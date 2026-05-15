#1 My sister found out because she had an automatic cat feeder with video and audio on it and she checked on the cats when he was talking to his friend about it in their apartment

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#2 I was bored and listening to the history of my Alexa command .. suddenly not my voice on there 😳

#3 I caught mine when he called from work and asked me to go in his email to print off his vaccine passport. While I was doing that, another email came in from Virgin Wireless saying his phone bill was overdue. (We were with Koodo). Better yet, I clicked on the link and it showed me his bill and the 90 plus calls to the same number - one I knew well because she was my friend.

#4 I found out cause we lost the Apple TV remote and he screen shared to use his phone as a remote. Had to leave the room for a minute and then her text came in nice and big on the TV screen for me.

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#5 My coworker got an alert from her sleep number bed about her wake/sleep cycles. She was at Disney with her kids

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#6 My girlfriend got a notification from her sleep number bed that her heart rate was higher than usual while she was away touring colleges with her high school, junior.

#7 I book all my dad's hotel stays for work. Why am I getting a notification that he checked into a hotel 4 miles away from the house 🤨

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#8 Mine didn’t know his iPad and iPhone synced!

#9 Caught mine bc our Fitbit group had 2 ppl who’s exercising increased at 2am.

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#10 Know someone who found out from their smart mattress setting notifications 😬

#11 Her text message saying 'l love you' popped up on his car stereo screen.

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#12 I found out because when my BF was moving into his new place, I was helping him set up his Apple TV. In the subscription settings he had a premium Tinder subscription.

#13 My ex wasn’t answering his phone while I was out of town and suddenly the pet camera was offline. And when I got home the front porch light bulb was replaced after I had been asking about it for about a month… neighbors confirmed for me. lol.

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#14 My friend found out from a shared Spotify playlist of romantic songs

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#15 we swapped our phones to doordash and she messaged him while I had his phone, in the middle of sending him a message

#16 For the first time in 8 years together I get a notification text from our Cel phone provider saying we've gone over our minutes/texts limit. I log into our account to check the logs and there's multiple calls and texts to the same number on my then husband's line.

#17 I found out because I heard her through the Alexa app

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#18 there was also another woman that kind of similar situation, but they had a connected health app through Apple Watch and his was saying that his heart rate was up n that he was extremely exercising at night

#19 Everyone has these elaborate stories . I found out when he left his phone in my car and I just went through it otw home 😂😂

#20 I found out through Instacart 😭