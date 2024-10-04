ADVERTISEMENT

Math sometimes gets a bad rap. Traditionally, it's not the most well-liked subject in school. Students often complain that it's difficult to understand. In fact, in a 2023 survey, math ranked only above foreign languages as a subject in terms of people's favorite. 59% of respondents said they liked or loved math when they were in high school.



Some of these math lovers, perhaps, are now fans of the Meme For Mathematicians Facebook page. It's the perfect place to go to have a chuckle or two if you're a professional mathematician or just an average fan of crunching numbers.



Bored Panda reached out to Ben Orlin, the creative mind behind Math with Bad Drawings. We asked Ben why math should be important to everyone and what are the best ways to learn and teach it. Read our conversation with him below!



