ADVERTISEMENT

While memes might seem synonymous with modern life in general and the internet in particular, they are just one of the ways we try to encapsulate a feeling or mood in something that's easy to share. But truth be told, our ancestors were not that different from us in many ways.

The “Medievalist Matt” Instagram page is dedicated to everything from interesting facts to hilarious and relatable memes. We got in touch with its admin and creator, Matthew Ponesse, Professor of History at Ohio Dominican University, to learn more. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments section below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny-Medieval-History-Memes-Medievalistmatt

medievalistmatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Funny-Medieval-History-Memes-Medievalistmatt

medievalistmatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Funny-Medieval-History-Memes-Medievalistmatt

medievalistmatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

Bored Panda got in touch with Matthew Ponesse, Professor of History at Ohio Dominican University who created and still runs the page. Given that it has thousands and thousands of followers, we wanted to hear his opinion on what makes it so popular.

“I think humor is the main attraction. There is so much stress and anxiety in our daily lives. I think my page offers a bit of relief from the daily challenges that we all face. Secondly, the nature of communication has changed drastically in the last decade. People value memes not only as a source of entertainment, but for how they respond to current events or social phenomena.”
#4

Funny-Medieval-History-Memes-Medievalistmatt

medievalistmatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am wondering about the night behind her with special chest armour for boobs.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#5

Funny-Medieval-History-Memes-Medievalistmatt

medievalistmatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Funny-Medieval-History-Memes-Medievalistmatt

medievalistmatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

Memes provide a light-hearted or irreverent commentary on the issues of our day. I try to stay on top of current affairs and cultural changes, and occasionally respond to them through my memes. Lastly, I think people are fascinated by the unknown. There is much about the Middle Ages that people are unfamiliar with. When brought into contact with our culture, medieval ideas and images can appear bizarre, strange, and hilarious, especially when taken out of context.”
#7

Funny-Medieval-History-Memes-Medievalistmatt

medievalistmatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Funny-Medieval-History-Memes-Medievalistmatt

medievalistmatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Funny-Medieval-History-Memes-Medievalistmatt

medievalistmatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

Naturally, we wanted to hear more about why he chose to focus on the Medieval ages in particular. “When I was younger, I was fascinated by the differences of medieval life. Castles and knights, serfs and peasants, pilgrims and heretics. It all seemed so fantastic and otherworldly. However, as I came to learn about the Middle Ages, I began to notice how very little humans have changed over time.”
#10

Funny-Medieval-History-Memes-Medievalistmatt

medievalistmatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Funny-Medieval-History-Memes-Medievalistmatt

medievalistmatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#12

Funny-Medieval-History-Memes-Medievalistmatt

medievalistmatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

“We still ponder the same questions, cultivate the same ambitions, and attempt to overcome the same challenges. Now, I take delight in how familiar it all is. Perhaps this is why my memes are relatively successful. I approach medieval art as a reflection of our own world. I may exaggerate the connections at times, or perhaps see things that are clearly not intended. But my motivation is to connect the past and the present in a meaningful way.”
#13

Funny-Medieval-History-Memes-Medievalistmatt

medievalistmatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Funny-Medieval-History-Memes-Medievalistmatt

medievalistmatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Funny-Medieval-History-Memes-Medievalistmatt

medievalistmatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

Many of us have a picture of what the Medieval ages were like, but it’s generally a mishmash of outdated ideas and Hollywood cliches, so we wanted to hear some common misconceptions Matthew has encountered when it comes to the past. “The greatest misconception I have encountered is that the medieval period was a dark age characterized by ignorance, superstition, chronic warfare, abusive leaders, and a church opposed to new ideas and progress.”

ADVERTISEMENT
#16

Funny-Medieval-History-Memes-Medievalistmatt

medievalistmatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Funny-Medieval-History-Memes-Medievalistmatt

medievalistmatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Funny-Medieval-History-Memes-Medievalistmatt

medievalistmatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST

“When you study the Middle Ages, you can’t help but appreciate the vitality of its peoples and the richness of their cultures. This was a dynamic time filled with growth, innovation, and scientific advancement,” he shared with Bored Panda.

#19

Funny-Medieval-History-Memes-Medievalistmatt

medievalistmatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Funny-Medieval-History-Memes-Medievalistmatt

medievalistmatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Funny-Medieval-History-Memes-Medievalistmatt

medievalistmatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST

“Cities flourished, cathedral spires reached the sky, scholars advanced our understanding of the world, and merchants and traders flourished. True, there was war and disease. Yes, injustice occurred (as it continues to today). But characterizing the Middle Ages as a time of darkness misses the real story.”

ADVERTISEMENT
#22

Funny-Medieval-History-Memes-Medievalistmatt

medievalistmatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

Funny-Medieval-History-Memes-Medievalistmatt

medievalistmatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Funny-Medieval-History-Memes-Medievalistmatt

medievalistmatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST

He had a few last thoughts. “People sometimes tell me that a particular meme made them laugh out loud in an inappropriate place like a doctor’s office or a meeting, and that the whole room turned to look at them strangely. I just want everyone to know that I consider this greatest compliment.”
#25

Funny-Medieval-History-Memes-Medievalistmatt

medievalistmatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Funny-Medieval-History-Memes-Medievalistmatt

medievalistmatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Funny-Medieval-History-Memes-Medievalistmatt

medievalistmatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Funny-Medieval-History-Memes-Medievalistmatt

medievalistmatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Funny-Medieval-History-Memes-Medievalistmatt

medievalistmatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#30

Funny-Medieval-History-Memes-Medievalistmatt

medievalistmatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Funny-Medieval-History-Memes-Medievalistmatt

medievalistmatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Funny-Medieval-History-Memes-Medievalistmatt

medievalistmatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Funny-Medieval-History-Memes-Medievalistmatt

medievalistmatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Funny-Medieval-History-Memes-Medievalistmatt

medievalistmatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Funny-Medieval-History-Memes-Medievalistmatt

medievalistmatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Funny-Medieval-History-Memes-Medievalistmatt

medievalistmatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Funny-Medieval-History-Memes-Medievalistmatt

medievalistmatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Funny-Medieval-History-Memes-Medievalistmatt

medievalistmatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Funny-Medieval-History-Memes-Medievalistmatt

medievalistmatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#40

Funny-Medieval-History-Memes-Medievalistmatt

medievalistmatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Funny-Medieval-History-Memes-Medievalistmatt

medievalistmatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Funny-Medieval-History-Memes-Medievalistmatt

medievalistmatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Funny-Medieval-History-Memes-Medievalistmatt

medievalistmatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Funny-Medieval-History-Memes-Medievalistmatt

medievalistmatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Funny-Medieval-History-Memes-Medievalistmatt

medievalistmatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Funny-Medieval-History-Memes-Medievalistmatt

medievalistmatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Funny-Medieval-History-Memes-Medievalistmatt

medievalistmatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Funny-Medieval-History-Memes-Medievalistmatt

medievalistmatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Funny-Medieval-History-Memes-Medievalistmatt

medievalistmatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#50

Funny-Medieval-History-Memes-Medievalistmatt

medievalistmatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Funny-Medieval-History-Memes-Medievalistmatt

medievalistmatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Funny-Medieval-History-Memes-Medievalistmatt

medievalistmatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Funny-Medieval-History-Memes-Medievalistmatt

medievalistmatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Funny-Medieval-History-Memes-Medievalistmatt

medievalistmatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Funny-Medieval-History-Memes-Medievalistmatt

medievalistmatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Funny-Medieval-History-Memes-Medievalistmatt

medievalistmatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Funny-Medieval-History-Memes-Medievalistmatt

medievalistmatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Funny-Medieval-History-Memes-Medievalistmatt

medievalistmatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Funny-Medieval-History-Memes-Medievalistmatt

medievalistmatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#60

Funny-Medieval-History-Memes-Medievalistmatt

medievalistmatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#61

Funny-Medieval-History-Memes-Medievalistmatt

medievalistmatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Funny-Medieval-History-Memes-Medievalistmatt

medievalistmatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Funny-Medieval-History-Memes-Medievalistmatt

medievalistmatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Funny-Medieval-History-Memes-Medievalistmatt

medievalistmatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#65

Funny-Medieval-History-Memes-Medievalistmatt

medievalistmatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Funny-Medieval-History-Memes-Medievalistmatt

medievalistmatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Funny-Medieval-History-Memes-Medievalistmatt

medievalistmatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Funny-Medieval-History-Memes-Medievalistmatt

medievalistmatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#69

Funny-Medieval-History-Memes-Medievalistmatt

medievalistmatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#70

Funny-Medieval-History-Memes-Medievalistmatt

medievalistmatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#71

Funny-Medieval-History-Memes-Medievalistmatt

medievalistmatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#72

Funny-Medieval-History-Memes-Medievalistmatt

medievalistmatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!