A Brief History Of Mathematics

The origins of mathematics are humble. Thousands of years ago, it began as a way for humans to measure and count, primarily in agriculture and trade. As the understanding of math grew, so did the endless possibilities it brought.

The earliest known artifact that presumably shows the earliest recorder calculations is the Ishango Bone (Mathigon) (1). Discovered in 1950 in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the artifact dates back over 20,000 years to the Stone Age.

The bone is just under four inches long and contains multiple indentations. Scientists believe these indentations are evidence of counting. Interestingly, some experts suspect that the grouping of the indentations exhibits a primitive understanding of decimals and prime numbers.

The Sumerians of Mesopotamia were likely the ones who developed the way we measure time around 4000 BCE. They used a base-60 number system, which is why we have 60 seconds in a minute and 60 minutes in an hour. According to History, this base-60 system also explains why a circle is divided into 360 degrees (2).