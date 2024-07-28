ADVERTISEMENT

How many times have you found yourself needing to do something important but scrolling mindlessly through memes instead? Be honest now. We aren’t judging.

Many of us love a good, relatable meme. Whether it’s to make us laugh, to make our friends and family laugh, or just to feel better about our own lives, there’s no shortage of memes to help us pass time.

This online community has been sharing some of the funniest memes about work and life in general. Bored Panda has compiled a list of the best, guaranteed to give you a good chuckle. And another great excuse to put off that thing you’ve been meaning to do for ages.