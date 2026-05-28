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Patrick Cheng, the artist behind Cat Trigger, creates a comic series filled with short, funny stories inspired by everyday situations, often with a surprising twist at the end. His strips often start off feeling familiar and simple but quickly take an unexpected turn that makes the punchline even funnier.

Alongside his work as an animator and motion designer, Patrick creates these comics as a creative side project where he can play with humor, timing, and unexpected ideas. His style is clean and minimal but always focused on delivering a clever joke or twist.

In this post, we’ve collected the latest selection of comics from the series, so scroll down and enjoy our top picks!

More info: Instagram | cattrigger.com | Facebook | x.com