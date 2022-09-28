History does not deserve to be seen as one of the boring subjects of the humanities, bottom mark. Time and again, we see it repeating itself, for better or worse, and its relevance is not just time-defying, it’s literally time-defining.

The corner of Reddit known as History Memes is on a mission to ignite and spread people’s interest in historical knowledge with a miscellaneous and fun twist. The result is hilarious lighthearted memes about the past that put it in a whole new perspective.

With a whopping 5.3 million members, the History Memes community stands as a powerhouse of Reddit and you can totally see why.

So pull your seat closer and enjoy the newest batch of history memes below, before checking out more of them in our previous articles here, here and here.

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
12 hours ago

But Jesus spoke English.... It is right there in the Bible......

#2

Impressive

Impressive

historyinmemes Report

Khara Mei
Khara Mei
Community Member
12 hours ago

Lol

#3

Where’s The Love?

Where’s The Love?

historyinmemes Report

Khara Mei
Khara Mei
Community Member
12 hours ago (edited)

They were part of the British Empire, Britain got the credit. I'm not downplaying a thing, India's contributions in the war were stellar, but being part of the British Empire it was under the British flag and the British military. They weren't an independent nation at the time, and this was an important part of the reason why there were calls for India's independence after the War.

It’s no secret that the internet is a notorious meme-making machine. Everything is turned into a meta joke here – from politics to celebrity gossip, from mishaps to… history. And when it comes to the latter one, the History Memes community on Reddit needs no introduction. Created in 2012, ten years later, it has turned into an impressive internet powerhouse with a whopping 5.3 million members.

And while there’s no doubt that history aficionados are not just aware, but most likely engage in this community by sharing history-related memes and jokes, the question remains if academics are just as excited. After all, memes are always on the verge of not being taken too seriously, and history is one hell of a serious nut to crack.
#4

That Giant Thermonuclear Reactor In The Sky Makes Life Possible But Hear Me Out About That Jesus Guy

That Giant Thermonuclear Reactor In The Sky Makes Life Possible But Hear Me Out About That Jesus Guy

TheloPoutso Report

Serial pacifist
Serial pacifist
Community Member
12 hours ago

Allow me to enslave and eventually annihilate you for that snappy comment, in the best tradition of the civilized world.

#5

Why Did Anyone Ever Think Sleeveless Leather Tops Were Used As Armour Back In The Day

Why Did Anyone Ever Think Sleeveless Leather Tops Were Used As Armour Back In The Day

Haryn1910 Report

But Nobody Came.
But Nobody Came.
Community Member
12 hours ago

bc they would've been hot obviously 🙄 /s

#6

Money Doesn’t Buy Happiness

Money Doesn’t Buy Happiness

historyinmemes Report

Szirra
Szirra
Community Member
12 hours ago

True that

So to find out an expert’s take on history memes, we reached out to Darren R. Reid, a historian and lecturer at Coventry University, the Department of International Studies and Social Science. Reid not only didn’t condemn history memes but even praised them for being a great way to learn about the past. “They help communicate complex ideas in a really compelling and interesting way. And like all memes, they are also great fun!” he said.
#7

I’ll Drink To That

I’ll Drink To That

historyinmemes Report

Oais Wright
Oais Wright
Community Member
9 hours ago

Charles: refuses to leave the ship until everyone evacuates like a true captain, gets trapped, survives, ignores possible psychological traumas from the Titanic, continues to be a hero in WWII

#8

My Cat Is Gonna Be An Olympic Athlete

My Cat Is Gonna Be An Olympic Athlete

historyinmemes Report

Buren
Buren
Community Member
11 hours ago

I laughed way too loud seeing the second picture

#9

Indiana Jones And The Misappropriation Of Cultural Artifacts

Indiana Jones And The Misappropriation Of Cultural Artifacts

Hot-Abbreviations658 Report

Serial pacifist
Serial pacifist
Community Member
12 hours ago

If you mean “Britain” then yes!

When asked if he has noticed any changes in the ways lecturers and teachers teach their students history these days, Reid confirmed that’s absolutely the case. “At Coventry University, where I work, we even integrate content creation into the degree. Students can stage exhibitions, they can make documentaries,” Reid said.

He added that “it's a really exciting way of exploring the past - and sharing your ideas about history with the world.”
#10

The 70s Were A Weird Time

The 70s Were A Weird Time

FCD4456 Report

But Nobody Came.
But Nobody Came.
Community Member
12 hours ago

was this an accident thoughh

#11

historyinmemes Report

ADHORTATOR
ADHORTATOR
Community Member
12 hours ago

IBMs machines helped to trace jewish people, Henry Ford was an antisemite who received german decorations.....

#12

B L O C C

B L O C C

Florin69420 Report

Serial pacifist
Serial pacifist
Community Member
12 hours ago

The Eastern Block.

And for those children who are thinking of starting a history degree, Reid assures that it is one of the best subjects you can study. “It gives you access to a nearly limitless body of knowledge and stories. There is literally something for everyone in the past. And studying it is a great and exciting honor.”
#13

Olga Of Kiev's Bloody Revenge Would Make A Good Movie

Olga Of Kiev's Bloody Revenge Would Make A Good Movie

Thiaski Report

Szirra
Szirra
Community Member
12 hours ago

Would watch that movie

#14

In The Aftermath Of 9/11, Rescue Dogs Were Becoming Noticeably Depressed Because They Were Only Finding Dead Bodies In The Wreckage. Rescue Workers Tried To Make Them Feel Better By Hiding Beneath The Rubble & Letting The Dogs Find Them So They Would Think They Saved Someone

In The Aftermath Of 9/11, Rescue Dogs Were Becoming Noticeably Depressed Because They Were Only Finding Dead Bodies In The Wreckage. Rescue Workers Tried To Make Them Feel Better By Hiding Beneath The Rubble & Letting The Dogs Find Them So They Would Think They Saved Someone

TheEliteKoala1 Report

Kitti B.
Kitti B.
Community Member
11 hours ago

aww :')

#15

Max Planck Was One Of The Founders Of Quantum Physics

Max Planck Was One Of The Founders Of Quantum Physics

Abschori Report

Julia L
Julia L
Community Member
12 hours ago

I guess Planck wasn’t constant

Meanwhile, Reid’s advice for prospective history students is to always think critically. “There is a lot of false information on the internet today. A lot of groups have tried to politicize the study of the past and that, I think, reflects how fundamentally important history is to our society,” he said.

“So to any potential student, get reading and start exploring the evidence in a critical and open way,” Reid concluded.
#16

Ahh S**t Here We Go Again

Ahh S**t Here We Go Again

BKergin Report

Khara Mei
Khara Mei
Community Member
12 hours ago

He exists! There aren't many George Jetsons out there but he must be one of them.

#17

Peekaboo

Peekaboo

historyinmemes Report

But Nobody Came.
But Nobody Came.
Community Member
12 hours ago

AWH NO THE POOR DOGGO SNOOT

#18

Oh Yeah It's Museum Time

Oh Yeah It's Museum Time

Robden25 Report

Serial pacifist
Serial pacifist
Community Member
12 hours ago (edited)

Colonial Brits: Well, then, take the whole bloody construction to Britain, don't leave the sole statue sitting there in London all alone, incomplete!

#19

Clear Cache

Clear Cache

historyinmemes Report

Dizavid
Dizavid
Community Member
11 hours ago

"Incognito mode fapping..."

#20

historyinmemes Report

Dizavid
Dizavid
Community Member
11 hours ago

Except the Romans lasted much, much longer. We're less of a fall from grace and more of a kamikaze into the nuclear plant on bring your own stick of dynamite day.

#21

Today's Motivation Guys

Today's Motivation Guys

TheGod_2 Report

Two_rolling_black_eyes
Two_rolling_black_eyes
Community Member
11 hours ago

I like the Laconic humor attributed to the Spartans.

#22

No Fun

No Fun

historyinmemes Report

Vix Spiderthrust
Vix Spiderthrust
Community Member
12 hours ago

Got to admire the Russians. Give them twenty thousand square miles of frozen-solid f**k-all and they'll find a way to make booze from spuds.

#23

History Memes Are The Future

History Memes Are The Future

historyinmemes Report

XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
12 hours ago

That's deep.

#24

Pot8o The Champion

Pot8o The Champion

historyinmemes Report

But Nobody Came.
But Nobody Came.
Community Member
12 hours ago

potatatattataooooooooee

#25

History 101

History 101

ToufikSartana Report

The Panda That Laughs All Day
The Panda That Laughs All Day
Community Member
12 hours ago

If this is not real, then what happened? (I actually thought it happened)

#26

Imperialism Wasn't Invented By The White Man Yo

Imperialism Wasn't Invented By The White Man Yo

reddit.com Report

Eva Kašu
Eva Kašu
Community Member
12 hours ago

sovietfangirl, cute name, might gulag later

#27

Guess How They Call It?

Guess How They Call It?

The Tomb of the Unknown R@pists (referring to the war crimes committed by Soviet Troops during the occupation of Germany.)

Krepard Report

But Nobody Came.
But Nobody Came.
Community Member
12 hours ago

Oh.. OH.

#28

I’ve Definitely Seen Worse

I’ve Definitely Seen Worse

historyinmemes Report

XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
12 hours ago

Still not convinced about crypto.

#29

Here Comes The Sun

Here Comes The Sun

Cleverjoseph Report

Serial pacifist
Serial pacifist
Community Member
12 hours ago

The Spanish sacrificed their entire civilization in the name of their "Spanish" god instead.

#30

No One Is Your Enemy In Geopolitics

No One Is Your Enemy In Geopolitics

Manchest_hair-united Report

Eva Kašu
Eva Kašu
Community Member
12 hours ago

The enemy of my enemy...

Note: this post originally had 79 images. It’s been shortened to the top 30 images based on user votes.

