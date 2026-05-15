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A very serious cheater used to be able to cover their tracks and anything short of following them would probably let them get away with it. But these days, we carry microphones and trackers in our pockets.
For example, one woman went viral after sharing how she discovered her boyfriend was cheating because she got a notification from her smart scale. This prompted hundreds of users to share their own tales in the comments section, which we’ve gathered here for your reading enjoyment. Get comfortable as you scroll through, note the best ideas down, upvote your favorites and be sure to add your own thoughts to the discussion in the comments section below.
@thisisntdasha I think about this a lot #wow #caught ♬ original sound - thisisntdasha

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#1

An orange cat sniffing a white automatic pet feeder next to a water dispenser. Smart scale stories often go viral. My sister found out because she had an automatic cat feeder with video and audio on it and she checked on the cats when he was talking to his friend about it in their apartment

stefaniarad , reddit Report

10points
POST

RELATED:
    #2

    A person's hand using a smartphone next to a smart speaker on a wooden table, relating to smart scale cheating stories. I was bored and listening to the history of my Alexa command .. suddenly not my voice on there 😳

    arelychapa0221 , Josué Sánchez Report

    8points
    POST
    #3

    A woman's hands with manicured nails tapping on a smartphone, representing the use of a smart scale to catch cheating. I caught mine when he called from work and asked me to go in his email to print off his vaccine passport. While I was doing that, another email came in from Virgin Wireless saying his phone bill was overdue. (We were with Koodo). Better yet, I clicked on the link and it showed me his bill and the 90 plus calls to the same number - one I knew well because she was my friend.

    mephista1969 , Getty Images Report

    8points
    POST
    #4

    A couple on a couch, watching TV. She's looking at him. Stories like cheating via smart scale are shocking. I found out cause we lost the Apple TV remote and he screen shared to use his phone as a remote. Had to leave the room for a minute and then her text came in nice and big on the TV screen for me.

    crisc45 , Curated Lifestyle Report

    7points
    POST
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    #5

    A smart scale mattress, partially covered, showing its control panel and wires, hinting at modern technology. My coworker got an alert from her sleep number bed about her wake/sleep cycles. She was at Disney with her kids

    freezin1 , Ok-March8791 Report

    7points
    POST
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    #6

    A smart scale user's Apple Watch displays a high heart rate notification, hinting at health data used for detecting cheating. My girlfriend got a notification from her sleep number bed that her heart rate was higher than usual while she was away touring colleges with her high school, junior.

    mnyoly , manzee007 Report

    7points
    POST
    #7

    A smiling businessman in a grey suit and tie at a hotel reception, handing over a card. Catching BF cheating stories. I book all my dad's hotel stays for work. Why am I getting a notification that he checked into a hotel 4 miles away from the house 🤨

    economicstability95 , Getty Images Report

    6points
    POST
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    #8

    A tablet displaying text messages, illustrating a story about catching a BF cheating. A finger is touching the screen. Mine didn’t know his iPad and iPhone synced!

    pissy_missy81 , thatonedude8901 Report

    5points
    POST
    #9

    A woman in bed, face lit by a phone screen in a dark room. She looks at her device, likely smart scale related. Caught mine bc our Fitbit group had 2 ppl who’s exercising increased at 2am.

    pocket_monster151 , Tim Durgan Report

    5points
    POST
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    #10

    A modern gray smart bed with built-in storage, speakers, and a laptop stand, symbolizing home technology. Know someone who found out from their smart mattress setting notifications 😬

    lemipledge , reddit Report

    5points
    POST
    #11

    A car's dashboard with a music player displaying a song, illustrating similar stories of catching a BF cheating. Her text message saying 'l love you' popped up on his car stereo screen.

    tracy , reddit Report

    5points
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    #12

    A hand holding a smartphone displaying a dating app with a "match" notification, hinting at catching BF cheating. I found out because when my BF was moving into his new place, I was helping him set up his Apple TV. In the subscription settings he had a premium Tinder subscription.

    karibenner , ogas Design Report

    4points
    POST
    #13

    A cat looking into a camera with its paw extended, another cat on a bed, and a smart scale. My ex wasn’t answering his phone while I was out of town and suddenly the pet camera was offline. And when I got home the front porch light bulb was replaced after I had been asking about it for about a month… neighbors confirmed for me. lol.

    i.have.niche.interests , honeyfixit Report

    4points
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    #14

    A smartphone displaying the Spotify "Happy Hits!" playlist, with earbuds resting on it. A smart scale offers similar revelations. My friend found out from a shared Spotify playlist of romantic songs

    dtok85 , omid armin Report

    3points
    POST
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    #15

    A person delivering a red DoorDash bag to another person. Similar to stories of catching BF cheating. we swapped our phones to doordash and she messaged him while I had his phone, in the middle of sending him a message

    jammayyxxx , DoorDash Report

    3points
    POST
    #16

    A bearded man in a suit laughs while talking on his phone, resembling someone sharing a story about catching BF cheating. For the first time in 8 years together I get a notification text from our Cel phone provider saying we've gone over our minutes/texts limit. I log into our account to check the logs and there's multiple calls and texts to the same number on my then husband's line.

    tpeej , Getty Images Report

    3points
    POST
    #17

    A smart scale on a shelf showing 3:43, with a Love decoration and wall art, highlighting technology and relationships. I found out because I heard her through the Alexa app

    eatwithwhit.ot , reddit Report

    3points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People can't cheat anymore like they did in the past due to all this technology ratting them out!

    1
    1point
    reply
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    #18

    Smart scale showing a heart rate of 229 BPM, signaling potential cheating. there was also another woman that kind of similar situation, but they had a connected health app through Apple Watch and his was saying that his heart rate was up n that he was extremely exercising at night

    3lli3 , kingslayershand Report

    3points
    POST
    #19

    A homemade wooden phone holder mounted in a car dashboard. A smart scale story could relate to phone use. Everyone has these elaborate stories . I found out when he left his phone in my car and I just went through it otw home 😂😂

    naiyaalysia , FelixTheCrazy Report

    2points
    POST
    #20

    A delivery app screenshot, showing order tracking for items. Not related to smart scale cheating stories. I found out through Instacart 😭

    sweetbuttapancakes , mbitiousgirl2001 Report

    2points
    POST
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