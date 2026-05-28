Man Tells Brother’s GF She’s Banned From All Family Events, His Reason Leaves Her Speechless
We all hope our family will get along with our significant other, but unfortunately, that’s not always the case. One man learned this the hard way after his girlfriend’s Indian parents refused to accept him.
When his brother caught wind of the situation, he decided to take matters into his own hands and banned the girlfriend from his wedding and all future family events until her parents changed their attitude. He believed it was a reasonable move to support his brother.
The internet, however, was left very divided. Read the full story below.
One man was rejected by his girlfriend’s Indian parents
Image credits: Indian Gallery / pexels (not the actual photo)
So his brother decided to ban her from his wedding and all family events, believing it was the best way to support him
Image credits: anderson76 / pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Cheap-Door
The author later shared more of his thoughts in the comments
Many readers felt he was being a jerk for punishing his brother’s girlfriend over her parents’ actions
Some, however, thought he had made the right move
While others believed both he and the woman’s family were in the wrong
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
This is a childish response. The adult response would have been to welcome her into the family to show the massive difference between a couple of petty racists and a generous family. It might have given brother's GF a bit of backbone to support him more.
Agreed - show them who's the "bigger person". Two wrongs don't make a right. Shame this is pre-Covid though.Load More Replies...
OP is like "It may sound like I'm racist, but pinky promise I'm not, hear me out! [writes "White" and "American" with a capital letter but not "indian"]"
Wow, what a díckhead. Not everyone has a good family; how is this the gf's fault? This guy is a goddàmn child.
The logic is that it's her fault for not standing up to them and letting them be a holesLoad More Replies...
This is a childish response. The adult response would have been to welcome her into the family to show the massive difference between a couple of petty racists and a generous family. It might have given brother's GF a bit of backbone to support him more.
Agreed - show them who's the "bigger person". Two wrongs don't make a right. Shame this is pre-Covid though.Load More Replies...
OP is like "It may sound like I'm racist, but pinky promise I'm not, hear me out! [writes "White" and "American" with a capital letter but not "indian"]"
Wow, what a díckhead. Not everyone has a good family; how is this the gf's fault? This guy is a goddàmn child.
The logic is that it's her fault for not standing up to them and letting them be a holesLoad More Replies...
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