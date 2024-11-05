ADVERTISEMENT

When people reflect on their school experiences with mathematics, it’s hard to miss those eye rolls followed by sheer horror expressions. However, amidst the groans, there are also tales of joy and excitement from those who found math genuinely enjoyable.

No matter which side you’re on, there’s no denying that numbers can be pretty dull — unless, of course, you add a dash of humor to it. In this piece, we’ve assembled a collection of nerdy math memes to prove the theory and bring some laughs to your calculations. 

#1

It Must Be the Brain Fog

A math meme of a person driving in fog with large "f(g(x))" notation blocking the view, captioned "Damn! Can't see anything in this fog."

#2

My Answer Still Stands

A math meme showing an online quiz error message with a complex correct answer and the user's response as "f*** you," indicating frustration.

#3

“You Guys Get Numbers?”

A math meme comparing math difficulty by education level: elementary dislikes numbers, high school adds letters, college loses numbers entirely.

grantwisler Report

A Brief History Of Mathematics

The origins of mathematics are humble. Thousands of years ago, it began as a way for humans to measure and count, primarily in agriculture and trade. As the understanding of math grew, so did the endless possibilities it brought.

The earliest known artifact that presumably shows the earliest recorder calculations is the Ishango Bone (Mathigon) (1). Discovered in 1950 in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the artifact dates back over 20,000 years to the Stone Age. 

The bone is just under four inches long and contains multiple indentations. Scientists believe these indentations are evidence of counting. Interestingly, some experts suspect that the grouping of the indentations exhibits a primitive understanding of decimals and prime numbers.

The Sumerians of Mesopotamia were likely the ones who developed the way we measure time around 4000 BCE. They used a base-60 number system, which is why we have 60 seconds in a minute and 60 minutes in an hour. According to History, this base-60 system also explains why a circle is divided into 360 degrees (2).

#4

“So Glad I Used a Calculator”

A math meme showing a calculator displaying "851 ÷ 351" then receiving a standing ovation on a soccer field, as if it's a hero.

usman_pk Report

#5

“Not To Go Off On a Tangent, but...”

A math meme showing a wrist with "sin/cos" (tan in trigonometry) written on it. Caption reads, "I bet you $100 that you can't get a tan."

Mathematical Advancements from Ancient Civilizations to Modern Times

Building on the Sumerians’ knowledge, The Babylonians of Mesopotamia developed one of the first examples of a set of symbols for counting. They also had some understanding of Pythagoras’ Theorem over 1000 years before Pythagoras himself introduced it. 

The Ancient Egyptians also left some detailed evidence of their mathematical skills. Built around 1420 BCE, The Tomb of Menna depicts different methods for measuring and calculating. 

Meanwhile, the Ancient Greeks produced some of the most well-known ancient mathematicians, from Pythagoras and Plato to Euclid and Archimedes. These great thinkers helped evolve the areas of geometry, algebra, calculus, and many others.

The digits 0 through 9, as we know them today, first appeared in India around the 6th or 7th centuries. Around the 12th century, two Middle Eastern mathematicians, al-Khwarizmi and al-Kindī, introduced these digits to Europe (Brittanica) (3).

From this point onward, concepts such as geometry, calculus, statistics, engineering, and algebra became more prominent across mathematics. Math also became increasingly linked to other areas of study, such as science, medicine, and astronomy. Since math is constantly evolving, exciting findings and developments continue to this day.
#6

Heart-Stopping Math Problems

A math meme showing a radioactive banana warning about potassium poisoning if 400 are eaten daily, with Tom from "Tom and Jerry" labeled as "The guy from Math problems" looking mischievous.

#7

“I Don’t Need Your O(pi)nion”

A math meme featuring an onion with a slice cut out in the shape of the pi symbol, captioned "I don't need your pi," as a pun.

Ada Lovelace: The Visionary Who Pioneered Modern Programming

Ada Lovelace is often referred to as the first computer programmer. She was born in England in 1815. Her father was Lord Byron, the renowned author and poet. An uncommon choice for a woman at the time, her mother encouraged her to study math and science (Brittanica) (4).

Following her studies, Lovece worked alongside the “father of the computer,” Charles Babbage. While Babbage saw computers as mere calculation tools, Lovelace predicted their wide, everyday usage. She also invented the foundation for looping codes, which are still found in modern computer programs (BBC Newsround) (5). 

Ada’s vast contributions to mathematics and computer science were generally disregarded until many years after her death. In the late 1970s, the US Department of Defense named a computer language “Ada” in her honor (History) (6).
#8

Top Tip

A math meme with a Facebook post asking the purpose of y=mx+b, followed by a practical club entry example, and a Star Wars character saying, "Oh, it's beautiful."

_S43D_ Report

#9

“Me in Every Maths Test”

A math meme showing a calculator displaying "126" when the correct multiple-choice answer is "125," captioned "Me in every Maths test."

arghyanicmemes Report

Albert Einstein: The Physicist Whose Equations Shaped Modern Science and History

Albert Einstein was born in Germany in 1879. He was a physicist who used math in his work. He is best known for his theory of relativity, which explains how gravity affects space and time (Space.com) (7).

Curiously, many mistakenly credit Einstein with directly helping to build the first atomic bomb during World War II. While he didn’t work on the bomb’s creation, he did encourage the United States to pursue its development. Moreover, his famous equation, E=mc², laid the theoretical groundwork that made the bomb possible (History) (8).

#10

An English Equation

A math meme showing English grammar as a math equation for "grew/grown" and "flew/x" to solve for "flown," confusing an English teacher and amusing a math teacher.

JerrysMindblowers Report

#11

“You Will Not Always Have a Calculator with Y –”  

A math meme showing a student rebutting the classic line, "You won't always have a calculator," by angrily shouting, "YES I [expletive] WILL."

General-Resist-310 Report

Alan Turing: Codebreaker, Father of Computer Science, and AI Visionary

Alan Turing, often called the “father of computer science,” was born in London in 1912. From a very young age, Turing showed an aptitude for math and science.

Turing’s work is recognized for his role at Bletchley Park, where he broke the German Enigma Code. His work saved millions of lives and helped the Allies win World War Two (Brittanica) (9).

In 1950, Turing invented the Turing Test. The test evaluated whether artificial intelligence could “think” like a human (Brittanica) (10). It is still considered a benchmark for AI testing AI. Interestingly, the latest AI model, ChatGPT, has recently passed the Turing Test (Stanford School of Humanities and Sciences, 2024) (11).

Despite his brilliance during the war effort, Turing faced prosecution and imprisonment for homosexuality in 1952. He took his own life two years later. In 2013, he received a posthumous pardon from Queen Elizabeth II (Gov.uk) (12). 

Alan Turing’s life and lasting impact are beautifully depicted in the acclaimed film The Imitation Game (2014). Additionally, his portrait graces the British £50 note, honoring his significant contributions.
#12

“Just Do the Math”

A math meme showing a comment suggesting cooking bread at 19250° for 1 minute instead of 350° for 55 minutes, with a mannequin labeled "Mafs."

onepieceeee Report

#13

Hope vs Fear

A math meme comparing studying math with mom as "Hope" (Princess Leia) and studying with dad as "Inspiring through fear" (Darth Vader).

Katherine Johnson: Mathematician Who Helped Win the Space Race

Katherine Johnson was one of four talented African American women working for NASA in the 1950s-60s. As a physicist, space scientist, and mathematician, she calculated the orbits of US astronauts, often enduring racial and gender stereotypes (History) (13).

Johnson is best known for calculating John Glenn’s orbit of Earth. In fact, Glenn asked Johnson to personally double-check the computer’s calculations for his orbit. She also helped calculate the trajectory of Apollo 11’s moon landing in 1969.

Her mathematical calculations helped America win the Space Race against the Soviet Union (Space.com) (14). In 2015, former US President Obama honored Johnson with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Her remarkable life and contributions at NASA inspired the 2016 film Hidden Figures.

#14

Math Problems Feel Different

A math meme with Shrek looking pleased at "3-7" and then frustrated at "-7+3," humorously showing the confusion with negative numbers.

reddit.com Report

#15

“When the Stakes for Passing Your Math Exam Keep Getting Higher”

A math meme with Bernie Sanders reacting increasingly excitedly as he realizes he can earn $1000 for passing a math exam, combining rewards from parents.

reddit.com Report

The Beauty in Mathematics

While math is often seen as a field dominated by calculations and theories, it also reveals some surprisingly beautiful patterns. Take the Fibonacci sequence, introduced by a 13th-century Italian mathematician. This sequence consists of integers where each number is the sum of the two preceding ones.

It starts as 0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21, 34, 55, 89, 144, 233, and continues. What’s truly fascinating is how prevalent the Fibonacci sequence is in nature. For instance, many flowers have several petals that align with this sequence (Scott and Marketos, 2014) (15). 

For instance, irises have three petals, buttercups have five, cosmos have eight, and ragworts have 13. Next time you have a bouquet, count the petals and see if the amount matches.

Another mathematical expression seen in nature is the hexagonal honeycomb produced by honeybees. While there is still some discussion about how they make the distinctive shape, the pattern of their combs has captivated many throughout history. 

Some artists, including Leonardo da Vinci and M.C. Escher, include elements of math in their art. Da Vinci effectively used lines and a vanishing point to give his artwork the impression of being three-dimensional on a flat surface (The Conversation) (16). Escher employed symmetry and pattern to develop tessellations.

Modern-day artists also use math to create masterpieces. Interestingly, The Bridges Organization holds an annual conference and exhibition that showcases the mathematical connection to the arts (17).
#16

“Destroy the Math”

A math meme with equations stating "Math - Math = 0," followed by Thanos saying, "I used the Math to destroy the Math," humorously implying balance.

Report

#17

“There Are 17 Pineapples and 23 Bananas…”

A math meme showing a car seat filled with bananas and pineapples, captioned "I am the person from your 3rd grade math word problems."

imgur.com Report

#18

Elementary Math Hit Hard

A math meme contrasting "Kids in elementary doing math" on a chalkboard with "Kids in high school doing math" using a calculator for 10+5.

Long_Wiwi Report

#19

“Find X”

A math meme showing Squidward labeled "Kids doing Algebra" looking at SpongeBob, who is labeled with "X," humorously representing the unknown variable.

Mans333 Report

#20

“Finally Found the Square Root”

A math meme showing a person smiling in front of a tree with square-shaped roots, captioned "After years of studying maths I finally found the square root."

from_brasil Report

#21

“I’m So Good at Math”

A math meme where a 7-year-old, confident in math, is asked "What is 5 minus 10?" showing John Cena's shocked face as the brother’s reaction.

mijuzz7 Report

#22

The Struggle Is Real

A math meme showing a character standing in a field at sunset, captioned, "They ask what I did in the exam, but nobody asks what the exam did to me."

#23

The Sad Truth

A math meme showing SpongeBob evolving from basic math in elementary school to advanced calculus in college, ending with a mundane job spreadsheet.

#24

Radical Shoes

A math meme featuring Drake rejecting the "Vans" logo but approving the math expression "(ANS)^(1/2)," humorously highlighting a square root.

#25

No Explanation Needed

A math meme showing Mr. Incredible exclaiming, "MATH IS MATH," when asked to explain an answer, captioned "When the teacher wants the explanation."

The-Dank-Memer Report

#26

“Name Every Number”

A math meme where someone asks, "Name every number," with a response of "(-∞, ∞)," followed by an unimpressed spectator labeled "imaginary numbers."

Clonestaar Report

#27

“What Happened?”

A math meme comparing 1969 music lyrics "One and one and one is three" to 2017's "Two plus two is four, minus one that's three," captioned "What happened?"

#28

“Nowhere Near Enough”

A math meme where a teacher says, "2 hours of sleep is not enough!" with a response showing a person saying, "There's a trick in math called not worrying about it."

math-memes Report

#29

Flexing Math Muscles

A math meme showing Captain America labeled "You" holding the expression 𝑥 2 + 5 𝑥 + 4 x 2 +5x+4, then splitting it into ( 𝑥 + 4 ) (x+4) and ( 𝑥 + 1 ) (x+1) as factors.

@howie_hua Report

#30

God Is Omniscient

A math meme tweet reading, "God knew I would be too powerful if I could do math," humorously suggesting math skill as a limit on potential power.

@ginapple_ Report

References


  1. “Timeline of Mathematics.” Mathigon. | https://mathigon.org/timeline 
  2. History.com Editors. “Sumer.” History.com, December 7, 2017 | https://www.history.com/topics/ancient-middle-east/sumer
  3. The Editors of Encylopaedia Brittanica. “Hindu-Arabic numerals.” Brittanica, March 17, 2009 | https://www.britannica.com/topic/Hindu-Arabic-numerals/additional-info#history
  4. The Editors of Encylopaedia Brittanica. “Ada Lovelace.” Brittanica, March 21, 1999 |https://www.britannica.com/biography/Ada-Lovelace
  5. “Who was Ada Lovelace?” BBC Newsround, October 13, 2020 | https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsround/49960544
  6. Klein, Christopher. “10 Things You May Not Know About Ada Lovelace.” History, December 10, 2015 | https://www.history.com/news/10-things-you-may-not-know-about-ada-lovelace
  7. Nola Taylor Tillman, Meghan Bartels, Scott Dutfield. “What is the theory of general relativity? Understanding Einstein’s space-time revolution.” Space.com. | https://www.space.com/17661-theory-general-relativity.html 
  8. History.com Editors. “Albert Einstein.” History, October 27, 2009 | https://www.history.com/topics/inventions/albert-einstein#section_4
  9. Copeland, B.J. “Alan Turing.” Brittanica, July 20, 1998 | https://www.britannica.com/biography/Alan-Turing
  10. The Editors of Encylopaedia Brittanica. “Turing test.” Brittanica, July 20, 1998 | https://www.britannica.com/technology/Turing-test/additional-info#history
  11. “Study finds ChatGPT’s latest bot behaves like humans, only better.” Stanford School of Humanities and Sciences, February 22, 2024 | https://humsci.stanford.edu/feature/study-finds-chatgpts-latest-bot-behaves-humans-only-better#:~:text=In+the+study%2C+ChatGPT’ s+version,have+won+itself+many+friends. 
  12. Ministry of Justice and Sam Gyimah. “Thousands officially pardoned under ‘Turing’s Law’.” Gov.uk, January 31, 2017 | https://www.gov.uk/government/news/thousands-officially-pardoned-under-turings-law#:~:text=’ Turing’s+law’+has+been+a,Majesty+the+Queen+in+2013. 
  13. Holland, Brynn. “Human Computers: The Early Women of NASA.” History.com, December 13, 2016 | https://www.history.com/news/human-computers-women-at-nasa
  14. Joanna Stauss and Emily Staniforth. “Katherine Johnson: Pioneering NASA mathematician.” Space.com, November 11, 2022 | https://www.space.com/katherine-johnson.html#:~:text=Katherine+Johnson+was+a+NASA,to+the+moon+and+back. 
  15. T.C. Scott and P. Marketos. “On the origin of the Fibonacci Sequence.” March 2014 | https://www.researchgate.net/publication/280223479_On_the_Origin_of_the_Fibonacci_sequence
  16. Dr. Alessandro Soranzo et al. “Four ways in which Leonardo da Vinci was ahead of his time.” The Conversation, May 1, 2019 | https://theconversation.com/four-ways-in-which-leonardo-da-vinci-was-ahead-of-his-time-115338
  17. “Bridges Mathematics and the Arts.” The Bridges Organization. | https://www.bridgesmathart.org 
