While memes might seem synonymous with modern life in general and the internet in particular, they are just one of the ways we try to encapsulate a feeling or mood in something that's easy to share. But truth be told, our ancestors were not that different from us in many ways.

The “Medievalist Matt” Instagram page is dedicated to everything from interesting facts to hilarious and relatable memes. We got in touch with its admin and creator, Matthew Ponesse, Professor of History at Ohio Dominican University, to learn more. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments section below.