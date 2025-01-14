First of all, we asked Patrick to describe the essence or theme behind his cartoons.

The artist shared: "I'll be honest and say that in terms of a 'theme' or 'essence' of what makes a CatTrigger comic, it is largely to avoid one. Unlike most other comics in this genre who stick by a topic, a set of characters, or a style... I use my comics as a springboard to experiment with different styles and topics.

The comics range all over the place: social commentary, pop culture, personal relationships, fantasy logic, etc. And they are a springboard for artistic experimentation, which is the reason why you would see talking bunnies in one comic, and realistic humans in another.

Sometimes my comics will cover something serious, like healthcare insurance, or something irrelevant like meme culture.

The reason I do it this way is because I get bored easily and am afraid that I'll get tired of drawing the same character, topic, or style."