87 Posts About Life In The 90s That Might Make You Feel Like You Went Through A Time Machine
Dial-up internet, playing outside, and no social media... It may sound like a nightmare to today's kids. But for many of those who grew up in the 90s, life was a carefree dream.
We rented our VHS tape movies from Blockbusters, sent handwritten letters to penpals, got lost while using paper maps, and kept some change in our pockets in case we needed to call home. It was a time of creativity, freedom and exploration for kids. A time of baggy clothes for adults. We listened to grunge and hip hop. A handful of supermodels ruled the runway. And partied like the world was literally about to end in 1999.
That decade may (sadly) be long gone but thankfully, the memories are being kept alive. Online spaces like 90s Kids and 90s Design are dedicated to slowing things down in today's fast-paced digital era. The pages feature posts and memes that instantly transport you right back in time. Bored Panda has put together a compilation of the best of them, and many may have you thinking, "Today's kids will never know..."
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Thought It Would Be Different
When There Actually Were Snow Days
Yes Please
It is said that you never miss a good thing until it's gone. Ain't that the truth. Back then, we didn't quite grasp how amazing we had it. And the kids of today. Well, they will never know. Life in the 90s seemed slower, kinder, and more magical.
If we wanted to watch a movie, we either had to go to the cinema or hire a VHS tape at the local Blockbusters. We spent a lot more time outdoors, riding bikes, playing under the sprinklers, exploring the neighborhood or roller skating.
So What Was In Yours …
💻🖥️💽 😅
I still have some of these disks. That's because I have two of the original 1984 Apple Macintosh computers with software.