully expensive — exactly like the ones featured in this post. Looking at some of these photos almost makes you instinctively say, “Yep…someone’s getting fired.” Pandas, which one of these accidents made you cringe the hardest? Have you ever witnessed an expensive mistake happen right in front of you? And be honest, what’s the most expensive thing you’ve accidentally broken yourself?
    #28

    Japan Airlines 787 Slices Through The Tail Of A Delta 737 In Seattle, 5 February 2025

    Two airplanes, one Delta and one Japan Air, on a tarmac; a mid-air accident captured. Accidents and fails that looked expensive.

    This-Clue-5013 Report

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    #29

    American Airlines 737-800 Goes Up In Flames After An Emergency Landing In Denver, 13 March 2025

    An American Airlines plane on fire, with thick black smoke billowing, a dramatic accident showing expensive damage.

    This-Clue-5013 Report

    4points
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    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hopefully the occupants all made it out safely.

    2
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    #30

    This Parking Lot Is Going To Be Very Expensive

    Accident with a car stuck high in a bare tree, looking expensive. A person on the ground saws a tree branch.

    misterxx1958 Report

    4points
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    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Hogwarts womping willow?

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    #31

    If Someone Really Hates You

    A white Porsche with an open red soft top and white paint splatters parked next to a tree on the street. A true accident that looks expensive.

    misterxx1958 Report

    4points
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    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't buy one if you can't afford to get it fixed. That's advice for any car. Kia or Corvette.

    1
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    #32

    Destroyed By Law……

    A large yellow bulldozer crushing expensive cars and motorcycles, showcasing serious accidents and fails.

    misterxx1958 Report

    4points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There's a video of this. It's in the Philippines and they're destroying illegally imported cars. I'll post the link below.

    2
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    #33

    Container Ship Ran Aground, And Almost Hit A House

    An aerial view of a massive container ship beached on a rocky shore, highlighting one of many accidents and fails.

    Katonmyceilingeatcow Report

    4points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Imagine waking up with that in your front yard!!

    2
    2points
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    #34

    Came Across This Disaster On The 8th Hole Today. Staff At The Club Refused To Share Any Information

    A blue golf cart in a stream next to a stone wall on a sunny golf course, an accident. Fails that looked expensive.

    junzip Report

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    #35

    Not A Perfect Landing

    Plane crashes into an airport hangar, revealing significant damage and emergency services on-site. Major accident fails.

    _FlyingSquirrel Report

    4points
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    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You don't do something like that, unless you are doing something profoundly stupid that you shouldn't.

    1
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    #36

    Concrete Overflowed Out Of The Toilet

    A damaged toilet sits in a small bathroom, surrounded by a large spill of cement-like debris. A real accident.

    Mr_Jack_Frost_ Report

    4points
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    #37

    A £1 Million ($1.4 Million) Lamborghini Based Bat-Mobile Got Into An Accident With A Renault Scenic

    A £1 Million ($1.4 Million) Lamborghini Based Bat-Mobile Got Into An Accident With A Renault Scenic

    moongirljjaz Report

    4points
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    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mr. Wayne is waiting for an explanation from Lucius Fox. Impatiently.

    1
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    #38

    What Bird Brain Designed This Trash?

    What Bird Brain Designed This Trash?

    ledoorperf Report

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    #39

    Crude Oil Tanker That Suffered A Serious Structural Failure While Anchored Near The Suez Canal

    Two images of ship accidents. Top: a tanker listing heavily in the water. Bottom: another vessel sinking, half submerged. Fails.

    frenzy3 Report

    4points
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    #40

    United Airlines 737 Max Pilot Injured After The Windshield Cracked At 36,000 While Flying From Denver To Los Angeles On Thursday

    Airplane cockpit with shattered windshield and dented roof, showing significant damage from an accident. This fail looked expensive.

    frenzy3 Report

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    #41

    And No Insurance. That's Gonna Hurt. Key Largo FL

    A partially submerged boat after an accident, with debris and rescue workers nearby. Looks expensive.

    ThickAsAPlankton Report

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    #42

    A Baggage Continer Was Sucked Into The Engine Of A Air India Airbus A350 At Delhi Airport Today

    A damaged airplane engine, an accident that looks expensive, with bent blades visible inside the cowling.

    Aviator777er Report

    4points
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    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Much more thorough than the ignorant folks who throw coins into the engine "for luck".

    1
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    #43

    $2.7 Million Mercedes Amg-One Burnt Down

    A black car engulfed in bright orange flames and thick black smoke on a road, a costly accident that looked expensive.

    Im_still_a_student Report

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    #44

    Getjet 737-800 That Tipped Over Yesterday At Haugesund Airport, Norway, Due To A Weight Distribution Issue

    Airplane tilted nose-up on the tarmac with open doors, an accident that looked expensive.

    This-Clue-5014 Report

    3points
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    #45

    Roof Collapse At Grocery Store During Storm - Madison Wi

    A supermarket with a collapsed ceiling, water on the floor, and yellow "FIRE LINE DO NOT CROSS" tape. An expensive accident.

    weirdal1968 Report

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    #46

    I Want To Emphasize That’s Not Very Typical… (Found On Fb)

    A kitchen scene depicting a fallen cabinet, broken dishes, and general disarray, illustrating accidents and fails that look expensive.

    Phagemakerpro Report

    3points
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    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ... Looks like it'll need to be towed outside of the environment.

    2
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    #47

    Accident Today Between Two Luxury Cars Lamborghini And Lucid In My Hometown (Passo Stelvio, South Tyrol, Italy)

    Two black luxury cars involved in a head-on collision on a mountain road. This accident looks expensive.

    Klangspektrum Report

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    #48

    Pretty Penny And A Physics Lesson

    A green Mack truck with a severely dented tank, showing an expensive accident or fail.

    shamelessdicentra Report

    3points
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    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What are we looking at here? Not vented properly and atmospheric pressure collapsed it?

    3
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    #49

    Million Dollar Baby

    A baby lies on a patterned blanket, a health statement showing a $1.5 million NICU bill held in front, showcasing an expensive accident.

    murkymoon Report

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    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you have never lived in the USA, you have no idea how unbelievably broken our health care system is.

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    #50

    Shipping Containers Have Fallen Off A Cargo Ship And Into The Water At Port Of Long Beach

    Shipping Containers Have Fallen Off A Cargo Ship And Into The Water At Port Of Long Beach

    RoachedCoach Report

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    #51

    You Have Three Words To Save Your Job, What Do You Say?

    You Have Three Words To Save Your Job, What Do You Say?

    itsemilyxflowers Report

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    #52

    Low Bridge In The Bronx Strikes Again

    Overhead view of an accident: a North American moving truck crashed into a guardrail with items spilling out. Fails and accidents.

    ChocolateVisual1637 Report

    3points
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    rgroper avatar
    Robin Roper
    Robin Roper
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In Durham, NC, there is the "Can Opener/Gregson Street Overpass" Bridge. It's epic.

    2
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    #53

    This Car Exploded On Top Of MT Washington, Making The Two Other Catch Fire

    An accidental car fire engulfing vehicles in a parking lot on a mountain, creating dangerous fails.

    aldopaz Report

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    #54

    Someone Stole A Sprayer To Pull Their Pickup Out Of A Ditch

    A green John Deere crop sprayer tractor with wide boom arms in a field. A potential farming accident.

    skidsareforkids Report

    2points
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    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Grand Theft Tractor. My favorite GTA clone that doesn't exist in this universe.

    0
    0points
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    #55

    Friends Garage Just Caught Fire

    A collage of car accidents and fails, showing burnt classic cars, a man next to a green classic car, and a red interior.

    Zyncon Report

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