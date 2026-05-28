Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Man Tells Brother’s GF She’s Banned From All Family Events, His Reason Leaves Her Speechless
Sad woman sitting alone indoors looking upset and reflecting on family events and relationship issues.
Family, Relationships

Man Tells Brother’s GF She’s Banned From All Family Events, His Reason Leaves Her Speechless

oleksandra.k Oleksandra Kyryliuk BoredPanda staff
7

30

7

ADVERTISEMENT

We all hope our family will get along with our significant other, but unfortunately, that’s not always the case. One man learned this the hard way after his girlfriend’s Indian parents refused to accept him.

When his brother caught wind of the situation, he decided to take matters into his own hands and banned the girlfriend from his wedding and all future family events until her parents changed their attitude. He believed it was a reasonable move to support his brother.

The internet, however, was left very divided. Read the full story below.

RELATED:

    One man was rejected by his girlfriend’s Indian parents

    Image credits: Indian Gallery / pexels (not the actual photo)

    So his brother decided to ban her from his wedding and all family events, believing it was the best way to support him

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: anderson76 / pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Cheap-Door

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The author later shared more of his thoughts in the comments

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Many readers felt he was being a jerk for punishing his brother’s girlfriend over her parents’ actions

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment says banning brother's girlfriend punishes her for parents' actions in family drama

    Some, however, thought he had made the right move

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    While others believed both he and the woman’s family were in the wrong

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Family
    reddit stories
    relationship
    wedding

    30

    7

    30

    7

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past six years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past six years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    paulc_1 avatar
    Paul C
    Paul C
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is a childish response. The adult response would have been to welcome her into the family to show the massive difference between a couple of petty racists and a generous family. It might have given brother's GF a bit of backbone to support him more.

    7
    7points
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Agreed - show them who's the "bigger person". Two wrongs don't make a right. Shame this is pre-Covid though.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    luke-branwen avatar
    Luke || Kira (he/she)
    Luke || Kira (he/she)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP is like "It may sound like I'm racist, but pinky promise I'm not, hear me out! [writes "White" and "American" with a capital letter but not "indian"]"

    5
    5points
    reply
    thedinkydreads avatar
    The_Nicest_Misanthrope
    The_Nicest_Misanthrope
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow, what a díckhead. Not everyone has a good family; how is this the gf's fault? This guy is a goddàmn child.

    4
    4points
    reply
    fluffydreg avatar
    FluffyDreg
    FluffyDreg
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The logic is that it's her fault for not standing up to them and letting them be a holes

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    paulc_1 avatar
    Paul C
    Paul C
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is a childish response. The adult response would have been to welcome her into the family to show the massive difference between a couple of petty racists and a generous family. It might have given brother's GF a bit of backbone to support him more.

    7
    7points
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Agreed - show them who's the "bigger person". Two wrongs don't make a right. Shame this is pre-Covid though.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    luke-branwen avatar
    Luke || Kira (he/she)
    Luke || Kira (he/she)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP is like "It may sound like I'm racist, but pinky promise I'm not, hear me out! [writes "White" and "American" with a capital letter but not "indian"]"

    5
    5points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    thedinkydreads avatar
    The_Nicest_Misanthrope
    The_Nicest_Misanthrope
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow, what a díckhead. Not everyone has a good family; how is this the gf's fault? This guy is a goddàmn child.

    4
    4points
    reply
    fluffydreg avatar
    FluffyDreg
    FluffyDreg
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The logic is that it's her fault for not standing up to them and letting them be a holes

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT