79 History Memes That Might Make You Laugh If You Paid Attention In Class (New Pics)
History gets a bad reputation, mostly due to stuffy teachers and dense, bland textbooks. In reality, no pun intended, it’s a gold mine of interesting facts, fascinating personalities, and stories that can rival Hollywood. Screenwriters have tapped into real events for a long time, so it’s no surprise that meme creators have started to do the same.
Memes are a great way to share stories from our history and present them in an approachable and relatable way. So get comfortable, scroll down, and upvote your favorites. Should you feel like you want to see some more, Bored Panda has you covered, with other collections of history memes here, here, and here.
A Surprise To Be Sure But A Welcome One!
Window Tax
The One War I Don't Think Sabaton Ever Has Or Ever Will Write A Song About
Besides often being hilarious, memes also help tie us closer to other people. After all, they use some shared piece of information or context to communicate the idea or punchline. It is actually quite beautiful that we as humans have so much shared experience, or history, as some might call it, that groups of people can all enjoy the same images overlaid with text.
Most of the images here rely on two things, the reader understanding the frame of reference for the image, which are from general meme templates and media, while also understanding the text, which references some historical event or fact. Educators should pay attention since this mechanism actually promotes learning by connecting something new with something more familiar. At the very least, students won’t be falling asleep in class.
Turns Out A Lot Of Historical Figures Who Dreamed Of World Domination Were A Bit Freaked Out By Cats
Book Sais A Thing
Daily Reminder That The Protestants Mainly Did Witch Hunts And The Church Outright Made It Illegal To Do Them
While in the 1500s the Church formally stopped prosecuting witchcraft, the just changed the name swapping "withcraft" for "demon possession" or "heretic". Nevertheless the Catholic church did plenty of prosecuting of free thinkers, ill or generally innocent people in the thousands.
In their defense, history teachers and professors have their work cut out for them. They need to convey huge amounts of facts and context to people who often don’t understand the point of the entire exercise. “Those who don't learn history are doomed to repeat it,” goes the adage by writer and philosopher George Santayana. This perfectly illustrates the issue of history, as the actual quote goes:” Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” But most people don’t always even learn from their own life experiences, so it’s a pretty tall order.
High Iq Meme
It's Our Territory
My Answer:atlest Establish A Base Off The Beach
We can think of history as trying to put together multiple jigsaw puzzles, with an unknown number of missing pieces and boxes that may or may not be lying about what the actual image looks like. Anything older than a few decades has already lost its primary sources and older history might cover periods where the language has died out or perhaps writing didn’t exist yet. Some historians go as far as to say that our history really is just a history of civilizations that developed writing.
Fight Me Idc
Vietnam Was A Wild Time
Memento Mori -Domitian, Probably
Even worse, people have short memories, and certain ideas and facts often just lose their relevance. The term “ash heap of history” or “dustbin of history” reflects the reality that as ideas and artifacts lose their importance, they end up forgotten, to the detriment of future historians. The same can be said of language and texts, particularly for works that have yet to be digitalized. In his arguably most famous work, The Master and Margarita, Mikhail Bulgakov, said “manuscripts don’t burn.” While that may be true, they can still be simply forgotten.
I Did It, I Beat Rule 12
Progressive May Be Relative But Still
Ofc It Takes Skilled Labor To Construct Complex Monuments
So historians have the thankless task of trying to find those bits of data and information that have been left buried in some archive, tomb, or museum basement. The first historian, at least to our knowledge would be Herodotus, who lived around 450 BC and is sometimes called the “father of history.” Though due to his habit of covering folk tales alongside real events, modern critics sometimes label him the “father of lies.” Historians can be a hard crowd to please.
Well, Any Contradictions?
The Dutch Called Oranges "Chinese Apples", So
Speaking As An Austrian
Tragic Realization Oc
Mysterious Copper Object Goes Brr
When The
Franz Ferdinand
You Guys Know You Lost Right?
The Siege Of Jadotville Is One Of The Un Peacekeepers' Finest Moments, But Is Barely Talked About
Katangan forces led by French and Belgian mercenaries. And there were injuries on the Irish side and deaths for the Indian soldiers who were supporting.
Did You Know David Attenborough Owns A First Edition Of The Origin Of Species?
"Don't Worry Boys, We Got It Covered" -Omar Bradley, Probably
Ksayarsa, Haksamanish
The Forgotten Squabblers
How Are You Supposed To Answer This One..?
Not Even A Us Tank In Japan
The More You Know
Verhoeven: I'm Doing My Part!
How Screwed Would You Be If You Had To Live In Your Favorite Time Period As A Common Woman
More Accurately
So Much Wasted Potential
China makes a lot of claims for inventions, but not many of them are factually accurate. Claiming historical innovations has been a pet peeve of the post-Mao Chinese autocracy, and is considered a way to foster nationalism and patriotism. They do not refrain from outright lying or making up "history" as it suits them. There are a credibility issues with those claims, and many inconsistencies, issues that even pro-sino historians feel the need to address but the chinese government plainly ignores in favor of propaganda. https://www.economist.com/china/2016/12/20/what-china-claims-to-have-invented
Romans Like Their Walls Way Too Much
All Three Will Lie To You
Scary Actually
No One Attacks Our Buddy And Gets Away With It!!!! It's Go Time Motherf****r!!
At Least One
Ah Yes Christianity
-And We Will Give It. (They Actually Did)
Of course the British didn’t help, it was calculated genocide on their part
I’m Part Of This
Why Is Everybody Talking About The Assassination Of Franz Ferdinand, When The Arthashastra Already Speaks Of Assassination In The Year 300 Bce?
The First Suicide Hotline Was Set Up In The 50s By A(N Anglican) Priest Literally Named "Chad". That's It. That's The Joke
Spoiler Alert: It Did
Debate In The Comments
Everything’s Fixed
(Meta) The State Of The Sub Rn
Who Would Win At Last?
It didn't help that Hannibal elephants were almost all lost well before arriving to the Roman Empire core, mostly dying from Barbarian attacks in the Rhone Valley en route to Italy, in the crossing of the Alps and in the first cold winter of Northern Italy. In the same way, half the expeditionary force was lost in transit. Hannibal, by the way, was not the "greatest military genius of his time". He was a last minute replacement of his brother Hasdrubales, the Carthaginian general who set up the whole campaign and invasion, who got killed mid-way while camping in Spain.
The First Four Caliphs Kinda Have Chad Energy About Them
I'm Cnottaa Unoferswiðendlíc, Peasent
Seriously, The Dutch Have A Massive Hard On For Canada
What Are Everyone’s Plans For The 12/25 Holiday?
The Drip Don’t Stop
Athena Once Turned Someone Into A Spider Because She Felt Sorry For Her (???)
The 1965 Mgm Vault Fire And Many Like It Are Why We Don’t Have A Lot Of Silent Movies
When You Think You Are Napoleon Reborn
Tbf He Hated Pretty Much Everyone
Jumping On The North America Train
Did They Really Think It Would Be Accepted?
They didn't. In 2002-2003 Putin made public claims about willingness to join Nato *if invited*, something that is way out of procedure. Baron George Robertson, then Nato Secretary General, replied that if he wanted Russia to join NATO he would have to apply, as any other country. Putin of course refused because he was not willing to go through a process that he said was designed for "countries that don’t matter", and made clear Russia had no intention of modernizing their military to NATO standards (a mandatory committment). In hindsight, it became evident that Putin proposal was just a way to look for a pretext to roll back the 1992 Russia-NATO "Partnership for Peace" agreements. At the time, Russia was beginning its Chechen wars, which would have disqualified them from application anyway.