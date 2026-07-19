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Dial-up internet, playing outside, and no social media... It may sound like a nightmare to today's kids. But for many of those who grew up in the 90s, life was a carefree dream.

We rented our VHS tape movies from Blockbusters, sent handwritten letters to penpals, got lost while using paper maps, and kept some change in our pockets in case we needed to call home. It was a time of creativity, freedom and exploration for kids. A time of baggy clothes for adults. We listened to grunge and hip hop. A handful of supermodels ruled the runway. And partied like the world was literally about to end in 1999.

That decade may (sadly) be long gone but thankfully, the memories are being kept alive. Online spaces like 90s Kids and 90s Design are dedicated to slowing things down in today's fast-paced digital era. The pages feature posts and memes that instantly transport you right back in time. Bored Panda has put together a compilation of the best of them, and many may have you thinking, "Today's kids will never know..."