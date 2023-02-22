History gets a bad reputation, mostly due to stuffy teachers and dense, bland textbooks. In reality, no pun intended, it’s a gold mine of interesting facts, fascinating personalities, and stories that can rival Hollywood. Screenwriters have tapped into real events for a long time, so it’s no surprise that meme creators have started to do the same.

Memes are a great way to share stories from our history and present them in an approachable and relatable way. So get comfortable, scroll down, and upvote your favorites. Should you feel like you want to see some more, Bored Panda has you covered, with other collections of history memes here, here, and here.