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“It was an accident.” Honestly, most of us have said that at some point in life — whether it was spilling coffee, dropping a phone face-first onto concrete, backing into a pole, or breaking something we absolutely should not have touched in the first place. Accidents happen, and usually they’re harmless little moments we laugh off later. But then there are those accidents that are so unbelievably disastrous, chaotic, or painfully expensive-looking that they make you physically wince just looking at them. You know, the kind where your first thought is: “Oh no…that’s going to cost a fortune.”

And speaking of painfully costly mistakes, today we’re diving into That Looked Expensive, a corner of the internet filled with photos of accidents, mishaps, and situations that probably ruined someone’s entire week or maybe their bank account. From smashed luxury cars and collapsed ceilings to broken equipment and spectacularly bad decisions, these posts are equal parts horrifying and impossible to stop scrolling through. We just hope everyone involved made it out okay…because the repair bills alone already look terrifying enough. Scroll down, pandas, and maybe hold your coffee a little tighter while you do.