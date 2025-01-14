ADVERTISEMENT

Explore the hilariously clever comics by Patrick Cheng, the artist behind “Cat Trigger." Patrick is a professional artist, animator, and motion designer who's been working largely in tech and advertising for almost 20 years. On the side, he has been making comics to experiment with different styles and topics.

Previously, Patrick noted that for him, comics serve as a binding element for both his personal and professional work, as each one represents a miniature project the artist has to brainstorm, write, draw, and finalize each time. Patrick's comics are usually short, filled with sharp humor and unexpected twists that also tend to end in absurdity. So, let's hop into the post and read our most recent interview with the artist below.

More info: Instagram | cattrigger.com | Facebook | x.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A hilariously twisted comic by Cat Trigger featuring an unexpected ending with skeleton characters and a birthday party.

cattrigger.comics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

First of all, we asked Patrick to describe the essence or theme behind his cartoons.

The artist shared: "I'll be honest and say that in terms of a 'theme' or 'essence' of what makes a CatTrigger comic, it is largely to avoid one. Unlike most other comics in this genre who stick by a topic, a set of characters, or a style... I use my comics as a springboard to experiment with different styles and topics.

The comics range all over the place: social commentary, pop culture, personal relationships, fantasy logic, etc. And they are a springboard for artistic experimentation, which is the reason why you would see talking bunnies in one comic, and realistic humans in another.

Sometimes my comics will cover something serious, like healthcare insurance, or something irrelevant like meme culture.

The reason I do it this way is because I get bored easily and am afraid that I'll get tired of drawing the same character, topic, or style."
RELATED:
    #2

    Comic by Cat Trigger with wizards and adventurers discussing the "Greatest Treasure" leading to an unexpected twist.

    cattrigger.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    Cat Trigger comic about a dad and child, with a humorous twist on expressions of insecurity and support.

    cattrigger.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    We were wondering what a typical day is like for Patrick when he’s working on a new comic, to which the artist replied: “Once I have a basic written outline down, I tend to block out my comic in simple shapes, and then experiment with different color palettes and styles for looks. Once I have those things done, the rest is just drawing and filling out stuff. It’s fun!”
    #4

    A comic by Cat Trigger with characters discussing and critiquing comic art, leading to a humorous misunderstanding.

    cattrigger.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    A rabbit character plays video games with unexpected twists, illustrating humor in Cat Trigger comics.

    cattrigger.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    As creativity goes, bad ideas tend to come up as well. Patrick shared whether he has had to scrap a comic idea after starting it.

    “Plenty. Oftentimes it’s because of real-world events.

    A while back, I sketched out a comic, for instance, that was a James Bond parody where the bad guys kidnapped the Queen of England.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A day later, the Queen kicked the bucket, and the comic just wouldn’t have had the same funny look with King Charles. (Sorry Charles, your brand is too new),” explained Patrick.
    #6

    Comic by Cat Trigger featuring a witch brewing a glowing potion, humorously questioning why her split pea soup glows.

    cattrigger.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Comedic Cat Trigger comic strip showing a robot vacuum snagging a wire and getting stuck.

    cattrigger.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    We were curious to learn about Patrick’s biggest influences on his art and storytelling style. The artist wrote: “I was a big fan of Rodney Greenblatt when I was a kid, a hit children’s artist who is best known for Parappa the Rapper. It wasn’t really an influence on style per se that I fell in love with, but the way he interpreted things, which helped vary my perspective in art.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    He also shared about a time when a reader’s response made him feel good about his work.

    “I love it when people make fan works of any of my artwork. It happens a lot more in the video games I make, but occasionally I’ll see a fanart, or edit or something for one of my comics and it melts my heart.”
    #8

    Comic by Cat Trigger featuring witches and a werewolf at a social event. Unexpected twist about a witch's date.

    cattrigger.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    "Comic by Cat Trigger shows a character warned by their future self about chips leading to instant regret."

    cattrigger.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Lastly, Patrick added:

    “I’ve been working on video games along with my comic stuff. You can check out my latest game on Steam called ‘Storm the Swan.’ It’s free.

    You can also check out my biggest project yet, ‘Date Time,’ which has a demo available now.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    You can also follow me on Bluesky. This is where you’ll see me post my newest comics (even before Instagram) as well as other cool stuff I do.”
    #10

    AI robots in a comic strip by Cat Trigger, starting with hopeful ambitions, ending with unexpected online requests.

    cattrigger.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Comic by Cat Trigger with an unexpected twist about a fan fiction writer imagining a romantic scenario with a clipboard.

    cattrigger.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Comic strip by Cat Trigger: A 1939 studio scene with unexpected superhero antics and a humorous twist.

    cattrigger.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Comic by Cat Trigger depicting Marvel, DC, and Nintendo humorously discussing complex storylines.

    cattrigger.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #14

    Comic by Cat Trigger depicting a humorous tech startup pitching a water subscription service with quirky notes.

    cattrigger.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #15

    Cartoon by Cat Trigger with Santa, Pilgrims, and Native Americans humorously discussing holiday traditions.

    cattrigger.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Comic by "Cat Trigger" featuring a humorous scene with Baphomet promoting merchandise and VPN sponsorship.

    cattrigger.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Twisted comic strip by Cat Trigger with surface cleaner mistaken for sports drink.

    cattrigger.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Comic by Cat Trigger featuring bunnies discussing modern anxieties and children's cartoons with a hilariously twisted ending.

    cattrigger.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Hilariously twisted comic by Cat Trigger showing a woman describing her coffee preferences with unexpected romantic imagery.

    cattrigger.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Twisted comic by Cat Trigger with a funny Snow White parody and unexpected apple sales twist.

    cattrigger.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Comic by Cat Trigger with monsters pressuring a person to watch a movie, creating a hilariously twisted scenario.

    cattrigger.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    A funny comic by "Cat Trigger" shows a confused DJ watching dancers in a club pointing fingers randomly.

    cattrigger.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Hilariously twisted comic by "Cat Trigger" featuring a woman's exaggerated issues and therapist's humorous advice.

    cattrigger.comics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!