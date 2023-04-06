"Cat Trigger" is a humorous and easy-going comic made by Patrick Cheng, an award-winning artist, animator and motion designer residing in Chicago, IL. After receiving a positive response to our previous article showcasing Patrick's cartoons, we couldn't resist bringing even more joy to your day by sharing some additional creations from his talented hand!

"I've always loved drawing comics since I was a kid, and comics had been the place of inspiration for my professional career. I love making people laugh, and comics have been a great way to do that," the artist has previously shared with Bored Panda. So sit back, relax, and enjoy the whimsical world of "Cat Trigger"!

