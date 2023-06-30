The r/HistoryMemes subreddit is a sprawling online community of millions of history lovers who create, share, and comment on a very wide range of memes about the past. We’ve collected some of the freshest pics to pique your interest, Pandas, so scroll down, enjoy, and we hope you’re taking notes because this will be on the test.

It’s no secret that humor helps us learn and remember things better—if you’re laughing and having fun, chances are that a fact will stick that much harder in your mind. And we find that one of the best formats for this is creating memes. If you’ve ever thought that history was a dull subject, you might just change your mind at the end of this article.

#1 Read A Fricking Book For Once!

#2 Everybody Needs Somebody

#3 How About Another 4 Years Of Delays?

The sub has been flourishing for more than a decade. Ever since it was founded all the way back in September 2012, it has grown by leaps and bounds. At the time of writing, the group was home to over 7.5 million members (or ‘History Experts’ as the community dubs them). Members of r/HistoryMemes are encouraged to share memes about historical events, famous historical figures, and trends that were established at least twenty years ago. Moreover, the memes can be related to history class or “the application of the subject of History in real life.” The memes can also be tied to mythology or religious texts, or be ‘meta’ memes about the subreddit itself.

#4 I Just Hope The Man She Replaced Ended Up Working As *her* Maid

#5 The Most Fantasized People In History

#6 Washington Washingdogs

The team running the entire community has outlined its extended rules in great detail. It’s probably best to give those a read (right over here) if you’re new to the community and want to start things off on the right foot. For instance, some memes and formats are actually banned on r/HistoryMemes. This is done for the sake of maintaining a high level of quality. Some topics that are prohibited include British Museum memes, as well as images related to France supposedly surrendering all the time. These topics have been milked to death.

#7 Fly Pig Fly!

#8 Poor Germany

#9 This Is Why I Failed Chemistry

Some other banned meme topics include US oil, nuclear bombs in Japan, Nazi scientists in NASA, and Hitler’s links to art school. Meanwhile, among some of the prohibited formats are Political Compass memes and fake caption-style posts where someone posts with a title that includes the name of an event, its date, and the word ‘colorized’ for comedic effect.

#10 Henry Avery Did Not Have The Most Satisfying Ending To His Plotline

#12 Leave, We Don't Want You Anymore, Go Starve On The Desert

Other banned formats include ‘Those who don’t know/Those who know’ memes, as well as Boys vs Girls memes. The mods also ask the community not to start meme wars or incite drama on the subreddit. Moreover, the images and titles that people post can’t be low-quality. In short, internet users ought to put in some effort in what they share.

#13 The Struggles Of Anyone Doing Ancient History

#14 Some Names Were More Creative Than Others

#15 Same Thing For The Court Dwarfs

And (though it’s common sense) redditors are urged not to deny or defend genocides and atrocities. Anyone going against this rule will instantly be banned, permanently. “Hateful historical revisionists are not welcome,” the mods explain. You’ll also get banned if you compare atrocities to one another. Again, this is all common sense stuff on what not to do, but if the rule’s there, it means that there are folks who consistently do the opposite.

#16 Ah Yes, The Ww1, The War To End All Wars!

#17 Worlds Oldest Complaint

#18 Had Me At 360 No Scope

According to one thesis written by a senior student at Yale University, humor really does help us remember facts better. If factual information is paired with an especially funny joke (compared to a non-humorous one), individuals recall the fact better. However, what also helps is if the joke is relevant and somehow tied to the fact itself.

#19 Supposedly, When John Hetherington Invented The Top Hat And Wore It In Public For The First Time, It Caused People To Faint From Shock And A Riot Broke Out. It’s Debatable Whether Or Not This Actually Happened, But I Want To Believe

#20 Mediteranean Banter

#21 Have We Men Changed In 110 Years?

Meanwhile, Edutopia notes that humor activates the dopamine reward system in our brains which helps with “goal-oriented motivation and long-term memory.” Humor, when used correctly, can help students retain information better, whether they’re still in kindergarten or already in college.

#22 The Monk Refused The Cleric's Offer Of Medicinal Herbs

#23 Canada

#24 Actually Fuming At All The History Books I Could Have Read Smh

Generally speaking, the average person won’t have the time and energy to check whether every tiny little piece of information that they come across on the internet is factually correct. So it’s best to be a bit skeptical of everything and to consider the source where the info came from. “When looking at ‘mindblowing’ facts on the internet a healthy sense of skepticism is essential—as is looking at the source. Is this being claimed by Twitter user @fakefacts420 or a Professor of History at the University of Oxford? Are you reading this on a university website or an email your nan has forwarded you?" one moderator from another but related subreddit, r/AskHistorians, told Bored Panda earlier.

#25 The Soviets Did Not Fuck Around

#26 Just Don't Fall Into A Body Of Water Or Get Stuck In Mud And You'll Be Fine

#27 Can’t Say It Wasn’t A Good Smart Decision

In other words, try to get your information from reliable sources and individuals. Now, this doesn’t mean that they won’t any mistakes ever (everyone’s human after all), but it would be naive to think that all sources are ‘equal.’ What you can do, if you’re particularly bamboozled by a fact or meme, is cross-reference the information from a few reliable sources. You can also check out some sites (e.g. Snopes) that debunk myths and fake news. According to the mod from r/AskHistorians, some time periods have an unusually large number of conspiracy theories associated with them. "There are probably dozens of potential conspiracies surrounding Sumerian agriculture, but that topic isn’t in the public eye in the same way that something like the Second World War or the Roman Empire is," they said. Unfortunately, some individuals aim to “exploit past events to push a political point in the present day" by weaponizing history in a sense.

#28 Canadian History Be Like

#29 Fine, I’ll Do It Myself

#30 She Wasn't That Bad But She Could Also Have Been Better

#31 Now The Bad Thing Would Be If You Were A Christian And The Secret Trap Door Opened

#32 Til The Tower In The 1990's Went Beyond The Limit Of 5.4° Of Lean Which Should've Had It Fall Over And Noone Knows Why It Didn't

#33 Battle Of Dentists' Tooths

#34 No, I Don't Believe You!

#35 Fortunately, We Have Archeology, But It Will Never Be The Same

#36 Ancient Civilizations Had Very Specific Hang UPS

#37 This Came To Me At 2.30 Am

#38 Your Religion Needs At Least One Flood Myth To Be Cool

#39 Adams Is Critically Underrated

#40 The Race Was Held At 3:00pm On A Sweltering 32-Degree Celsius Day, And Took The Runners Over Dusty, Unpaved Roads. James Sullivan, The Chief Organiser Of The St Louis Olympics, Was Interested In 'Purposeful Dehydration' — An Ill-Advised Area Of Scientific Research At The Turn Of The Century — And Ensured There Was Only One Water Station On The Entire Course. Fourteen Kilometres From The Finish Line, American Runner Thomas Hicks Was In Agony. He Was Fading Fast From The Dust And Heat, And Tried To Lie Down On The Road. Hicks' Trainers, Who Also Believed That Water Diminished An Athlete's Performance, Gave Him Small Sips Of A Toxic Cocktail Which Included Strychnine (Rat Poison) To Stimulate His Nervous System. High On Rat Poison Which Was Mixed With An Egg White And Brandy, The 28-Year-Old Staggered Along For The Rest Of The Course While Hallucinating

#41 They Were Blamed For Everything From Economic Hardship To War And Plague

#42 Giga Chad Sam

#43 I Present You, Horse

#44 Groundbreaking Stuff

#45 Insane To Think Charles Darwin And Steve Irwin Both Owned The Same Turtoise

#46 Dod Funding Is The Best Kind Of Funding

#47 Tents Could Be Very Expensive And Most Peasants Which The Army Consisted Off Could Never Afford One, Only Noblemen, Kings Or Rich Knights Could

#48 China: Suffering From Success

#49 It's A Stupid Argument

#50 Let's Be Honest, We Aren't Playing On The Same Level

#51 Learn The Difference!

#52 I Guess You Could Say It Was A Job To Die For

#53 Being Sent Overseas Was Often A Death Sentence

#54 The Last Guillotine Execution In France Was In 1977 And One Month Later Star Wars Was Released

#55 Real Duels Were Pretty Rare And Most Of The Time Problems Was Resolved In Alternative Ways

#56 I Mean, Yeah, It Is Possible That The Car Park Was Where The King Was Buried

#57 “Don’t, Don’t, Don’t, This Will Hurt Someone”

#58 Udreeeea… My Dudes

#59 Sic Semper Tyrannis Is More A Rule Than A Saying