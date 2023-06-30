It’s no secret that humor helps us learn and remember things better—if you’re laughing and having fun, chances are that a fact will stick that much harder in your mind. And we find that one of the best formats for this is creating memes. If you’ve ever thought that history was a dull subject, you might just change your mind at the end of this article.

The r/HistoryMemes subreddit is a sprawling online community of millions of history lovers who create, share, and comment on a very wide range of memes about the past. We’ve collected some of the freshest pics to pique your interest, Pandas, so scroll down, enjoy, and we hope you’re taking notes because this will be on the test.

#1

Read A Fricking Book For Once!

Read A Fricking Book For Once!

ABAokay32 Report

A Bi-Cycle
A Bi-Cycle
1 hour ago

They slayed, that’s what they did

#2

Everybody Needs Somebody

Everybody Needs Somebody

RocketBoost Report

Eva Kašu
Eva Kašu
1 hour ago (edited)

band named ´Prison of Nations´ , which is cool and judging by the recent events and political decisions in, for example, Slovakia - a normal person wants the monarchy back.

#3

How About Another 4 Years Of Delays?

How About Another 4 Years Of Delays?

Key_Dealer_1762 Report

ADHORTATOR
ADHORTATOR
1 hour ago

Not only Rome.... almost every city in Italy. Take a look at the little town of Aquileia, today 3200 people, an ancient times an important city of the Roman Empire

The sub has been flourishing for more than a decade. Ever since it was founded all the way back in September 2012, it has grown by leaps and bounds. At the time of writing, the group was home to over 7.5 million members (or ‘History Experts’ as the community dubs them).

Members of r/HistoryMemes are encouraged to share memes about historical events, famous historical figures, and trends that were established at least twenty years ago. Moreover, the memes can be related to history class or “the application of the subject of History in real life.” The memes can also be tied to mythology or religious texts, or be ‘meta’ memes about the subreddit itself.
#4

I Just Hope The Man She Replaced Ended Up Working As *her* Maid

I Just Hope The Man She Replaced Ended Up Working As *her* Maid

office_cinderella Report

#5

The Most Fantasized People In History

The Most Fantasized People In History

Wonderful-Plum4032 Report

#6

Washington Washingdogs

Washington Washingdogs

AnosmicDairy169 Report

Jacob B.
Jacob B.
Community Member
2 hours ago

Kill me, no problem. Kill my dog or cat, I will commit every war crime and destroy your family. Thei haunt your family for centuries.

The team running the entire community has outlined its extended rules in great detail. It’s probably best to give those a read (right over here) if you’re new to the community and want to start things off on the right foot.

For instance, some memes and formats are actually banned on r/HistoryMemes. This is done for the sake of maintaining a high level of quality. Some topics that are prohibited include British Museum memes, as well as images related to France supposedly surrendering all the time. These topics have been milked to death.
#7

Fly Pig Fly!

Fly Pig Fly!

TheCryptokenKeeper Report

sbj
sbj
Community Member
1 hour ago

Look at it's little happy face (obviously no idea where it's about to go)

#8

Poor Germany

Poor Germany

reddit.com Report

Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
18 minutes ago

"And then I took it personally" - Hitler

#9

This Is Why I Failed Chemistry

This Is Why I Failed Chemistry

robartino Report

Some other banned meme topics include US oil, nuclear bombs in Japan, Nazi scientists in NASA, and Hitler’s links to art school. Meanwhile, among some of the prohibited formats are Political Compass memes and fake caption-style posts where someone posts with a title that includes the name of an event, its date, and the word ‘colorized’ for comedic effect.
#10

Henry Avery Did Not Have The Most Satisfying Ending To His Plotline

Henry Avery Did Not Have The Most Satisfying Ending To His Plotline

ReflectionSingle6681 Report

#11

Why??

Why??

luanalovesyouu Report

Pedantic Panda
Pedantic Panda
Community Member
2 hours ago

Is it because the flags used to represent the costs of arms of the ruling royal families whereas current flags are meant to be representative of the people or country as a whole?

#12

Leave, We Don't Want You Anymore, Go Starve On The Desert

Leave, We Don't Want You Anymore, Go Starve On The Desert

EnzoRaffa16 Report

Pigeonvonbirb
Pigeonvonbirb
Community Member
2 hours ago

LEAVE FOUL BEAST. Your presence is no longer required.

Other banned formats include ‘Those who don’t know/Those who know’ memes, as well as Boys vs Girls memes. The mods also ask the community not to start meme wars or incite drama on the subreddit. Moreover, the images and titles that people post can’t be low-quality. In short, internet users ought to put in some effort in what they share.
#13

The Struggles Of Anyone Doing Ancient History

The Struggles Of Anyone Doing Ancient History

ActafianSeriactas Report

#14

Some Names Were More Creative Than Others

Some Names Were More Creative Than Others

Hextor26 Report

Timmy Pillinger
Timmy Pillinger
Community Member
1 hour ago

New Zealand is also Aoteroa - the land of the long white cloud. Now want to rename the UK land of the low grey cloud

#15

Same Thing For The Court Dwarfs

Same Thing For The Court Dwarfs

mehmed2theconqueror Report

Jesse Setliffe
Jesse Setliffe
Community Member
1 hour ago

I have it on good authority that most political advisors are still a bunch of clowns.

And (though it’s common sense) redditors are urged not to deny or defend genocides and atrocities. Anyone going against this rule will instantly be banned, permanently. “Hateful historical revisionists are not welcome,” the mods explain. You’ll also get banned if you compare atrocities to one another. 

Again, this is all common sense stuff on what not to do, but if the rule’s there, it means that there are folks who consistently do the opposite.
#16

Ah Yes, The Ww1, The War To End All Wars!

Ah Yes, The Ww1, The War To End All Wars!

TheNiceWriter Report

Marcellus II
Marcellus II
Community Member
14 minutes ago

NO. Soldiers knew at 11:00 the war would cease. Less than a handful of officers insisted their men dying pointless (as borders were agreed) on the last day, not "thousands". Few enough to shame them.

#17

Worlds Oldest Complaint

Worlds Oldest Complaint

happymoron32 Report

#18

Had Me At 360 No Scope

Had Me At 360 No Scope

historyinmemes Report

Jesse Setliffe
Jesse Setliffe
Community Member
1 hour ago

At least you would die awesomely.

According to one thesis written by a senior student at Yale University, humor really does help us remember facts better. If factual information is paired with an especially funny joke (compared to a non-humorous one), individuals recall the fact better. However, what also helps is if the joke is relevant and somehow tied to the fact itself.
#19

Supposedly, When John Hetherington Invented The Top Hat And Wore It In Public For The First Time, It Caused People To Faint From Shock And A Riot Broke Out. It's Debatable Whether Or Not This Actually Happened, But I Want To Believe

Supposedly, When John Hetherington Invented The Top Hat And Wore It In Public For The First Time, It Caused People To Faint From Shock And A Riot Broke Out. It’s Debatable Whether Or Not This Actually Happened, But I Want To Believe

Goodbye-Nasty Report

#20

Mediteranean Banter

Mediteranean Banter

edgewolf666-6 Report

#21

Have We Men Changed In 110 Years?

Have We Men Changed In 110 Years?

ShinyHappyAardvark Report

Meanwhile, Edutopia notes that humor activates the dopamine reward system in our brains which helps with “goal-oriented motivation and long-term memory.” Humor, when used correctly, can help students retain information better, whether they’re still in kindergarten or already in college.
#22

The Monk Refused The Cleric's Offer Of Medicinal Herbs

The Monk Refused The Cleric's Offer Of Medicinal Herbs

nepali_fanboy Report

nm
nm
Community Member
1 hour ago

The Christian monks had a beef with their greatest enemy, the pagans and of course their scientific knowledge. Muslims, who appeared later, had no such issues.

#23

Canada

Canada

TurbulentWave51 Report

#24

Actually Fuming At All The History Books I Could Have Read Smh

Actually Fuming At All The History Books I Could Have Read Smh

dasShambles Report

Jon Steensen
Jon Steensen
Community Member
1 hour ago

I am just thinking about what treasure trove was last when the library of Alexandria cought fire, and what impact it might have had on humanity's development.

Generally speaking, the average person won’t have the time and energy to check whether every tiny little piece of information that they come across on the internet is factually correct. So it’s best to be a bit skeptical of everything and to consider the source where the info came from.

“When looking at ‘mindblowing’ facts on the internet a healthy sense of skepticism is essential—as is looking at the source. Is this being claimed by Twitter user @fakefacts420 or a Professor of History at the University of Oxford? Are you reading this on a university website or an email your nan has forwarded you?" one moderator from another but related subreddit, r/AskHistorians, told Bored Panda earlier.
#25

The Soviets Did Not Fuck Around

The Soviets Did Not Fuck Around

premeddit Report

Jesse Setliffe
Jesse Setliffe
Community Member
1 hour ago

It was kind of personal for the Soviets. Just a bit.

#26

Just Don't Fall Into A Body Of Water Or Get Stuck In Mud And You'll Be Fine

Just Don't Fall Into A Body Of Water Or Get Stuck In Mud And You'll Be Fine

ReflectionSingle6681 Report

Jesse Setliffe
Jesse Setliffe
Community Member
1 hour ago

So things are fine as long as it doesn't rain slightly?

#27

Can't Say It Wasn't A Good Smart Decision

Can’t Say It Wasn’t A Good Smart Decision

HawaiianPerson Report

In other words, try to get your information from reliable sources and individuals. Now, this doesn’t mean that they won’t any mistakes ever (everyone’s human after all), but it would be naive to think that all sources are ‘equal.’ What you can do, if you’re particularly bamboozled by a fact or meme, is cross-reference the information from a few reliable sources. You can also check out some sites (e.g. Snopes) that debunk myths and fake news. 

According to the mod from r/AskHistorians, some time periods have an unusually large number of conspiracy theories associated with them. "There are probably dozens of potential conspiracies surrounding Sumerian agriculture, but that topic isn’t in the public eye in the same way that something like the Second World War or the Roman Empire is," they said.

Unfortunately, some individuals aim to “exploit past events to push a political point in the present day" by weaponizing history in a sense. 
#28

Canadian History Be Like

Canadian History Be Like

Upbeat-Fox7091 Report

F1 fan
F1 fan
Community Member
19 minutes ago

Canada has done some stuff

#29

Fine, I'll Do It Myself

Fine, I’ll Do It Myself

SYZYGYMD Report

#30

She Wasn't That Bad But She Could Also Have Been Better

She Wasn't That Bad But She Could Also Have Been Better

ReflectionSingle6681 Report

strange_dandelion (she/her)
strange_dandelion (she/her)
Community Member
52 minutes ago

I feel so sorry for her. Imagine being married off at 14 and sent to a strange country. I wouldn't be a wise and just monarch in those circumstances either

Let us know in the comments which of these memes you vibed with the most, dear Pandas. Were there any that made you want to learn more about a time period or historical event? Feel free to share your insights and findings.

In the meantime, for some more r/HIstoryMemes goodness, take a peek at Bored Panda's earlier posts here and here.

#31

Now The Bad Thing Would Be If You Were A Christian And The Secret Trap Door Opened

Now The Bad Thing Would Be If You Were A Christian And The Secret Trap Door Opened

ReflectionSingle6681 Report

Rizzo
Rizzo
Community Member
35 minutes ago

... and rich chicks wanted to 'date' them. Some rich c*cks, too - I think. ;)

#32

Til The Tower In The 1990's Went Beyond The Limit Of 5.4° Of Lean Which Should've Had It Fall Over And Noone Knows Why It Didn't

Til The Tower In The 1990's Went Beyond The Limit Of 5.4° Of Lean Which Should've Had It Fall Over And Noone Knows Why It Didn't

urmovesareweak Report

Black the Contrarian
Black the Contrarian
Community Member
2 hours ago

one day it will happen and everyone who took a picture before can flex about it

#33

Battle Of Dentists' Tooths

Battle Of Dentists' Tooths

Khantlerpartesar Report

#34

No, I Don't Believe You!

No, I Don't Believe You!

Be_Good_To_Others Report

F1 fan
F1 fan
Community Member
17 minutes ago

Well thats enough internet for today

#35

Fortunately, We Have Archeology, But It Will Never Be The Same

Fortunately, We Have Archeology, But It Will Never Be The Same

ReflectionSingle6681 Report

Daria
Daria
Community Member
1 hour ago

it's OK since history repeats itself anyway

#36

Ancient Civilizations Had Very Specific Hang UPS

Ancient Civilizations Had Very Specific Hang UPS

DrKillBilly Report

Ace
Ace
Community Member
1 hour ago

British boarding schools, anybody?

#37

This Came To Me At 2.30 Am

This Came To Me At 2.30 Am

Momalkav Report

#38

Your Religion Needs At Least One Flood Myth To Be Cool

Your Religion Needs At Least One Flood Myth To Be Cool

ReflectionSingle6681 Report

Agfox
Agfox
Community Member
55 minutes ago

Earliest recorded example/s of cancel culture, apparently

#39

Adams Is Critically Underrated

Adams Is Critically Underrated

_Boodstain_ Report

F1 fan
F1 fan
Community Member
16 minutes ago

How did people get from that to donald trump

#40

The Race Was Held At 3:00pm On A Sweltering 32-Degree Celsius Day, And Took The Runners Over Dusty, Unpaved Roads. James Sullivan, The Chief Organiser Of The St Louis Olympics, Was Interested In 'Purposeful Dehydration' — An Ill-Advised Area Of Scientific Research At The Turn Of The Century — And Ensured There Was Only One Water Station On The Entire Course. Fourteen Kilometres From The Finish Line, American Runner Thomas Hicks Was In Agony. He Was Fading Fast From The Dust And Heat, And Tried To Lie Down On The Road. Hicks' Trainers, Who Also Believed That Water Diminished An Athlete's Performance, Gave Him Small Sips Of A Toxic Cocktail Which Included Strychnine (Rat Poison) To Stimulate His Nervous System. High On Rat Poison Which Was Mixed With An Egg White And Brandy, The 28-Year-Old Staggered Along For The Rest Of The Course While Hallucinating

The Race Was Held At 3:00pm On A Sweltering 32-Degree Celsius Day, And Took The Runners Over Dusty, Unpaved Roads. James Sullivan, The Chief Organiser Of The St Louis Olympics, Was Interested In 'Purposeful Dehydration' — An Ill-Advised Area Of Scientific Research At The Turn Of The Century — And Ensured There Was Only One Water Station On The Entire Course. Fourteen Kilometres From The Finish Line, American Runner Thomas Hicks Was In Agony. He Was Fading Fast From The Dust And Heat, And Tried To Lie Down On The Road. Hicks' Trainers, Who Also Believed That Water Diminished An Athlete's Performance, Gave Him Small Sips Of A Toxic Cocktail Which Included Strychnine (Rat Poison) To Stimulate His Nervous System. High On Rat Poison Which Was Mixed With An Egg White And Brandy, The 28-Year-Old Staggered Along For The Rest Of The Course While Hallucinating

historyinmemes Report

#41

They Were Blamed For Everything From Economic Hardship To War And Plague

They Were Blamed For Everything From Economic Hardship To War And Plague

ShattertheEmpyrean Report

#42

Giga Chad Sam

Giga Chad Sam

Jan_Mantania Report

Pigeonvonbirb
Pigeonvonbirb
Community Member
1 hour ago

Damn unsinkable Sam is cool. However, the both cats have full control over the puny hoomans. That must count for something.

#43

I Present You, Horse

I Present You, Horse

JaredTimmerman Report

Jrog
Jrog
Community Member
1 hour ago

The wheel also was a major development that Native Americans basically missed.

#44

Groundbreaking Stuff

Groundbreaking Stuff

jamiedadawg Report

#45

Insane To Think Charles Darwin And Steve Irwin Both Owned The Same Turtoise

Insane To Think Charles Darwin And Steve Irwin Both Owned The Same Turtoise

ReflectionSingle6681 Report

#46

Dod Funding Is The Best Kind Of Funding

Dod Funding Is The Best Kind Of Funding

usefulrustychain Report

F1 fan
F1 fan
Community Member
15 minutes ago

You find the submarines but no nukes

#47

Tents Could Be Very Expensive And Most Peasants Which The Army Consisted Off Could Never Afford One, Only Noblemen, Kings Or Rich Knights Could

Tents Could Be Very Expensive And Most Peasants Which The Army Consisted Off Could Never Afford One, Only Noblemen, Kings Or Rich Knights Could

ReflectionSingle6681 Report

#48

China: Suffering From Success

China: Suffering From Success

AdvanceAccording3149 Report

Pedantic Panda
Pedantic Panda
Community Member
2 hours ago

Wow, I thought Egypt still existed!

#49

It's A Stupid Argument

It's A Stupid Argument

Key_Dealer_1762 Report

#50

Let's

Let's Be Honest, We Aren't Playing On The Same Level

mehmed2theconqueror Report

#51

Learn The Difference!

Learn The Difference!

mehmed2theconqueror Report

#52

I Guess You Could Say It Was A Job To Die For

I Guess You Could Say It Was A Job To Die For

ReflectionSingle6681 Report

#53

Being Sent Overseas Was Often A Death Sentence

Being Sent Overseas Was Often A Death Sentence

wafflelegion Report

A Bi-Cycle
A Bi-Cycle
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What’s that long bleeped out word?

#54

The Last Guillotine Execution In France Was In 1977 And One Month Later Star Wars Was Released

The Last Guillotine Execution In France Was In 1977 And One Month Later Star Wars Was Released

ReflectionSingle6681 Report

Ace
Ace
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We need a third panel showing US executions still going on to this day, just for context.

#55

Real Duels Were Pretty Rare And Most Of The Time Problems Was Resolved In Alternative Ways

Real Duels Were Pretty Rare And Most Of The Time Problems Was Resolved In Alternative Ways

ReflectionSingle6681 Report

#56

I Mean, Yeah, It Is Possible That The Car Park Was Where The King Was Buried

I Mean, Yeah, It Is Possible That The Car Park Was Where The King Was Buried

nickonreddit123 Report

#57

“Don’t, Don’t, Don’t, This Will Hurt Someone”

“Don’t, Don’t, Don’t, This Will Hurt Someone”

Sk-yline1 Report

#58

Udreeeea… My Dudes

Udreeeea… My Dudes

CardLeft Report

#59

Sic Semper Tyrannis Is More A Rule Than A Saying

Sic Semper Tyrannis Is More A Rule Than A Saying

Accomplished_Leg1079 Report

#60

My Guy Tyr Was The Biggest Chad In Norse Mythology

My Guy Tyr Was The Biggest Chad In Norse Mythology