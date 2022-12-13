Hear ye, hear ye! Gather round for some of the world’s funniest and most relatable memes that will blow your medieval minds! These masterpieces will make you chuckle harder than the queen’s jester, and they might just bring you a greater appreciation for high art.

Allow us to introduce you pandas to the Official Medieval Reactions Instagram account. This brilliant page puts a modern spin on medieval paintings, giving them hilarious captions mentioning dating apps, first world problems, cell phones, internet etiquette and more. Shakespeare would likely be horrified by the writing on these images, but lucky for us, he’s not around to create a tragedy about how we’ve ruined the art of his time.

Enjoy this list of paintings that you might find surprisingly relatable (as you sit there with your smartphone or laptop…), and be sure to upvote the memes you think belong in an art museum. Feel free to share in the comments which medieval pieces of art you’d like to use as a canvas to convey your modern day woes, and then if you’re interested in checking out a Bored Panda article featuring classical paintings with a similar spin on them, you can find that right here!