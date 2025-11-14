Someone asked netizens to share the worst freak accidents they know of and the internet delivered. Be warned, some of these are dark and might give you a bit of paranoia for a while. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments down below.

Most of us are aware that when it comes to mortality, heart disease tends to be the number one threat. It’s both a testament to medical advancements and to our own shortsighted dietary choices. But that doesn’t mean that the world isn’t sometimes morbidly creative.

#1 Put a golf ball in the microwave to see what would happen, was k****d by the shrapnel when it exploded.



Pearlbracelet1:



New horrifyingly specific phobia unlocked.

Modal close ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED:

#2 My auntie died while gardening from a bee sting to the neck, she wasn't allergic but the swelling closed her airways so she suffocated while living alone in the middle of nowhere.

#3 One floodstormy holiday weekend, the next door neighbor boys and their friend were walking home from a restaurant where they'd just eaten. Instead of walking along the street bridge overpass, they chose to go down to the rushing flooded creek underneath. The friend lost his footing and slipped in as the neighbors watched him get carried off. He was found less than a quarter-mile downstream.



Floods are no joke, people! No matter how good a swimmer you think you are, you're *not* strong enough!

ADVERTISEMENT

#4 When I was a kid of about 10, a family down the street from us had a daughter aged about eight. Her mum was cooking dinner one night when the daughter ran into the kitchen to ask her something. Her mother was in the middle of mashing potatoes, turned to reply to her with the masher in her hand, and a blob of boiling hot mashed potato fell onto the daughter's foot. The daughter cried nonstop until she finally vomited from crying, and the hysterical sobbing combined with vomiting meant she somehow managed to inhale a mouthful of vomit into her lungs, stopped breathing and collapsed. She was rushed to hospital but could not be revived. Her poor mum blamed herself and was never the same again. I still remember it after all these decades - so tragic and such a random and pointless death. That poor family.

#5 My uncle’s friend: woke up Sunday morning, went to church for Sunday mass, and when he left he was hungry so he decided to buy an empanada and eat it in the gardens of an old palace nearby, the weather was nice, he sat on a bench to eat his empanada when a palm tree branch fell on him, k*****g him on the spot.

When my uncle told me I was so speechless, but then I guess it wasn’t such a bad death, he must have been happy eating an empanada after mass in a beautiful, sunny garden. .

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 My grand-mother was k****d by a goat.

Her goat.



She went in the garden to feed it on the morning and the goat charged her. She fell on the ground and spent all day on the cold ground, unable to get up. She was rescued on the evening and was so fragile that she didn't survive the emergency surgery she needed for her injuries.



:(.

#7 Valedictorian of my high school graduating class, got a full ride to Harvard. Traveled the world as a teacher/executive assistant with the Fulbright Program, and was living in Washington DC going to law school at George Washington University. Most brilliant mind I've ever known, by a country mile. Absolutely would have had a future in politics.



He was out at dinner with his parents one night, stopped speaking mid-sentence, put his hands by his throat for a couple seconds like he was choking, then collapsed. He was out before he hit the ground. Sudden cardiac arrest with no prior history of cardiovascular issues. 27 years old.



(This was YEARS before COVID, before any of you "VaXxEd?" clowns get any f*****g ideas).

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 My oldest brother's multi-year college roommate. He had this long obsession with Niagara Falls. He really wanted to go over the falls in a barrel. He did, though he didn't survive.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 He jumped off a 16th floor hotel balcony trying to land in the pool. He landed in the pool but still died because, well, you can't do that.

#10 A friend's mother had a severe seizure and died on her way to hospital on a hot day. They concluded she simply didn't drink enough fluids, got too hot, and died as a result of it. Officially heat stroke as a result of dehydration. She was healthy, reasonably fit, not overweight and just in her late 50s.



Drink enough fluids, people! It goes incredibly quickly from "Oh man this heat is k*****g me..." to that actually happening. And throw in some soup or salty snacks occasionally for electrolytes.



The same goes for your pets. Provide cool and shaded places for them if possible, make sure there is more than one water bowel available across the house so they're incentivized to drink more often.

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 Midtown Manhattan. Coworker was stepping into an elevator and the doors closed on her leg and elevator car shot upward dragging her body into the very small space between the elevator shaft and the elevator car. The people who were in the elevator with her leg needed psychological help after seeing that. The elevator was under maintenance and the workers didn’t close it off for whatever reason. Really awful. She was a really nice person.

#12 Great great aunt. Clipped her toenail too short got gangrene and died.

#13 Crushed in a steel roller at a manufacturing plant. They compensated his family almost $2000 at the time and his wife was boasting to everyone about it. Deep down inside she was suffering the loss. It was sad.

#14 My husband's uncle wanted to fix his double garage door, which had come off the track, and tried to lift it by himself. It fell on him. His wife came running out of the house and said, "I just called 911!" He said, "What did you do a g*****n stupid thing like that for?" Those were his last words to his beloved wife.

#15 There was a teenager in the town I grew up in. He was messing around with a friend down a lane near his home..



They were standing on a railway bridge, this kid picked up a coil of discarded wire and was whipping it at a cloud of midges. The wire unravelled and went over the side of the railway bridge, straight onto the overhead power lines.

#16 Uncle of a friend.



He owned a crocodile farm. There was this small cliff with a waterfall, and he was standing at the top trying to cut down a tree. He slipped and fell straight into the water below. The crocs were on him instantly.

#17 A guy who worked for my dad became part of the paper recycling process. Didn't see this one myself or know the guy, this was probably 20 years ago, but he was hired to work one of the industrial pulp machines at the mill my dad managed, which requires walking around thin gangways at the top that go down into the massive spinning grater. Homie didn't disclose that he had narcolepsy. By the time they got the machine stopped to try and get him out there wasn't much left. Whole batch was lost, family threatened suit, and my dad ended up in weeks of management meetings trying to sort it all out. I just hope the guy was still asleep when the first grate hit him...

#18 My uncle's friend was alone, tried to open a bag of snacks with his teeth. Inhaled a piece of the bag as he ripped it off and suffocated to death. He was home alone.





Needless to say, I have not used my mouth to tear open a bag since and I warn everyone I see who does it. (Do you do it? Please stop!!!).

#19 Not someone I knew, but at my middle school in 8th grade around a decade ago there was a field trip to a local beach for the grade below me and the kids were swimming in a roped off area.



A group of boys were playing catch in the water and apparently one of the boys slipped underwater somehow, and none of the teachers or other kids noticed his disappearance for minutes but by then it was too late and he drowned. Not sure how it happened, but the school banned all water activities since following that day.

#20 I was playing in a band when a helicopter landed on top of the pub. Our friend, along with others, was k****d.

At the moment no-one knew what happened. It was all very surreal.

#21 A client of mine had a friend who took a supplement (something herbal) and it went down the wrong pipe, the capsule opened and some of the herbal stuff went into her lungs. She ended up dying of an infection from the contents sitting in her lung.

#22 This one. Don’t read if you’re squeamish.



So a carnival worker at my local fair (about 20 years ago), went to fix a ride called the Super Loop 2 while the ride was in motion and got his long hair stuck in the mechanism. He was flung in the air with the ride and then came down and was impaled on a fence. Blood sprayed everyone. True story.

#23 About 20 yrs ago group of teenagers went on an end of school celebration. They went sailboating at the beach. Boy fell off directly on to a tiger shark and was bitten in half. I'd been there a week earlier doing the exact same thing. North Queensland, Australia.

#24 The mom of someone I was friends with as a kid was eaten by a grizzly bear.

#25 Friend of a friend, infected wisdom tooth, older guy so didn’t go to the dentist, infection spread to his brain and he didn’t wake up one morning. Very sad.

#26 When I was in high school, a guy I knew rolled his truck while he was doing farm work. I guess it's common for them to put the truck in drive (or first gear) and just let it roll while they move sprinkler lines. Anyway, they had a steep ravine on one side of their farm. His girlfriend was in the passenger seat, buckled up, when he realized he'd let it roll too far, so he ran back to the truck and tried to hit the brake.



He was too late. He was halfway in the driver's seat when the truck went over the edge, rolling several times. He was squished. His girlfriend not only survived, but she said she never lost consciousness at any point. She witnessed him getting crunched by the truck.

#27 My great great grandfather died in the Hawrick mine explosion in Pittsburgh and my grandma told me the story. I freaking mule got blasted up from the mines and flew like 200 feet, and fell on top of him. He died on a hospital train.

#28 I was on the bus that ran over a child head first. That double bump thud will never leave me...

#29 Hoping his family doesn’t read this, because it’s horrible.



Every day after school a group of high school kids went to the park to hang out, play frisbee, listen to music, do kid stuff.



One of the things they did was hang a hammock inside the pavilion. This happened pretty much every time.



This day though, the table moved slightly as he stood on it, and he lost his balance. When he fell, he landed on his back and the base of his skull landed squarely on a rock.



He died instantly. He was 17.

#30 Also my grandad, he was in his 80’s and had a heart attack, he was in a hospital bed and started having another, he tried to get up for help but slipped and smashed his head on a radiator that was next to the bed. The nurse found him on the floor.



His wife died a year later, probably pretty “crazy” too.



She had breast cancer, but was too scared to have it checked, by the time she went to the hospital the docs asked her if she had had her breast removed as it was pretty much gone due to being eaten by the cancer. Horrible.

#31 A chef had worked all day without eating anything, then ate a piece of bread which got stuck in his throat and died.



People, please chew more because several times when food gets stuck in one’s throat it can be life threatening.

#32 A friend of mine was drinking and messing around with a gun and he accidentally shot himself in the head. (My cousin and another friend of mine were there with him, so they saw it and till this day they're still not ok).🙏🏻😞.

#33 A girl in high school jumped out of a moving car to get her phone that her parents threw out of it.

#34 My cousin, when I was around 5 and she was 3. She was my best friend at that time, I witnessed her getting run over by a truck driven by my own mother. It was entirely an accident, but that’s the worst I’ve known personally besides my father who passed away a day after his wedding. Too drunk to get up when the trailer caught fire.

#35 School classmate. After graduation he was married with a young baby. Worked at a granite warehouse. Was between slats when something happened and caused them to all fall over like dominoes crushing him in the process. The wife had to fight for ages for a proper settlement.

#36 As a five year old, watched a six or seven year old choke to death on a corn dog stick in the middle of the cafeteria. One of the teachers had been an EMT and tried so hard to save her.

#37 My grandfather was a WW2 seaman... On a raft with some crew for 40 days I believe until they were picked up.

They all went to hospital obviously and one of the other survivors requested condensed milk as a treat kind of thing... He died from the sudden overload of nutrients.

#38 A few years ago a 3 year old in my town was crushed by farm equipment. He got his hand stuck in it, and it pulled him under it. Let’s just say it was a closed-casket funeral.

#39 Girl from my school was waiting for the train and standing too close to the edge. As the train approached, she wasn’t paying attention and leaned forward enough so that one side handle knocked her in the head. I think she died shortly after.

#40 I had a friend and fellow sailor who was climbing out of a submarine LET (the hatch going up and down) and banged his knee on the ladder. He died from a blood clot from banging his knee. Just never woke up the next day. I always think about how sudden and traumatic it was over something so insanely simple.

#41 A guy at church saw a man on a ride on mower mowing the land next door. He often came and moved the back of the church land. He opened the gate for the man to ride in and as he did he rode over a rock that hit the gate opener in the head and he dropped dead.

#42 My ex’s family member worked at a dog food factory. There was a bin with a giant blade that stirred the food. Everyone was apparently scared of cleaning the blade. One day his coworker had to leave early, so family member said he would clean the blade for him. Blade wasn’t tightened all the way, came loose, and chopped him in half longways.

#43 My dad was a treelopper and worked with a young bloke who got his watch caught on a tree branch and taken into the woodchipper with the branch.

#44 The worst was definitely John Jones and Nutty Putty Cave. Was one of over a hundred people there in Utah trying to figure out how to rescue him. F*****g heartbreaking. It’s very well documented, Google if you want some new nightmares.

#45 Choked to death on a jumbo marshmallow.

#46 My uncle was drunk trying to pull his boat out of the lake. He had his truck in reverse when he tried to floor it to get the boat out. Ended up 15 feet down in the water. He was missing for a month before we found out.

#47 I had recently moved overseas for a job, so was in a different time zone. I woke up to check reddit and saw I had a few text messages come in overnight. I opened the first message and it was a reporter from the NYT asking me if I had time to take a call about my friend who died. W*F? I opened another one, and this time it's from WAPO. I've never had reporters reach out to me on anything, much less comment on something. So I immediately search, and found out my best friend was m******d along with his wife and kid at an outlet in Allen, TX.



The next couple days was a steady stream of messages and calls for condolences, well-wishes, how can I help, etc. I flew back home and tried to put aside the rage for a moment to reconnect with people. But as much as I was in pain, it's his family that's living with the aftermath a million times worse. I went to therapy, I can't read anything related to it, and I refuse to see any photos or videos of it. I want to remember him and his family as I last saw them.



RIP Kyu, Cindy, James.

#48 Classmate’s dad was working underneath their car in their driveway when the jack failed and he got stuck and crushed under the car. I believe the wife and daughter were inside the house when it happened too.

#49 Not someone I knew, but more like someone I watched die. I was the car behind a pickup truck in the early 90s. I was in my early 20s. The truck had a mattress on it, vertical in position, with a young man holding onto it. We were just traveling along when suddenly a whiff of air grabbed a hold of that mattress and tossed it in the air with him holding on. He landed on the pavement right in front of my car. I get out to see if I can help, and he’s dead on his back staring straight ahead with one small trickle of blood coming out of his nose.



I wouldn’t say this has been haunting over time, but it was haunting witnessing it. Maybe my psyche could handle it because I knew he died quick. No suffering or pain involved. Either way, it was a sad day for the young man. Come to find out we graduated together, and he had just returned from military service overseas.

#50 During summer break before our sophomore year my friend, John and his younger brother, Jacob, were both home while their parents were at work. It was the first week of summer break and were fighting over a video game. They each called their mom at work a few times to try to get the other in trouble. Finally their mother said to stop calling. Specifically said if they called one more time she was going to come home and "heads were going to roll". Common enough threat as a Gen X'er.



About an hour later she sees her home phone pop up on her caller ID at work. She yanks the phone up and says, "Somebody better be dead!!"



It was Jacob, hysterical, saying John was dead. The boys continued to argue even after they last called their mom. Jacob went to their parents room and grabbed a rifle from the closet. He went into the living room where his brother was playing the video game and pointed the rifle at him. He said he "told him something" he can't remember and pulled the trigger, thinking the rifle wasn't loaded. It was and he hit John in his temple right above his right ear. John died almost immediately.



A few years later when Jacob got to high school, the year I was a senior, I heard several rumors going around that he remembered what he told his brother before he shot him. And that he knew the rifle was loaded, he just didn't think he would hit John.



He told John "I wish I was an only child!" and pulled the trigger.



Jacob, I'm sure, had some issues dealing with the fact that he took his brother's life but his parents doted on him from then on making sure he knew they didn't blame him and they loved him and yada yada yada. He turned into a very spoiled brat.

#51 I was in junior high in the seventies a boy and my class died in a car accident. He was thrown from the car and was impaled on one of those pointy fire hydrants.

#52 A friend of mine from primary school tried to commit s*****e when he was 40, his brother walked in on him hanging himself and managed to get him down.



He regretted it, seemed to realise when it was too late he shouldn’t have done it.



His brother made him stay with him all day, they went for methadone (I believe) from the pharmacy as they were both addicts, they drove back home as my friend wanted to pick something up. Brother waited in the car, decided to check on him and found him dead on the floor.



His attempted s*****e had caused some damage, i dunno what and he collapsed and died a few hours later.

#53 Girl is driving in rural area where she lives. Stops at a junction but doesn't see/notice oncoming car and pulls out. Hits side of car and sends it careening towards a wall. Unfortunately this wall has a section that's fallen apart so there's a gap the car falls through. Lands on its roof in a flooded drain.



Some other motorists run to help but can't get the car doors opened because the car is wedged upside down in the drain. Recent bad weather means the drain is uncharacteristically flooded. Both occupants of the car drowned.



A local farmer arrives in his tractor and offers to help pull the car out. After doing so he notices the number plate on the car and realises it belongs to his wife. She and their 22 year old daughter Louise left home that morning to go xmas shopping in their local town. It was just three days before Christmas.



We discover during the inquest that a man was able to open the passenger door a few inches while the car was in the drain. He couldn't get Louise out. She reached for his hand which he held until she drowned.



I often think about the numerous misfortunate coincidences that morning. And about the people who witnessed what happened. I didn't know the family personally but we live in a small area so I know lots of people who did.

#54 My first girlfriend died in a horse accident. Something happened, so she fell off the horse, but got tangled with some of the straps on the saddle, the horse panicked, and she go on arm ripped off, bled to death. I didn’t see it, just got it told.



I also had a very good friend, his older brother went to his ex-GFs apartment with a s*****n (some kind of firearm for hunting, dont know the details), when she opened the door he blew most of his head off in front of her.

#55 Guy i went to school with (social circles overlapped somewhat but we weren’t close by any means) went on holiday to amsterdam in 2022. went out to some bars and got separated from the friend he’d gone with. wandered out to the streets with a dead phone trying to make his way back to his hotel and so asked a guy on the street for directions. the guy he asked, for no good reason, stabbed him 60+ times in the face and neck and then dragged him into a stairwell and left him there. honestly makes me sick to my stomach. and he only got 14 years. rip to that guy, i feel intense sadness every time i think about it. he was only 22.

#56 A guy a couple years ahead of me had scholiosis, he had a contraption that he hung upside down in. They found him in it, wearing a leopard skin unitard, with the Lion King soundtrack blaring. He also had a noose around his neck and his junk out. Autoerotic asphyxiation.

#57 My d*****s of a dad decided that the best time to huff paint was while swimming in a pool way out in the countryside. He passed out and slipped under the water and drowned to death. The closest neighbors (who rented the land/trailer to him) were on vacation for a week at the time and so he just sat dead in the water for that entire week in hot weather. When they came home and instantly smelled the result, the neighbors called the cops and the coroner came, collected the body, and still ended up somehow doing an autopsy on the remains (nothing surprising came out of it, acute d**g o******e). He was cremated afterwards, of course.



As a final F-U to my mom (they were separated), he'd cancelled his life insurance a few months earlier so she didn't get any financial assistance. The only thing that made it not a crippling financial issue was that he was a veteran eligible for burial in a veteran's cemetery, which the government paid for.

#58 Good friend of mine developed a serious case of alcoholism over covid. A case of alcoholism he had been nurturing for years. He decided he had a problem and to go cold turkey (something you should never do with alcoholism) Next night he was praying to porcelain god and went into seizures. C*****d his skull off the base of the toilet. Died of blunt force trauma to the head. Dad found him a few days later face down at the base of the toilet in a pool of blood and vomit. Hell of an exit.

#59 He went missing. He was travelling alone in the Northern Territory of Australia and went hiking in a national park. This is a very rough, wild and hot terrain with lots of gorges, cliffs etc with saltwater crocs known to live there. After he went into the park no trace of him was ever found.

#60 My eye doctor went hiking somewhere in Africa. He apparently started feeling dizzy and overheated, so his guide got him to a cliffside where he could get a little breeze. Apparently, he passed out and ended up rolling off the cliff.



They believe he had a heart attack, and that's why he felt unwell, and that the passing out was him going into full cardiac arrest. He wasn't going to make it out of there alive to begin with, but I can't imagine being his wife and watching my husband disappear over the edge of a cliff.

#61 My exes a*****e uncle died by fire. He was in a recliner and either fell asleep with a cigarette lit or oxygen I'm not sure but he was set ablaze.



A kid at my school died in an avalanche while on spring break.

#62 A friend from elementary school, high school and later work. We weren't close, but we kept bumping into each other through life and I was kinda used to him being there. Sometime during the pandemic he began going to the gym and taking steroids to enhance his performance. He was never that kind of guy, and was mostly a very calm nerdy gamer, so that was surprising.





Anyways, two years ago we were still working from home and one day my girlfriend sent me a news article about a family fight that ocurred that morning. Basically, a guy got into a fight with his mother, he punched her, went completely crazy and then as he was calming down he felt bad so the ambulance took him to the hospital where he died. I was livid, I'm extremely sensitive to any kind of a*****e and aggressive behaviour and genuinely cannot stand people who act that way.



Several days later I went with my girlfriend to pick up her daughter from the gym. As I was sitting in the car I saw the obituary on the gym entrance, and a familiar face on it. I went full on panic mode, got out of the car, slammed the door and got closer to read the obituary. It was my coworker, he was 25 years old when he died.



I immediately messaged one of his former classmates that I stayed in contact with throughout the years. She told me that he was the guy from the news. His heart gave out and the doctors suspected that the use of steroids was to blame. Since we weren't close, I knew very little about his private life, but according to his former classmate he changed a lot when he began taking steroids, he became more aggressive and impossible to be around, so most people distanced themselves from him. I still find it difficult to grasp the whole situation. And now that we're working from the office again, it's weird to not see him around.

#63 Girl I went to high school with’s dad decided to take his own life by running his car in the garage. One by one, the girl’s mother, herself, and her little sister went into the garage to check on him and see what was going on or (presumably) to try to help him. They all collapsed and died of carbon monoxide poisoning. The grandmother who lived down the road survived them all.

#64 An old workmate, he just turned 65 and was about to begin his retiree life.



He underwent an operation for prostate cancer and after the operation he was feeling dizzy and light headed. But he got some pills that were supposed to help him with the balance issues. The prostate operation went well and he was healthy in every other way.



One day, his wife found him dead on the floor in a bloody pool. There was a whole police investigation as they initially suspected m****r by bludgeoning as his skull was c*****d. But a forensic investigation determined that he lost his balance and hit his head on the kitchen counter while falling. He most likely lost conciseness and bled out.



Truly sad story, he was looking forward to his years as a retiree.

#65 My grandfather just finished painting or staining the inside of a work van that had wooden shelving in it, and a coworker of his decided to smoke a cigarette in it during a break while it was still wet for some reason. The van burst into flame and the back door either was closed when it happened or swung closed in the fellows panic to get out. Horrible.

#66 Do news articles of ancestors count?



While building my family tree on Ancestry, I learned that one of my family members died in a horrible scalding accident. They were working at a place called Fowler’s when the roof collapsed, k*****g 3 people and injuring 5. My ancestor fell to his death then was burned alive by steam.



They were basically there to do repairs on the roof when it suddenly caved in, impaling them in the wreckage and then the steam finished off the job … real life Final Destination s**t, horrible way to die.

#67 A guy my dad knew...Chainsaw kick-back to head 😬.

#68 A couple from my high school were driving on a highway at 100km/h when a tree fell on the car and k****d them instantly. I never got over the mathematics involved in that, how slim the chances would be.

#69 One neighbor, heavy alcoholic. Very friendly person too. Got drunk, as per his usual routine, came home, slipped whilst removing his shoes, fell backwards landing his neck on the side of a small coffee table. Instant death.

#70 Neighbor down the road from me was doing work on his tractor when he backed into one of those large hay pens. The metal snapped and went through the back of his head.

#71 In my hometown the driver of a pickup was carrying his two little girls and 3 other passengers. He decided to jump a hill for fun. The truck got wrapped around a tree, decapitating the driver and k*****g the two girls and another passenger. Only one of the other passengers walked away from the accident, another is still in a wheelchair.

#72 Young kid(far too young)climbed onto a pipe running alongside a railway bridge, aiming to spray some graffiti onto the bridge and impress his friends.



A fast approaching train caused the whole track/bridge to vibrate, which made him lose his footing. He was thrown off the bridge directly onto the train’s power lines, being electrocuted instantly. His body then fell onto the track just in time to be dismembered by the packed commuter train. Everyone even tangentially involved got some trauma from that.

#73 My best friend's older brother who was cool and charming decided to high tail it under a bridge while jet skiing. He miscalculated on the clearance and was decapitated. He was 13 and his family never really recovered.

#74 A boy I grew up with always loved Ford Capris. He saved up money for years and years. When he was old enough he passed his test, and bought an old one. He spent a few years lovingly repairing it to its former glory. He took it out for the first drive on the motorway, and died instantly in a horrific crash.

#75 A good friend of mine (drunk) tripped and hit his head on a radiator, whilst unconscious it reputed something into his stomach and there was a bleed.



His death could have been prevented if he had been found earlier.



Very tragic for the parents , they had two sons, o d took his own life a few years before and then they lost the other like this. Both under 40.

#76 Didn't know them personally but around 10 years ago a car hit a bear on a very busy country road, speed limit was 90km/h.



The car propelled the bear in the air and another car coming the other way connected with the bear still in the air.



The bear went through the windshield and decapitated the driver of car #2.

#77 This guy we knew for years was always so safe on his motorcycle, would always wear a helmet and drive slow no matter where he was going… One day he drove about 250 feet away without a helmet to a friends business to chat. He stayed on the motorcycle a foot or so away from the curb and as he was just starting to pull out onto the road a car came flying by and side swept him. He fell over sideways and hit his head on the curb and that was it for him….

#78 My dad worked as a carpenter at a big convention center. He’s going about his routine on a show. It’s the day before the open, and vendors and people from different companies are checking out their booths. One foreman tells a carpenter to go up on the attic walk to look down from below to make sure there wasn’t any misaligned booths or other construction pieces that you couldn’t see from above. The guy goes up there, starts walking, he trips, and falls 50ft to the ground..my dad has also seen people lose limbs and especially fingers..never wear rings on a construction/carpentry site.

#79 Friend of a friend was an artist and setting up a show. He fell backwards off a ladder and hit directly on a nail sticking up right in the hindbrain. Dead instantly.

#80 My uncle.



He was a federal prison guard and was battling with a*******n and PTSD.



He got into a big rutt with money and relationships and ended up taping a machete to his hand and walking to the nearest police department, proceeded to bash windows and vehicles until the cops came out.



He walked or ran at them and the cops reacted the only way they really could in this situation and made sure he wouldn't hurt anyone that day.



Good man, troubled by the lack of proper mental healthcare who decided to pass on his own issues and potential PTSD onto innocent officers that didn't need to gun a man down that day.



I miss him, but I don't blame the cops for doing what they did and I hope the one who did have to shoot him is doing well today.

#81 Wing suit base jumping - overall not a crazy way to die since 1 in every 500 jumps results in a fatality (not per person, cumulatively). However it is the craziest way someone I have known died.

#82 I have two.



Years ago my grandfather used to go to a coffee shop nearly every weekday morning where a group of 20-25 retired, semiretired, or nearly retired men would filter in and out during the morning.



They all knew each other and all sat at the same large table each morning. On several occasions I joined my grandfather during breaks from school and I got to know several of these men.



One of the men, a nice guy who always had a clean joke to tell, ran a hunting lodge/game preserve with his son and daughter-in-law, and stopped showing up to the coffee shop. I asked my grandfather what happened to this gentleman.



One day the man and his daughter-in-law were performing the usual post-hunt tasks (unloading, cleaning, and storing the guns). Their gun safe was up a short flight of stairs and on this day the man had hurt his leg enough that he couldn’t make it up the stairs so his daughter-in-law decided that she would bring the guns up on her own, going up and down the flight of stairs with each set of guns.



With only a couple of shotguns left to take up, she was at the top of the stairs and asked her father-in-law to hand them up to her. While attempting to hand the first s*****n to her, where she would grab it by the barrel while he held it near the stock/b**t, a round fired from it. Mind you this was supposed to be an unloaded s*****n. Unfortunately the angle of the handoff when the gun fired was such that the shot hit her in the face/head. Instant death.



A full investigation was made over the course of months and he was ultimately found innocent, and that the gun had a malfunction. He gave up handling weapons and never really left his house anymore due to the shame/guilt from the incident, though his son did forgive him.



Second one here. A friend of mine had a very successful father who had worked at the highest level of finance and had started and sold several successful businesses. There were two things this man loved to do: work on his business and work on his ranch.



As time went by he had to face the fact that his body was slowing down and that he needed to hand over control of his business. My friend never worked with his dad as he knew not to mix family and business, but his dad came to him with a reasonable plan to hand over control of the business to him so my friend spent several months learning the business and taking on more and more responsibilities.



Eventually the time came and my friend took over running the business while his father stepped away and took on retirement by working more and more on ranch projects.



Around one month after the handoff, my friend’s father had a horrible accident involving a bulldozer on the ranch and died.



This man was a pillar of the community and hundreds, if not just over a thousand, showed up for his funeral. During the eulogy everyone was told/reminded that he died of that bulldozer accident.



Except it wasn’t an accident. The day after he died my friend told me that it wasn’t an accident, and that his father had committed s*****e by letting the bulldozer run over him.



It is very sad, and I miss his father.

#83 Was walking to the grocery store when I was 6 to get some candy. Out of nowhere I hear a crash. A bottle of jack Daniel’s smashed in front of me. I see a guy hit a car with his motorcycle and he flew in the air. When he landed both legs compound fractured and blood went poring out. The guy died in mins. I was so scared of motorcycles. I did not get my license till I was 42 and only ride to get coffee or the store.

#84 My good friend that I grew up with and went all through school with was sitting on Flight 11, the first plane hit the World Trade Centers. She was sitting right up in business class right next to the terrorists. Rip my friend.

#85 Guy I'd known since school fell off his Vespa on a dual carriageway as a result of high crosswinds, the van behind him ran him and the bike over.

#86 My friend was walking over the overpass. She tripped in her sandals and fell off the overpass 30+ feet down on the highway.



She survived the fall, and was spotted by a random driver who stopped and called the ambulance.



She made it to the hospital, all conscious and lucid, her husband came and was with her.



The hospital was preparing to airlift her to the trauma center.



She died during transfer to the helicopter as no one realized her aorta was punctured, and when they moved her, she bled out.



RIP dear beautiful friend, you're still in our thoughts.

#87 A kid skipped school halfway through the day. He ended up making it a little bit before being struck by a drunk police officer, and thrown into this one supermarket.

#88 Not someone I knew as it was before I was born, but a great grandfather of mine was a manager of a coal mine (like an office style job, he'd worked his way up). There was an explosion one day and a lot of workers got trapped, so he insisted on leading the rescue party himself. Second explosion k****d him. Also had a great aunt that was shot by a man she had refused to marry.

#89 Some friends of my dad's were all getting hammered at a lake house one day, one of them gets the bright idea to take his new buddy's c****h rocket out for a rip. He sets off and everyone forgets he's out hotdoggin this thing until an hour later when the cops come and tell them the guy had hit a street sign and ripped off his leg. They said he bled out before the ambulance got there.