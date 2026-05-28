ADVERTISEMENT

Patrick Cheng, the artist behind Cat Trigger, creates a comic series filled with short, funny stories inspired by everyday situations, often with a surprising twist at the end. His strips often start off feeling familiar and simple but quickly take an unexpected turn that makes the punchline even funnier.

Alongside his work as an animator and motion designer, Patrick creates these comics as a creative side project where he can play with humor, timing, and unexpected ideas. His style is clean and minimal but always focused on delivering a clever joke or twist.

In this post, we’ve collected the latest selection of comics from the series, so scroll down and enjoy our top picks!

More info: Instagram | cattrigger.com | Facebook | x.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

30 “Cat Trigger” Comics Full Of Sharp Humor And Unexpected Endings, Created By Patrick Cheng (New Pics)

cattrigger.comics Report

6points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    30 “Cat Trigger” Comics Full Of Sharp Humor And Unexpected Endings, Created By Patrick Cheng (New Pics)

    cattrigger.comics Report

    6points
    POST
    #3

    30 “Cat Trigger” Comics Full Of Sharp Humor And Unexpected Endings, Created By Patrick Cheng (New Pics)

    cattrigger.comics Report

    6points
    POST
    #4

    30 “Cat Trigger” Comics Full Of Sharp Humor And Unexpected Endings, Created By Patrick Cheng (New Pics)

    cattrigger.comics Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    30 “Cat Trigger” Comics Full Of Sharp Humor And Unexpected Endings, Created By Patrick Cheng (New Pics)

    cattrigger.comics Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    30 “Cat Trigger” Comics Full Of Sharp Humor And Unexpected Endings, Created By Patrick Cheng (New Pics)

    cattrigger.comics Report

    5points
    POST
    #7

    30 “Cat Trigger” Comics Full Of Sharp Humor And Unexpected Endings, Created By Patrick Cheng (New Pics)

    cattrigger.comics Report

    5points
    POST
    #8

    30 “Cat Trigger” Comics Full Of Sharp Humor And Unexpected Endings, Created By Patrick Cheng (New Pics)

    cattrigger.comics Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    30 “Cat Trigger” Comics Full Of Sharp Humor And Unexpected Endings, Created By Patrick Cheng (New Pics)

    cattrigger.comics Report

    5points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ms. Mantis.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    30 “Cat Trigger” Comics Full Of Sharp Humor And Unexpected Endings, Created By Patrick Cheng (New Pics)

    cattrigger.comics Report

    5points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't worry. The makeup tested perfectly safe on all those rabbits.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #11

    30 “Cat Trigger” Comics Full Of Sharp Humor And Unexpected Endings, Created By Patrick Cheng (New Pics)

    cattrigger.comics Report

    4points
    POST
    #12

    30 “Cat Trigger” Comics Full Of Sharp Humor And Unexpected Endings, Created By Patrick Cheng (New Pics)

    cattrigger.comics Report

    4points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Familiars have come a long way since Renfield's era.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    30 “Cat Trigger” Comics Full Of Sharp Humor And Unexpected Endings, Created By Patrick Cheng (New Pics)

    cattrigger.comics Report

    4points
    POST
    #14

    30 “Cat Trigger” Comics Full Of Sharp Humor And Unexpected Endings, Created By Patrick Cheng (New Pics)

    cattrigger.comics Report

    4points
    POST
    #15

    30 “Cat Trigger” Comics Full Of Sharp Humor And Unexpected Endings, Created By Patrick Cheng (New Pics)

    cattrigger.comics Report

    4points
    POST

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    30 “Cat Trigger” Comics Full Of Sharp Humor And Unexpected Endings, Created By Patrick Cheng (New Pics)

    cattrigger.comics Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    30 “Cat Trigger” Comics Full Of Sharp Humor And Unexpected Endings, Created By Patrick Cheng (New Pics)

    cattrigger.comics Report

    4points
    POST
    #18

    30 “Cat Trigger” Comics Full Of Sharp Humor And Unexpected Endings, Created By Patrick Cheng (New Pics)

    cattrigger.comics Report

    4points
    POST
    #19

    30 “Cat Trigger” Comics Full Of Sharp Humor And Unexpected Endings, Created By Patrick Cheng (New Pics)

    cattrigger.comics Report

    3points
    POST
    #20

    30 “Cat Trigger” Comics Full Of Sharp Humor And Unexpected Endings, Created By Patrick Cheng (New Pics)

    cattrigger.comics Report

    3points
    POST
    #21

    30 “Cat Trigger” Comics Full Of Sharp Humor And Unexpected Endings, Created By Patrick Cheng (New Pics)

    cattrigger.comics Report

    3points
    POST
    #22

    30 “Cat Trigger” Comics Full Of Sharp Humor And Unexpected Endings, Created By Patrick Cheng (New Pics)

    cattrigger.comics Report

    3points
    POST
    #23

    30 “Cat Trigger” Comics Full Of Sharp Humor And Unexpected Endings, Created By Patrick Cheng (New Pics)

    cattrigger.comics Report

    3points
    POST
    #24

    30 “Cat Trigger” Comics Full Of Sharp Humor And Unexpected Endings, Created By Patrick Cheng (New Pics)

    cattrigger.comics Report

    2points
    POST
    #25

    30 “Cat Trigger” Comics Full Of Sharp Humor And Unexpected Endings, Created By Patrick Cheng (New Pics)

    cattrigger.comics Report

    2points
    POST
    #26

    30 “Cat Trigger” Comics Full Of Sharp Humor And Unexpected Endings, Created By Patrick Cheng (New Pics)

    cattrigger.comics Report

    1point
    POST
    #27

    30 “Cat Trigger” Comics Full Of Sharp Humor And Unexpected Endings, Created By Patrick Cheng (New Pics)

    cattrigger.comics Report

    1point
    POST
    #28

    30 “Cat Trigger” Comics Full Of Sharp Humor And Unexpected Endings, Created By Patrick Cheng (New Pics)

    cattrigger.comics Report

    1point
    POST
    #29

    30 “Cat Trigger” Comics Full Of Sharp Humor And Unexpected Endings, Created By Patrick Cheng (New Pics)

    cattrigger.comics Report

    1point
    POST
    #30

    30 “Cat Trigger” Comics Full Of Sharp Humor And Unexpected Endings, Created By Patrick Cheng (New Pics)

    cattrigger.comics Report

    1point
    POST
    Follow