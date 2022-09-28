30 Of The Best History Memes For Anyone Wanting To Learn More About Our Past (New Pics)
History does not deserve to be seen as one of the boring subjects of the humanities, bottom mark. Time and again, we see it repeating itself, for better or worse, and its relevance is not just time-defying, it’s literally time-defining.
The corner of Reddit known as History Memes is on a mission to ignite and spread people’s interest in historical knowledge with a miscellaneous and fun twist. The result is hilarious lighthearted memes about the past that put it in a whole new perspective.
With a whopping 5.3 million members, the History Memes community stands as a powerhouse of Reddit and you can totally see why.
Impressive
Where’s The Love?
They were part of the British Empire, Britain got the credit. I'm not downplaying a thing, India's contributions in the war were stellar, but being part of the British Empire it was under the British flag and the British military. They weren't an independent nation at the time, and this was an important part of the reason why there were calls for India's independence after the War.
It’s no secret that the internet is a notorious meme-making machine. Everything is turned into a meta joke here – from politics to celebrity gossip, from mishaps to… history. And when it comes to the latter one, the History Memes community on Reddit needs no introduction. Created in 2012, ten years later, it has turned into an impressive internet powerhouse with a whopping 5.3 million members.
And while there’s no doubt that history aficionados are not just aware, but most likely engage in this community by sharing history-related memes and jokes, the question remains if academics are just as excited. After all, memes are always on the verge of not being taken too seriously, and history is one hell of a serious nut to crack.
That Giant Thermonuclear Reactor In The Sky Makes Life Possible But Hear Me Out About That Jesus Guy
Allow me to enslave and eventually annihilate you for that snappy comment, in the best tradition of the civilized world.
Why Did Anyone Ever Think Sleeveless Leather Tops Were Used As Armour Back In The Day
Money Doesn’t Buy Happiness
So to find out an expert’s take on history memes, we reached out to Darren R. Reid, a historian and lecturer at Coventry University, the Department of International Studies and Social Science. Reid not only didn’t condemn history memes but even praised them for being a great way to learn about the past. “They help communicate complex ideas in a really compelling and interesting way. And like all memes, they are also great fun!” he said.
I’ll Drink To That
Charles: refuses to leave the ship until everyone evacuates like a true captain, gets trapped, survives, ignores possible psychological traumas from the Titanic, continues to be a hero in WWII
My Cat Is Gonna Be An Olympic Athlete
Indiana Jones And The Misappropriation Of Cultural Artifacts
When asked if he has noticed any changes in the ways lecturers and teachers teach their students history these days, Reid confirmed that’s absolutely the case. “At Coventry University, where I work, we even integrate content creation into the degree. Students can stage exhibitions, they can make documentaries,” Reid said.
He added that “it's a really exciting way of exploring the past - and sharing your ideas about history with the world.”
The 70s Were A Weird Time
IBMs machines helped to trace jewish people, Henry Ford was an antisemite who received german decorations.....
B L O C C
And for those children who are thinking of starting a history degree, Reid assures that it is one of the best subjects you can study. “It gives you access to a nearly limitless body of knowledge and stories. There is literally something for everyone in the past. And studying it is a great and exciting honor.”
Olga Of Kiev's Bloody Revenge Would Make A Good Movie
In The Aftermath Of 9/11, Rescue Dogs Were Becoming Noticeably Depressed Because They Were Only Finding Dead Bodies In The Wreckage. Rescue Workers Tried To Make Them Feel Better By Hiding Beneath The Rubble & Letting The Dogs Find Them So They Would Think They Saved Someone
Max Planck Was One Of The Founders Of Quantum Physics
Meanwhile, Reid’s advice for prospective history students is to always think critically. “There is a lot of false information on the internet today. A lot of groups have tried to politicize the study of the past and that, I think, reflects how fundamentally important history is to our society,” he said.
“So to any potential student, get reading and start exploring the evidence in a critical and open way,” Reid concluded.
Ahh S**t Here We Go Again
Peekaboo
Oh Yeah It's Museum Time
Colonial Brits: Well, then, take the whole bloody construction to Britain, don't leave the sole statue sitting there in London all alone, incomplete!
Clear Cache
Today's Motivation Guys
I like the Laconic humor attributed to the Spartans.
No Fun
Got to admire the Russians. Give them twenty thousand square miles of frozen-solid f**k-all and they'll find a way to make booze from spuds.
History Memes Are The Future
Pot8o The Champion
History 101
If this is not real, then what happened? (I actually thought it happened)
Imperialism Wasn't Invented By The White Man Yo
Guess How They Call It?
The Tomb of the Unknown R@pists (referring to the war crimes committed by Soviet Troops during the occupation of Germany.)
I’ve Definitely Seen Worse
Here Comes The Sun
The Spanish sacrificed their entire civilization in the name of their "Spanish" god instead.
No One Is Your Enemy In Geopolitics
Speaking of history, what happened to Samantha Lomb?
Who?
A prolific commenter who used to get in fights constantly
