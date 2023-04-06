55submissions
55 Hilariously Twisted Comics By “Cat Trigger” (New Pics) Interview With Artist
"Cat Trigger" is a humorous and easy-going comic made by Patrick Cheng, an award-winning artist, animator and motion designer residing in Chicago, IL. After receiving a positive response to our previous article showcasing Patrick's cartoons, we couldn't resist bringing even more joy to your day by sharing some additional creations from his talented hand!
"I've always loved drawing comics since I was a kid, and comics had been the place of inspiration for my professional career. I love making people laugh, and comics have been a great way to do that," the artist has previously shared with Bored Panda. So sit back, relax, and enjoy the whimsical world of "Cat Trigger"!
Bored Panda contacted the creator of "Cat Trigger" comics, Patrick, again to learn more about his creative process and himself! We got curious about how his journey as a comic artist started. "I've been drawing comics my entire life," Patrick shared. "I remember drawing on printer paper in 6th grade and then stapling the pages together to share my cruddy comic books with friends. It's always been a comfort food for me, so when I started doing the weekly funny comics in 2019, it was just a good excuse to create them on a regular basis again!"
"Not only are comics fun, but they also serve as a binding element for both my personal and professional work as each comic represents a miniature project I have to brainstorm, write, draw and finalize each time," the artist replied when asked what makes him passionate about creating comics.
"Doing it regularly provides good practice, and allows me to sharpen my skills on bigger projects. This includes my professional work as a motion designer as well as my work in video game development!"
Creativity and ideas are intrinsically intertwined, so we wanted to know where Patrick draws his inspiration from. According to the artist, he doesn't spend a lot of time 'sitting and trying to think up new comic ideas'. "Most of my ideas come from jotted notes of observations and other stuff usually when I am doing something else. Those notes eventually evolve into proper comic ideas and ultimately, scripts, after a 2nd or 3rd readthrough."
Patrick has been creating comics for quite some time already, so we asked him if he has noticed some changes in his drawing style. The artist shared that when it comes to making comics, he gets worried if he uses the same style all the time or sticks with the same group of characters, that he'll get bored of it. "So I like to mix it up by changing my style a bit in each comic and using different characters (except for my Halloween comics and a few other themes).
It was pretty challenging at first because I couldn't simply reference older strips for stylistic guidance, but eventually, I've found a good rhythm that works for me."
When it comes to future plans, Patrick had some exciting things to share! "I've been working on my new video game 'Date Time', coming out soon! It's a retro-horror dating sim that takes place in the '80s, where you get to go on a date with your dream boy or girl using an 8-bit, monochromatic computer! There will DEFINITELY NOT be anything GOING WRONG when you do so, of course!
I've been making games ever since I turned one of my comics into a game. 'Date Time' is my latest creation and I'm super excited about it." You can check out Patrick's upcoming new game here!
I love these!
